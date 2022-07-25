Highlights and goals: Ajax 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk in international friendly
Photo: Disclosure / Ajax

END OF THE GAME

Ajax 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk.
85' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

Kudus received a pass at the entrance of the area, where he dominated and kicked with great skill in the left corner. No chance for Pyatov.
83' UNBELIEVABLE

Brian Brobbey received a great pass from Edson Álvarez. The attacker dominated in speed, entered the area and rolled to Kudus, who without a goalkeeper, finished, but was blocked by the defense. Almost the third.
81' SPECTACULAR

Edson Álvarez received it at the entrance of the area and released a rocket. The ball went into the left corner, but Pyatov did a miracle.
77' Ajax changes

72' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

Berghuis got the rebound at the edge of the area, dominated and hit placed. The ball deflected in the marking and took away the goalkeeper's chance to make the defense. The ball died in the back of the goal. It is the turn of the Dutch team.
66' Ajax changes

66' ANOTHER CHANCE!

Antony lifted the ball to the head of Bergwijn, who tried to hit the second post, but the ball went straight out.
62' ALMOST A GOAL

Antony received on the right, advanced into the area and hit the right corner with great skill. The ball flew past Shakhtar's goal. Almost a painting.
60' ALMOST

Bergwijn took off the marking to dance at the entrance of the area and tried the strong shot placed, the ball passed very close to the crossbar.
53' SPECTACULAR!

Berghuis received in the middle, advanced to the middle and released a rocket with his left foot. The ball was headed from the right angle, but Pyatov performed a miracle and saved Shakhtar.
52' ON THE BEAM

Antony activated Tadic from the right. The Serbian crossed, the ball deflected in the marking and hit the post before going out.
48' ON THE BEAM

Antony took a corner from the left, Timber went up alone and headed the ball into the right post. Ajax almost goal.

 

STARTED AGAIN!

The game remains tied at 1-1 in the Netherlands.
END OF FIRST TIME

Ajax 1-1 Shakhtar.
45' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

Tadic left everything the same in Amsterdam.
39'

Antony was launched from the right, but the ball went over the side.
32' WHAT A GOAL FROM SHAKHTAR

Mudryk took the ball in the defensive field, took off with a lot of speed, left Timber along the way, entered the area, removed the marking and hit the right corner. A Shakhtar goal.

 

30'

After a frantic start to the game, Ajax dropped in performance and the match became lukewarm.
23' ALMOST

Stepanenko's cross was just right for Kashchuck, who headed it and Pasveer made a good save.
21'

After a cross in the area, Klaassen deflected in the first place and almost scored.
17' HOW BEAUTIFUL!

Antony mastered the lyrics and raised the crowd in the stadium. He tried to pass into the area and on the rebound, Edson Álvarez released a rocket. The ball hit the net from the outside.
13'

Ajax pressure. Antony received on the right, faced the mark and finished. The ball deflected the defender and went out slowly. Corner kick.

 

10'

Wijndal received on the left and crossed at the second post. Antony tried to volley, but missed the kick.

 

7' ALMOST

Antony received on the right and tried the strong shot placed. Goalkeeper Trubin made a good save. Following the move, Bergwijn received it on the left and tried to pass into the area, but Shakhtar's defense sent it wide.

 

4'

Antony received a throw from the right, but he dominated it wrong and the marking arrived to disarm the Brazilian.

 

3'

Ajax starts playing on the offensive field and tries to take advantage of the support that comes from the stands.

 

GAME STARTED

It is an international pre-season friendly at VAVEL.
Emphasis!

Brazilian Antony is target of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag. The English club tried a new official proposal to Ajax, who made a higher request in an attempt to keep the player. The next few days of the transfer window will be crucial for the negotiation of the trade.
Ajax!

PRE-GAME

Shakhtar Donetsk

Tune in here Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
Speak, Francisco Conceição!

''Football Clube do Porto… I have no words to describe everything we've lived through in these years when I've represented the club of my heart. I represented the symbol I love as one of you, and I fulfilled a childhood dream: to be a national champion. It is the most difficult moment of my short career… The farewell to this club, the city and all the fans make FCP not different, but unique.''

''Thanks to the President, to all the coaches I worked with, to the teammates who crossed paths with me, to the staff who made sure we never lacked for anything. Above all, I want to thank ALL FCP fans for their support, both now in this emotional moment of the match, and in all the games they were with us. They always showed a special support and affection for me. You are the soul and passion of this club. My story in this house that I consider mine does not end here. From Futebol Clube do Porto it will never be a goodbye, but a see you soon. I'm leaving, but Porto won't leave me. I carry you all in my heart.''

Likely Ajax!

Gorter; Rensch, Schuurs, Blind, Wijndal; Edson Álvarez, Taylor, Berghuis; Kudus, Bergwijn, Tadic.
How does AJax arrive?

Ajax arrives with a lot of morale. The team was championã of the Eredivisie last season, in which it was the farewell of coach Erik ten Hag, who signed with Manchester United, along with Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez. In the five pre-season friendlies, the Dutch team beat SV Meppen and NK Lokomotiva Zagreb by 3-0 and RB Salzburg by 3-2. They also drew with KAS Eupen by 1-1 and lost to Paderbon by 5 to 2.
Speak up, Igor Jovicevic!

''It’s an expectedly tough match. The first game after seven days of work. We knew that it would be really tough because the guys felt their great responsibility, the stressful situation. We felt the lack of playing rhythm, especially for 25 minutes in the first half, when the opponents managed to use space and time, played well and fully dominated it. After Djurasek hit the crossbar, we already felt that we could play better. The team were improving, scored the first and second goals by the end of the first half, and in the last 15 minutes they delivered a few set-pieces that they had practised over the week, in the match against the opponents who will soon start the league campaign and have the run of form that we did feel on the pitch. Early in the second half, the guys tried their best and carried out the moves that we had worked out. There might have been less pace and rhythm on the part of the opponents, but our tempo was good and, perhaps, we even deserved to win.''

''We just need to continue spending even more time on the things we have already begun. There are still many segments that can’t be done in just a week: that’s the transition from positional to active defence, pressing, although the idea was to “live” in the opponents’ half of the field and not allow them to conveniently dispose of the ball in order to neutralize the counterattacks which the opponents use very effectively in the Championship. In general, they are a vertical team with a good player in front. Maybe we lacked in something a bit in certain situations, because the jitters did their job: we unforcedly gave the ball away on three to four occasions in the first half, and they also had chances due to our mistakes. But this is just the first match with which we ‘broke the ice’ – we are going to work on. We’ll do better because we’ve still got another month before the start of the Championship.''

''That’s not the first or second lineup – this is our team. We looked at the balance, at the profile of the players operating at certain positions, and based on the fact that everyone should play for about 45 minutes with good intensity. Those who didn’t have the opportunity to play, do some additional work. And from tomorrow we are preparing for the next microcycle, for the match against Ajax, which is a really big challenge for us. For 100 percent we will be a little better – in terms of energy, tactics, dynamics and self-confidence, because every day we will be stepping it up. Of course, the first match is over now, we had some jitters, we hadn’t played for a long while – we’re lacking some run of form. And that's okay. The guys did well. We are moving on.''

Photo: Disclosure / Shakhtar Donetsk
Photo: Disclosure / Shakhtar Donetsk

''Of course, it’s better for the young guys to develop with the older ones nearby. This is necessary to add maturity to the team, because the average age of all title-winning teams is 28 years old. The average age of our team – you can count the current age now. But this does not mean that we have zero motivation. No, we multiply our talent by motivation and we will grow as a team every day. Regarding the players mentioned, of course, we lack their leadership qualities: everyone else feels more secure when they are on the field. I hope they will be on the team soon. Bondarenko also felt some back pain and would stay without playing practice for a couple of days. Let's see what will happen by the matches against Ajax and Utrecht.''

''The team cannot be ready in a week. We are only laying the foundation of their playing discipline, their appearance. We want the fans to look at the team for the first time and understand what we are aiming for: whether we want to play low, whether we want to be on the opponents’ half of the pitch, to dominate the play through having the ball, to be aggressive and to be brave. Despite the team’s current age, we must have creativity and courage on the field without any insecurities, without fear. Although, on the other hand, fear causes courage. And we want to demand from the guys that they always be courageous, not afraid of playing, not afraid of the ball, even if we are in a difficult situation like now. Even if you make mistakes, you have to move forward.''

''It’s a working mood. We’ll analyze the game, every situation. We are motivated by the fact that every day we will get even better, that we have already succeeded in several things that we have been working on this week. It's not that easy. I can say that the players are well trained and have intelligence. The guys are young and talented, they need to add more toughness and resilience so that they are competitive. And this only takes time. Time is an ally of young players.''

Likely Shakhtar Donetsk!

Pyatov; Konoplia, Marlon, Korniienko, Matviyenko; Stepanenko, Topalov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Solomon.
How does Shakhtar Donetsk arrive?

In the first pre-season game, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 3-3 with Fortuna Sittard at 3-3. The team has not played an official match since December 11, 2021, due to the war taking place in Ukraine. The country came into conflict with Russia and local football was paralyzed.
The match will be played at Amsterdam Arena

The Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena with a capacity of 55.500 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the friendly: Ajax vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo