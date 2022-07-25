Goals and Highlights Juárez 0-1 Tigres: in Liga MX
Summary:

It's over

Tigres won by the narrowest of margins in a match in which they were superior at first, but after Quiñones was sent off, they were determined to maintain the result. 
90'

6 minutes of compensation are added. 
88'

Tigres has only dedicated itself to defending, while Juárez has been in charge of the attack in these last few minutes.  Carlos Joel Salcedo of FC Juárez is shown the yellow card.
83'

Tigres substitutions, Juan Pablo Vigon, André-Pierre Gignac and Francisco Sebastián Córdova come off, David René Ayala, Jordy Josue Caicedo and Rafael De Souza come on.
80'

FC Juárez substitution, Francisco Javier Nevarez and Maximiliano Martín Olivera come out, Maximiliano Joaquín Silvera and Matías Ariel García come in.
77'

The pace of the game has been slowed down, this influenced after many pauses and fouls. 
72'

After the expulsion, the Bravos of Juárez showed a better side, with more attacking and control.  
67'

Tigres substitution, Raymundo de Jesús Fulgencio comes out and Francisco Eduardo Venegas comes in.
65'

Tigres' André-Pierre Gignac is cautioned.
63'

Dueñas came close to equalizing after a shot in front of goal hit the post. 
58'

Luis Enrique Quiñones of Tigres receives a red card after a plancha and a double yellow. 
57'

FC Juárez substitution, Dario Lezcano and Mauro Alberto Lainez come out, Diego Alejandro Rolan and Alan Medina come in.
54'

Yellow card for Mauro Laínez after elbowing Javier Aquino. 
50'

Yellow card for Tigres' Luis Enrique Quiñones after a foul. 
45'

The second half of Tigres' one-goal victory over Juárez begins. 
45+3'

This goal ended the first half, in a game in which the felines were superior. 
45+3'

GOOOOL! by Tigres, André-Pierre Gignac shoots inside the area, but the home defense deflects the ball and the ball goes in. 
45'

3 minutes of compensation are added. 
44'

Juárez is saved, after a shot by Cordova that many saw inside, hit the crossbar and the locals are saved.
39'

Yellow Card for UANL's Igor Lichnovsky is cautioned after bringing down the opponent on a counterattack. 
37'

Yellow Card for Javier Alván Salas of FC Juárez is cautioned after a midfield plancha. 
32'

Yellow card for FC Juárez's Alfredo Talavera is cautioned for time on the goal kick. 
29'

Tigres is not very clear with their plays, and when they reach the opponent's box they don't know what to do with the ball, complicating matters. 
24'

Sebastián Córdova took a right-footed shot outside the box, but the ball went wide. 
22'

Gignac wants the ball to create danger, but fouled in the middle of the field. 
17'

The felines continue to lead, starting to shoot outside the area, the locals are unable to get out of their area. 
12'

Tigres tries to pass into the box, but the local defense is well positioned, making things difficult for the feline forwards. 
7'

Mauro Laínez attempted a through ball but Gabriel Fernández was too far ahead, missing the chance. 
5'

Tigres begins with control of the ball, but the locals don't want to be left behind and put up a fight against the felines. 
The match kicks off

The match between Juárez and Tigres is ready to begin at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, where there is a good turnout of fans.
They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this Liga MX match at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.
Tigres' starting XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, a Liga MX duel.
Chaka is close to recovering

The right back, Luis Alfonso "Chaka" Rodríguez, entered the last phase of his rehabilitation and on Monday he started to do physical work on the court, although still separately. Chaka' underwent surgery on his right ankle at the beginning of June and is already in his fifth week of rehabilitation.
Juárez's starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the local team will take the field at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, a Liga MX duel.
Is he right?

Miguel Herrera could come out and say that he was right about not needing a defender, however. In a press conference before traveling to Ciudad Juárez, he made it clear that he understands the demands and criticism from fans, especially because inside the team they know they are on the right track.

"I don't want to show anyone that I am right, I am not even close to being the right one to say what is happening, I work to demonstrate that the team is ready. Igor and Flaco (Reyes) have maintained a high level in these three matches, but it is not to say that we are afraid of the best central defenders in Mexico", he said. 

New contract

The Bravos of FC Juárez signed a million-dollar TV contract that will help them with their stellar signings. According to David Medrano, Juarez signed a television rights contract for more than US$40 million for five years with FOX Sports for its home games.
Lack of effectiveness

After three consecutive victories, Miguel Herrera is aware that his team lacks greater efficiency, although he made it clear that the important thing is to continue winning.

"I'm worried about not having the necessary forcefulness, but the idea is there, we'll try to be accurate. If we score five goals, I'll be happy, and if we score two, it's not that I'll be happy or not with the match, because when a team has one less element, it plants itself at the back and Atlas is one of the best defending teams, it seems that our match didn't have the kind of impact we would like on the outside, but inside the team is aware that things were done well", he stated.

Debts continue

Bravos de Juárez have still not settled their debts with several former players, including Hugo González, Martín Galvan, Carlos Rosel, Fabián Castillo, Joaquín Esquivel and Diego Rolan. According to article 96 of the regulations, no team can start the tournament if it has these types of debts, which is why the team from the border should not have played in the tournament.
They don't have the best defense

Miguel Herrera gave a lot to talk about in the press conference prior to their duel, throwing a strong blow at his central defenders Igor Lichnovsky and Diego Reyes, as he assured that they are not the best central defenders in Mexico. 

"As long as there is a possibility and availability, and a Mexican can be brought in, we are not closing anything".

They are staying in Monterrey

Tigres will be without Florian Thauvin (injured) and Vladimir Loroña (still recovering from his knee injury), who will remain in the Sultana del Norte. The coaching staff had only a few days to work, doing regenerative training on Sunday and just one training session on Monday.
Change of venue

The duel between Tigres and Pumas, on Matchday 16, was scheduled to be played at the Volcano, but in the end it will be played at the Olímpico Universitario.
The game was scheduled on a date that is not the one that would be played, because it was brought forward to be played between Matchday 10 and 11. And the second move was due to a special request from club to club.
 
He will repeat his lineup

Miguel Herrera's men started off sluggishly and are gradually getting back on track. At the press conference, the strategist announced his lineup, noting that he will repeat the same team that played against the Red and Blacks. 

"We are going to repeat the lineup (for the match against Juárez). I will try to make sure the team works as well as possible to make everyone happy".

Tigres is reborn

Sebastián Córdova went from being booed to being praised and applauded at the Volcán as a result of his good performances in recent matches. After one season, Córdova began to shine, highlighting his performance against Atlas in matchday 4, so much so that he was chosen by the Club Tigres fans in the vote for the most valuable player of the match.
 
Tune in here Juarez vs Tigres in the Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juarez vs Tigres match in the Liga MX Matchday 5.
What time is Juarez vs Tigres match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Juarez vs Tigres of 26th in July in several countries:

México: 19:00 horas CDMX, Fox Sports

Argentina: 22:00 horas

Chile: 22:00 horas

Colombia: 19:00 horas

Perú: 19:00 horas

EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 19:00 horas

Uruguay: 21:00 horas

Paraguay: 20:00 horas

España: 03:00 horas

Where and how to watch Juarez vs Tigres live and in real time

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Juarez vs Tigres in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents

Tigres and Bravos have met on 6 occasions, with 5 wins for the regios, 1 draw and 0 wins for the Borderers, so this could be the first victory for the Bravos over the Felinos.
FC Juárez 2-3 Tigres, 25.Feb.22, Cla22
Tigres 3-0 FC Juárez, 06.Nov.21, Ape21
FC Juárez 2-3 Tigres, 14.Apr.21, Cla21
Tigres 1-1 FC Juarez, 24.Oct.20, Ape20
Tigres 3-2 FC Juárez, 14.Mar.20, Cla20
FC Juárez 1-2Tigres, 24.Nov.19, Ape19
How is Juárez doing?

The Bravos lost in date 4 of the Apertura 2022 in their visit to Aguascalientes by the minimum difference against Necaxa, so they will be looking to recover the three points at home, finishing ninth with 5 points.
What's next for Tigres?

Tigres defeated the red-and-black Atlas in Round 4 of the Apertura 2022 by 2-0 at 'El Volcán' and thus moved up to third place in the overall standings with 9 points, the same as Monterrey and Toluca, respectively, but they are below them on goal difference.
Watch out for this Tigres player

André Pierre-Gignac, the French striker is in charge of generating, searching for the ball, and his great experience has made him the goal-scoring champion since he arrived in Liga MX, with 2 goals and 4 matches played so far.
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
Watch out for this Bravos player

Gabriel Matías Fernández, the Uruguayan forward, has gained a lot of experience, scoring 3 goals in 2 games as a starter out of 4 possible games. He was unable to do anything against the Rayos, as they lost by the minimum score.
Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
Controversy with Gignac

André-Pierre Gignac, Tigres striker, will not be part of the Liga MX team in the MLS All-Star Game in 2022. Nor in the league's Golden Ball award ceremony in Los Angeles, United States, the reason why he will not travel is because he is not vaccinated against Covid.
5:38 PM5 days ago

Respect his decision

André Pierre-Gignac is not vaccinated, but he has not expressed his opposition to people doing so, as he does not want to be limited, he only asks for respect for his decision, so the Club and Technical Staff support the player's decision and that is why he does not go to the felines' events in the United States.

"On the issue that arose today, I want to clarify that I spoke with the board and asked them to respect; for me it is a point of belief, of formation that comes from my childhood and my origin," Gignac wrote on his Twitter account.

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Juárez vs Tigres, corresponding to Day 5 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, at 8:00 pm.
