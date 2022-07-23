Highlights and goals: Barnsley 2-1 Sheffield United in friendly match 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:59 AMa month ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the Barnsley vs Sheffield United friendly match comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

11:56 AMa month ago

90' End of the match

Game over at Oakwell Stadium! Barnsley have won at home to Sheffield United and end their pre-season on a high before kicking off League One next week.
11:54 AMa month ago

85' Last minutes

The end of the match is near. Sheffield United has not been able to react to the two blows that Barnsley has given them, and they are going to keep the victory.
11:52 AMa month ago

81' GOOOOAL for Barnsley

JOSH BENSON! The home team takes the lead, thanks to a Josh Benson free kick that beat Foderingham to turn the score around.
11:45 AMa month ago

75' Half hour of the second half

There are 15 minutes to go. The score is still tied.
11:38 AMa month ago

70' The tie is maintained

There are 20 minutes left in the match. The game is still tied for now, although in some ways, Sheffield has done a little more to tip the balance in their favor.
11:33 AMa month ago

64' Ball to the post!

Berge crashes the ball against the post again! This time the Norwegian hits the other post as he follows the trajectory of the ball after Rhian Brewster's play, but the metal tells him no.
11:27 AMa month ago

57' GOOOOAL for Barnsley

The home side tied the game after a bad save by Foderingham, who tried to clear a ball, but it hit Berge and fell to Jack Aitchison, who took advantage of the empty net to score.
11:25 AMa month ago

53' Ball to the post!

Osborn put the ball into the box to find Berge, who stretched his foot and directs the ball towards goal, but it hit the post.
11:22 AMa month ago

50' First minutes

Not much happening at the start of the second half. For now, Sheffield United dominate the ball.
11:17 AMa month ago

Second half begins

The second half of the match is underway.
11:04 AMa month ago

45+2' End of the first half

The first half ends with Sheffield United in the lead.
11:03 AMa month ago

45+1' GOOOAL for Sheffield United

Own-goal! Robbie Cundy put the ball into his own net under pressure from an opponent to make the score 0-1 before the end of the first half.
10:57 AMa month ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the match.
10:53 AMa month ago

40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is approaching. Sheffield United have gone from strength to strength in the match, although they are not superior to their opponents.
10:49 AMa month ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

10 minutes left in the first half. We remain scoreless.
10:40 AMa month ago

29' First chance for Sheffield United

Ben Osborn was playing down the left flank and saw Ndiaye's run, the Blades striker tried to shoot with his left foot but couldn't get enough power on it
10:37 AMa month ago

25' The score remains tied

It's still 0-0 on the scoreboard. Barnsley are still trying to maintain the intensity with which they started the match. Sheffield United are still not coming dangerously close.
10:28 AMa month ago

19' Sheffield United was saved

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham made a good save on Josh Benson's shot into the corner. The home team keeps trying.
10:20 AMa month ago

15' Barnsley came closer

Barnsley have started the match well. Devante Cole, looking for the goal, but Anel Ahmedhodzic cleared.
10:18 AMa month ago

8' Barnsley came closer

Barnsley's first shot on goal: Luca Connell's shot from outside the box went wide of Foderingham's left-hand upright.
10:10 AMa month ago

5' First minutes

For now, not much is happening at the start of the match. The score remains 0-0.
10:05 AMa month ago

Match starts

The match between Barnsley and Sheffield United gets underway.
10:04 AMa month ago

Teams on the field

Barnsley and Sheffield United players take to the field at Oakwell Stadium.
9:55 AMa month ago

Starting XI - Sheffield United

To be confirmed.
9:50 AMa month ago

Starting XI - Barnsley

To be confirmed.
9:45 AMa month ago

Sheffield United players warm-up

9:40 AMa month ago

Barnsley players warm-up

9:35 AMa month ago

Last five matches - Sheffield United

July 22 - Friendly match: 0-3 vs Burton Albion (Won) 

July 19 - Friendly match: 0-3 vs Mansfield (Won)

July 16 - Friendly Match: 3-2 vs Scunthorpe (Lost)

July 8 - Friendly match: 1-2 vs Casa Pia (Won)

May 17 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Nottingham Forest (Lost 3-2 on penalties)

9:30 AMa month ago

Last five matches - Barnsley

July 20 - Friendly match: 2-2 vs Harrogate Town 

July 16 - Friendly match: 0-0 vs Nottingham Forest

July 9 - Friendly match: 0-0 vs Crewe Alexandra

June 25 - Friendly Match: 1-3 vs Worksop Town (Won)

May 7 - EFL Championship: 4-0 vs West Bromwich (Lost)

9:25 AMa month ago

All set at Oakwell Stadium

9:20 AMa month ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this friendly match between Barnsley and Sheffield United.
9:15 AMa month ago

Tune in here Barnsley vs Sheffield United Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barnsley vs Sheffield United live match, as well as the latest information from the Oakwell Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:10 AMa month ago

How to watch Barnsley vs Sheffield United Live Stream on TV and Online?

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:05 AMa month ago

What time is Barnsley vs Sheffield United Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Barnsley vs Sheffield United of July 23rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM

9:00 AMa month ago

Key player - Sheffield United

At Sheffield United, the presence of Billy Sharp stands out. The 36-year-old striker is the team's captain and has also demonstrated his leadership on the field with what he does best: goals. In the previous season he was one of the most outstanding players, playing 2884 minutes in 42 games, in which he scored 15 goals.
8:55 AMa month ago

Key player - Barnsley

At Barnsley, the presence of Callum Styles stands out. The 22-year-old midfielder stands out for his talent on the pitch, demonstrating his abilities even in the Hungarian National Team. In the previous season he was one of the most regular players, playing 3772 minutes in 46 games, in which he scored three goals.
8:50 AMa month ago

Barnsley vs Sheffield United history

These two teams have met 67 times. The numbers favor Sheffield United, who have emerged victorious on 29 occasions, while, Barnsley did so on 16 occasions, to leave a balance of 22 draws.

The only time they have met in a friendly match was on July 27, 2019. In that match, also played at Oakwell Stadium, Sheffield United won 4-1.

8:45 AMa month ago

Sheffield United

Sheffield United is looking for revenge in this season that is about to begin. It was a hard blow to assimilate, the fact of being one game away from having the chance to fight for promotion to the Premier League and surely, the objective will be to have a good campaign that will allow them to reach the English first division directly.

8:40 AMa month ago

Barnsley

Barnsley starts a new path, even more complicated, as it will now play in the English third division, after a disastrous campaign. In pre-season, the results have not been the best, but they have not had a negative balance and in this match they hope to gain the necessary confidence that will allow them to arrive in good shape for their debut on July 30.

8:35 AMa month ago

The match will be played at Oakwell Stadium

The Barnsley vs Sheffield United match will be played at the Oakwell Stadium, located in the city of Barnsley, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1888, has a capacity for 23,287 spectators.
8:30 AMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Barnsley vs Sheffield United Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo