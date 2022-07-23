Highlights and Best Moments Pachuca 0-0 Pumas: in Liga MX
10:41 PM6 days ago

Summary:

10:18 PM6 days ago

10:13 PM6 days ago

It's over

Tuzos and Pumas split points in a back-and-forth encounter, with expulsions and controversy where much time was lost due to stoppages, playing a total of 117 minutes with added time. 
10:08 PM6 days ago

90+10'

After the VAR review, Luis Gerardo Chávez is sent off, the VAR has been active, with the free kick being the last play. 
10:03 PM6 days ago

90+7'

Luis Gerardo Chávez commits a foul near the box and is shown the yellow card. 
9:58 PM6 days ago

90+5'

Higor Meritão had a chance on a counterattack, which Ustari did well to run back and clear the ball. 
Mauricio André Isais comes off and Marino Hinestroza comes on for the Tuzos.
Julio José González is cautioned for time-keeping. 
9:53 PM6 days ago

90'

7 minutes of compensation are added. 
9:48 PM6 days ago

87'

Pumas substitution, Gustavo del Prete comes off with an injury, Efraín Velarde comes on. 
9:43 PM6 days ago

85'

After the VAR review, Adrián Aldrete is sent off after a tackle on Kevin Álvarez. 
9:38 PM6 days ago

84'

Yellow card for Adrián Aldrete, after cutting off a forward movement and giving him a plancha. 
9:33 PM6 days ago

80'

Pumas substitution, Eduardo Salvio exits, Jerónimo Rodríguez enters.
9:28 PM6 days ago

78'

Pachuca substitution, Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Hernández come out, Roberto Carlos de la Rosa and Romario Ibarra come in. 
9:23 PM6 days ago

73'

Pumas begins to react, starting to put pressure on the Tuza defense that hasn't seen much play. 
Yellow card for Guillermo Almada. 
9:18 PM6 days ago

68'

Pumas came close to an own goal, Nicolás Freire tried to cut the ball back, but his shot went just wide of the post, and tempers began to flare. 
9:13 PM6 days ago

63'

Pumas attempted a counterattack, but when they went forward and made the last pass, they missed it and sent the Tuza defense scrambling. 
9:08 PM7 days ago

58'

Pumas substitution, Diogo De Oliveira and Leonel López González come off, Jorge Antonio Ruvalcaba and Marco Antonio García Robledo come on.
9:03 PM7 days ago

55'

Miguel Tapias is cautioned after pushing his opponent against the injury trolley. 
8:58 PM7 days ago

50'

Daniel Hernández had a chance to score in front of the goal, but sent it wide, missing the opportunity to score. 
Julio José González was left lying down after a knee problem. 
8:53 PM7 days ago

45'

The second half of the scoreless draw between Tuzos and Universitarios begins. 
8:48 PM7 days ago

45+5'

The first half of the scoreless draw between Tuzos and Universitarios is over. 
8:43 PM7 days ago

45'

5 minutes of compensation are added. 
8:38 PM7 days ago

42'

Third yellow card of the match, Carlos Agustín Moreno Luna, substitute goalkeeper, is cautioned for complaining from the bench. 
8:33 PM7 days ago

40'

Avilés wasted an opportunity, after recovering the ball, Hurtado took a shot at the right post, but it was a low shot, so Julio José González got in and took a difficult ball. 
8:28 PM7 days ago

37'

Second yellow for Higor Matheus Meritao of Pumas is cautioned, after delivering a blow.
8:23 PM7 days ago

34'

Ustari saves Los Tuzos, Eduardo Salvio went down the right flank, taking a shot that looked like a cross, but in the end it went towards the goal and Ustari had to act. 
8:18 PM7 days ago

32'

Pachuca came close to scoring, Miguel Tapias tried a header from a corner kick, but it went wide. 
8:13 PM7 days ago

26'

Pumas starts to arrive, having 2 chances at the Tuzo goal, but they have had a hard time getting out, losing the ball in the midfield. 
8:08 PM7 days ago

21'

Goal disallowed for offside, Nico Ibáñez was slightly advanced and after a VAR review it is confirmed. 
8:03 PM7 days ago

19'

GOOOOL! for Pachuca, after much insistence from the Tuza, Nico Ibáñez appeared to open the scoring after a header that left the goalkeeper with no options. 
7:58 PM7 days ago

15'

Gustavo Cabral was left lying on the field after a collision, he is already receiving medical assistance. 
7:53 PM7 days ago

10'

Pachuca doesn't let its arms down and continues to be constant up front, giving the university defense too many problems. 
7:48 PM7 days ago

5'

Pachuca started with control of the ball, having the first chances.
First yellow of the match, Nicolás Omar Freire of Pumas is cautioned in the midfield. 
7:43 PM7 days ago

The match kicks off

The match between Pachuca and Pumas is ready to kick off at the Hidalgo Stadium, where there is a good crowd.
7:38 PM7 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this Liga MX match at the Hidalgo Stadium.
7:33 PM7 days ago

He did not travel to Pachuca

After Dani Alves' arrival became official, it was thought that he would travel with his club to Pachuca, but everything seems to indicate that he did not. According to ESPN journalist René Tovar, he mentioned that he did not travel due to physical exhaustion from Friday's trip and everything he did on Saturday, in addition to the fact that going to Hidalgo would cause him to miss a training session.
7:28 PM7 days ago

Refereeing team

Brian Omar González Veles will be in charge of the match between Tuzos and Felinos, Enrique Isaac Bustos Díaz and Enrique Martìnez Sandoval will be the referees and Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo will be the fourth official.
7:23 PM7 days ago

Pumas XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Hidalgo Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
7:18 PM7 days ago

Pachuca's starting XI

This is the XI with which the local team will take the field at the Hidalgo Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
7:13 PM7 days ago

Improve their aim

After the draw against Mazatlán, Pachuca's goal scorer Nicolás Ibáñez was annoyed when he said that it was not a match to end in a draw and acknowledged that, without a doubt, they need to sharpen their aim up front.

"We made a lot of mistakes, we created many goal situations, we have to try to be more effective, the same thing happened to us against Cruz Azul, we have to try to correct that".

7:08 PM7 days ago

Already arrived

Just one day after the arrival of Dani Alves to Mexico, the Tuzas of Pachuca welcome their new star player, Jennifer Hermoso, also from Barcelona.
Through two Instagram stories, the 32-year-old soccer player made it known that she is already on her way to La Bella Airosa to report with her new team. 
"He who does not risk does not win, so let's enjoy and see you in Mexico," she said.
7:03 PM7 days ago

When does Alves make his debut?

Dani Alves is a new UNAM Pumas player, but the most important thing for fans is to know the date of his debut, which will be next Wednesday, July 27 at the Olímpico Universitario against Mazatlán FC. The fullback himself asked the coaching staff to have minutes next Wednesday, as Alves has not stopped training on his own since leaving Barcelona and feels in optimum condition.
6:58 PM7 days ago

Happy with the arrival of Alves

The top scorer in the history of Pumas, Evanivaldo Castro "Cabinho", said he was happy about the arrival of right winger Dani Alves, who will be with the Auriazules for a year with a view to participating in the World Cup.

"I am very happy that my countryman Dany Alves is joining Pumas. I know he will be well received and loved by the beautiful Auriazul fans. What a great goal Pumas scored," wrote "Cabo" Cabinho.

6:53 PM7 days ago

They will have to sell

In his last visit to Mexico, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, asked Yon de Luisa to end the multi-property in Liga MX for the 2026 World Cup, for which the executive accepted. One of the groups that has multi-property is Grupo Pachuca with the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Fiera del León, so before 2026 they will have to sell one of the two teams.
6:48 PM7 days ago

Acquisition of Real Oviedo

Grupo Pachuca became the majority shareholder of Real Oviedo, a Spanish Second Division team. The blue and blues team will now remain in Mexican hands, with 51 percent of the shares belonging to the company presided by Jesús Martínez, 20 percent to Grupo Carso and the remaining 29 percent to partners.
6:43 PM7 days ago

He already has a number

Pumas president Leopoldo Silva gave the Brazilian his new jersey with the number 33. Dani Alves had a busy start to Saturday, as he underwent medical tests, signed his contract, trained and then was presented to the media.
6:38 PM7 days ago

Special day

After his presentation of the Brazilian player, Dani Alves spoke accompanied by Leopoldo Silva, where he said he was grateful for the opportunity to be in the university club and expressed his desire to leave his mark, beyond a soccer matter.

"Thank you very much for comparing me on this very special day for me. Thanks to the president for bringing me to this place. I am a person who, beyond soccer, beyond achievements, I am a person who leaves a legacy for younger people, so that they can continue to dream," he said.

6:33 PM7 days ago

Everything is possible

Dani Alves gave a lot to talk about in his presentation, as he mentioned that he is living proof that everything is possible, since for many his arrival in Mexico was crazy.

"Here is living proof that everything is possible. The fact of coming here for many may be crazy, but for me, soccer is much more than kicking a ball, it is not just a sport, it has transformed my life and I want it to continue transforming the lives of many young people," he said.

6:28 PM7 days ago

6:13 PM7 days ago

Antecedents

Tigres and Xolos have met on 58 occasions, with 16 wins for the Tuzos, 25 draws and 17 victories for the universitarios.
6:08 PM7 days ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the felines have won two and drawn three, leaving the Tuzos, who will be looking for a win that could give them confidence, with no recent victories.
UNAM 2-0 Pachuca, 01.May.22, Cla22
Pachuca 1-1 UNAM, 30.Oct.21, Ape21
UNAM 2-2 Pachuca, 04.Apr.21, Cla21
UNAM 0-0 Pachuca, 29.Nov.20, Ape20
Pachuca 0-1 UNAM, 26.Nov.20, Ape20
6:03 PM7 days ago

How are Pumas doing?

The felines have not had a good start to the tournament, first they tied by one goal against Xolos, in match day 2 they tied against León by three goals, and in match day 3 they won by the minimum against Necaxa, so they have only obtained 5 points out of a possible 9.
5:58 PM7 days ago

How is Pachuca coming along?

Los Tuzos had a bittersweet start as they won 2-0 against Querétaro in matchday 1, in matchday 2 they beat Cruz Azul and in matchday 3 they drew one goal against Mazatlán, losing the opportunity to become leaders. 
5:53 PM7 days ago

Watch out for this Pachuca player

Nico Ibáñez is the main attraction of the team, he has scored twice in 3 games, he is the team's striker, last season he fought for the goal-scoring lead against Gignac, but was runner-up. 
Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
5:48 PM7 days ago

Watch out for this Pumas player

Juan Dinenno, forward for the universitarios, has become an idol for the fans, thanks to his dedication and goals he has scored in this tournament, he has already scored goals in all three games, he is always lethal and the defense could suffer.
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
5:43 PM7 days ago

Breaking the market

What at first seemed to be a simple rumor, after becoming complicated, is now a reality. Dani Alves is a new Pumas player, and after weeks of waiting, the university club made it official. Dani Alves has a long record of championships won at club and national team level.
In a video, Pumas announced that they are eagerly awaiting the Brazilian star's arrival in Mexico. For the moment, it is known that he is still in his country fine-tuning the final details before leaving for Mexico.
5:38 PM7 days ago

Back to Mexico

Prior to matchday three, the arrival of Javier "Chofis" López to Pachuca was made official. In addition to being a bomb signing for the Tuzos, he was surrounded by the media, as the former Chivas player returns to Liga MX.
On Monday, Chofis boarded a plane in Guadalajara bound for Mexico City, where he was transferred to Hidalgo, where he underwent physical exams and signed his new contract, which according to ESPN will be for three years as a definitive purchase.
5:33 PM7 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Pachuca vs Pumas match, corresponding to Day 4 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium, at 8:00 pm.
