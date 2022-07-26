Benfica 3-2 Newcastle in Friendly Match
Benfica goal celebration // Source: Benfica

4:56 PM5 days ago

93'|Game end

The match is over in Portugal. Benfica wins the Eusébio Cup with Araujo's last minute goal. Great match we have witnessed today. Benfica 3-2 Newcastle
4:51 PM5 days ago

89'|Araujo's goal

Goooool for Benfica. Araujo's goal can put an end to the Eusébio Cup if Newcastle doesn't draw. Yaremchuk got into the kitchen and gave him a back pass for Araujo to score with an empty goal.
4:44 PM5 days ago

81'|Joelinton sent off

Joelinton is sent off. He sees the second yellow card after giving a stomp to Florentino. The player was very intense and in the end will not finish the match. Newcastle are down to 10 men.
4:36 PM5 days ago

73'|Problems for Shelvey

The Newcastle player is lying on the pitch. The medical assistants are on the pitch.
4:33 PM5 days ago

70'|No danger

Newcastle are moving the ball. They are looking for passes behind the defense. Now Benfica is doing the same but without success.
4:20 PM5 days ago

57'| Both teams calm down

Both teams are testing each other.  And now they want more possession of the ball. For the moment, no dangerous approaches in this second half.
4:07 PM5 days ago

46'|Roll the ball again

The ball is back in play in Portugal. The second half begins. Let's see who wins the Eusébio Cup. For the moment it's a 2-2 draw
3:52 PM5 days ago

45'|Halftime

End of the first half. We reached the 45th minute and with it the break. At the moment the match is tied with 2-2 on the scoreboard. What an entertaining match we are watching
3:50 PM5 days ago

44'|Newcastle's goalless goal

Newcastle's goal. Once again the Trippier-Almiron connection worked wonders. The right back set the ball to Almiron who with a shot to the post with his left foot scored the equalizer.
3:46 PM5 days ago

41'|Botman crucial to blocking

How well the Newcastle defender crossed to block Rafa's shot. He blocked perfectly. Still 2.1 on the scoreboard
3:37 PM5 days ago

31'|Goal by Grimaldo

What a great goal by Grimaldo. He shot a long free-kick and put it into the left corner of the Newcastle goalkeeper's net. Benfica take the lead again. 2-1.
3:33 PM5 days ago

28'|Wilson fell asleep

What Wilson did. He tried to dribble past Odysseas but the keeper held on well and snatched the ball away. What a missed chance
3:28 PM5 days ago

22'|Almirón's goal

Almirón's goal. Goal for Newcastle. The visitors equalize the match. Great play by Trippier who crossed low and Almiron was alone inside the box and scored the goal. Benfica's defense relaxed a lot
3:25 PM5 days ago

20'|Newcastle want to react

The visitors took a step forward and tried to score the equalizer. Now Saint-Maximin crossed but it did not reach any striker.
3:21 PM5 days ago

14'|Ramos' goal

Goal for Benfica. Ramos scored to put his team ahead with a great header. Joao Mario put in a spectacular cross and Ramos did not miss the opportunity. Benfica takes the lead
3:16 PM5 days ago

11'| Bruno yellow

What a kick Bruno gave Rafa. The home team started a counterattack and Bruno had to stop it.
3:06 PM5 days ago

0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off in Portugal. Benfica and Newcastle meet on Portuguese soil. Let's see what the match has in store
2:38 PM5 days ago

Newcastle Lineup

For his part, Howe has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Wilson. 
2:38 PM5 days ago

Benfica Lineup

Schmidt has already selected his starting eleven. Odysseas, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Florentino, Enzo, Joao Mario, Neres, Rafa and Ramos. 
2:38 PM5 days ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. Let's start with Benfica's lineup
2:21 PM5 days ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the match between Benfica vs Newcastle kicks off, who will win the match between Benfica vs Newcastle?
2:21 PM5 days ago

Already at the stadium

Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
2:20 PM5 days ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Benfica vs Newcastle. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL. 
9:11 PM6 days ago

Benfica vs Girona

Benfica vs Girona // Source: Benfica
9:06 PM6 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Benfica vs Newcastle live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Benfica vs Newcastle live, as well as the latest information on the match. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:01 PM6 days ago

Possible Newcastle line-up

For his part, Howe may line up with the following eleven to face Benfica. Dubravka, Trippier, Boatman, Schar, Dummett, Guimmaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Almiron and Wood. 
8:56 PM6 days ago

Benfica's possible lineup

Schmidt may field the following eleven to face Newcastle. Leite, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Joao Mario, Florentino, Fernandez, Rafa Silva, Ramos and Neres.
 
8:51 PM6 days ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game AFC Wimbledon vs Reading of 19th July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 17:00 PM,
Bolivia: 17:00 PM.
Brasil: 17:00 PM.
Chile: 16:00 PM.
Colombia: 15:00 PM.
Ecuador: 15:00 PM.
USA (ET): 15:00 PM.
Spain: 21:00 PM,
Mexico: 14:00 PM.
Paraguay: 17:00 PM.
Peru: 17:00 PM.
Uruguay: 17:00 PM.
Venezuela: 16:00 PM.

8:46 PM6 days ago

Where to watch

The match between Benfica vs Newcastle can be watched on the Benfica channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL
8:41 PM6 days ago

History between them

These teams have met on two occasions. Both matches were in the quarterfinals of the Europa League in the 13/14 season. The first leg was 3-1 in favor of Benfica and in the second leg neither team got past a 1-1 draw. 
8:36 PM6 days ago

Newcastle's preseason

As for the visitors, this will be their fourth game of the preseason, in which they have played three matches. They have two wins and one defeat to their name. The victory was against Gateshead by 2-0 and against 1860 München. And the defeat was against Mainz 05 by 1-0.
8:31 PM6 days ago

Benfica's preseason

The Portuguese team will play their fifth preseason match and, for the moment, the last of this start of the campaign. So far, they have won every game. Bemfica is having a great preseason and has beaten Reading, Nice, Fulham and Girona and now they want to beat the English team to start the campaign with great expectations. 
8:26 PM6 days ago

Newcastle's last match

The visitors lost 1-0 to Mainz 05 in a match corresponding to a new friendly match day. The first half ended with a goalless draw. The goal had to come thanks to Burgzorg. That was the goal that decided the match. 
8:21 PM6 days ago

Last match of Benfica

Benfica beat Girona 4-2. Bringing a goalless draw in the first half, the second half was more attractive as six goals were seen. The first goal of the match was scored by Stuani. The Portuguese side reacted and in a period of fifteen minutes they scored three goals. Vertonghen, Bah and Yaremchuk pulled one back. Santi Bueno pulled one back for the Catalans, but Rodrigo Pinho scored the final goal. 
8:16 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Benfica vs Newcastle this Tuesday 26 July at 21.00 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL. 
