Reading 1-2 Brighton in Friendly Match

90'|Game end
End of the match. Brighton wins thanks to goals from Gross and Troussard. Great match for Potter's team who dominated during the 90 minutes.
80'|Ten minutes to go
Brighton clearly dominate the game and have ten minutes left to take the victory. Reading can't get close to the visitors' goal.
70'|Hydration break
Hydration break. With twenty minutes to go, the players refresh themselves to continue the match. They are back on the pitch
59' Meite's goal
Reading goal. Goal by Meite. He scored the shot from the eleven meters to close the gap on the scoreboard.
57'|Penalty for Reading
Penalty for Reading. Mistake in the exit of the ball of Brighton that costs him the shot from eleven meters. The home side can close the gap
47'|Trossard's goal
Brighton goal. Goal by Trossard. The Belgian received a pass from Welbeck, cut back the defender and shot with his left foot to score the second goal of the match.
46'|Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. Reading have to overcome Gross's goal to equalize.
45'|Halftime
End of the first half. The first 45 minutes are over. Brighton leads by the minimum thanks to Gross' goal.
35'|No danger
Right now both teams are testing each other and have not come close to either goal for several minutes. Ten minutes to go before the end of the first half.
23'|Hydration break
We reach the 23rd minute of the match and the hydration stop is made. The match will continue shortly
19'|Brighton goal
We were warning. Goal by Gross. Brighton goal. Good play from Potter's side that ended with that headed goal from Gross. Brighton take the lead
17'| Brighton press
The visitors are getting closer to Lumley's goal but the 0-0 scoreline still reflects the 0-0 scoreline.
6'| First chance for Welbeck
The English striker had a chance to shoot with his left foot but the goalkeeper cleared the ball for a corner.
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off. Reading and Brighton will face each other in this friendly. And the visitors are already approaching the rival's goal.
Brighton Lineup
For his part, Potter has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Sanchez, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Cucurella, March, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard and Welbeck.
Reading Lineup
Ince has already selected his starting eleven. Lumley, Yiadom, McIntyre, Holmes, Hutchinson, Hendrick, Fornah, Ejaria, Hoilett, Ince and Meite.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with Reading's lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the Reading vs Brighton match starts, who will win the Reading vs Brighton match?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Reading vs Brighton. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL
AFC Wimbledon vs Reading
Stay tuned to follow Reading vs Brighton live.
Brighton's possible line-up
For his part, Potter may line up with the following eleven to face Reading. Steele, Clarke, Dunk, Karbownik, Offiah, Cucurella, Lallana, Gross, March, Enciso and Welbeck.
Reading's possible lineup
Ince may field the following eleven to face Brighton. Lumley, Holmes, Mcintyre, Yladom, Ejaria, Fornah, Hendrick, Hutchinson, Hoilett, Ince and Lucas Joao.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Reading vs Brighton of 23rd July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 16:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Reading vs Brighton can be watched on the Reading channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 23 times. Reading have won more than Brighton, with the home side winning eleven times to the visitors' five victories. On seven occasions the two teams have played to a draw.
Brighton's preseason
As for the visitors, this will be their third match of the pre-season. Potter's side won their previous match by a resounding 1-4 win over Estoril. The Englishmen made amends for their draw in the first friendly against Union Saint-Gilloise. Another of the matches they have to face in these preparatory matches is against Espanyol.
Reading's preseason
As for Reading, this will be their fifth match of the preseason, in which they have played four matches. They have two wins, one draw and one defeat. The win was against Colchester United by 2-0 and against AFC Wimbledon by 0-2. The 1-1 draw was against West Ham. And the defeat was against Benfica by 0-2.
Brighton's final game
Potter's side won convincingly 1-4 against Estoril. The match was very intense from the first minute and the goal was not long in coming, as Maupay scored in the second minute of the match. However, after nine minutes he scored his second goal of the game and Brighton's second goal of the match. Rodrigo Martins pulled one back with his goal in the 22nd minute, and the score at halftime was 1-2. The second half did not make the Portuguese side react and they saw Mitoma and Undav put the game to bed.
Last Reading match
In the previous match Reading defeated AFC Wimbledon by 0-2 corresponding to a new day of friendly matches. In the first half, the visitors put the game away with Meite's goal that made his team go to the break with a 1-0 lead. Reading continued to dominate the game in the second half, as they did in the first half, and Hendrick put the game to bed with a goal with fifteen minutes remaining.