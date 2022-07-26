Goals and Highlights: Alaves 2-1 Besiktas in Friendly Match 2022
Image: Alaves

ADVERTISEMENT

3:12 PM5 days ago

Final score

3:06 PM5 days ago

90'

It's over! Alavés wins the match against Besiktas.
2:49 PM5 days ago

77'

Mamadou entered the area, cut back and shot at the far post, but the ball went wide.
2:42 PM5 days ago

74'

Close! Rebbad sent a lethal shot, but the goalkeeper ends up holding the ball.
2:37 PM5 days ago

66'

Goal, goal, goal for Alavés! de la Fuente crosses a powerful shot and the goalkeeper cannot prevent the second.
2:36 PM5 days ago

63'

Triple change for Alavés. Anderson, Moya and Mamadou are substituted by Tenaglia, Sevilla and Guridi.
2:35 PM5 days ago

62'

Goalkeeper! Sivera plays hero and with two great saves prevents Besiktas from scoring.
2:33 PM5 days ago

To the final!

England will be looking to pull off an upset and make it all the way to the final of this Women's EURO.
2:29 PM5 days ago

Come back!

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson will finally have minutes in this Euro, the player was injured.
2:24 PM5 days ago

53'

Goal, goal, goal for Alavés! Rabbed's ball to Guridi, the latter cuts back past the goalkeeper and ties the match.
2:14 PM5 days ago

45'

Play! The ball is already in motion for the second half.
1:57 PM5 days ago

45'

Halftime in La Nucia, Besiktas momentarily beats Alavés.
1:49 PM5 days ago

41'

De la Fuente is knocked down while making a dangerous play.
1:42 PM5 days ago

32'

Uff! Good play between de la Fuente and Rebbad, but the ball ends up being intercepted by the defense.
1:36 PM5 days ago

28'

Change of Alavés. Alkain is replaced by Rebbach.
1:30 PM5 days ago

20'

Close! Rioja sends a ball looking for Alkain, but the defense ends up pushing the ball away.
1:25 PM5 days ago

17'

Benavídez's through ball to Tenaglia, but the latter ends up being knocked down by a defender.
1:19 PM5 days ago

10'

Alavés arrived with danger, but Ersin intervened in the play and kept the ball.
1:13 PM5 days ago

1'

Besiktas goal! Muleka popped up inside the box and sent it home.
1:12 PM5 days ago

0'

The meeting starts.
1:11 PM5 days ago

Besiktas: LineUp

Ersin; Berkay, Welinton, Necip, Rosier, Salíh, Gedson, Boyd, Ghezzal, Muleka, Weghorst.
1:10 PM5 days ago

Alavés: LineUp

Sivera; Tenaglia, Sedlar, Lejeune, Duarte, Salva Sevilla, Benavídez, Guridi, Alkain, Luis Rioja, Miguel.
1:08 PM5 days ago

Present

Besiktas are already at the stadium and will be looking for a new victory this afternoon ahead of the next campaign.

1:05 PM5 days ago

Alavés new players

Alaves presents several new players: Jon Guridi, Anderson Arroyo, Carlos Benavidez, Xeber Alkain and Salva Sevilla.
1:00 PM5 days ago

Besiktas' departures

Yidman Rilvas is no longer a Besiktas player, Rilvas is now part of Rangers
12:55 PM5 days ago

New technichian

Alavés resigned its coach and welcomed Luis García Plaza, looking for good results in this new season.
12:50 PM5 days ago

Hard fall

Alavés was relegated to the last position in the general table of LaLiga, so they need a project that catapults them to the first division. 
12:45 PM5 days ago

We're back!

We're back to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Alavés and Besiktas. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups of each team. 
12:40 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned for the Alavés vs Besiktas live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Alaves vs Besiktas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
12:35 PM5 days ago

Where and how to watch Alavés vs Besiktas online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Alavés vs Besiktas can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:30 PM5 days ago

What time is the Alavés vs Besiktas friendly match this 2022?

This is the kick-off time for the Alavés vs Besiktas match on July 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Spain: 19:00 hours

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Brazil: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

Mexico: 12:00 noon

Peru: 12:00 noon

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

12:25 PM5 days ago

Alavés Statements

Luis García Plaza spoke after his arrival at Alavés: "It has been very good. I find the city very comfortable, green and close to everything. I'm looking forward to doing things well. Here there is a fan base that supports the team, goes to the pitch to help and we hope to repay them with a maximum effort".

"It seemed a matter of time, it's true. I made my debut here in Segunda A as a coach, at the age of 33, in charge of Elche. After that there were two approaches and one was very close, but I had a contract and it wasn't so easy. The time has come after those attempts and I hope that the memory that remains is a good one and that things go well.

"Yes, well, there were two offers that were much more economically succulent, but it was clear to me that I didn't want to leave at this time, and even more so when Alavés called me. I really wanted to come. My idea was to stay in Spain, although in soccer you can never be sure that you won't do something.

12:20 PM5 days ago

How are Besiktas coming along?

Besiktas lost three goals to nil in their warm-up match against Wolves, so they will be looking to get a win out of this game.

12:15 PM5 days ago

How do Alavés arrive?

Deportivo Alavés arrives to this duel after beating Intercity five goals to zero, numbers that they will be looking to keep positive for the next season.

12:10 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Camilo Cano.

The match Alavés vs Besiktas will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Camilo Cano located in Alicante, Spain. The stadium has capacity for 5,000 people. 
12:05 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly match: Alaves vs Besiktas Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo