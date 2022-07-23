Goals and Highlights: Estoril 1-3 Fulham in Friendly Game
Image: Fulham

ADVERTISEMENT

2:50 PM7 days ago

Highlights

2:40 PM7 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Estoril vs Fulham game.
2:35 PM7 days ago

End game

Estoril 1-3 Fulham
2:30 PM7 days ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
2:25 PM7 days ago

86'

In the final stretch, Estoril was more insistent, but Fulham contained the opponent's attack. In addition, a Fulham player was cautioned for complaining.
2:20 PM7 days ago

80'

Rodri missed a clear option and Estoril came within a whisker of closing the gap.
2:15 PM7 days ago

77'

The game was constantly interrupted by the multiple changes made by both teams.
2:10 PM7 days ago

68'

Aleksandar Mitrovic took advantage of the rebound and fired a shot that flew just wide of the goal in what would have been a great goal.
2:05 PM7 days ago

59'

The play promised more in a delayed diagonal that burst through the Fulham defense and then a small scuffle broke out but did not escalate.
2:00 PM7 days ago

55'

Bobby de Cordova-Reid was looking for a shot at the far post, but was fouled first.
1:55 PM7 days ago

52'

Arthur was encouraged by the mid-range shot that goes over the top of the goal.
1:50 PM7 days ago

48'

Geraldes is encouraged by the mid-range shot that goes over the top of the goal.
1:45 PM7 days ago

Half time

Estoril 1-3 Fulham.
1:40 PM7 days ago

42'

Aleksandar Mitrovic's half-volley inside the box is blocked by the Estoril goalkeeper to prevent the score from increasing.
1:35 PM7 days ago

33'

ESTORIL GOAL

Franco tricks the goalkeeper and takes the low, well-placed penalty to make it 1-3.

1:30 PM7 days ago

32'

Tiago Santos falls inside the area and there is a penalty for Estoril.
1:25 PM7 days ago

24'

FULHAM GOAL

Mitrovic pulls the ball back to Joao Palinha, who unleashes a real flash to score the third goal of the match.

1:20 PM7 days ago

20'

After the foul just outside the box, Franco takes a direct free kick that goes over the top of the goal. Estoril tries to react.
1:15 PM7 days ago

12'

GOAL FULHAM

Again from a corner kick Aleksandar Mitrovic comfortably finishes off to make it 2-0.

1:10 PM7 days ago

7'

GOAL FULHAM

Aleksandar Mitrovic finishes off a cross inside the six-yard box from a corner kick to make it 1-0.

1:05 PM7 days ago

5'

A cross to the near post is pushed wide by the Estoril defense.
1:00 PM7 days ago

0'

The game starts between Fulham and Estoril from Portugal.
12:55 PM7 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Estoril and Fulham in a friendly match.
12:50 PM7 days ago

XI Estoril

99 Dani, 62 Tiago Santos, 3 Vital, 23 Araújo, 32 Rosier, 10 Franco, 6 Geraldes, 7 Martins, 11 Arthur, 50 Joao Carlos.
12:45 PM7 days ago

Fulham substitutes

Gazzaniga, Wickens, Fossey, McVoy, Adutayo, Chalobah, Pajaziti, Harris, Francois, Cairney, Kebano, Jasper, Tiehi, Stansfield, Muniz.
12:40 PM7 days ago

XI Fulham

1 Marek Rodak, 2 Kenny Tate, 4 Tosin, 13 Tom Ream, 33 Antonee Robinson, 26 Joao Palinha, 6 Harrison Reed, 8 Harry Wilson, 18 Andreas, 14 Bobby de Cordova-Reid, 9 Aleksandar Mitrovic.
12:35 PM7 days ago

New reinforcement.

Prior to the game, Estoril announced the signing of its new signing, Mor Ndiaye.
12:30 PM7 days ago

Reflections

Marco gave his point of view on facing Estoril, a game we will take you through below.
12:25 PM7 days ago

Fulham Casualties

These are some of the departures for the upcoming season:

Fábio Carvalho

André Zambo Anguissa

Fabri

Michael Hector

 Alfie Mawson

Jean Michaël Seri

12:20 PM7 days ago

Fulham Alumni

Some of Fulham's signings for the upcoming season are:

João Palhinha, from Sporting Lisbon.

Andreas Pereira, from Manchester United.

12:15 PM7 days ago

One more friendly

After this match, Fulham, recently promoted to the Premier League, will close their preseason by facing Villarreal's Submarino Amarillo.
12:10 PM7 days ago

Start

Fulham continues with their intense preseason and now it will be their turn to visit the modest Estoril team. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
12:05 PM7 days ago

Tune in here Estoril vs Fulham Live Score in Preseason Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Estoril vs Fulham match for the Preseason Friendly Game 2022 on VAVEL US.
12:00 PM7 days ago

What time is Estoril vs Fulham match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Estoril vs Fulham of July 23rd in several countries: Argentina: 2:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Bolivia: 1:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Brazil: 2:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Chile: 2:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Colombia: 12:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Ecuador: 12:00 PM To Be Confirmed

United States (ET): 1:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Spain: 7:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM To be Confirmed

Paraguay: 2:00 PM To be Confirmed

Peru: 12:00 PM To be Confirmed

Uruguay: 2:00 PM To be Confirmed

Image: Agency
Image: Agency
11:55 AM7 days ago

Upcoming games

Estoril's next scheduled game is until the Primeira Liga league tournament when they meet on Sunday, August 7; while Fulham will have one more game on Sunday, August 21 against Villarreal of Spain; while their debut will be on August 6 against Liverpool; then they will visit Raúl Jiménez's Wolves and will return on August 20 to do the honors to Brentford (all in the Premier League).
11:50 AM7 days ago

Presentation game

It is worth mentioning that this match will take place in Portugal, where Estoril will present its new uniform and reinforcements to its fans, which is why they have put the tickets at affordable prices so that the fans can enter.

The venue for this match is the Antonio Coimbra da Mota Stadium, inaugurated on January 1, 1939, which has a capacity for 8,000 spectators and is one of the "oldest" stadiums in the Portuguese nation.

11:45 AM7 days ago

Fulham: a new illusion

After dominating the Championship, Fulham will return to play in the Premier League and will seek to keep the category for the following year, so these games are key to get into rhythm and be in tune for their difficult debut on Saturday, August 6, when they host runner-up Liverpool.
11:40 AM7 days ago

Estoril: building confidence

Although last season Estoril did not have relegation problems, they were far from shining in the top positions as they were in the middle of the overall table, so they will be looking to be a more protagonist team for next season.
11:35 AM7 days ago

The Kick-off

The Estoril vs Fulham match will be played at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota Stadium, in Estoril, Portugal. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
11:30 AM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Preseason Friendly Game 2022: Estoril vs Fulham!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo