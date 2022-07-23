Summary and highlights of Espanyol 2-0 Lille in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME:
86'
Bamba's shot outside the area, but the ball goes over the goal;
84'
Sergio Darder's pass to Luca, but he got in front of a Lille defender
81'
Pol Lozano enters and Cabrera leaves in his place
Here's Javi Puado's lob to score the second goal
78'
Luca's shot after a good play on the right, but the goalkeeper sends the ball into the corner;
Here is Joselu's first goal with the Espanyol shirt.
72'
More changes for Espanyol: Luca and Nico enter, while Oacute; scar Gil and Javi Puado, who scored the second goal, leave.
69'
Onana gets the rebound to Onana's cross, but the ball is repelled by goalkeeper Lecomte.
65' GOOOOAAALL
Rubé n Sá nchez's deep pass and excellent definition Puado with the vaselina to take advantage Espanyol on the scoreboard.
61'
Yazici, Raghouber and Martin are the first three changes at Lille to replace Angel, André and Alexsandro.
60'
First change in Espanyol, Villahermosa enters and Kedi Bare goes to the bench.
58' GOOOOOAAALLLL
Espanyol goes ahead on the scoreboard after a shot by Rubé n Sá nchez that stopped the goalkeeper, but the rebound fell to Joselu who sent the ball to the scoreboard
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The protagonists returned to the field for the second 45 minutes
END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES
This was Puado's clear opportunity
36' To the post
First clear chance for the Spanish team, Puado's shot hit the post;
30'
Hydration breaks for players
28' 🟨
Yellow card for Onana for grabbing an Espanyol player by the shirt;
24'
Joselu does not get a cross, but Rubén Sánchez does, but the shot goes wide;
20'
Omar arrived on the left flank and did not hesitate to try his shot, but again the Lille goalkeeper intervened to send for a corner;
11' Puado had it
Simo's long deep pass to Puado who found himself one-on-one against the goalkeeper, but Jardim got his hand out to deflect the ball for a corner;
7'
Espanyol's first shot came from Leandro Cabrera, but Jardim kept the ball in his hands;
4'
Fonte's header at the far post, but the shot goes over the goalkeeper's head;
THE GAME BEGAN
The match kicked off with the first possession for Espanyol;
All set
The players are now ready to take the field in the locker room;
XI Lille
Jardim, Zedadka, Fonte, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, André, Onana, Gomes, Bamba, Zhegrova, David.
XI Espanyol
Joselu's first start with the Espanyol shirt
Lille preseason
The French team won their first friendly 5-0 against Dunkerque, while yesterday they drew 2-2 against Las Palmas.
Espanyol preseason
The Spanish team won the first friendly 2-0 against Montepllier, while two days ago they drew 0-0 against Las Palmas;
Lille will debut the second kit for today's match
1 hour
The Espanyol vs Lille match starts in 1 hour, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Lille ?
If you want to watch the match Espanyol vs Lille live on TV, your option is RCDE Espanyol YouTube
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Espanyol vs Lille match ?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 03:30 hrs.
Colombia: 03:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:30 hrs
Spain: 10:30 hrs.
Mexico: 03:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:30 hrs.
Peru: 03:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:30 hrs.
France: 10:30 hrs.
Sweden: 10:30 hrs.
Here is part of Lille's training match
Lecomte made his debut in the Espanyol jersey
The goalkeeper from Mó naco spoke after debuting with the perico set: "It is a very easy group, everyone has helped me a lot. I feel at home and this is very good for me and to give everything with them. It feels like a real family. It will be a good season if we are together like this. I am very happy for my debut, I had good feelings on the field with the rest of my teammates. Now we have to keep going. I am very proud to have been able to wear this jersey for the first time;
How will Lille arrive ?
After having been champions in the French League, they did not have a good record last season, finishing in the top position and will not be in European competitions, they were 11 points behind. In the Champions League they were eliminated by Chelsea in the round of 16. In the first match of the pre-season, they thrashed Dunkerque 5-0;
How does Espanyol arrive ?
Espanyol ended last season in LaLiga Santander in 14th place with 42 points, four points clear of the relegation zone. They finished with seven consecutive matches without a victory, their last win in an official match was on April 10 when they beat Celta Vigo at home. In this preseason they have played two matches, first they beat Montepllier and then they drew against Las Palmas;
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams meet and they will do so in this preseason. Espanyol has faced French teams eight times with a record of four wins, one draw and three defeats. While Lille have faced Spanish teams 17 times, winning a total of three victories, seven defeats and seven draws.
Venue: The match will be played at the Marbella Football Center, a stadium founded in 2005 with a capacity of 8024 spectators.
Preview of the match
Espanyol and Lille will face each other in a friendly match of the 2022 pre-season. This will be the third for the Spanish side and the second for the French side;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Espanyol vs Lille Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL