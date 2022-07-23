LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United LIVE Score Updates (2-0)
Image: VAVEL

12:16 AM6 days ago

This is how the second goal was scored

11:49 PM6 days ago

End game

LA Galaxy 2-0 Atlanta United.
11:47 PM6 days ago

96'

LA GALAXY GOAL

Joveljic crosses the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

11:42 PM6 days ago

90'

Add 5 more minutes.
11:33 PM6 days ago

82'

Jovelic had the second in a one-on-one that missed the goalkeeper.
11:32 PM6 days ago

79'

Chol enters and Juan José Purata leaves, Atlanta United change.
11:30 PM6 days ago

79'

Sosa and Dwyer are cautioned for Atlanta United.
11:27 PM6 days ago

75'

Jovelic and Grandsir come in

Chicharito and Cabral come out

LA Galaxy changes.

11:20 PM6 days ago

66'

Alan Franco of Atlanta United has been cautioned.
11:17 PM6 days ago

64'

Vázquez and Álvarez are in. Costa and Brugman come on for LA Galaxy.
11:11 PM6 days ago

60'

Cabral with a shot that goes over the top of the goal.

Dwyer came on and Cisneros came off, a change for Atlanta.

11:09 PM6 days ago

58'

Araujo with the shot that Bond saves in a timely manner and avoids the first, but Atlanta United is being very dangerous.
11:06 PM6 days ago

52'

Brugman has been cautioned, LA Galaxy.
10:59 PM6 days ago

48'

Araujo tried to take advantage of the goalkeeper's exit and pumped it over the goal.
10:57 PM6 days ago

46'

Enter Almada and McFadden, Atlanta United change.
10:56 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half kicks off between LA Galaxy and Atlanta United.
10:42 PM6 days ago

Half time

LA Galaxy 1-0 Atlanta United.
10:41 PM6 days ago

45'

Add 1 minute more.
10:35 PM6 days ago

40'

The ball went to the far post and Chicharito Hernandez shot right to the goalkeeper's spot and without much of an angle. Cabral had previously missed a clear shot.
10:29 PM6 days ago

34'

Offside flagged to Mexican Ronaldo Cisneros.
10:22 PM6 days ago

27'

Marcelino Moreno's shot from outside the box and Bond makes the save.
10:13 PM6 days ago

17'

Atlanta United had the equalizer with another shot by Cisneros that went wide.
10:12 PM6 days ago

17'

Cisneros had the first but the goalkeeper came out and saved his goal.
10:07 PM6 days ago

12'

Rayan Raveloson's cross to the far post goes over the top of the goal.
10:06 PM6 days ago

GOAL LA GALAXY 1-0

10:02 PM6 days ago

7'

LA GALAXY GOAL

After the goalkeeper's save, Cabral takes advantage of the rebound and sends the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

10:01 PM6 days ago

5'

Cabral's cross to the far post goes wide and the ball goes wide.
9:56 PM6 days ago

0'

The match between LA Galaxy and Atlanta United kicks off.
9:50 PM6 days ago

Ready

The teams are already on the field for the opening whistle.
9:32 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Atlanta United in MLS action.
9:26 PM6 days ago

Atlanta United substitutes

5 Santiago Sosa

30 Machop Chol

14 Franco Ibarra

8 Thiago Almada

7 Josef Martínez

3 Alex DeJohn

33 Mikey Ambrose

23 Raul Gudino

4 Dom Dwyer

9:23 PM6 days ago

LA Galaxy substitutes

16 Sacha Kljestan

26 Efraín Álvarez

18 Kelvin Leerdam

33 Jonathan Klinsmann

99 Dejan Joveljic

44 Raheem Edwards

11 Samuel Grandsir

4 Séga Coulibaly

7 Víctor Vázquez

9:18 PM6 days ago

XI Atlanta United

34 Rocco Rios Novo, 6 Alan Franco, 32 George Campbell, 22 Juan José Purata, 9 Matheus Rossetto, 13 Amar Sejdic, 26 Caleb Wiley, 37 Aiden Mcfadden, 29 Ronaldo Cisneros, 10 Marcelino Moreno, 19 Luiz Araújo.
9:17 PM6 days ago

XI LA Galaxy

1 Jonathan Bond, 3 Derrick Williams, 15 Eriq Zavaleta, 77 Chase Gasper, 2 Julián Araujo, 5 Gastón Brugman, 6 Rayan Raveloson, 10 Douglas Costa, 8 Marky Delgado, 14 Javier Hernández, 9 Kevin Cabral.
9:12 PM6 days ago

They wear black

Atlanta United will be jumping in black tonight, and here they released Ronaldo Cisneros'.
9:07 PM7 days ago

Great atmosphere

There was a good atmosphere around the stadium, and there was a special Star Wars attraction.

9:02 PM7 days ago

Next games

The following week LA Galaxy will visit FC Dallas and Atlanta United will visit again, this time the Chicago Fire.
8:57 PM7 days ago

What happens if they win?

The LA Galaxy have already dropped to ninth place in the Western Conference, but if they win they could move up to seventh; the same goes for the Seattle Sounders, although they could move up to sixth place.
8:52 PM7 days ago

Start

The LA Galaxy look to get back to winning ways when they take on Atlanta United at home. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
8:47 PM7 days ago

Tune in here LA GALAXY vs Atlanta United Live Score in MLS 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA GALAXY vs Atlanta United match for the MLS 2022 on VAVEL Us.
8:42 PM7 days ago

What time is LA GALAXY vs Atlanta United match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game LA GALAXY vs Atlanta United of July 24th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 9:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Chile: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 9:30 PM on VIX

Spain: 3:30 AM

Mexico: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

Peru: 8:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 10:30 PM On ESPN and Star +

8:37 PM7 days ago

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United Background

Due to the pandemic and the fact that they are in different conferences these teams have not faced each other many times and since 2017 they have only recorded three games and all of them have ended in victory for the Georgia side.

Atlanta United 3-0 LA Galaxy. 2019

LA Galaxy 0-2 Atlanta United. 2018

Atlanta United 4-0 LA Galaxy. 2017

8:32 PM7 days ago

Key player Atlanta United

Despite the fact that the team collectively is not going through a good streak, Mexican Juan José Purata is slowly starting to become a starter and, even in the last match against Orlando City he got the goal with which they tied 1-1.
8:27 PM7 days ago

Key player LA Galaxy

Although he was out for the last two games due to Covid-19 protocol, Mexico's Javier Hernandez could make a difference in his return to the field, as he has a great nose for goal that could appear at any moment.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
8:22 PM7 days ago

Last lineup Atlanta United

34 Rocco Rios Novo, 6 Alan Franco, 32 George Campbell, 22 Juan José Purata, 9 Matheus Rossetto, 13 Amar Sejdic, 26 Caleb Wiley, 37 Aiden Mcfadden, 29 Ronaldo Cisneros, 10 Marcelino Moreno, 19 Luiz Araújo.
8:17 PM7 days ago

Last lineup LA Galaxy

1 Jonathan Bond, 3 Derrick Williams, 20 Nick Depuy, 77 Chase Gasper, 2 Julian Araujo, 16 Sacha Kljestan, 6 Rayan Raveloson, 44 Raheem Edwards, 26 Efrain Alvarez, 99 Dejan Joveljic, 9 Kevin Cabral.
8:12 PM7 days ago

Atlanta United: getting back on track

With just one win in their last six games, including three straight away games, Atlanta United need to pick up points at any cost and this is a good opportunity to do so, with a mission to close the gap on the Eastern Conference frontrunners.
8:07 PM7 days ago

LA Galaxy: to get out of their slump

With three consecutive defeats, it seems that the LA Galaxy team has fallen in recent weeks, but back at home they will try to change this inertia to try to get into the top seven of the conference, classification from which they left because of their bad results.
8:02 PM7 days ago

The Kick-off

The LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium, in California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
7:57 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2022: LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
