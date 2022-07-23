Highlights: Aldosivi 0-3 River Plate in Argentine Professional League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
¡¡GANÓ RIVER!! ⚪️❤️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dZrEO2XIzQ — River Plate (@RiverPlate) July 24, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Aldosivi 0-3 River Plate match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
85'
Aldosivi begins to react, a little late to get into the game.
River hits twice!
Borja again with the assistance, now it is Lucas Beltrán who pushes the ball to the bottom for the second:
River hits first!
Here the first of Palavecino, assistance with Borja's chest:
80'
River goal fair, all the good that Aldosivi had done was broken in a matter of 4 minutes, Miguel Borja Gallardo's response, a couple of assists and a goal to open the local lock.
75'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Aldosivi's defense error that Miguel Borja takes advantage of and converts the third.
73'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!!Miguel Borja again, now with the assistance for Lucas Beltrán for River's second.
71'
GGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! Miguel Borja lowers a ball with his chest and leaves it for Agustín Palavecino to save the ball to break Aldosivi's padlock.
70'
José Devecchi is being the figure of the game, Aldosivi's goalkeeper is the reason why no goals are scored.
60'
River keeps the pressure high and Aldosivi looks like he will protect the tie.
50'
The match continues in the same vein as when the first half closed.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go into the break with a goalless draw between Aldosivi and River.
45'
2 more minutes are added.
35'
River continues looking for the first with options for Barco, Beltrán and Zuculini.
25'
River keeps the pressure high and begins to lock up Aldosivi. Little by little they look for the first.
15'
The game is stopped, Jose Devecchi, Aldosivi's goalkeeper, is lying on the field due to a possible injury.
10'
An even match between both teams, River seeks to make plays by moving the ball from side to side and Aldosivi waits patiently for the error.
0'
Start the match.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Argentine Professional League.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Aldosivi: Lopez. Iritier, Pisano, Meli, Riós, Román, Martínez, Ingolotti, Morello, De la Vega, Cervera and Cuesta.
River: Maidana, Borja, Quintero, De la Cruz, Herrera, Solari, Romero, Pinola, Pérez, Pradela and Centurión.
River Plate startin XI!
These are the headlines that River starts for today's game:
📋 ¡La formación de River para jugar frente a Aldosivi!#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/spOLu06D8g— River Plate (@RiverPlate) July 24, 2022
Aldosivi lineup!
This is the eleven with which the locals jump onto the pitch:
Así formará #Aldosivi ante #River 🦈🦈#VamosTiburón 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/kRJvYPT96O— Club Atl. Aldosivi (@clubaldosivi) July 24, 2022
Referee
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Pablo Echavarría
Assistants: Iván Núñez and Lucas Germanotta
4th Referee: Bruno Bocca
River is here!
River is already in the vicinity of the stadium for today's game:
🏟️ Acá estamos 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/VbCqtjOOPn— River Plate (@RiverPlate) July 24, 2022
Here are the locals!
Atlético Aldosivi arrived at their stadium for today's game:
El plantel arribó al estadio 🦈🔰 pic.twitter.com/6z3HoWg0or— Club Atl. Aldosivi (@clubaldosivi) July 24, 2022
Last duel!
The last result between both teams dates back to last season where River Plate won by 2 goals at the Monumental stadium. The goals were the work of Julián Álvarez and Enzo Pérez.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Aldosivi and River at the José María Minella Stadium. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN, as well as streaming through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Brian Martinez, a must see player!
The Aldosivi striker seeks to become one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Martínez fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different scoring options. This is one of the team's top references and his mission is to add as many goals and assists as possible, so far he has achieved 1 goal and 1 assist in the 2022 Argentine First Division.
How does Aldosivi get here?
Club Atlético Aldosivi arrives after finishing last season in the thirteenth position, the team finished with 33 points after 10 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses. The team is fighting to get out of the bottom of the Argentine First Division table and advance to the Round of 16 of the Argentine Cup. The team has made several changes in its squad and the arrival of Martín Cauteruccio, Matías Pisano, as well as the departures of Federico Andrada, Rodrigo Contreras and Emiliano Insúa stand out. Currently the team is in last place in the general table with 5 units, after 1 win, 2 draws and 6 losses. The team has two consecutive defeats against Atlético Tucumán and Defensa y Justicia.
Lucas Beltran, a must see player!
The River striker started a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best strikers in Argentina. Beltrán is one of the fundamental pieces for River Plate to be located where he is. During the Binance Tournament 2022 he has achieved 2 goals in 4 games played. This is one of the recent additions to the team, he arrives from Colón and will seek to replace Julian Álvarez's loss, after he left for Manchester City, which is why the striker seeks to continue demonstrating his high level and try to attract attention of the national team for future competitions.
How does River arrive?
The River Plate team starts a new tournament with the aim of fighting for the Argentine First Division championship. Last season, River finished in first place in the general table after scoring 54 points, with a record of 16 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. The team has been significantly strengthened to fight for the two-time championship, so far 16 registrations have been made official, among which Juan Fernando Quintero, Braían Romero, Esequiel Barco and Andrés Herrera stand out. For their part, 14 casualties were recorded, including Gonzalo Montiel, Federico Girotti and Rafael Borré. The team started the season with a couple of draws and 1 loss, however, Gallardo's men continue to seek to get back on track despite having a very heavy schedule with games from the Copa Argentina and the Libertadores. At the moment they are in eighteenth place with 12 units, after 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.
Where's the game?
The José María Minella Stadium is located in the city of Mar del Plata and will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue adding points within the 2022 Professional League to climb positions in the table. This stadium has a capacity for 35,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1978.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Aldosivi vs River Plate match, corresponding to the game of Day 10 of the Argentine First Division Binance Tournament 2022. The match will take place at the José María Minella Stadium, at 2:30 p.m.