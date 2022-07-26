Goals and Highlights: England 4-0 Sweden in UEFA Euro's Women 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
Sweden: LineUp
England: LineUp
How to watch England vs Sweden Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the England vs Sweden Women's EURO 2022 Semifinal match?
Colombia: 2.00 p. m.
Ecuador: 2.00 p. m.
Mexico: 2.00 p. m.
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Chile: 3.00 p. m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p. m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p. m.
United States (Miami, Washington D. C., New York): 3:00 p. m.
Argentina: 4:00 p. m.
Brazil: 4:00 p. m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
England Statements
"We had a little setback, of course that's also part of the game, when we conceded a goal [against Spain]. But we kept calm, we kept trying to play our game. I think we are very strong and we can handle the setbacks."
"The England team is ready to play our best game tomorrow against Sweden "and I hope we inspire the nation."
"We are England, Sweden are our opponents. They have a very strong squad tomorrow. So do we. And we just hope we do our style of play and that gives us the win."
"I think it's going to be a very close game. We know they've performed very well in recent years, they've always performed well in women's soccer. They're No. 2 in the FIFA rankings. So it's going to be a totally different game, very different from Spain because they have a different style of play, but we've prepared."
"It's difficult to compare, every semifinal is different for its own reasons. We have new players in the squad and we are on a new journey. Everyone is for the here and now, focused on the match, and everyone is in high spirits. We just want to continue to build our confidence and perform for the fans."
"The past is the past, so everyone is looking forward. We're still in our little bubble. Everyone says the pressure is on us, but we are still focused on what we have to do to stay in the games."
"Sweden probably didn't show their best side, but we all know they are the highest ranked team coming into the tournament. They're a team we've faced many times in tournaments, and I think anything can happen that day. They probably didn't play at their best against Belgium, but they showed what winning teams do, which is find a way to win, score a goal and go through."“We know to expect everything. We’re expecting to have Sweden come out all guns blazing and have their best performance against us because they’ve got just as much to play for as we do.”
How are Sweden coming into the tournament?
How does England arrive?