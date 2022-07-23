Goals and Highlights: Toluca 2-1 Santos Laguna in Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the Toluca vs Santos game, this time the home team came away with the victory. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss all the Liga MX action.
90´+7
The match ends with a 2-1 victory for Toluca.
90´+5
Out: Ruiz, in: Llanas.
90´
Change for Toluca
In: Rodríguez and Ortega, Out: Fernández and Navarro.
88´
Free kick for Toluca for a foul by Dória.
78´
Toluca's change
In: Saucedo and González. Out: Sanvezzo and Meneses.
76´
Goooooooooooool Santos! Rodriguez heads in to cut the lead.
75´
Correa shoots inside the area after getting past Volpi and the ball hits the post.
73´
Suarez shoots at Volpi's goal but the ball goes into the stands.
67´
Volpi saves Santos' goal from a play that came from a Toluca mistake.
62´
Dangerous arrivals on the left of the visiting team.
54´
Sanvezzo shoots and the ball is deflected for a corner kick.
51´
Acevedo saves his goal on another occasion.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+3
End of the first half.
45´
Ruíz receives a yellow card.
43´
Navarro shoots dangerously but Dória blocks the ball.
41´
Santos makes a substitution
In: Cervantes, Out: Torres.
36´
Acevedo clears a dangerous cross but the goalkeeper stays on the turf.
31´
Rodriguez receives a yellow card.
25´
Goooooooool for Toluca! Sierra scores the second after a good offensive combination.
23´
Great play by Toluca but they fail to score.
20´
Toluca owns possession with no reaction from Santos.
15´
Doria blocks a dangerous ball inside the area.
11´
Goooooooool for Toluca! Leo Fernandez scores from the penalty spot.
8´
Navarro is fouled inside the area and a penalty kick is awarded.
0´
Start the game.
Starting XI Santos Laguna
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Toluca
This is how the home team comes out:
Both teams usually score
Since 2017 Toluca and Santos have not finished a game goalless, since then Toluca has taken 3 wins, Santos 4 and they have drawn on three occasions.
The devil is here
Toluca is already in its stadium:
🚍👹| Llegamos al infierno #ElRojoesTodo | @MBenzBusesMx pic.twitter.com/KEbTlm5BFQ— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) July 23, 2022
Toluca with hegemony
Toluca has only lost one of its last six games against Santos Laguna in Liga MX, with the Diablos Rojos averaging 1.8 goals per game, so today's game promises goals.
Santos Laguna bad visitor
The Laguna team has been defeated in four of its last six away games, and in those four defeats, Santos was unable to score a goal.
Toluca scores fast
The Diablos Rojos del Toluca have had a good start to the tournament and have managed to score four goals in the first four games, making them the best scoring team in the opening minutes.
We continue
Thank you for following the Toluca vs Santos game corresponding to the 4th round of the Liga MX, this afternoon we will see a very intense game in search of victory, so stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Toluca vs Santos live here
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Santos live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Santos player
Harold Preciado, the 28-year-old Colombian striker was the top scorer for Santos with 6 goals, now for this Apertura 2022 he has already scored one goal, which makes him the team's main striker, and his team will need him to score as many goals as possible to qualify for the final phase.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Carlos Gonzalez, center forward from Paraguay, is one of the most lethal strikers in the league, since his debut with Necaxa in 2017, his scoring quota has been acceptable, for the Apertura 2022, he came to reinforce Toluca from Tigres, where he could not find his best level, now with Toluca he has the great opportunity to rediscover the goal.
Last alignment of Santos
Acevedo, Pizzichillo, Rodriguez, Doria, Campos, Cervantes, Gonzalez, Gorriarán, Brunetta, Correa, Preciado.
Latest Toluca lineup
Volpi, Angulo, Huerta, Mosquera, Lopez, Baeza, Meneses, Rodriguez, Navarro, Navarro, Fernandez, Gonzalez.
Background
Toluca 3-1 Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna 2-2 Toluca
Santos Laguna 3-1 Toluca
Toluca 1-2 Santos Laguna
Toluca 2-2 Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna 2-2 Toluca
Santos Laguna 3-1 Toluca
Toluca 1-2 Santos Laguna
Toluca 2-2 Santos Laguna
Arbitration Quartet
Central:Diego Montaño. Assistants: Andres Hernandez and Michel Espinoza. Fourth official: Luis Garcia.
Santos in search of its style
Club Santos Laguna is a team that has won a significant number of titles in previous years, however with the purchase of Atlas, the group that manages them began to give priority to the team from Jalisco resulting in the two-time championship of the red and black team, however Santos became a gray team, without a good direction, now the team did not make much noise in the transfer market and it does not seem that another reinforcement can arrive, However, the tournament has already begun and Santos started very irregularly, with one win, one loss and one draw, the matchdays are progressing and Santos is still seen as a weak team, but it is said within the team that the results will improve, in such a short tournament it was fundamental to quickly add victories and against Toluca they have a very complicated opponent that in case of winning three, will give them great confidence to continue competing in the tournament.
Toluca wants to make its reinforcements count
The Diablos Rojos del Toluca had a couple of tournaments to forget, which resulted in them having to pay a millionaire fine for being in the last three places in the quotient, now Nacho Ambriz has the task of making Toluca a competitive team, the board has greatly strengthened the team starting from the goal to the front, Old acquaintances from Leon reunited with Ambriz and it seems they have created one of the strongest teams in Liga MX, Toluca's start in the Apertura 2022 was more than good with two consecutive victories, it was only on match day 3 when America defeated them at the Azteca stadium in a game with a lot of refereeing controversy, now against Santos they have the opportunity to return to victory in front of their fans.
Diablos and Santos face off in a duel for three points
Week 4 of the Liga MX is already in action and as usual this Saturday we will have a great duel, Toluca facing Santos Laguna, only two points separate these teams in the fight to qualify for the direct Liguilla, both teams have accumulated one defeat in the round and in such a demanding competition due to the calendar, they will not want to take another defeat because it would leave them very bad positioned in the table.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Santos Laguna match, corresponding to Match Week 4 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Nemesio Diez, at 6:00 PM ET.