Highlights: Monterrey 1-0 Puebla in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX
Photo: VAVEL

10:24 PM4 days ago

Summary!

10:08 PM4 days ago

Final Score

10:04 PM4 days ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the Monterrey 1-0 Puebla match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
9:54 PM4 days ago

90'

6 more minutes are added.
9:49 PM4 days ago

85'

Monterrey pushed back, Puebla looks for a tie and Rayados waits for the error to score on a counterattack and end the game.
9:35 PM4 days ago

71'

The game slows down and stops to take a hydration break.
9:23 PM4 days ago

60'

Nicolas Larcamon begins to make adjustments on the pitch. Puebla playing better but without generating greater danger in the rival goal.
9:14 PM4 days ago

50'

The Puebla came out launched to the front looking for the tie as of place.
9:09 PM5 days ago

45'

Start the second half.
9:01 PM5 days ago

Halftime

We go to the break with partial victory by the minimum of Rayados.
8:49 PM5 days ago

45'

4 more minutes are added.
8:46 PM5 days ago

42'

Yellow card for Maximiliano Meza from Monterrey.
8:44 PM5 days ago

40'

Yellow card for Diego De Buen from Puebla.
8:43 PM5 days ago

Monterrey opens the scoreboard!

Stefan Medina's shot to open the scoring at BBVA:
8:36 PM5 days ago

33'

Yellow card for Omar Fernández from Puebla.
8:34 PM5 days ago

30'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!Stefan Medina takes advantage of a rebound inside the area and scores the first for Rayados.
8:28 PM5 days ago

25'

The hydration pause is carried out.
8:24 PM5 days ago

20'

The game continues with arrivals from both sides, Puebla approaches the area but fails to make offensive plays.
8:13 PM5 days ago

10'

Offensive plays are starting to come up on both ends of the floor. A little more insistence from the Rayados.
8:12 PM5 days ago

5'

Very even game on the pitch by both teams.
8:03 PM5 days ago

0'

The game starts at BBVA.
7:53 PM5 days ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Liga MX.
7:45 PM5 days ago

From the bench!

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Puebla: Ivan Rodríguez, Gastón Silva, Ivo Vázquez, Pablo González, Pablo Parra, Luis García, Jordi Cortizo, Diego Zago, Amaury Escoto and Daniel Aguilar.
Monterrey: César Ramos, Edson Gutiérrez, Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez, Claudio Kraneviter, Arturo González, Jacobo Reyes and Jaziel Martínez
7:44 PM5 days ago

Monterrey starting XI!

This is the eleven with which the Rayados start for today's game:
7:39 PM5 days ago

Puebla lineup!

These are the players who start for La Franja for today's match:
7:34 PM5 days ago

Referee

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Central Referee: Oscar Macías Romo
Assistants: Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola and Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
4th Referee: Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandez
7:31 PM5 days ago

Monterrey arrive!

The Rayados arrived at their stadium for the game of this day 5:
7:25 PM5 days ago

Here is La Franja!

Puebla is already at the BBVA facilities for tonight's match:
7:14 PM5 days ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
7:09 PM5 days ago

Last duel!

The last result between both teams dates from the previous tournament when in February 2022 the Strip won by the minimum at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with a goal by Diego De Buen.
7:01 PM5 days ago

Let's go!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Rayados and La Franja at the BBVA Stadium. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
9:08 PM6 days ago

9:03 PM6 days ago

8:58 PM6 days ago

Israel Reyes, a must see player!

The defender of the Strip is one of the great jewels of the sweet potato team and has been one of the fundamental pieces for the Strip to place it where it is. Israel Reyes is one of the great promises of the Liga MX and has the possibility of keeping a place among the 23 called up to the Mexican team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His work, together with that of Gastón Silva and Diego de Buen are essential for Puebla to do their thing and complicate the work of their rivals. Reyes has stood out for being a defender with a goal and this tournament has not been the exception, the central defender has scored 1 goal in 4 games.
Photo: Puebla
Photo: Puebla
8:53 PM6 days ago

How does La Franja arrive?

La Franja arrives after finishing Clausura 2022 in the Liguilla quarterfinals, the team finished with 26 points after 7 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses in Liga MX. The coaching staff has done a great job in recent tournaments and has been a factor in not carrying out a major restructuring within the team, players such as Gastón Silva, Omar Fernández, Luis Garcia, Iván Moreno arrived and made Jordi Cortizo's purchase option valid to reinforce, mainly, the midfield of the team. In addition to these, the casualties that are reported are those of Juan Pablo Segovia, Javier Salas and Ángel Robles. Puebla has a great depth of squad and will seek to repeat what was done in the last tournament in order to make the team one of the most interesting in Mexico. Currently the team is in first place in the table with 8 points, after 2 wins against Mazatlán and Santos and 2 draws against León and Cruz Azul.
8:48 PM6 days ago

Rogelio Funes Mori, a must see player!

The Monterrey striker started a new campaign looking to regain his level and fight for a place among the 23 who will go to Qatar 2022 this year with the Mexican team. Funes Morí started Apertura 2022 in a good way with 4 goals in the same number of games and continues to be the greatest attacking reference for the Monterrey team. Funes Morí will have to recover the best version of himself and connect with Rodrigo Aguirre, Rodolfo Pizarro, Stefan Medina and Alfonso González, so that they supply him with balls and scoring options. Monterrey is the best offense in the tournament and it will be Funes Morí's mission to make sure he doesn't come down from there.
Photo: Monterrey
Photo: Monterrey
8:43 PM6 days ago

How does Rayados get here?

Los Rayados arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team comes to this match after playing 4 games in the 2022 Apertura, starting with a loss against Santos and, since then, it has won three consecutive victories against América, San Luis and Querétaro. The team has only made 3 official registrations, Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame and Joao Rojas. For their part, 4 casualties were recorded, Hugo Gónzalez, Alfonso Alvarado, Vincent Janssen and Daniel Parra. Those led by Vucetich seem to have recovered part of the good game that characterized the people from Monterrey and with the help of Alfonso Gónzalez, Rogelio Funes Mori, César Montes, Luis Romo and Luis Cárdenas, they have found a strong backbone.
8:38 PM6 days ago

Where's the game?

The BBVA Stadium located in the City of Monterrey will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue adding points within the Apertura 2022 to climb positions in the table. This stadium has a capacity for 51,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2015.
Photo: Monterrey
Photo: Monterrey
8:33 PM6 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Monterrey vs Puebla match, corresponding to the game of Matchday 5 of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the BBVA Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.
