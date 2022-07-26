Benfica 3-2 Newcastle in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
93'|Game end
The match is over in Portugal. Benfica wins the Eusébio Cup with Araujo's last minute goal. Great match we have witnessed today. Benfica 3-2 Newcastle
89'|Araujo's goal
Goooool for Benfica. Araujo's goal can put an end to the Eusébio Cup if Newcastle doesn't draw. Yaremchuk got into the kitchen and gave him a back pass for Araujo to score with an empty goal.
81'|Joelinton sent off
Joelinton is sent off. He sees the second yellow card after giving a stomp to Florentino. The player was very intense and in the end will not finish the match. Newcastle are down to 10 men.
73'|Problems for Shelvey
The Newcastle player is lying on the pitch. The medical assistants are on the pitch.
70'|No danger
Newcastle are moving the ball. They are looking for passes behind the defense. Now Benfica is doing the same but without success.
57'| Both teams calm down
Both teams are testing each other. And now they want more possession of the ball. For the moment, no dangerous approaches in this second half.
46'|Roll the ball again
The ball is back in play in Portugal. The second half begins. Let's see who wins the Eusébio Cup. For the moment it's a 2-2 draw
45'|Halftime
End of the first half. We reached the 45th minute and with it the break. At the moment the match is tied with 2-2 on the scoreboard. What an entertaining match we are watching
44'|Newcastle's goalless goal
Newcastle's goal. Once again the Trippier-Almiron connection worked wonders. The right back set the ball to Almiron who with a shot to the post with his left foot scored the equalizer.
41'|Botman crucial to blocking
How well the Newcastle defender crossed to block Rafa's shot. He blocked perfectly. Still 2.1 on the scoreboard
31'|Goal by Grimaldo
What a great goal by Grimaldo. He shot a long free-kick and put it into the left corner of the Newcastle goalkeeper's net. Benfica take the lead again. 2-1.
28'|Wilson fell asleep
What Wilson did. He tried to dribble past Odysseas but the keeper held on well and snatched the ball away. What a missed chance
22'|Almirón's goal
Almirón's goal. Goal for Newcastle. The visitors equalize the match. Great play by Trippier who crossed low and Almiron was alone inside the box and scored the goal. Benfica's defense relaxed a lot
20'|Newcastle want to react
The visitors took a step forward and tried to score the equalizer. Now Saint-Maximin crossed but it did not reach any striker.
14'|Ramos' goal
Goal for Benfica. Ramos scored to put his team ahead with a great header. Joao Mario put in a spectacular cross and Ramos did not miss the opportunity. Benfica takes the lead
11'| Bruno yellow
What a kick Bruno gave Rafa. The home team started a counterattack and Bruno had to stop it.
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off in Portugal. Benfica and Newcastle meet on Portuguese soil. Let's see what the match has in store
Newcastle Lineup
For his part, Howe has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Wilson.
Benfica Lineup
Schmidt has already selected his starting eleven. Odysseas, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Florentino, Enzo, Joao Mario, Neres, Rafa and Ramos.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. Let's start with Benfica's lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Benfica vs Newcastle kicks off, who will win the match between Benfica vs Newcastle?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Benfica vs Newcastle. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Benfica vs Girona
Possible Newcastle line-up
For his part, Howe may line up with the following eleven to face Benfica. Dubravka, Trippier, Boatman, Schar, Dummett, Guimmaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Almiron and Wood.
Benfica's possible lineup
Schmidt may field the following eleven to face Newcastle. Leite, Gilberto, Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Joao Mario, Florentino, Fernandez, Rafa Silva, Ramos and Neres.
Where to watch
The match between Benfica vs Newcastle can be watched on the Benfica channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met on two occasions. Both matches were in the quarterfinals of the Europa League in the 13/14 season. The first leg was 3-1 in favor of Benfica and in the second leg neither team got past a 1-1 draw.
Newcastle's preseason
As for the visitors, this will be their fourth game of the preseason, in which they have played three matches. They have two wins and one defeat to their name. The victory was against Gateshead by 2-0 and against 1860 München. And the defeat was against Mainz 05 by 1-0.
Benfica's preseason
The Portuguese team will play their fifth preseason match and, for the moment, the last of this start of the campaign. So far, they have won every game. Bemfica is having a great preseason and has beaten Reading, Nice, Fulham and Girona and now they want to beat the English team to start the campaign with great expectations.
Newcastle's last match
The visitors lost 1-0 to Mainz 05 in a match corresponding to a new friendly match day. The first half ended with a goalless draw. The goal had to come thanks to Burgzorg. That was the goal that decided the match.
Last match of Benfica
Benfica beat Girona 4-2. Bringing a goalless draw in the first half, the second half was more attractive as six goals were seen. The first goal of the match was scored by Stuani. The Portuguese side reacted and in a period of fifteen minutes they scored three goals. Vertonghen, Bah and Yaremchuk pulled one back. Santi Bueno pulled one back for the Catalans, but Rodrigo Pinho scored the final goal.
