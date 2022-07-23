Goal and Highlights: Lens 1-0 Inter in International Friendly
Photo: Inter

ADVERTISEMENT

2:27 PMa month ago

Thanks!

Thank you for listening to this friendly match here on VAVEL. Have a nice afternoon and see you next time!
 
2:27 PMa month ago

Next games

Lens will play one more friendly match, on Saturday (30), hosting West Ham. Inter face Lyon on the same day.
 
2:27 PMa month ago

END OF MATCH

With a goal by Openda, Lens beats Inter and makes the fans in the stadium happy!
 
2:21 PMa month ago

43' GOAL FOR LENS

A corner kick taken from the right was deflected by Openda at the first post, beating the goalkeeper and going into the back of the net, opening the score for the hosts!
2:17 PMa month ago

42'

Berg, who has just entered as well, made a foul and received a yellow.
2:09 PMa month ago

34'

Lautaro received the pass in the middle and tried to shoot, but Samba sprawled away!
1:58 PMa month ago

22'

Lukaku - who has just entered - came down from the right and crossed for Lautaro Martínez to hit and send the ball over the goal!
1:46 PMa month ago

10'

Yellow now for Dumfries and for Samba for a start of confusion.
1:45 PMa month ago

9'

Çalhanoglu took a corner kick and Dzeko got his head on it, but sent it into Samba's hands.
1:37 PMa month ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Dzeko makes his first touch on the ball and it's rolling into the second half of the match!
1:36 PMa month ago

Teams on the pitch

The teams take to the field to start the second half.
 
1:19 PMa month ago

END OF FIRST HALF

Without extra time and in a very open game with chances on both sides, Lens and Inter go to the break with the friendly match tied!
1:13 PMa month ago

41'

At the cross in the box Ganago managed to get a strong header, but Handanovic deflected it and saved Inter once again!
1:11 PMa month ago

40'

Yellow card to Gradit, for a foul in the midfield.
1:09 PMa month ago

38'

Now it was Machado's turn to strike from outside the box and send it dangerously wide of the left side of the goal!
1:03 PMa month ago

31'

Sotoca managed a shot from outside the box, but Handanovic saved Inter's goal with a left-footed shot!
1:00 PMa month ago

28'

Yellow for Dzeko, for complaining.
12:48 PMa month ago

16'

Fofana received the ball on the edge of the box and hit it first time, but sent it dangerously wide of the right side of the goal!
12:41 PMa month ago

9'

Çalhanoglu risked the first shot of the game, from outside the area, and sent it off, with a deflection. The corner was taken and the ball was deflected by De Vrij, who sent it over the goal.
12:31 PMa month ago

HERE WE GO

Sotoca gives the first touch and the ball rolls into the first half of the friendly.
12:29 PMa month ago

Teams on the pitch!

The players appear on the pitch to start the match!
 
11:57 AMa month ago

Warm-up!

The players take to the field to begin their warm-up exercises.
11:46 AMa month ago

Inter lined-up!

Inter is lined-up and will field:

 

11:41 AMa month ago

Lens lined-up!

Lens is lined-up and will field:

 

11:36 AMa month ago

Welcome!

Now begins the broadcast of the match between Lens and Internazionale, another friendly match in preparation for the 22-23 season here on VAVEL!
 
11:31 AMa month ago

How to watch Lens vs Internazional Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Lens vs Inter live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:26 AMa month ago

What time is Lens vs Internazionale match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Lens vs Internazionale of 23rd July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN Argentina
Bolivia: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN Chile
Colombia: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN
Mexico: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 11:30AM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 1:30PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 12:30PM in Star+, ESPN2

11:21 AMa month ago

Probable Inter

The probable Inter team for the match is: Handanovic, Darmian, D'Ambrosio and Dimarco; Asllani, Bellanova, Gosens, Gagliardini and Mkhitarian; Lautaro Martínez and Lukaku.
11:16 AMa month ago

Série A

In the 21-22 Serie A season Internazionale scored 84 points from 38 games, with 25 wins, nine draws and four defeats, adding up to 84 goals scored and 32 conceded.
11:11 AMa month ago

Last Game - Inter

Internazionale's last game of the season was a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on May 22, with two goals from Joaquin Correa and one from Perisic.

11:06 AMa month ago

Friendly Matches - Inter

Internazionale have played two friendlies so far, recording one win and one draw. The victory was on Tuesday (12), 4-1, over Lugano. The draw was with Monaco, on Saturday (16), 2-2.
11:01 AMa month ago

Ligue 1

In Ligue 1, Lens have 62 points from 38 games, 17 wins, 11 draws, and 10 losses, with 62 goals scored and 48 conceded, and are in seventh place, one point above Lyon and one below Strasbourg.
10:56 AMa month ago

Last Game - Lens

On May 21 Lens played its last game of the 2021-22 season, drawing 2-2 with Monaco. Frankowski opened the scoring for Lens, Badiashile equalized, Bem Yedder turned it around, and in the end Ganago equalized once again.

10:51 AMa month ago

Friendly matches - Lens

Lens played four friendly matches this season. The first was against Paris FC, where they drew 0-0 on July 2. After that, on the eighth, the victory was 3-0, over Valenciennes. On Saturday (16), the victory was 1-0 over Rodez Averyon, and another game - logically with another team - on the same day, when they beat Clermont 3-1.
10:46 AMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 international Friendly match: Lens vs Internazionale Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo