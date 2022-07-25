Highlights and goals: Ajax 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk in international friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
85' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
83' UNBELIEVABLE
81' SPECTACULAR
77' Ajax changes
77. 3 more subs ⤸
IN: Conceição, Brobbey & Baas
OUT: Antony, Klaassen & Wijndal#PreSeason — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 26, 2022
72' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
66' Ajax changes
66. Subs... 👇
IN: Kudus, Fitz-Jim & Schuurs
OUT: Bergwijn, Rensch & Timber#PreSeason — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 26, 2022
66' ANOTHER CHANCE!
62' ALMOST A GOAL
60' ALMOST
53' SPECTACULAR!
52' ON THE BEAM
48' ON THE BEAM
STARTED AGAIN!
END OF FIRST TIME
45' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
39'
32' WHAT A GOAL FROM SHAKHTAR
30'
23' ALMOST
21'
17' HOW BEAUTIFUL!
13'
10'
7' ALMOST
4'
3'
GAME STARTED
Emphasis!
Ajax!
Our boys against @FCShakhtar tonight! 🤩
📺 ↠ @ZiggoSport#PreSeason pic.twitter.com/gPbkS4fAIK — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 26, 2022
PRE-GAME
🏟 «Йоган Кройф Арена» в Амстердамі
🔜 #АяксШахтар
🙏 Матч за мир в Україні 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Pt83ZGfXv8 — ⚒FC SHAKHTAR DONETSK (@FCShakhtar) July 26, 2022
Shakhtar Donetsk
🇺🇦⚒ Склад «Шахтаря» на благодійний матч з @AFCAjax.
🔴 Дивіться пряму трансляцію поєдинку: https://t.co/UV1znvSET6.
Усі кошти, отримані від матчів Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace in Ukraine, буде спрямовано на гуманітарну допомогу Україні.#Shakhtar #Україна #АяксШахтар pic.twitter.com/e9LC1ffg3K — ⚒FC SHAKHTAR DONETSK (@FCShakhtar) July 26, 2022
''Thanks to the President, to all the coaches I worked with, to the teammates who crossed paths with me, to the staff who made sure we never lacked for anything. Above all, I want to thank ALL FCP fans for their support, both now in this emotional moment of the match, and in all the games they were with us. They always showed a special support and affection for me. You are the soul and passion of this club. My story in this house that I consider mine does not end here. From Futebol Clube do Porto it will never be a goodbye, but a see you soon. I'm leaving, but Porto won't leave me. I carry you all in my heart.''
Speak up, Igor Jovicevic!
''We just need to continue spending even more time on the things we have already begun. There are still many segments that can’t be done in just a week: that’s the transition from positional to active defence, pressing, although the idea was to “live” in the opponents’ half of the field and not allow them to conveniently dispose of the ball in order to neutralize the counterattacks which the opponents use very effectively in the Championship. In general, they are a vertical team with a good player in front. Maybe we lacked in something a bit in certain situations, because the jitters did their job: we unforcedly gave the ball away on three to four occasions in the first half, and they also had chances due to our mistakes. But this is just the first match with which we ‘broke the ice’ – we are going to work on. We’ll do better because we’ve still got another month before the start of the Championship.''
''That’s not the first or second lineup – this is our team. We looked at the balance, at the profile of the players operating at certain positions, and based on the fact that everyone should play for about 45 minutes with good intensity. Those who didn’t have the opportunity to play, do some additional work. And from tomorrow we are preparing for the next microcycle, for the match against Ajax, which is a really big challenge for us. For 100 percent we will be a little better – in terms of energy, tactics, dynamics and self-confidence, because every day we will be stepping it up. Of course, the first match is over now, we had some jitters, we hadn’t played for a long while – we’re lacking some run of form. And that's okay. The guys did well. We are moving on.''
''Of course, it’s better for the young guys to develop with the older ones nearby. This is necessary to add maturity to the team, because the average age of all title-winning teams is 28 years old. The average age of our team – you can count the current age now. But this does not mean that we have zero motivation. No, we multiply our talent by motivation and we will grow as a team every day. Regarding the players mentioned, of course, we lack their leadership qualities: everyone else feels more secure when they are on the field. I hope they will be on the team soon. Bondarenko also felt some back pain and would stay without playing practice for a couple of days. Let's see what will happen by the matches against Ajax and Utrecht.''
''The team cannot be ready in a week. We are only laying the foundation of their playing discipline, their appearance. We want the fans to look at the team for the first time and understand what we are aiming for: whether we want to play low, whether we want to be on the opponents’ half of the pitch, to dominate the play through having the ball, to be aggressive and to be brave. Despite the team’s current age, we must have creativity and courage on the field without any insecurities, without fear. Although, on the other hand, fear causes courage. And we want to demand from the guys that they always be courageous, not afraid of playing, not afraid of the ball, even if we are in a difficult situation like now. Even if you make mistakes, you have to move forward.''
''It’s a working mood. We’ll analyze the game, every situation. We are motivated by the fact that every day we will get even better, that we have already succeeded in several things that we have been working on this week. It's not that easy. I can say that the players are well trained and have intelligence. The guys are young and talented, they need to add more toughness and resilience so that they are competitive. And this only takes time. Time is an ally of young players.''