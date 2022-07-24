Summary and highlights of Gamba Osaka 2-6 PSG in Friendly Match
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

7:58 AM6 days ago

END OF THE GAME: PSG'S GOAL

 

7:53 AM6 days ago

Here is Mbappe's penalty and then his penalty kick

 

7:48 AM6 days ago

GOAAAALLL

Mbappé from the penalty spot scores the sixth to increase the lead 
7:43 AM6 days ago

86'

Penalty for PSG, Mbappe takes the spot-kick;
7:38 AM6 days ago

78'

A good move by Kylian Mbappe, but the French striker smashes the ball into the side netting;
 
7:33 AM6 days ago

GOOOOAAALLL

Japan's Yamami's goal brings the Japanese team back to within one goal of the lead
7:28 AM6 days ago

67'

Kylian Mbappe's pass to Achraf, but the winger's shot goes wide;
7:23 AM6 days ago

Again Messi - Neymar connection for the fifth goal, here is the goal

 

7:18 AM6 days ago

Triple change at PSG

Mbappe, Paredes and Bernat come on in place of Pablo Sarabio, Verratti and Nuno Mendes;
7:13 AM6 days ago

60' GOOOOOAAALLL

Neymar Junior scores his second brace after dribbling past the goalkeeper and scoring into an empty net;
7:08 AM6 days ago

Changes at Gamba Osaka

Enter the field: Takao, Fujiharu, Nakamura, Yanagisawa, Leandro Pereira, Saito and Okuno 
 
7:03 AM6 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

So far no changes at PSG
6:58 AM6 days ago

This was the combination Neymar - Messi for the fourth goal

 

6:53 AM6 days ago

END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES

 

6:48 AM6 days ago

Combinación portuguesa para el tercer gol

 

6:43 AM6 days ago

Here is Kurokawa's goal

 

6:38 AM6 days ago

Neymar's Paradinha to score from the penalty spot

 

6:33 AM6 days ago

This was the goal scored by Pablo Sarabia

 

6:28 AM6 days ago

40' GOOOOAAALLL

The fourth is by Leo Messi who scores after Neymar 's assist;
 
6:23 AM6 days ago

38' GOOOOAAALL

The third París Saint Germain arrives after Vitinha's pass to Nuno Mendes who with a powerful shot sends the ball into the back of the net 
6:18 AM6 days ago

35' GOOOOOAAALLL

The Gamba Osaka reduces distances on the scoreboard with the goal of Kurokawa, where the Donnarumma stopped two previous shots, but with the third one he could not;
6:13 AM6 days ago

GOOOOOAAALLLL

The Brazilian himself took charge of the shot and scored to increase the lead;
6:08 AM6 days ago

30' PENALTY

Neymar Junior falls inside the area and the referee calls a penalty;
6:03 AM6 days ago

GOOOOAAAAALLL

The French side took the lead after Messi's shot was blocked, but Pablo Sarabia was on hand to pounce on the rebound and send the ball into the back of the net;
5:58 AM6 days ago

27' Achraf's shot

The Moroccan full-back's powerful shot went narrowly wide;
 
5:53 AM6 days ago

17'

Good collective play by the Ligue 1 team, but Leo Messi's shot crashes against the rival defenders 
5:48 AM6 days ago

15'

The chance now goes to Neymar after a pass from Veratti behind the defenders, again the goalkeeper intervenes.
5:43 AM6 days ago

12'

Another chance for the French with Marquinhos' shot inside the area;
5:38 AM6 days ago

6'

Leo Messi's shot, but the Gamba Osaka goalkeeper manages to get the ball in two times;
5:33 AM6 days ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is rolling at Paasonic Stadium Suita
 
5:28 AM6 days ago

All set

The players are already in the locker room ready to take the field;
5:23 AM6 days ago

PSG players already at the stadium

Hereí the arrival of Pablo Sarabia, Messi, Mbappe and Achraf 

 

5:18 AM6 days ago

Gamba Osaka return to J1 League on Saturday

The Japanese team will host Kyoto at home in this same stadium, against 11º, so they have a good chance to get out of the relegation places 
5:13 AM6 days ago

PSG with one eye on the French Super Cup

The Parisians will play next Sunday the French Super Cup against Nantes, PSG will have the option to win the first title of the season;
5:08 AM6 days ago

Galtier continues to rely on a line of three

The coach of París Saint Germain again bet on a central line, giving Achraf and Vitinha the lanes 
5:03 AM6 days ago

XI PSG

Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi are in the starting eleven, which does not include Kylian Mbappe 
Source: PSG
Source: PSG
4:58 AM6 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Gamba Osaka and Parí s Saint Germain will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereí on VAVEL 
 
4:53 AM6 days ago

How to watch Gamba Osaka vs PSG live?

If you want to watch the match Gamba Osaka vs PSG live on TV, your option is Beins Sports;

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

4:48 AM6 days ago

What time is the match between Gamba Osaka vs PSG ?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM

4:43 AM6 days ago

Rihito Yamamoto new player of Gamba Osaka

Source: Gamba Osaka
Source: Gamba Osaka
4:38 AM6 days ago

Doubts about Neymar

The coach of PSG, Galtier, new coach of the Parisian team, does not certify the continuity of Neymar: "I do not know what will happen in the near future, when the transfer market ends, I do not know. I not talk  with é with é l on this subject  and therefore I do not know é whaté happená ",
4:33 AM6 days ago

How is Paris Saint-Germain arriving ?

Change of phase in the French team with a change of coach after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the club. In addition, they have managed to retain the pearl, Kylian Mbappé. París Saint Germain has nine consecutive wins and their last defeat came on March 20 when they lost to Monaco. The Parisian club was Ligue 1 champion with 86 points and 15 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, and in the Coupe de France they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Nice on penalties and in the same round they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League. In this preseason they have already played three friendly matches, winning against Quevelly Rouen, Kawasaki and Urawa 

 

4:28 AM6 days ago

How does Gamba Osaka arrive ?

Gamba Osaka have lost four in a row and five games without a win. Their last win came on June 29 when they beat Hiroshima 2-0 at home. They have been eliminated from the Japan Cup after being knocked out in the round of 16 by Kashima. They are 16th in the domestic league with 21 points and are currently in the relegation places.
4:23 AM6 days ago

Background

This will be the first time these two teams have met. Gamba Osaka will be playing for the first time against a French team, as they have not faced any team from that region. While Paris Saint-Germain has played twice against Japanese teams with the balance of two victories 
4:18 AM6 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Panasonic Stadium Suita, a stadium built in 2015 with a capacity of 39964 spectators.

4:13 AM6 days ago

Preview of the match

Osaka and PSG will face each other in a friendly match to prepare for the upcoming campaign. The Japanese side is in the midst of the domestic league, while this is the fourth preseason test for the pair;
 
4:08 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Osaka vs PSG in Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo