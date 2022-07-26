Highlights: Monterrey 1-0 Puebla in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
⏱ | 90’ | #MTY 🤠 1-0 #PUE 🎽
¡HOOOOOOOY CON TU APOYO, GANAMOS LOS RAYADOS! 🔥
¡Si señoooooor! 👊🏼 @CervezaTecate #ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/lppjMjAnVE — Rayados (@Rayados) July 27, 2022
Game is Over
90'
85'
71'
60'
50'
45'
Halftime
45'
42'
40'
Monterrey opens the scoreboard!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 27, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Stefan Medina definió de zurda para abrir el marcador en el ‘Gigante de Acero’.
Rayados 1-0 Puebla#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/rL7aevsYPV
33'
30'
25'
20'
10'
5'
0'
About to start
From the bench!
Puebla: Ivan Rodríguez, Gastón Silva, Ivo Vázquez, Pablo González, Pablo Parra, Luis García, Jordi Cortizo, Diego Zago, Amaury Escoto and Daniel Aguilar.
Monterrey: César Ramos, Edson Gutiérrez, Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez, Claudio Kraneviter, Arturo González, Jacobo Reyes and Jaziel Martínez
Monterrey starting XI!
📋| @HospitalAngeles Valle Oriente nos presenta el once inicial para el #RayadosVsPuebla 🔥⚽️— Rayados (@Rayados) July 26, 2022
¡VENGA, RAYADOS! 🗣️💪🏼#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/EFzK6JNBel
Puebla lineup!
En ellos XI está puesta mi confianza y la de miles de hijos de su Enfranjadísima para volver a la cima 🔵🟠— Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) July 26, 2022
Hoy jugamos todos, hoy demostramos porqué somos el PUEBLOTA 🔥👊#LaFranjaNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/acMGVjiy7h
Referee
Central Referee: Oscar Macías Romo
Assistants: Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola and Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
4th Referee: Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandez
Monterrey arrive!
📸| ¡Llegando con estilo! Ⓜ️💪🏼— Rayados (@Rayados) July 26, 2022
Gracias a nuestro autobús @MBenzBusesMx llegamos a la Casa Rayada. 🏟️🔥#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/4cfOItuJPn
Here is La Franja!
Sonrisota de ya llegué al estadio donde nació la leyenda del PUEBLOTA 🫶— Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) July 26, 2022
Gracias por el ride, @estrellarojapue 😉
Sus RT's son "hoy #LaFranjaNosUne🎽 y recuperamos el liderato" pic.twitter.com/bGrE2vvN0P
Face to face
Last duel!
Let's go!
