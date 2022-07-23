LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United LIVE Score Updates (2-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
This is how the second goal was scored
End game
96'
Joveljic crosses the ball into the net to make it 2-0.
90'
82'
79'
79'
75'
Chicharito and Cabral come out
LA Galaxy changes.
66'
64'
60'
Dwyer came on and Cisneros came off, a change for Atlanta.
58'
52'
48'
46'
46'
Half time
45'
40'
34'
27'
17'
17'
12'
GOAL LA GALAXY 1-0
Kévin Cabral sticks with it and gets the party started early! #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/o662QOjCdm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2022
7'
After the goalkeeper's save, Cabral takes advantage of the rebound and sends the ball into the net to make it 1-0.
5'
0'
Ready
Minutes away
Atlanta United substitutes
30 Machop Chol
14 Franco Ibarra
8 Thiago Almada
7 Josef Martínez
3 Alex DeJohn
33 Mikey Ambrose
23 Raul Gudino
4 Dom Dwyer
LA Galaxy substitutes
26 Efraín Álvarez
18 Kelvin Leerdam
33 Jonathan Klinsmann
99 Dejan Joveljic
44 Raheem Edwards
11 Samuel Grandsir
4 Séga Coulibaly
7 Víctor Vázquez
XI Atlanta United
XI LA Galaxy
They wear black
Chulada de uniforme 😍 pic.twitter.com/CJACpDmUY3— Atlanta United Fútbol Club (@VamosATLUTD) July 25, 2022
Great atmosphere
Next games
What happens if they win?
Start
Tune in here LA GALAXY vs Atlanta United Live Score in MLS 2022
What time is LA GALAXY vs Atlanta United match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:30 PM
Chile: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on VIX
Spain: 3:30 AM
Mexico: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +
LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United Background
Atlanta United 3-0 LA Galaxy. 2019
LA Galaxy 0-2 Atlanta United. 2018
Atlanta United 4-0 LA Galaxy. 2017