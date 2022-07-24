Highlights and goals: Blackpool 2-4 Everton in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
90' End of the match
85' Last minutes
80' Final stretch of the match
70' Not much changes in the game
64' GOOOOAL for Everton
60' First quarter of the second half
55' GREAT SAVE BY PICKFORD!
54' Yellow card
51' GOOOOAL for Blackpool
48' GOOOOOAL for Everton!
Second half begins
45' End of the first half
44' GOOOOAL for Blackpool
40' Last five minutes
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
25' Not much changes
20' The score remains 2-0
15' First quarter of the match
10' GOOOOOAL for Everton
6' GOOOAL for Everton
5' First minutes
Match starts
All set
Starting XI - Everton
Coach: Frank Lampard
Starting XI - Blackpool
| 16. Sonny Carey | | 18. Josh Bowler |
Coach: Michael Appleton
How the players arrived at Bloomfield Road
📍 Arrived at Bloomfield Road for this afternoon's game.
Team news coming soon...
📍 Arrived at Bloomfield Road for this afternoon's game.

Team news coming soon...
Afternoon, Blues 👋
Last five matches - Everton
July 16 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Arsenal (Lost)
May 22 - Premier League: 5-1 vs Arsenal (Lost)
May 19 - Premier League: 3-2 vs Crystal Palace (Won)
May 15 - Premier League: 2-3 vs Brentford (Lost)
Last five matches - Blackpool
July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Rangers (Lost)
July 7 - Friendly: 4-0 vs Leeds (Lost)
July 2 - Friendly: 0-2 vs Southport (Won)
May 7 - EFL Championship: 5-0 vs Peterborough (Lost)
All set at Bloomfield Road
📍 Bloomfield Road
🏡🧡
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/scvHL4lxLf
Welcome back
Key player - Everton
In Everton, the presence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin stands out. The English striker had a discreet season in the previous campaign, however, the times he appeared he was decisive, as in the goal against Crystal Palace that gave the team the tranquility to remain in the first division, but he hopes that this season will be completely different and to be able to score more frequently.
Key player - Blackpool
Blackpool will be highlighted by the presence of Gary Madine. The 31-year-old striker was the team's top scorer in the season with nine goals and will want to take advantage of this new campaign to improve his records.
Blackpool vs Everton history
The two sides have only met on one friendly occasion, prior to the 2020-21 season. On August 22, 2020, the match ended in a 3-3 draw, after The Seasiders were unable to hold on to a 3-0 lead.
Everton
Everton have a tough challenge for this season that is about to begin. The disappointing campaign that could have ended in a catastrophe is behind them, but soccer is giving Frank Lampard's team a chance to get up again and surely, despite the two losses they have suffered in preseason, the objective will be to return to continental competitions.
Blackpool
Blackpool is in the final part of its preseason and is finalizing details for its debut against Reading on the first day of the EFL Championship 2022-23. The Mariners, now coached by Michael Appleton, are looking to improve their performance considering that they were very irregular in the previous campaign and will have to work hard to be in the fight for promotion to the Premier League.
The match will be played at Bloomfield Road
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Blackpool vs Everton Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
