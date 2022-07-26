Goals and Highlights: England 4-0 Sweden in UEFA Euro's Women 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:19 PM5 days ago

Goals and Highlights

4:49 PM5 days ago

93'|

It's all over! England beats Sweden to reach the final of the Women's European Championship.
4:46 PM5 days ago

89'

Close! Russo's shot goes just wide of the post.
4:40 PM5 days ago

82'

Sweden tries to generate, but manages to overrun the defensive barrier.
4:34 PM5 days ago

78'

Change of England. Kirby comes off for Toone
4:33 PM5 days ago

76'

Goal, goal, goal for England! Kirby sent in a lethal shot from outside the box to make it four.
4:32 PM5 days ago

75'

Sweden changes. Blackstenius and Sembrant are replaced by Hurtig and Bennison.
4:25 PM5 days ago

68'

Goal, goal, goal for England! After the rebound from Kirby's shot, Russo sends in a lethal back-heel to score the third.
4:21 PM5 days ago

65'

Close! Great save by Earps after Blacktenius' shot.
4:13 PM5 days ago

57'

Change of England. White comes off for Russo.
4:13 PM5 days ago

55'

Sweden changes. Andersson comes off for Ilested.
4:10 PM5 days ago

62'

Sweden changes. Jakobsson and Angeldahl come off for Rytting and Seger.
4:09 PM5 days ago

48'

Goal, goal, goal for England! Bronze's lethal header increases England's lead.
4:08 PM5 days ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
3:48 PM5 days ago

45'

Halftime in the match, England wins by the minimum.
3:45 PM5 days ago

43'

Kirby's shot, but the ball goes wide.
3:35 PM5 days ago

34'

Goal, goal, goal for England! Reception, half turn and Mead's shot to score the first of the afternoon.
3:32 PM5 days ago

31'

Good defensive intervention, avoiding Blacktenius' shot.
3:23 PM5 days ago

22'

Close! Stanway's shot, but the ball is saved by Lindahl.
3:20 PM5 days ago

16'

The ball is fought a lot in the midfield, both teams are looking to generate danger.
3:09 PM5 days ago

8'

Goalkeeper! A shot from Blackstenius, but Earps at the back rejects the ball.
3:06 PM5 days ago

0'

UK stocks start up.
2:56 PM5 days ago

Sweden: LineUp

H. Lindahl; H. Glas, M. Eriksson, L. Sembrant, A. Ilestedt; N. Bjorn, F. Angeldal, F. Rolfö, K. Asllani, S. Jakobsson; S. Blacktenius.
2:54 PM5 days ago

England: LineUp

M. Earps; L. Bronze, M. Bright, L. Williamson, R. Daly; G. Stanway, K. Walsh, B. Mead, F. Kirby, L. Hemp; E. White.
2:51 PM5 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up for the start of this important match.
2:46 PM5 days ago

Arrived

Sweden is already at the stadium, tonight they will try to qualify to the final for the first time in several years.
2:41 PM5 days ago

Present

England is also already inside the stadium, tonight they will go all out to qualify to the final.
2:36 PM5 days ago

Dressing room ready

The locker room of both teams is already fully dressed, both teams will be looking to go to the final.
2:31 PM5 days ago

Recover parts!

Sweden recovers players for this match, who were absent for COVID and can finally be considered.
2:26 PM5 days ago

What a beauty!

This is what Bramall Lane looks like, where the first semi-final match between England and Sweden will be played.

2:21 PM5 days ago

We're back!

We're back to bring you up-to-the-minute coverage of England vs. Sweden in the UEFA Women's EURO semifinal. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information as well as the confirmed lineups.
2:16 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of England vs. Sweden

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for England vs Sweden live, as well as the latest information from Bramall Lane Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
2:11 PM5 days ago

How to watch England vs Sweden Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game England vs Sweden live on TV, your options is: ESPN. If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Star+ app. If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
2:06 PM5 days ago

What time is the England vs Sweden Women's EURO 2022 Semifinal match?

This is the kick-off time for the England vs Sweden match on July 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Colombia: 2.00 p. m.

Ecuador: 2.00 p. m.

Mexico: 2.00 p. m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Chile: 3.00 p. m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p. m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p. m.

United States (Miami, Washington D. C., New York): 3:00 p. m.

Argentina: 4:00 p. m.

Brazil: 4:00 p. m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

2:01 PM5 days ago

England Statements

Sarina Wiegman, England coach, spoke ahead of the match: "I think the mentality has been good. I've only seen a good mentality, really, since I arrived last September. The resilience has been very good. The confidence in the team has grown and that has also grown in the last year. We're very, very accountable to each other.

"We had a little setback, of course that's also part of the game, when we conceded a goal [against Spain]. But we kept calm, we kept trying to play our game. I think we are very strong and we can handle the setbacks."

"The England team is ready to play our best game tomorrow against Sweden "and I hope we inspire the nation."

"We are England, Sweden are our opponents. They have a very strong squad tomorrow. So do we. And we just hope we do our style of play and that gives us the win."

"I think it's going to be a very close game. We know they've performed very well in recent years, they've always performed well in women's soccer. They're No. 2 in the FIFA rankings. So it's going to be a totally different game, very different from Spain because they have a different style of play, but we've prepared."

"It's difficult to compare, every semifinal is different for its own reasons. We have new players in the squad and we are on a new journey. Everyone is for the here and now, focused on the match, and everyone is in high spirits. We just want to continue to build our confidence and perform for the fans."

"The past is the past, so everyone is looking forward. We're still in our little bubble. Everyone says the pressure is on us, but we are still focused on what we have to do to stay in the games."

"Sweden probably didn't show their best side, but we all know they are the highest ranked team coming into the tournament. They're a team we've faced many times in tournaments, and I think anything can happen that day. They probably didn't play at their best against Belgium, but they showed what winning teams do, which is find a way to win, score a goal and go through."

“We know to expect everything. We’re expecting to have Sweden come out all guns blazing and have their best performance against us because they’ve got just as much to play for as we do.”
1:56 PM5 days ago

How are Sweden coming into the tournament?

Sweden reaches this stage after beating Belgium in the last minutes, a situation that got them into this semifinal, where they will be looking to surprise and beat the hosts.

1:51 PM5 days ago

How does England arrive?

England arrives to this match after beating Spain in extra time, two goals to one, thus reaching the semifinal and continuing in this tournament looking to be crowned champion.

1:46 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at Bramall Lane Stadium.

The England vs Sweden match will be played at the Bramall Lane Stadium located in Sheffield, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 32,050 people. 
1:41 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Euro's Women match: England vs Sweden Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo