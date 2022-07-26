Goals and Highlights: Atlas 1-2 Tijuana in Liga MX 2022
Image: VAVEL

10:03 PM4 days ago

Goals and Highlights

9:58 PM4 days ago

94'

Atlas has suffered its second consecutive defeat.
9:57 PM4 days ago

93'

Flores' cross shot, but the ball ends up going wide.
9:51 PM4 days ago

88'

Goalkeeper! Great save by Hernández, preventing Xolos' third goal.
9:47 PM4 days ago

83'

Xolos looked for the third, but the red-and-black defense prevented the onslaught.
9:41 PM4 days ago

78'

Reyes tries to generate danger, but Govea, standing well at the back, steals the ball.
9:34 PM4 days ago

71'

Aguilera's powerful shot, but the ball goes over the goal.
9:25 PM4 days ago

61'

Aguilera's defensive rebound, preventing Xolos from creating danger.
9:19 PM4 days ago

56'

Atlas changes. Herrera, Zaldívar and Ocejo come on for Chalá, Márquez and Furch.
9:14 PM4 days ago

51'

Reyes' shot, but the Xolos defense blocks the shot.
9:07 PM5 days ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
8:51 PM5 days ago

45+1'

Halftime at the Jalisco, Atlas down two goals to one.
8:47 PM5 days ago

45'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! Ibarra controls and sends a right-footed shot that ends up giving the visitors the lead.
8:43 PM5 days ago

39'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! Good control by Gonzalez who turns and ends up sending a cross shot to tie the match.
8:40 PM5 days ago

37'

Close! Edison Flores' shot, but the defense deflects the ball.
8:33 PM5 days ago

30'

Good intervention by Nervo, avoiding Canelo's shot.
8:29 PM5 days ago

27'

Canelo's shot, but the ball goes wide of Hernandez's goal.
8:23 PM5 days ago

20'

Good defensive sweep by Reyes, preventing Xolos from shooting on goal.
8:16 PM5 days ago

12'

Xolos tries, but fails to generate danger in Hernández's area.
8:08 PM5 days ago

5'

Goal, goal, goal for Atlas! A cross to the near post, Nervo appeared with a lethal header to open the scoring.
8:02 PM5 days ago

0'

The action gets underway at the Estadio Caliente.
8:02 PM5 days ago

Xolos: LineUp

J. Orozco; I. Govea, L. López, N. Díaz, V. Guzmán; F. Lertora, L. Rodríguez, J. Vázquez; F. Di Santo, J. Montecinos, P. Canelo.
8:00 PM5 days ago

Atlas: LineUp

J. Hernández, H. Nervo, J. Abella, L. Reyes, E. Aguilera; E. Zaldívar, A. Rocha; O. Herrera, E. Flores, J. Ocejo, J. Quiñones.
7:51 PM5 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up on the field prior to this important match.
7:51 PM5 days ago

At home

Atlas is already at the Jalisco stadium, tonight they will be looking to make it three points and forget the bitter taste of bitterness.

7:50 PM5 days ago

Arriving

Xolos will be looking to continue with their good streak and get three points for their second win of the tournament.
7:45 PM5 days ago

He does not play!

Atlas will play without one of its most important players in this match, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas will not be able to see action in this match due to the expulsion he received in his last match.
7:40 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this player

Aldo Rocha is the player to watch for the Red and Blacks, the midfielder is in charge of distributing the ball in search of generating danger.
7:35 PM5 days ago

What a fact!

Of the Red and Blacks' last three home games, Atlas has lost only one game, the other two were victories.
7:30 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this player

Atlas has to pay special attention to Joaquín Montecinos, the player is in charge of distributing the ball and already scored last matchday, in addition to this, he scored his first goal.
7:25 PM5 days ago

Meeting history

There are 22 matches that have been played between these teams, of which 9 have ended in a draw, eight in favor of Xolos and only five victories for Atlas.
7:20 PM5 days ago

We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Atlas vs Xolos. We will soon share with you the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups
7:15 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Atlas vs Xolos live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Xolos live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalisco. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
7:10 PM5 days ago

How to watch Atlas vs Xolos Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atlas vs Xolos live on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:05 PM5 days ago

What time is the Atlas vs Xolos match of the Jornada 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Atlas vs Xolos match on July 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Mexico: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Panama: 19:00 hours

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

United States: 17:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET

Spain: 2:00 a.m. (Wednesday, July 27)

7:00 PM5 days ago

Atlas Statements

Diego Cocca spoke after the defeat against Tigres: "We can't say anything to Camilo, he has saved us many times and now he makes a mistake and these new rules, for me the ball wasn't going to goal, because Nervo was standing on the line, these are regulations that say so, with a man down with this opponent it's almost impossible".

"With a man down it became very difficult to rescue anything, I value the effort of the players, I value that they didn't give up, they tried to keep playing and there is a big difference when we are not at 100%, to when we are at 100%". 

"For me, playing with a man down is the worst thing that can happen to you, especially as a coach after eight minutes, impressive, terrible, Camilo is sorry like everyone else....  Camilo made a mistake and we paid dearly for it, because it was a sending off that could have been avoided".

6:55 PM5 days ago

How are Xolos coming in?

Xolos arrives after surprising and defeating América at the Caliente stadium, adding their first victory of the competition, so they are in good spirits.

6:50 PM5 days ago

How do Atlas arrive?

Atlas was unable to beat Tigres in their last match and ended up losing two goals to zero at the Volcán, their second defeat of the tournament.

6:45 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Atlas vs Xolos match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 32,050 people. 
6:40 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Atlas vs Xolos Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
