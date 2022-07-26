Brighton 0-1 Brentford in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|End of the match
End of the match. Brentford take the win thanks to Toney's late goal. Brighton tried but were unlucky.
87'|They want the tie
Brighton have just a few minutes left to get the equalizer. Toney's goal for the moment gives the visitors the victory.
78'|Toney's goal
Brentford goal. Toney's goal to open the scoring. Dervisoglu crossed to the striker who scored the first goal of the match.
75'| Fifteen minutes left
Fifteen minutes to go until the end of the match. Everything is even and the score is still 0-0.
66'|Maupay had it
The home side kept pushing and Maupay had a great chance but his shot was blocked inside the box. Still 0-0 on the scoreboard
61'| Round of changes
On one side Brighton, Sarmiento, Lallana, Steele and Enciso come off the pitch for Zequiri, Kozlowski, Karbownik and Scherpen. On the other side Brentford, Jansson and Mee come off the pitch and Crama and Yarmoliuk come on.
53'|There may be a penalty
Toney and Clarke have collided inside the area but the referee says to continue the game. Nothing has happened. It's still 0-0
46'|The ball starts rolling again
The second half of the match begins. The ball is back on the pitch. Let's see what the second half has in store
45'|Halftime
End of the first half. 0-0 draw. Brighton wanted the goal but it hasn't come yet. The 0-0 is still on the scoreboard.
40'| Brighton want the goal
The locals want the goal and continue to approach Raya's goal. We are coming to the break
35'|Maupay at the post
Brigton had it again. Alzate shot but Raya made a save. Then Maupay shot but his shot hit the post.
24'|Brighton had a chance
Encizo shot a direct free kick and the rebound was taken by Clarke but he was offside. The home team keeps getting closer to Raya's goal.
15' |Testing minutes
Both are testing each other at the beginning of the match. Brighton is pressing but the visitors are resisting for the moment.
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off. Brentford and Brighton will play this friendly match and both want to win, let's see what's in store.
Brentford Lineup
For his part, Frank has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Raya, Hickey, Jensen, DaSilva, Wissa, Mee, Toney, Jansson, Baptiste, Janelt and Roerslev.
Brighton Lineup
Potter has already selected his starting eleven. Steele, Duffy, Clarke, Van Hecke, Enciso, Mitoma, Alzate, Sarmiento, Lallana, Unday and Maupay.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kickoff and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. Let's start with Brighton's lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the Brighton vs Brentford match starts, who will win the Brighton vs Brentford match?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Brighton vs Brentford. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL
Brighton vs Reading
Stay tuned for the Brighton vs Brentford live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs Brentford live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Brighton's possible line-up
For his part, Potter may line up with the following eleven to face Reading. Steele, Clarke, Dunk, Karbownik, Offiah, Cucurella, Lallana, Gross, March, Enciso and Welbeck.
Brentford's possible lineup
Frank may field the following eleven to face Brighton. Raya, Bech, Henry, Hickey, Jansson, Dasilva, Jensen, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Tony and Wissa.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Brentford of 26th July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 16:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Brighton vs Brentford can be watched on the Brighton channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
In the last match between them Brighton won 2-0. The match was corresponding to the 19th matchday of the Premier League. The home side scored both goals in the first half to take all three points. The scorers were Trossard and Maupay.
Brighton's preseason
As for the visitors, this will be their fourth match of the preseason. Potter's side won their previous match 1-2 against Reading. The Englishmen pick up their second consecutive win in the preseason. In their first match they drew against Union Saint-Gilloise. Another of the matches they have to face in these preparatory matches is against Espanyol.
Brentford's preseason
As for Brentford, this will be their fifth game of the preseason, in which they have played four matches. They have one win, one draw and two defeats. The win was against Boureham Wood by 0-2. The 2-2 draw was against Strasbourg. And the defeat was against Stuttgart by 2-1 and Wolfsburg by 4-0.
Brighton's final game
Potter's side won with great dominance against Reading, although they won by the narrowest of margins, 1-2. The match was dominated from start to finish by the visitors, who took the lead in the 19th minute with Gross' goal. Thus, with 0-1, the first half would end. The last 45 minutes were the same as the first half, Brighton dominated the ball and two minutes later they scored the second goal thanks to March. After ten minutes, in one of the few approaches of the local team, they got a penalty that Meite scored. In the end, the result of the match was 1-2.
Brentford's last match
Brentford in the previous match was defeated by a resounding 4-0 against Wolfsburg. The English started strong but the German team was more effective. The first goal came on the half-hour mark thanks to Wimmer. The half-time score was 1-0. In the second half Bornauw scored in the 56th and 66th minute. The icing on the cake was put by Kaminski in the final stretch of the match. Brentford were unable to score despite the approaches they had.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Brighton vs Brentford this Tuesday 26 July at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.