Urawa Red 0-3 PSG in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
93'|Game end
The match is over in Japan. PSG beat Urawa Red 3-0. The goals were scored by Sarabia, Mbappé and Kalimuendo.
90'|Three minutes of added time
We reached the 90th minute. The referee adds three minutes. We will go to the 93rd minute
87'|This is over
Three minutes to go until the 90th minute and both sides had already called time on the game. Kalimuendo's goal was Urawa's winner.
76'|Kalimuendo's goal
PSG scored again and again Kalimendo, who is having a great preseason. Galtier's team finishes the game
72'| Matsuzaki from distance
The number 27 tried from distance but the shot was very dangerous. In the end it goes over Rico's goal.
69'|New hydration stop
The referee whistles to stop the game. Hydration break. Both teams stop to drink water
65'|What a save by Rico
Point-blank save by the PSG goalkeeper. Mawatari received a pass of death that he shot but Sergio Rico reacted wonderfully. PSG are saved
60'|PSG triple substitution
Changes at PSG. Sergio Rico, Messi and Neymar come on and Mbappé, Icardi and Keylor leave the pitch.
53'| What a chance for Linssen
Shot by the number 9 that Keylor Navas once again saved. Good clearance but the shot was not quite good. Still 0-2
46'| Second half begins
The last 45 minutes are underway. PSG now have a two-goal advantage.
45'|End of first half
Half-time in Japan. PSG are 2-0 up against Urawa Red. The goals came from Sarabia and Mbappé. A good first half for Galtier's team
41'| What reflexes
Good save by Keylor Navas. Koizumi deflected the ball but the goalkeeper reacted well and saved the ball.
35'|Mbappé's goal
Goal by Mbappé. The French striker increases the lead after a great play by Galtier's team. Mbappé finished with a great dribble and a good definition to score the second goal of the match.
25'|Hydration break
We reached the 25th minute of the match and the hydration stop was made. Both teams return to the field of play
16'|Sarabia's goal
PSG goal. Sarabia's goal. The Spanish player puts Galtier's side ahead on the scoreboard. Urawa Red 0-1 PSG
5'|Keylor fly
What a save by the PSG goalkeeper. A Urawa player shot from distance and the ball went into Keylor's right corner, who made a great save.
3'|Good opportunity for Matsuo
The home side's striker had the chance to get past his defender and dribble past Keylor. The PSG goalkeeper reacted well and was crucial to prevent Urawa from taking the lead.
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off in Japan. Urawa Red are looking for the first close call of the match.
Urawa Red Lineup
For his part, Ricardo Rodriguez has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Nishikawa, Sakai, Iwanami, Chinen, Akimoto, Ito, Iwao, Sekine, Koizumi, Moberg and Matuso.
PSG Lineup
Galtier has already selected his starting eleven. Keylor, Sarabia, Kehrer, Diallo, Emery, Bernat, Ebimbe, Pereira, Verratti, Mbappé and Icardi.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. Let's start with PSG's lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Urawa Reds vs PSG, who will win the match between Urawa Reds vs PSG?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Urawa Reds vs PSG. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Messi vs Kawasaki Frontal
Stay tuned for live coverage of Urawa Reds vs PSG.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Urawa Reds vs PSG live, as well as the latest information from Japan. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible PSG line-up
For his part, Galtier may line up with the following eleven to face Urawa Reds. Donnarumma, Diallo, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Bernat, Neymar, Wijnaldum, Gueye, Messi, Vitinha and Mbappé.
Urawa Reds possible lineup
Ricardo Rodriguez may field the following eleven to face PSG. Nishikawa, Akimoto, Scholz, Iwanami, Sakai, Iwao, Ito, Sekine, Koizumi, Moberg and Matsuo.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Urawa Reds vs PSG of 23rd July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM,
Argentina: 8:00 AM,
Bolivia: 8:00 AM.
Brasil: 8:00 AM.
Chile: 7:00 AM.
Colombia: 6:00 AM.
Ecuador: 6:00 AM.
USA (ET): 6:00 AM.
Spain: 12:00 PM,
Mexico: 5:00 AM.
Paraguay: 8:00 AM.
Peru: 8:00 AM.
Uruguay: 8:00 AM.
Venezuela: 7:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Urawa Reds vs PSG can be watched on the PSG channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have not met on any occasion. In this match, both teams will meet for the first time in Japan and will fight to win.
PSG's preseason
As for the visitors, this will be their third match of the preseason. On their debut, they beat Quevilly-Rouen 2-0. In their Japanese tour, they beat their first opponent, Kawasaki Frontale, 1-2. After this match, they will continue their Japanese tour where they will face Gamba Osaka. In principle, this would be the French team's preseason to prepare for the French Super Cup against Nantes.
How are Urawa Reds doing in the league?
The Japanese side are playing in their league with twelve rounds remaining. Ricardo's team is in eighth place with 29 points, eleven points behind the AFC Champions League spot. Urawa is the second team with the second lowest number of goals conceded (20 goals in 12 rounds) behind Avispa Fukuoka.
PSG's last match
The visitors beat Kawasaki Frontale by the narrowest of margins, 1-2. PSG's dominance was evident in some parts of the game and the first goal came in the first half with Messi's goal. With 1-0 on the scoreboard, Gaultier's team went to the break. The second half started with a 58th minute goal by Kalimuendo. Kawasaki pulled one back through Yamamura with six minutes to go. In the end, Galtier's side came away with the victory.
Last game for Urawa Reds
The locals want a place to qualify for the AFC Champions League and the match against Shimizu S-Pulse, a team that is in the relegation places. Urawa managed to win by the narrowest of margins, 1-2. The goal did not come until the 42nd minute with a goal by Matsuo. The half-time score was 0-1. Shimizu tried to equalize but Hara's own goal put his team 0-2 behind. They finally managed to close the gap with Reon's goal but it was not enough to equalize.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Urawa Reds vs PSG this Saturday July 23rd at 12.00 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.