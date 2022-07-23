Goals and Highlights: Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes in Liga Profesional Argentina
Image: VAVEL

9:44 PM6 days ago

Highlights

9:33 PM6 days ago

Thanks

9:28 PM6 days ago

End game

Boca Jrs 3-1 Estudiantes.
9:23 PM6 days ago

92'

Miraculously, Boca's defense saved on the line when it looked like Estudiantes' second goal.
9:18 PM6 days ago

90'

Add 5 more minutes.
9:13 PM6 days ago

89'

Zeballos' shot with a defensive deflection goes over the goal.
9:08 PM7 days ago

87'

Boca's Payero is cautioned.

Orsini comes on and Vázquez comes off.

9:03 PM7 days ago

83'

Zeballos and Molina enter

Villa and Ramírez leave

Boca Jrs. changes

8:58 PM7 days ago

76'

STUDENTS GOAL

In a fixed tactical play with three headers, Luciano Lollo pushes the ball in to make the score 3-1.

8:53 PM7 days ago

74'

A powerful shot that Rossi saves without much trouble.
8:48 PM7 days ago

67'

GOAL BOCA JUNIORS 

Villa, with a filtered pass and from outside the area, scored over the goalkeeper to score the third goal and seal the victory.

8:43 PM7 days ago

62'

Romero's shot that the goalkeeper extends to save his goal.
8:38 PM7 days ago

60'

Noguera entered and Benjamín Rollheiser came out, a change for Estudiantes.
8:33 PM7 days ago

58'

GOAL BOCA JUNIORS

Rojo gets the rebound and fires the shot straight into the corner to make it 2-0 and increase the lead at La Bombonera.

8:28 PM7 days ago

56'

A corner kick is taken by Rojo and goes wide of the goal.
8:23 PM7 days ago

55'

Zambrano's header goes wide of the opponent's goal.
8:18 PM7 days ago

54'

Oscar's free kick hits the wall and ends in a corner kick.
8:13 PM7 days ago

50'

Leandro's shot goes over the side of the goal.
8:08 PM7 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes.
8:03 PM7 days ago

Half time

Boca Juniors 1-0 Estudiantes.
7:58 PM7 days ago

45'

Add 5 more minutes.
7:53 PM7 days ago

44'

Rojo with the header to the far post and misses the goal clearly.
7:48 PM7 days ago

38'

Estudiantes goal disallowed. Pablo Piatti had scored a great goal from a half distance, but the referee disallowed it due to a previous offside.
7:43 PM7 days ago

33'

Romero is encouraged with a mid-range shot that goes over the top of the goal.
7:38 PM7 days ago

30'

Castro's cross is caught by Rossi with no problem.
7:33 PM7 days ago

29'

Villa with a low shot that Andújar saves and gives away a corner kick.
7:28 PM7 days ago

15'

Benjamin Rollheiser's shot from outside the box goes over the top.
7:23 PM7 days ago

10'

GOAL BOCA JUNIORS

Pol Fernandez volleys a shot to the far post and across the goal to make it 1-0.

7:18 PM7 days ago

8'

Estudiantes tries timidly, but Boca Juniors continues to have possession of the ball longer.
7:13 PM7 days ago

2'

Villa's shot hits the outside of the net.
7:08 PM7 days ago

0'

The game between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes begins.
7:03 PM7 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes.
6:58 PM7 days ago

Estudiantes substitutes

38 Mariano Ascacibar

44 Juan Cacace

33 Blas Palavecino

25 Eros Mancuso

13 Bruno Valdez

23 Gonzalo Piñeiro

39 Juan Arango

22 Franco Zapiola

28 Mateo Pellegrino

1 Jerónimo Pourtau

18 Fabián Noguera

6:53 PM7 days ago

Boca Juniors substitutes

2 Facundo Roncaglia

16 Aaron Molinas

13 Javier García

3 Gonzalo Sandez

7 Exequiel Zeballos

21 Jorman Campuzano

40 Lautaro Di Lollo

11 Martín Payero

14 Esteban Rolón

27 Nicolás Orsini

35 Nahuel Genez

57 Marcelo Weigandt

6:48 PM7 days ago

XI Estudiantes

21 Mariano Andújar, 26 Luciano Lollo, 5 Jorge Morel, 6 Emmanuel Más, 29 Leonardo Godoy, 31 Pablo Piatti, 8 Fernando Zuqui, 30 Jorge Rodríguez, 9 Leandro Díaz, 10 Benjamín Rollheiser, 20 Manuel Castro.
6:43 PM7 days ago

XI Boca Juniors

1 Agustín Rossi, 6 Marcos Rojo, 5 Carlos Zambrano, 18 Frank Fabra, 17 Luis Advíncula, 33 Alan Varela, 20 Juan Edgardo Ramírez, 8 Guillermo Fernández, 38 Luis Vázquez, 22 Sebastián Villa, 10 Óscar Romero.
6:38 PM7 days ago

The scorers

Ezequiel Zeballos is Boca Juniors' top scorer with 3 goals, while Leandro Días is Estudiantes' top scorer with 2 goals.
6:33 PM7 days ago

The output

This is how Estudiantes left the hotel, took the truck and headed to the Bombonera.
6:28 PM7 days ago

The reserves won

The reserves have already won on the day, can the first team do it?
6:23 PM7 days ago

Next games

After this game, Boca will visit Patronato next Sunday and then host Platense, while Estudiantes will host Banfield and will play in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores when they face Paranaense, first in Brazil.
6:18 PM7 days ago

What happens if they win?

If Boca wins, it could jump from 17th to 11th place with 15 points, while Estudiantes is in the same situation, although it would only reach 14 points if it wins.
6:13 PM7 days ago

Start

Boca Juniors urgently needs to get back to winning ways against Estudiantes who also need points. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
6:08 PM7 days ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes Live Score in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes match for the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022 on VAVEL US.
6:03 PM7 days ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes match for Liga Profesional Argentina 2022?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes of July 24th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on VIX

Spain: 1:30 AM

Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

5:58 PM7 days ago

Last games Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes

The history has been very even in the last few games, with the Xeneizes winning three times and losing twice, while alternating wins between each game.

Estudiantes de la Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors. 2022

Estudiantes de la Plata 1-0 Boca Juniors. 2021

Boca Juniors 1-0 Estudiantes de la Plata. 2019

Estudiantes de la Plata 2-0 Boca Juniors. 2018

Estudiantes de la Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors. 2017

Image: El Comercio
Image: El Comercio
5:53 PM7 days ago

Key player Estudiantes

Leandro Díaz found the net again in the last match and was the element that opened the scoring, so he hopes to keep a love affair with the rival goal to help Estudiantes get a good result in this complicated visit.
5:48 PM7 days ago

Key player Boca Juniors

The Xeneize team needs players who can shoulder the team but, above all, who can generate and score goals, which could be the case of Sebastian Villa, who has been involved in off-field controversies in recent weeks.
5:43 PM7 days ago

Last lineup Estudiantes

21 Mariano Andújar, 26 Luciano Lollo, 5 Jorge Morel, 6 Emmanuel Más, 29 Leonardo Godoy, 31 Pablo Piatti, 8 Fernando Zuqui, 30 Jorge Rodríguez, 9 Leandro Díaz, 10 Benjamín Rollheiser, 20 Manuel Castro
5:38 PM7 days ago

Last lineup Boca Juniors

1 Rossi, 17 Advíncula, 5 Zambrano, 6 Rojo, 18 Fabra, 8 Fernández, 21 Campuzzano, 7 Zeballos, 22 Villa, 27 Orsini, 38 Vázquez.
5:33 PM7 days ago

Estudiantes: starting to add up

Estudiantes, after bad results, finally got back to winning ways on Wednesday with a 3-1 home win over Barracas Central. However, they only have 11 points in the championship, so it is also key for them to win in order to climb up the standings.
5:28 PM7 days ago

Boca Juniors: regaining confidence

Boca Juniors has had a difficult time in the last few weeks due to the fact that results have not gone their way, especially because they lost to Argentinos Juniors in midweek and are now below 13th position with 23 points, so it is urgent.
5:23 PM7 days ago

The Kick-off

The Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes match will be played at the Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
5:18 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022: Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
