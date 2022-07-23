Reading 1-2 Brighton in Friendly Match
Reading goal celebration against AFC Wimbledon // Source: Reading

11:51 AMa month ago

90'|Game end

End of the match. Brighton wins thanks to goals from Gross and Troussard. Great match for Potter's team who dominated during the 90 minutes.
11:41 AMa month ago

80'|Ten minutes to go

Brighton clearly dominate the game and have ten minutes left to take the victory. Reading can't get close to the visitors' goal.
11:30 AMa month ago

70'|Hydration break

Hydration break. With twenty minutes to go, the players refresh themselves to continue the match. They are back on the pitch
11:20 AMa month ago

59' Meite's goal

Reading goal. Goal by Meite. He scored the shot from the eleven meters to close the gap on the scoreboard.
11:18 AMa month ago

57'|Penalty for Reading

Penalty for Reading. Mistake in the exit of the ball of Brighton that costs him the shot from eleven meters. The home side can close the gap
11:09 AMa month ago

47'|Trossard's goal

Brighton goal. Goal by Trossard. The Belgian received a pass from Welbeck, cut back the defender and shot with his left foot to score the second goal of the match.
11:06 AMa month ago

46'|Second half begins

The last 45 minutes start. Reading have to overcome Gross's goal to equalize.
10:49 AMa month ago

45'|Halftime

End of the first half. The first 45 minutes are over. Brighton leads by the minimum thanks to Gross' goal.
10:38 AMa month ago

35'|No danger

Right now both teams are testing each other and have not come close to either goal for several minutes. Ten minutes to go before the end of the first half.
10:25 AMa month ago

23'|Hydration break

We reach the 23rd minute of the match and the hydration stop is made. The match will continue shortly
10:24 AMa month ago

19'|Brighton goal

We were warning. Goal by Gross. Brighton goal. Good play from Potter's side that ended with that headed goal from Gross. Brighton take the lead
10:20 AMa month ago

17'| Brighton press

The visitors are getting closer to Lumley's goal but the 0-0 scoreline still reflects the 0-0 scoreline.
10:10 AMa month ago

6'| First chance for Welbeck

The English striker had a chance to shoot with his left foot but the goalkeeper cleared the ball for a corner.
10:04 AMa month ago

0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off. Reading and Brighton will face each other in this friendly. And the visitors are already approaching the rival's goal.
9:43 AMa month ago

Brighton Lineup

For his part, Potter has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Sanchez, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Cucurella, March, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard and Welbeck.

 

9:43 AMa month ago

Reading Lineup

Ince has already selected his starting eleven. Lumley, Yiadom, McIntyre, Holmes, Hutchinson, Hendrick, Fornah, Ejaria, Hoilett, Ince and Meite. 
9:43 AMa month ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with Reading's lineup 

 

9:15 AMa month ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the Reading vs Brighton match starts, who will win the Reading vs Brighton match?
9:15 AMa month ago

Already at the stadium

Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
9:14 AMa month ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Reading vs Brighton. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL 
11:09 PMa month ago

AFC Wimbledon vs Reading

AFC Wimbledon vs Reading // Source: Reading
11:04 PMa month ago

Stay tuned to follow Reading vs Brighton live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Reading vs Brighton live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:59 PMa month ago

Brighton's possible line-up

For his part, Potter may line up with the following eleven to face Reading. Steele, Clarke, Dunk, Karbownik, Offiah, Cucurella, Lallana, Gross, March, Enciso and Welbeck. 
10:54 PMa month ago

Reading's possible lineup

Ince may field the following eleven to face Brighton. Lumley, Holmes, Mcintyre, Yladom, Ejaria, Fornah, Hendrick, Hutchinson, Hoilett, Ince and Lucas Joao. 
10:49 PMa month ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Reading vs Brighton of 23rd July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 16:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.

10:44 PMa month ago

Where to watch

The match between Reading vs Brighton can be watched on the Reading channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL
10:39 PMa month ago

History between them

These teams have met 23 times. Reading have won more than Brighton, with the home side winning eleven times to the visitors' five victories. On seven occasions the two teams have played to a draw. 
10:34 PMa month ago

Brighton's preseason

As for the visitors, this will be their third match of the pre-season. Potter's side won their previous match by a resounding 1-4 win over Estoril. The Englishmen made amends for their draw in the first friendly against Union Saint-Gilloise. Another of the matches they have to face in these preparatory matches is against Espanyol. 
10:29 PMa month ago

Reading's preseason

As for Reading, this will be their fifth match of the preseason, in which they have played four matches. They have two wins, one draw and one defeat. The win was against Colchester United by 2-0 and against AFC Wimbledon by 0-2. The 1-1 draw was against West Ham. And the defeat was against Benfica by 0-2.
10:24 PMa month ago

Brighton's final game

Potter's side won convincingly 1-4 against Estoril. The match was very intense from the first minute and the goal was not long in coming, as Maupay scored in the second minute of the match. However, after nine minutes he scored his second goal of the game and Brighton's second goal of the match. Rodrigo Martins pulled one back with his goal in the 22nd minute, and the score at halftime was 1-2. The second half did not make the Portuguese side react and they saw Mitoma and Undav put the game to bed. 
10:19 PMa month ago

Last Reading match

In the previous match Reading defeated AFC Wimbledon by 0-2 corresponding to a new day of friendly matches. In the first half, the visitors put the game away with Meite's goal that made his team go to the break with a 1-0 lead. Reading continued to dominate the game in the second half, as they did in the first half, and Hendrick put the game to bed with a goal with fifteen minutes remaining. 
10:14 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Reading vs Brighton this Saturday 23 July at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
 
