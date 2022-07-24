Highlights and goal: Colombia 1-0 Argentina in Copa America Femenina 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90+6' END OF THE MATCH! COLOMBIA WINS! COLOMBIA WINS!
90+5' Colombia substitution
90' Additional time
89' Argentina substitution
86' Colombia came closer
84' Argentina double substitution
83' Colombia came closer
79' Double change for Argentina
75' Half hour of the second half
72' Red card!
68' Colombia came closer
67' Colombia substitution
63' GOOOOOAL for Colombia!
60' First quarter of the second half
55' The tie is maintained
50' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+4' Halftime
45+3' Yellow card
45+2' Yellow card
45' Additional time
41' The match is stopped
37' BALL TO THE POST! COLOMBIA HAD IT!
33' Colombia had it!
30' Half hour of match
24' Match stopped
20' Not much happening in the match
17' Argentina had it!
15' First quarter of the match
10' The score remains 0-0
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match officials
Referee: Maria Belen Carvajal - Chile
Assistant No.1: Loreto Toloza - Chile
Assistant No.2: Cindy Nahuelcoy - Chile
Fourth Official: Susana Corella - Ecuador
Fifth Official: Monica Amboya - Ecuador
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Argentina
12. Solana Pereyra (GK), 23. Laurina Oliveros (GK), 04. Julieta Cruz, 05. Vanessa Santana, 09. Soledad Jaimes, 10. Dalila Ippolito, 14. Miriam Mayorga, 16. Marina Delgado, 17. Maricel Pereyra, 20. Ruth Bravo, 21. Érica Lonigro.
Starting XI - Argentina
Coach: Germán Portanova
Substitutes - Colombia
12. Sandra Sepúlveda (GK), 13. Natalia Giraldo (GK), 04. Diana Ospina, 07. Gisela Robledo, 08. Angie Castañeda, 14. Ángela Barón, 15. Tatiana Ariza, 16. Gabriela Rodríguez, 21. Liana Salazar, 22. Daniela Caracas, 23. Elexa Bahr.
Starting XI - Colombia
| 20. Monica Ramos | | 02. Manuela Vanegas |
Coach: Nelson Abadía
Colombia and Argentina's arrival at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium
📸🏟 ¡Ya estamos en el Estadio Alfonso López!
Foto: @CopaAmerica #VamosColombia 🇨🇴
#CAFem ¡Las Albicelestes ya están en el Estadio Alfonso López!
🔜 Desde las 21.00, #Argentina - #Colombia por un lugar en la final.
#VamosJuntas
Argentina's road to the semifinals
Matchday 2: 4-0 vs Perú (Ganó)
Matchday 3: 5-0 vs Uruguay (Ganó)
Matchday 4: Rest
Matchday 5: 1-0 vs Venezuela (Ganó)
Colombia's road to the semifinals
Matchday 2: 0-3 vs Bolivia (Won)
Matchday 3: Rest
Matchday 4: 1-2 vs Ecuador (Won)
Matchday 5: 4-0 vs Chile (Won)
Everything ready in the team locker rooms
📸🏟😍
¡Todo listo en nuestro camerino para enfrentar a 🇦🇷!
Foto: @CopaAmerica #VamosColombia 🇨🇴
#CAFem ¡Vestuario preparado para recibir a las jugadoras en el Estadio Alfonso López! Nuestro escudo por delante, siempre 🤩
Welcome back
Tune in here Colombia vs Argentina Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Argentina Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App and foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Colombia vs Argentina match for 2022 Copa America Femenina?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on SBT and Sportv
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV and Canal 13
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV, Win Sports, Telepacífico, Teleantioquia, Telecaribe, Telecafe, Canal Capital, Canal 13, Señal Colombia, TRO, Teleislas.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Univisión and Fox Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 26)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV and América TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Key player - Argentina
In Argentina, the presence of Yamila Rodriguez stands out. The 24-year-old striker has had a very outstanding performance with her national team, being the scorer of the team with four goals and is the main card of the Albicelestes in the attack.
Key player - Colombia
In Colombia, the presence of Linda Caicedo stands out. The 17-year-old striker is one of the revelations of the tournament due to her talent, which has been impressing for several years. She is a player with great mobility and dribbling, who can contribute to her national team in the attacking front.
Colombia vs Argentina history
These two teams have met 11 times. The statistics are in favor of Argentina, which has emerged victorious on four occasions, while Colombia has won on two occasions, leaving a balance of five draws.
In the Copa América Femenina...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa América Femenina, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of the Argentines, who have been victorious on three occasions, while the Colombians have been victorious on one occasion, leaving a balance of one draw.
Argentina
Argentina's morale is high, after qualifying for the semifinals in a complicated match against Venezuela, which allowed them to gain confidence and convince themselves that they have a competitive team that can dream of reaching the final of the competition, but for that, they must give their best against the hosts and show more hunger for victory.
Colombia
Colombia arrives as the favorite to win the ticket to the final, after a perfect group stage, winning all four matches. However, they will have a tough match against another team with hierarchy, against which they will have to show their talent, tenacity and ability to face this kind of matches in order to dream of reaching the final of the championship.
THE MATCH IS OVER! COLOMBIA WON! COLOMBIA IS IN THE FINAL OF THE WOMEN'S AMERICAS CUP, THE 2023 WORLD CUP AND THE 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES!
1-0 victory of the Colombians over the Argentinians to secure their place in the fight for the title and will play the 2023 World Cup.