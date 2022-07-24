Highlights and goal: Colombia 1-0 Argentina in Copa America Femenina 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:58 PM5 days ago

90+6' END OF THE MATCH! COLOMBIA WINS! COLOMBIA WINS!

THE MATCH IS OVER! COLOMBIA WON! COLOMBIA IS IN THE FINAL OF THE WOMEN'S AMERICAS CUP, THE 2023 WORLD CUP AND THE 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES!

1-0 victory of the Colombians over the Argentinians to secure their place in the fight for the title and will play the 2023 World Cup.

9:54 PM5 days ago

90+5' Colombia substitution

Diana Ospina replaces Linda Caicedo.
9:51 PM5 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
9:51 PM5 days ago

89' Argentina substitution

Enter Érica Lonigro in place of Florencia Bonsegundo.
9:47 PM5 days ago

86' Colombia came closer

Leicy Santos' cross was headed by Yorelin Carabalí and the ball went near the left post.
9:45 PM5 days ago

84' Argentina double substitution

Soledad Jaimes and Marina Delgado replaced Mariana Larroquete and Romina Núñez.
9:44 PM5 days ago

83' Colombia came closer

Catalina Usme's shot went wide.
9:40 PM5 days ago

79' Double change for Argentina

Miriam Mayorga and Julieta Cruz replaced Agustina Barroso and Eliana Stabile.
9:37 PM5 days ago

75' Half hour of the second half

There are 15 minutes left to the end of the match. The score remains 1-0.
9:34 PM5 days ago

72' Red card!

Gabriela Chávez is sent off for her second yellow card of the match.
9:28 PM5 days ago

68' Colombia came closer

Shot by Leicy Santos that was caught by Vanina Correa.
9:27 PM5 days ago

67' Colombia substitution

Enter Liana Salazar in place of Daniela Montoya, who had to leave due to injury.
9:25 PM5 days ago

63' GOOOOOAL for Colombia!

LINDA CAICEDO! Left-footed cross shot to beat the resistance of Vanina Correa's goal to score the first goal of the match.
9:22 PM5 days ago

60' First quarter of the second half

The match is still tied. Colombia has not managed to break Argentina so far. The Albicelestes have not done any damage either.
9:16 PM5 days ago

55' The tie is maintained

For now, the pace of the match is the same. Colombia still lacks clarity.
9:10 PM6 days ago

50' Yellow card

Manuela Vanegas was cautioned in Colombia.
9:05 PM6 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts with the beginning of the second half. There were no changes in the teams.
8:51 PM6 days ago

45+4' Halftime

The first half of the match ends. Goalless draw so far between Colombia and Argentina.
8:49 PM6 days ago

45+3' Yellow card

Romina Núñez was cautioned in Argentina.
8:48 PM6 days ago

45+2' Yellow card

Eliana Stabile in Argentina was cautioned.
8:47 PM6 days ago

45' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the first half.
8:45 PM6 days ago

41' The match is stopped

Mariana Larroquete is lying on the field. It seems that she will be able to continue, but she is in doubt.
8:39 PM6 days ago

37' BALL TO THE POST! COLOMBIA HAD IT!

What an opportunity Colombia missed! Mayra Ramirez received the ball with an empty pass, left the mark of two Argentine players, shot in front of the goal and the ball crashed into the crossbar.
8:34 PM6 days ago

33' Colombia had it!

Leicy Santos played the ball to Linda Caicedo, who shot, but the shot lacked power.
8:33 PM6 days ago

30' Half hour of match

For now we continue to have a very close game, without many chances.
8:27 PM6 days ago

24' Match stopped

Catalina Usme is down on the ground for now after taking a hit. Colombia is fouled on the left side.
8:25 PM6 days ago

20' Not much happening in the match

It is a complicated match for now for Colombia, which has not had much fluency in its game.
8:19 PM6 days ago

17' Argentina had it!

Yamila Rodríguez crossed the ball to Estefanía Banini, but Catalina Pérez made a good save to prevent the first goal of the match.
8:17 PM6 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

The score remains 0-0 in these first 15 minutes. Very hard fought match.
8:12 PM6 days ago

10' The score remains 0-0

There are still no clear goal scoring options. For the time being, the match is still tied between the Colombians and the Argentines.
8:10 PM6 days ago

5' First minutes

The teams have not settled in yet. It is a start cut short by constant fouls.
8:00 PM6 days ago

Match starts!

The semifinals are underway! The match between Colombia and Argentina gets underway.
7:55 PM6 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Maria Belen Carvajal - Chile

Assistant No.1: Loreto Toloza - Chile

Assistant No.2: Cindy Nahuelcoy - Chile

Fourth Official: Susana Corella - Ecuador

Fifth Official: Monica Amboya - Ecuador

7:55 PM6 days ago

Teams on the field

The players of Colombia and Argentina take the field at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium.
7:54 PM6 days ago

Substitutes - Argentina

12. Solana Pereyra (GK), 23. Laurina Oliveros (GK), 04. Julieta Cruz, 05. Vanessa Santana, 09. Soledad Jaimes, 10. Dalila Ippolito, 14. Miriam Mayorga, 16. Marina Delgado, 17. Maricel Pereyra, 20. Ruth Bravo, 21. Érica Lonigro.

7:54 PM6 days ago

Starting XI - Argentina

1-4-3-3
| 01. Vanina Correa |
| 18. Gabriela Chávez | 02. Agustina Barroso | 13. Sophia Braun | 03. Eliana Stabile |
| 07. Romina Núñez | 08. Daiana Falfán | 15. Florencia Bonsegundo |
| 11. Yamila Rodríguez | 19. Mariana Larroquete | 22. Estefanía Banini |

Coach: Germán Portanova

7:54 PM6 days ago

Substitutes - Colombia

12. Sandra Sepúlveda (GK), 13. Natalia Giraldo (GK), 04. Diana Ospina, 07. Gisela Robledo, 08. Angie Castañeda, 14. Ángela Barón, 15. Tatiana Ariza, 16. Gabriela Rodríguez, 21. Liana Salazar, 22. Daniela Caracas, 23. Elexa Bahr.

7:54 PM6 days ago

Starting XI - Colombia

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Catalina Pérez |
| 03. Daniela Arias | 19. Jorelyn Carabalí |
| 20. Monica Ramos |                             | 02. Manuela Vanegas |
| 05. Lorena Bedoya | 06. Daniela Montoya |
| 18. Linda Caicedo | 11. Catalina Usme | 10. Leicy Santos |
| 09. Mayra Ramírez |

Coach: Nelson Abadía

7:45 PM6 days ago

Colombia and Argentina's arrival at the Alfonso Lopez Stadium

7:40 PM6 days ago

Argentina's road to the semifinals

Matchday 1: 4-0 vs Brazil (Perdió)

Matchday 2: 4-0 vs Perú (Ganó)

Matchday 3: 5-0 vs Uruguay (Ganó)

Matchday 4: Rest

Matchday 5: 1-0 vs Venezuela (Ganó)

7:35 PM6 days ago

Colombia's road to the semifinals

Matchday 1: 4-2 vs Paraguay (Won)

Matchday 2: 0-3 vs Bolivia (Won)

Matchday 3: Rest

Matchday 4: 1-2 vs Ecuador (Won)

Matchday 5: 4-0 vs Chile (Won)

7:30 PM6 days ago

Everything ready in the team locker rooms

7:25 PM6 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the action of this match between Colombia and Argentina in the semifinals of the Copa America Femenina 2022.
7:20 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Argentina Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Colombia vs Argentina live, as well as the latest information from the Alfonso López Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:15 PM6 days ago

How to watch Colombia vs Argentina Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Colombia vs Argentina live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 1.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App and foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:10 PM6 days ago

What time is Colombia vs Argentina match for 2022 Copa America Femenina?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Argentina of July 25th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on SBT and Sportv
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV and Canal 13
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV, Win Sports, Telepacífico, Teleantioquia, Telecaribe, Telecafe, Canal Capital, Canal 13, Señal Colombia, TRO, Teleislas.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Univisión and Fox Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 26)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV and América TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

7:05 PM6 days ago

Key player - Argentina

In Argentina, the presence of Yamila Rodriguez stands out. The 24-year-old striker has had a very outstanding performance with her national team, being the scorer of the team with four goals and is the main card of the Albicelestes in the attack.

7:00 PM6 days ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Linda Caicedo stands out. The 17-year-old striker is one of the revelations of the tournament due to her talent, which has been impressing for several years. She is a player with great mobility and dribbling, who can contribute to her national team in the attacking front.

6:55 PM6 days ago

Colombia vs Argentina history

These two teams have met 11 times. The statistics are in favor of Argentina, which has emerged victorious on four occasions, while Colombia has won on two occasions, leaving a balance of five draws.

In the Copa América Femenina...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa América Femenina, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of the Argentines, who have been victorious on three occasions, while the Colombians have been victorious on one occasion, leaving a balance of one draw.

6:50 PM6 days ago

Argentina

Argentina's morale is high, after qualifying for the semifinals in a complicated match against Venezuela, which allowed them to gain confidence and convince themselves that they have a competitive team that can dream of reaching the final of the competition, but for that, they must give their best against the hosts and show more hunger for victory.

6:45 PM6 days ago

Colombia

Colombia arrives as the favorite to win the ticket to the final, after a perfect group stage, winning all four matches. However, they will have a tough match against another team with hierarchy, against which they will have to show their talent, tenacity and ability to face this kind of matches in order to dream of reaching the final of the championship.

6:40 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Alfonso López stadium

The Colombia vs. Argentina match will be played at the Alfonso López Stadium, located in the city of Bucaramanga, in the department of Santander, Colombia. This venue, inaugurated in 1941, has a capacity for 28,000 spectators.
6:35 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa America Femenina match: Colombia vs Argentina Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo