Goals and Highlights: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Real Sociedad in International Friendly

Next games
Borussia Monchengladbach are back in action on Sunday when they face Oberachern in the first round of the German Cup. Real Sociedad will play another friendly, on Saturday (30), against Bournemouth.
END OF MATCH
In a game of few chances and many changes - especially in the second half - Borussia Monchengladbach and Real Sociedad draw 1-1 in this friendly match in preparation for the 22-23 season!
33'
In a beautiful exchange of passes Kubo received in the area, face to face with Sommer, was going to dribble the goalkeeper, who deflected the ball with his foot and disturbed the striker, seeing the defense take away the second goal of Real Sociedad!
27'
Herrmann risked the shot, already inside the area, from the right side, and Marrero sprawled, sending it over the goal!
16' GOAL FOR REAL SOCIEDAD
Karrikaburu, in a beautiful move inside the area, managed to finish and tie the match with a great goal!
SECOND HALF STARTS
Carlos Fdez makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
Teams on the pitch!
The two teams appear on the pitch to start the second half.
END OF FIRST HALF
With only two minutes of added time, the first half of few chances outside the Gladbach goal ends with the victory of the hosts by the minimum score!
43' GOAL FOR M'GLADBACH
Bensebaini took the penalty and sent it high into the left corner, with no chance for Remiro, who still managed to hit the corner. The score is open!
42' PENALTY
Thuram took off into the box, dribbled past the defender and was brought down by Le Normand, who took the penalty!
31'
Hofmann received a great pass in front, invaded the area and hit hard, but Remiro kept it without giving a rebound!
16'
Once again, Isak was thrown in front, came out face to face and finished with a dive, but Sommer saved the home side!
1'
On the steal of the ball near the area Isak got the ball and hit it hard, but Sommer deflected it away!
HERE WE GO
Thuram takes the first touch on the ball and it rolls to M'Gladbach and Real Sociedad!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take the field to start the match!
M'Gladbach lined-up!
Borussia is lined-up and will take the field:
Warm-up
The players appear on the pitch to start the warm-up.
Real Sociedad lined-up!
Real Sociedad is lined-up and will field with:
1. A. Remiro
4. Illarra
6. Aritz
8. Merino
11. Cho
15. Rico
19. Isak
20. Pacheco
21. Silva
23. Brais Méndez
24. Le Normand
We now begin the broadcast of the match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Real Sociedad, in a friendly match in preparation for the 22-23 season of European soccer!
What time is Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Sociedad match for International Friendly?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Sociedad of 23rd July 2022 in several countries:
USA (ET): 17:00 9:30AM in ESPN+
Probable Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad's probable starting line-up is: Remiro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Zubeldia, and Rico; Navarro, Turrientes, Illarramendi, and David Silva; Karrikaburu, and Cho.
Probable M'Gladbach
The probable Monchengladbach team for the match is: Sommer, Bensebaini, Friederich, and Netz; Lainer, Itakura, Neuhaus, and Herrmann; Stindl, Musel, and Pléa.
LaLiga
Real Sociedad finished the 21-22 LaLiga season in sixth place with 62 points, tallying 17 wins, 11 draws and 10 victories, as well as 40 goals scored and 37 conceded, putting them in the Europa League qualification zone.
Last Game - Real Sociedad
Last season Real Sociedad closed out their games with a defeat, 2-1, to Atletico Madrid on May 22, seeing De Paul and Angel Correa score, while Guridi pulled a late goal back.
Friendly Match - Real Sociedad
Meanwhile Real Sociedad made only one preparatory friendly for the season. On Saturday (16) Real Sociedad was defeated 1-0 to Toulouse.
Bundesliga
Borussia finished the 21-22 Bundesliga season in 10th position, with 12 wins, nine draws and 13 losses, as well as 54 goals scored and 61 conceded, leaving them with 45 points, tied with Hoffenheim.
Last Game - M'Gladbach
In the last game of the season, on May 14, Gladbach received Hoffenheim and won 5-1, seeing Kramaric open the scoring, Stindl draw, Pléa turn and Hofman (2) and Embolo turn the match.
Friendly Matches - M'Gladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach have played five pre-season friendlies so far. The first, on July 1, was a 4-2 victory over Rot-Weiss Essen. After that Gladbach thrashed 1860 Munchen 6-0 on Sunday (10). On Wednesday (13), the victory was 5-2 over Viktoria Koln and on Saturday (16), the draw came against Standard Liege, 1-1. Finally, last Wednesday (20), the draw was once again 1-1, with RKC.
