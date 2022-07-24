Summary and highlights of Gamba Osaka 2-6 PSG in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME: PSG'S GOAL
Here is Mbappe's penalty and then his penalty kick
GOAAAALLL
Mbappé from the penalty spot scores the sixth to increase the lead
86'
Penalty for PSG, Mbappe takes the spot-kick;
78'
A good move by Kylian Mbappe, but the French striker smashes the ball into the side netting;
GOOOOAAALLL
Japan's Yamami's goal brings the Japanese team back to within one goal of the lead
67'
Kylian Mbappe's pass to Achraf, but the winger's shot goes wide;
Again Messi - Neymar connection for the fifth goal, here is the goal
Triple change at PSG
Mbappe, Paredes and Bernat come on in place of Pablo Sarabio, Verratti and Nuno Mendes;
60' GOOOOOAAALLL
Neymar Junior scores his second brace after dribbling past the goalkeeper and scoring into an empty net;
Changes at Gamba Osaka
Enter the field: Takao, Fujiharu, Nakamura, Yanagisawa, Leandro Pereira, Saito and Okuno
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
So far no changes at PSG
This was the combination Neymar - Messi for the fourth goal
END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES
Combinación portuguesa para el tercer gol
Here is Kurokawa's goal
Neymar's Paradinha to score from the penalty spot
This was the goal scored by Pablo Sarabia
40' GOOOOAAALLL
The fourth is by Leo Messi who scores after Neymar 's assist;
38' GOOOOAAALL
The third París Saint Germain arrives after Vitinha's pass to Nuno Mendes who with a powerful shot sends the ball into the back of the net
35' GOOOOOAAALLL
The Gamba Osaka reduces distances on the scoreboard with the goal of Kurokawa, where the Donnarumma stopped two previous shots, but with the third one he could not;
GOOOOOAAALLLL
The Brazilian himself took charge of the shot and scored to increase the lead;
30' PENALTY
Neymar Junior falls inside the area and the referee calls a penalty;
GOOOOAAAAALLL
The French side took the lead after Messi's shot was blocked, but Pablo Sarabia was on hand to pounce on the rebound and send the ball into the back of the net;
27' Achraf's shot
The Moroccan full-back's powerful shot went narrowly wide;
17'
Good collective play by the Ligue 1 team, but Leo Messi's shot crashes against the rival defenders
15'
The chance now goes to Neymar after a pass from Veratti behind the defenders, again the goalkeeper intervenes.
12'
Another chance for the French with Marquinhos' shot inside the area;
6'
Leo Messi's shot, but the Gamba Osaka goalkeeper manages to get the ball in two times;
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling at Paasonic Stadium Suita
All set
The players are already in the locker room ready to take the field;
PSG players already at the stadium
Hereí the arrival of Pablo Sarabia, Messi, Mbappe and Achraf
Gamba Osaka return to J1 League on Saturday
The Japanese team will host Kyoto at home in this same stadium, against 11º, so they have a good chance to get out of the relegation places
PSG with one eye on the French Super Cup
The Parisians will play next Sunday the French Super Cup against Nantes, PSG will have the option to win the first title of the season;
Galtier continues to rely on a line of three
The coach of París Saint Germain again bet on a central line, giving Achraf and Vitinha the lanes
XI PSG
Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi are in the starting eleven, which does not include Kylian Mbappe
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Gamba Osaka and Parí s Saint Germain will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereí on VAVEL
How to watch Gamba Osaka vs PSG live?
If you want to watch the match Gamba Osaka vs PSG live on TV, your option is Beins Sports;
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Gamba Osaka vs PSG ?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Rihito Yamamoto new player of Gamba Osaka
Doubts about Neymar
The coach of PSG, Galtier, new coach of the Parisian team, does not certify the continuity of Neymar: "I do not know what will happen in the near future, when the transfer market ends, I do not know. I not talk with é with é l on this subject and therefore I do not know é whaté happená ",
How is Paris Saint-Germain arriving ?
Change of phase in the French team with a change of coach after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the club. In addition, they have managed to retain the pearl, Kylian Mbappé. París Saint Germain has nine consecutive wins and their last defeat came on March 20 when they lost to Monaco. The Parisian club was Ligue 1 champion with 86 points and 15 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, and in the Coupe de France they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Nice on penalties and in the same round they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League. In this preseason they have already played three friendly matches, winning against Quevelly Rouen, Kawasaki and Urawa
How does Gamba Osaka arrive ?
Gamba Osaka have lost four in a row and five games without a win. Their last win came on June 29 when they beat Hiroshima 2-0 at home. They have been eliminated from the Japan Cup after being knocked out in the round of 16 by Kashima. They are 16th in the domestic league with 21 points and are currently in the relegation places.
Background
This will be the first time these two teams have met. Gamba Osaka will be playing for the first time against a French team, as they have not faced any team from that region. While Paris Saint-Germain has played twice against Japanese teams with the balance of two victories
Venue: The match will be played at the Panasonic Stadium Suita, a stadium built in 2015 with a capacity of 39964 spectators.
Preview of the match
Osaka and PSG will face each other in a friendly match to prepare for the upcoming campaign. The Japanese side is in the midst of the domestic league, while this is the fourth preseason test for the pair;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Osaka vs PSG in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.