Best Moments of Hartlepool 1-1 Sunderland in Friendly Game
Image: Sunderland

3:55 PM6 days ago

Tie

Sunderland's last game ends in a draw ahead of their Championship debut.
3:50 PM6 days ago

3:45 PM6 days ago

90'

End Game: Hartlepool 1-1 Sunderland.
3:40 PM6 days ago

Some images of the game

3:35 PM6 days ago

82'

Sunderland make their first change of the match with Spellman coming on in place of striker Sohna.
3:30 PM6 days ago

76'

Paterson is left lying on the field and the teams take the opportunity to rehydrate.
3:25 PM6 days ago

63'

O'Nien's shot is blocked by the defense and there will be a corner kick.
3:20 PM6 days ago

51'

Sunderland had a double chance, first through Diamond who hit the post, but on the rebound the ball went wide.
3:15 PM6 days ago

46'

Start of the second half

This is Hartlepool's new lineup for this complementary part:

Letheren; Tumilty, Niang, Menayese, Paterson; Featherstone, Shelton, Crawford; Grey, Umerah, Ndjoli.

3:10 PM6 days ago

Half time

Hartlepool 1-1 Sunderland.
3:05 PM6 days ago

45'

SUNDERLAND GOAL

Embleton tricks the goalkeeper to make it 1-1 before the break.

3:00 PM6 days ago

44'

Sunderland went on the attack, but still lacked the threat needed to find an equalizer.
2:55 PM6 days ago

35'

Cross to the far post that is turned away by Hartlepool defender Cooke.
2:50 PM6 days ago

30'

Winchester had a chance to extend the lead, but his attempt goes over the goal. Hartlepool came close.
2:45 PM6 days ago

25'

A cross to the far post looked for Diamond, but the Sunderland defense appeared in time to deny him.
2:40 PM6 days ago

14'

Killip flies in his goal to keep out the equalizer, Sunderland close.
2:35 PM6 days ago

4'

The goal scored was an own goal by Sunderland after Hastie's shot.
2:30 PM6 days ago

3'

GOAL OF HARTLEPOL

At the dawn of the match, the home team has taken the lead of the game by 1-0.

2:25 PM6 days ago

0'

The game between Hartlepool and Sunderland kicks off.
2:20 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of action between Hartlepool and Sunderland for the friendly match.
2:15 PM6 days ago

Hartlepool substitutes

Letheran, Menayese, Paterson, Niang, Shelton, Ndjoli, Umerah
2:10 PM6 days ago

XI Hartlepool

Killip, Tumility, Lacey, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone, Cooke, Crawford, Hastie, Grey, Hamilton
2:05 PM6 days ago

Sunderland substitutes

Patterson

Wright

Ballard

Stewart

Cirkin

Evans

Roberts

Neil

Pritchard

Clarke

Gooch

Spellman

2:00 PM6 days ago

XI Sunderland

Carney, Hume, Batth, Alese, Taylor, Winchester, Matete, o´Nien, Embleton, Sonha, Diamond.
1:55 PM6 days ago

They have arrived

Sunderland arrived at the stadium a few minutes ago with the mission of getting the victory in this preseason after some bad results.
1:50 PM6 days ago

Latest friendlies

Hartlepool is coming off a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City and a narrow loss to Blackburn Rovens on Wednesday, June 20.
1:45 PM6 days ago

Hartlepool's debut

Hartlepool, meanwhile, will make their League Two debut next Saturday, July 30, when they take on Watsall away in the English Third Division.
1:40 PM6 days ago

Friendly matches

In the last 9 days Sunderland have had three friendly games where they beat Dundee United 2-0, lost to Bradford 2-0 and on Saturday lost to Accrington 2-1.
1:35 PM6 days ago

The league debut

Next Sunday Sunderland will make their Championship debut at home to Coventry City, making this their final warm-up game.
1:30 PM6 days ago

Start

Sunderland continue their preparation for the start of the Championship against the modest Hartlepool team. Let's start with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
1:25 PM6 days ago

1:20 PM6 days ago

What time is Hartlepool vs Sunderland match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Hartlepool vs Sunderland of July 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Bolivia: 2:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Chile: 3:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM To Be Confirmed

United States (ET): 2:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Spain: 8:00 PM To Be Confirmed

Mexico: 1:00 PM To be Confirmed

Paraguay: 3:00 PM To be Confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM To be Confirmed

Uruguay: 3:00 PM To be Confirmed

1:15 PM6 days ago

Watch out for this Sunderland player

Leon Dajaku, with only 21 years old, is one of the jewels that the team has and that could be an important player for the next season of the English Championship, since the player with Kosovo and Albanian descent will try to earn a place in the team's starting lineup, besides contributing with goals and demonstrating his potential in order to achieve promotion with the team or, well, that some other club, especially a bigger one, could sign him and thus his career as a professional continues to rise as it has been so far.

1:10 PM6 days ago

Sunderland's last line-up

1 A. Patterson; 3 D. Cirkin, 5 C. Winchester, 6. D. Batth, 2 L. Gooch; 8 E J. Embleton, 4 J. Metete, 11 J. Clarke, 7 L. O'Nien, 9 J. Diamond, 10 L. Dajaku.
1:05 PM6 days ago

Sunderland: very active preseason

One of the most active teams in the preseason has been Sunderland, who already lost against Roma, beat Dundee United and also played against Bradford and Accrington; with this they will finish their preseason before the start of the Championship against Coventry City next Sunday, July 31.
1:00 PM6 days ago

Hartlepool: making home advantage count

The modest Hartlepool FC team plays in England's Second Division and these games are key for them to get into a rhythm and face teams from higher categories, which is rarely the case during the season.
12:55 PM6 days ago

The Kick-off

The Hartlepool vs Sunderland match will be played at the TBC Stadium, in Londres, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
12:50 PM6 days ago

