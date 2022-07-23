Highlights and goals: Barnsley 2-1 Sheffield United in friendly match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90' End of the match
85' Last minutes
81' GOOOOAL for Barnsley
75' Half hour of the second half
70' The tie is maintained
64' Ball to the post!
57' GOOOOAL for Barnsley
53' Ball to the post!
50' First minutes
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45+1' GOOOAL for Sheffield United
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
29' First chance for Sheffield United
25' The score remains tied
19' Sheffield United was saved
15' Barnsley came closer
8' Barnsley came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
Starting XI - Sheffield United
Starting XI - Barnsley
Sheffield United players warm-up
Skilliman 🌪
15 to go. Watch the Bladesmen take on Barnsley on https://t.co/M60MqxwTSa. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AqCkPA6nza — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 23, 2022
Barnsley players warm-up
⚽️ Pass and move! pic.twitter.com/JmUvNZ77uT — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 23, 2022
Last five matches - Sheffield United
July 19 - Friendly match: 0-3 vs Mansfield (Won)
July 16 - Friendly Match: 3-2 vs Scunthorpe (Lost)
July 8 - Friendly match: 1-2 vs Casa Pia (Won)
May 17 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Nottingham Forest (Lost 3-2 on penalties)
Last five matches - Barnsley
July 16 - Friendly match: 0-0 vs Nottingham Forest
July 9 - Friendly match: 0-0 vs Crewe Alexandra
June 25 - Friendly Match: 1-3 vs Worksop Town (Won)
May 7 - EFL Championship: 4-0 vs West Bromwich (Lost)
All set at Oakwell Stadium
Watch today's game live on SUTV! 💻
Secure your match pass for United's final pre-season friendly vs Barnsley. 👇⚔️ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 23, 2022
☁️ Back to proper Barnsley weather... pic.twitter.com/25VvD8TRCu— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 23, 2022
Welcome back
Barnsley vs Sheffield United Live Score
How to watch Barnsley vs Sheffield United Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Barnsley vs Sheffield United Friendly Match?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Key player - Sheffield United
Key player - Barnsley
Barnsley vs Sheffield United history
The only time they have met in a friendly match was on July 27, 2019. In that match, also played at Oakwell Stadium, Sheffield United won 4-1.
Sheffield United
Sheffield United is looking for revenge in this season that is about to begin. It was a hard blow to assimilate, the fact of being one game away from having the chance to fight for promotion to the Premier League and surely, the objective will be to have a good campaign that will allow them to reach the English first division directly.
Barnsley
Barnsley starts a new path, even more complicated, as it will now play in the English third division, after a disastrous campaign. In pre-season, the results have not been the best, but they have not had a negative balance and in this match they hope to gain the necessary confidence that will allow them to arrive in good shape for their debut on July 30.
