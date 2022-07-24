Highlights and goals: Blackpool 2-4 Everton in Friendly Match 2022
Image: VAVEL

11:52 AM7 days ago

11:49 AM7 days ago

90' End of the match

Game over at Bloomfield Road. Everton win 4-2 at home to Blackpool, who finish their pre-season ahead of the start of the Championship next week.
11:45 AM7 days ago

85' Last minutes

It remains 4-2 in the match. Not much happens in the last few games.
11:41 AM7 days ago

80' Final stretch of the match

Last 10 minutes of the match. After the substitutions, the match has not had many emotions.
11:34 AM7 days ago

70' Not much changes in the game

Everton continues to win with a little more tranquility. The teams have made substitutions to give minutes to several players and the pace has slowed down as well.
11:22 AM7 days ago

64' GOOOOAL for Everton

DELE ALLI AGAIN! The midfielder anticipated the Blackpool defense after a cross from halfway down the right and pushed the ball in to increase the lead again.
11:18 AM7 days ago

60' First quarter of the second half

Everton's victory was maintained, although Blackpool tried to be more offensive than in the first half.
11:14 AM7 days ago

55' GREAT SAVE BY PICKFORD!

Great shot from Josh Bowler that was saved by the visiting team's goalkeeper.
11:14 AM7 days ago

54' Yellow card

Dele Alli was cautioned for Everton.
11:10 AM7 days ago

51' GOOOOAL for Blackpool

CONNOR CONNOLLY! The defender scores with a header after a corner kick from the right.
11:05 AM7 days ago

48' GOOOOOAL for Everton!

DELE ALLI! The striker scores the visitors' third goal after a loose ball following a save by Dan Grimshaw.
11:00 AM7 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at Bloomfield Road.
10:55 AM7 days ago

45' End of the first half

The first half of the match ends. Everton leads 2-1 partially at Bloomfield Road.
10:50 AM7 days ago

44' GOOOOAL for Blackpool

GARY MADINE! It's time for the home team to take the lead! The striker scores after the ball was left loose by Pickford's save after a shot from outside the box.
10:45 AM7 days ago

40' Last five minutes

Everton try to leave the responsibility of attacking to Blackpool, but the home team fails to trouble them.
10:40 AM7 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

10 minutes left in the first half. The match is still 2-0.
10:35 AM7 days ago

30' Half hour of match

Everton continue to win calmly. Blackpool have not troubled him much so far in the match.
10:30 AM7 days ago

25' Not much changes

There is not much to tell from the match apart from the two goals. Everton have not had much clarity in the last few minutes and Blackpool continue to fail to generate any kind of risk.
10:25 AM7 days ago

20' The score remains 2-0

Blackpool has not come very close to the opponent's goal. Little offensive proposal from the home team so far.
10:20 AM7 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

Everton continues to look for more goals. Playing on the flanks is key for Frank Lampard's side.
10:15 AM7 days ago

10' GOOOOOAL for Everton

TOM DAVIES! The midfielder scores with a header after Salomón Rondón receives a pass to the corner and sends the ball in front of the goal. The score quickly becomes 2-0.
10:10 AM7 days ago

6' GOOOAL for Everton

VITALIY MYKOLENKO! The midfielder scores with a left-footed shot following a cross from the right.
10:05 AM7 days ago

5' First minutes

Everton came out determined to take the lead from the opening minutes.
10:00 AM7 days ago

Match starts

The game between Blackpool and Everton gets underway.
9:55 AM7 days ago

All set

In a few moments the match between Blackpool and Everton will start.
9:50 AM7 days ago

Starting XI - Everton

1-3-4-2-1
| 01. Jordan Pickford |
| 22. Ben Godfrey | 02. James Tarkowski | 13. Yerry Mina |
| 03. Nathan Patterson | 16. Abdoulaye Doucouré | 26. Tom Davies | 19. Vitali Mykolenko |
| 10. Anthony Gordon| 36. Dele Alli |
| 33. Salomón Rondón |

Coach: Frank Lampard

9:45 AM7 days ago

Starting XI - Blackpool

1-4-4-2
| 32. Dan Grimshaw |
| 02. Callum Connolly | 26. Richard Keogh | 15. Rhys Williams | 29. Luke Garbutt |
| 08. Lewis Fiorini | 17. Matthew Virtue-Thick |
| 16. Sonny Carey |                                                      | 18. Josh Bowler |
| 10. Keshi Anderson | 14. Gary Madine |

Coach: Michael Appleton

9:40 AM7 days ago

How the players arrived at Bloomfield Road

9:35 AM7 days ago

Last five matches - Everton

July 20 - Friendly: 4-0 vs Minnesota (Lost)

July 16 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Arsenal (Lost)

May 22 - Premier League: 5-1 vs Arsenal (Lost)

May 19 - Premier League: 3-2 vs Crystal Palace (Won)

May 15 - Premier League: 2-3 vs Brentford (Lost)

9:30 AM7 days ago

Last five matches - Blackpool

July 19 - Friendly: 0-1 Salford (Won)

July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Rangers (Lost)

July 7 - Friendly: 4-0 vs Leeds (Lost)

July 2 - Friendly: 0-2 vs Southport (Won)

May 7 - EFL Championship: 5-0 vs Peterborough (Lost)

9:25 AM7 days ago

All set at Bloomfield Road

9:20 AM7 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this friendly match between Blackpool and Everton.
9:15 AM7 days ago

Tune in here Blackpool vs Everton Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Blackpool vs Everton live match, as well as the latest information from Bloomfield Road. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:10 AM7 days ago

How to watch Blackpool vs Everton Live Stream on TV and Online?

Blackpool vs Everton will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:05 AM7 days ago

What time is Blackpool vs Everton Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Blackpool vs Everton of July 24th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM 
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM

9:00 AM7 days ago

Key player - Everton

In Everton, the presence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin stands out. The English striker had a discreet season in the previous campaign, however, the times he appeared he was decisive, as in the goal against Crystal Palace that gave the team the tranquility to remain in the first division, but he hopes that this season will be completely different and to be able to score more frequently.

8:55 AM7 days ago

Key player - Blackpool

Blackpool will be highlighted by the presence of Gary Madine. The 31-year-old striker was the team's top scorer in the season with nine goals and will want to take advantage of this new campaign to improve his records.

8:50 AM7 days ago

Blackpool vs Everton history

These two teams have met 52 times. The statistics favor Everton, who have emerged victorious on 23 occasions, while Blackpool have won on 15 occasions, leaving a balance of 14 draws.

The two sides have only met on one friendly occasion, prior to the 2020-21 season. On August 22, 2020, the match ended in a 3-3 draw, after The Seasiders were unable to hold on to a 3-0 lead.

8:45 AM7 days ago

Everton

Everton have a tough challenge for this season that is about to begin. The disappointing campaign that could have ended in a catastrophe is behind them, but soccer is giving Frank Lampard's team a chance to get up again and surely, despite the two losses they have suffered in preseason, the objective will be to return to continental competitions.

8:40 AM7 days ago

Blackpool

Blackpool is in the final part of its preseason and is finalizing details for its debut against Reading on the first day of the EFL Championship 2022-23. The Mariners, now coached by Michael Appleton, are looking to improve their performance considering that they were very irregular in the previous campaign and will have to work hard to be in the fight for promotion to the Premier League.

8:35 AM7 days ago

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road

The Blackpool vs Everton match will be played at Bloomfield Road, located in the city of Blackpool, in the county of Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1899, has a capacity for 16,267 spectators.
8:30 AM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Blackpool vs Everton Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

