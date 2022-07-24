Hibernian 1-0 Norwich City in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|Game end
End of the match. The Scottish team wins against the English team thanks to Melkersen's goal. The result of the match is Hibernian 1-0 Norwich.
88'|This is over
Two minutes plus stoppage time is all that remains for the visitors to get the equalizer. Hibernian are close to victory
82'|Norwich changes
Two new changes for Smith's team. McLean and Sargent come on for Rowe and Hugill.
76'| Changes in both teams
Both teams make a substitution. Hibs introduce Hauger for Miller. Norwich bring on Pukki for Idah. The score is still 1-0
60'|No approaches
No danger in this second half. Norwich tries but without dangerous approaches. Hibernian continues to win
46'|Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. Norwich need a goal to equalize Melkersen's goal. Let's see what happens in the second half
45'|End of first half
End of the first 45 minutes. Hibernian takes the win at halftime thanks to that goal by Melkersen.
41'|Melkersen's goal
Hibernian goal. Goal by Melkersen. The smartest of the class. The striker took the pass inside the area to score the first goal of the match.
40'| We have reached the 40th minute
There are five minutes left in the first half. The match is still 0-0 and there are no great chances.
30'|Occasion for Melkersen
The home side had a chance. Melkersen received the ball inside the box and volleyed the ball over the Norwich goal. The score is still 0-0
15' |Testing minutes
Both teams are feeling each other out. Few scoring chances. Norwich controls a little more possession
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off. Hibernian and Norwich face each other in this friendly match, let's see what the game has in store.
Norwich Lineup
For his part, Smith has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Gunn, Shipley, Hills, Tomkinson, Giannoulis, Sorensen, Gibbs, Rowe, Hernandez, Idah and Hugill.
Hibernian Lineup
Johnson already has his starting eleven selected. Dabrowski, Miller, Rocky, Porteous, Newell, Kenneh, Campbell, Jair, Henderson, McGeady and Melkersen.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with Hibernian's lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Hibernian vs Norwich kicks off, who will win the match between Hibernian vs Norwich?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Hibernian vs Norwich. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Celtic vs Norwich photo
Stay tuned to follow Hibernian vs Norwich live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hibernian vs Norwich live, as well as the latest information coming out of the UK.
Possible Norwich line-up
For his part, Smith may line up with the following eleven to face Hibernian. Krul, Aarons, Hanley, McCallum, Omobamidele, Cantwell, McClean, Sinani, Rashica, Sargent and Pukki.
Possible Hibernian lineup
Johnson may field the following eleven to face Norwich. Marshall, Miller, Bushiri, Porteous, Porteous, Cadden, Kenneh, Newell, Mcgeady, Henderson, Melkersen and Doidge.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Hibernian vs Norwich of 24th July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brasil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
USA (ET): 9:00 AM.
Spain: 15:00 PM,
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 11:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Venezuela: 10:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Hibernian vs Norwich can be watched on the Hibernian channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History against each other
These teams have not met on any occasion. In this match, both teams will meet for the first time in Scotland and will fight to win.
Norwich's preseason
As for the visitors, this will be their seventh pre-season fixture. Smith's side lost their previous game and will be looking to make amends against Hibernian. Norwich have four wins (Dereham Town, Kings Lynn Town, Olympique Marseille and Cambridge United), one draw (Jahn Regensburg) and one defeat (Celtic).
Hibernian's preseason
As for Hibernian, this will be their third game of the preseason where they have won both of their games. In addition, the Scottish side have played four rounds of the Scottish Cup where they have won twice, drawn once and also lost in one game.
Norwich's last match
Norwich faced Celtic where they lost 2-0. The intensity of the Scottish side overcame the English side who conceded a goal in the first half. The author was Maeda who made a great back-heeled finish to put his team ahead. With the score at 0-1 they went to the break and it was not until the last part of the match that Turnbull scored to seal the game. In the end, the score was 2-0.
Hibernian's last match
Lee Johnson's side were defeated in the Scottish Cup in their previous match against Greenock. In the 90 regulation minutes they drew 1-1. The first half saw no goals as the first goal came in the 61st minute from a penalty which was successfully converted by Gillespie. After ten minutes Henderson scored the equalizer and took the game to penalties. Greenock won 1-3 in a shootout where Hibernian missed the first three kicks.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Hibernian vs Norwich this Sunday, July 24 at 15.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.