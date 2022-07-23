Goals and Highlights: Rangers 1-2 Tottenham in Friendly Match
Image:VAVEL

Thank you for following the Rangers vs Tottenham game, this morning both teams put on a great show on the pitch, in the end Tottenham took the win but Rangers put them on the ropes.
The game ends with a victory for Tottenham 1-2.
A dangerous cross is saved by the Rangers goalkeeper with his fists.
Perisic tries a scissors kick but the ball goes over the top of the goal.
Rangers tries a shot from the right.
Rangers are desperate on the field.
Tottenham substitution
In: Richarlison and Perisic 
Out: Sessegnon and Kulusevski
Tottenham's goal! Son assists Kane who enters the box and shoots to score the second.
Tottenham's goal! Kane enters the box from the left and shoots to tie the game.
The second half begins.
End of the first half.
Kane misses a key opportunity.
Tottenham missed an opportunity where they had a numerical advantage.
Son shoots powerfully and the ball goes out of bounds.
Kulusevski tries a shot that goes over the goal after the goalkeeper's deflection.
Rangers' Lawrence gets in a shot inside the box but it is wide of the target.
Antonio gets on the end of a cross from the right and shoots past Lloris.
Rangers are already better in the match and play over Tottenham's area.
Royal shoots inside the box but the ball bounces off a defender.
Rangers crosses from the left but is cut off by the defense.
Free kick in favor of Rangers for a foul by Romero.
Tottenham is the team that proposes and Rangers waits for the mistake.
Start the game.
Starting XI Tottenham

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Tottenham starting XI/Image: SpursOfficial
Starting XI Rangers

This is how the home team comes out:
Rangers Starting XI/Image: RangersFC
Rangers ready for competition

Rangers will begin their SPL campaign next weekend and, in a big first couple of weeks, face Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise over two legs in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham ready for the stadium

This is how the visiting team came out:
Conte spoke about Rangers

"We are certainly talking about a very good team, they lost the Europa League final last season and in the last friendly they beat West Ham 3-1. It's a good test at a time when we are working hard, but at the same time we want to play a good game and try to be fit for the start of the season."
Rangers sell Bassey to Ajax

Bassey played his part in Rangers' historic 55th league title win, won the 2022 Scottish Cup and also played a major role in the incredible UEFA Europa League run to the final in Seville last season.
Djed and Ryan play together again now at Tottenham

"To have the opportunity to play again with someone I grew up with at the soccer academy.... obviously it's exciting and what he's achieved since those days at Fulham is fantastic, so it's good that he's now a Spurs player and a teammate."
Thank you for following the Rangers vs Tottenham friendly match, this morning we will see two competitive teams looking for their best soccer form for the upcoming season, stay tuned as we will tell you the most relevant information before the start of the match. 
 
Stay tuned to follow Rangers vs Tottenham live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs Tottenham live, as well as the latest information from the Ibrox Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Tottenham Online and Live

The match will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Watch out for this Tottenham player

Son Heung-Min, player from South Korea, is one of the main stars of his team, his fast style of play gives his team the offensive variants, his contributions are assists and goals, being last season the leader of goals in his team and also fought hand in hand with Salah for the golden boot.
Watch out for this Rangers player

Ryan Kent, a 25 year old left winger, is a very skilled English player who has played for teams like Liverpool, at his young age it has already been made clear that he is an important player for the team and his appearances will have to be accompanied by assists and goals, so opponents will have to pay close attention to this player.
Latest Tottenham lineup

Loris, Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Moura, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Kane, Son.
Latest Rangers lineup

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Wright, Kent, Colak.
Background

Blackpool 1-2 Rangers

Rangers 3-1 West Ham

 

 

Tottenham 6-3 K-League XI

Tottenham 1-1 Sevilla

Arbitration Quartet

To be confirmed.
Tottenham ready to fight for the Premier League

Tottenham led by Conte, had a radical change last season, his arrival brought with it the team as one of the best at the end of the season, drastic changes came and this season is no exception, important players like Richarlison from Everton, Perisic from Inter and Lengelet from Barcelona, are three key reinforcements that will enhance the team and will make them fight for the top positions in the Premier League, With these additions Conte has the task of winning the league title, something that is very complicated, as there are at least four other great teams that will also seek the title, but before thinking about trophies they must show a good level of soccer and continue to demonstrate in this friendly that they are a rival to which they must have respect, Rangers will be a great test to put in context how the team is two weeks before the start of the league.
Kane having a good season/Image: SpursOfficial
Rangers wants the title

Rangers, the team that surprised everyone after sneaking into the final of the Europa League is still preparing for next season, the runner-up of the Europa League, despite not having much renown worldwide is a very competitive team that is always fighting for the trophies they have to dispute, such is the case of last season where they got the Europa League runner-up after losing on penalties 5-4, in addition in their local league they also finished as runner-up behind Celtic, this team only won the Scottish Cup, a solid team, which was reinforced for this season has everything to win the league title and continue competing in UEFA tournaments, also their preseason has been extraordinary beating teams like West Ham, Sunderland and Blackpool, Tottenham has a tough opponent for this Saturday.
Rangers for another great season/Image: Rangers FC
The preseason close is near

Rangers vs Tottenham will be one of the most entertaining friendly duels we will see this weekend, Rangers we know is one of the most popular teams in their country and historic worldwide, while Tottenham in recent years is trying to be one of the best teams in Europe and get the coveted title, for the season that is about to start the teams were reinforced and seek to have the best level to start the season.
Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Rangers vs Tottenham, a friendly match. The match will take place at Ibrox Stadium, at 10:00 AM ET.
