Goals and Highlights: Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes in Liga Profesional Argentina

Highlights
Thanks
End game
92'
90'
89'
87'
Orsini comes on and Vázquez comes off.
83'
Villa and Ramírez leave
Boca Jrs. changes
76'
In a fixed tactical play with three headers, Luciano Lollo pushes the ball in to make the score 3-1.
74'
67'
Villa, with a filtered pass and from outside the area, scored over the goalkeeper to score the third goal and seal the victory.
62'
60'
58'
Rojo gets the rebound and fires the shot straight into the corner to make it 2-0 and increase the lead at La Bombonera.
56'
55'
54'
50'
46'
Half time
45'
44'
38'
33'
30'
29'
15'
10'
Pol Fernandez volleys a shot to the far post and across the goal to make it 1-0.
8'
2'
0'
Minutes away
Estudiantes substitutes
44 Juan Cacace
33 Blas Palavecino
25 Eros Mancuso
13 Bruno Valdez
23 Gonzalo Piñeiro
39 Juan Arango
22 Franco Zapiola
28 Mateo Pellegrino
1 Jerónimo Pourtau
18 Fabián Noguera
Boca Juniors substitutes
16 Aaron Molinas
13 Javier García
3 Gonzalo Sandez
7 Exequiel Zeballos
21 Jorman Campuzano
40 Lautaro Di Lollo
11 Martín Payero
14 Esteban Rolón
27 Nicolás Orsini
35 Nahuel Genez
57 Marcelo Weigandt
XI Estudiantes
XI Boca Juniors
The scorers
The output
The reserves won
Next games
What happens if they win?
Start
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes Live Score in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022
What time is Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes match for Liga Profesional Argentina 2022?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on VIX
Spain: 1:30 AM
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes
Estudiantes de la Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors. 2022
Estudiantes de la Plata 1-0 Boca Juniors. 2021
Boca Juniors 1-0 Estudiantes de la Plata. 2019
Estudiantes de la Plata 2-0 Boca Juniors. 2018
Estudiantes de la Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors. 2017