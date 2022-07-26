Goals and Highlights: Barcelona 2-2 Juventus in Friendly Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
End of game
The match in Dallas ends with a 2-2 score between Barcelona and Juventus.
90’
2 minutes will be added
80’
El partido entra en sus últimos minutos y ya no han existido más jugadas claras de peligro
60´
Barcelona tries to regain the ball when the changes are initiated
55´
The Turin team raises its lines and starts shooting at the opponent's goal.
51´
Gooooooooooal for Juventus
Kean's brace to finish off a move down the right flank
50´
Juventus tries to keep control of the ball to avoid Barcelona's attacks
45´
Dallas action resumes
End of first half
The first 45 minutes ended with a partial victory for Barcelona in a very lively last few minutes.
45´
Add 2 minutes
45´
Goooooooooal for Barcelona
Dembelé's second goal after a great individual move down the right
40´
Goooooooooal for Juventus
Kean equalizes after a counter-attack from the righ
35´
Gooooooooooal for Barcelona
Dembelé scores and Barcelona wins it already
30´
Game still even in Dallas, Barcelona is more for the moment
20´
Juventus is starting to show its level and is now partnering in midfield
15´
Juventus try to respond but still can't get there with much clarity
10´
The Spanish team continues to have possession and comes very close to opening the scoring thanks to a shot from Aubameyang.
5´
First minutes totally controlled by Barcelona who constantly attack Juventus.
0´
The match begins
Barcelona takes on Juventus in Dallas
Juventus starts with these players
The lineup of the Italian team.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
Nuestro XI para el #BarçaJuve 📋⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/hGKvfhIoYo— JuventusFC (@juventusfces) July 26, 2022
Barcelona presents its XI for the match
This will be the Spanish team's lineup.
Barça XI#BarçaJuve— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2022
🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J32DXhCOT0
Projects with similar objectives
Both teams need to return to the top and compete in their respective local leagues, although they also need good results in continental competitions such as the Champions League.
Preseason matches in the United States
Barcelona vs Juventus, Real Madrid vs Club América.
This afternoon's stadium
The Cotton Bowl will be the venue for the match, being one of the most important American soccer stadiums in the United States.
It is located in Dallas, has a capacity of 92,100 spectators and was founded in 1937.
The fight in goal
Two European soccer greats are guarding the goalposts of these teams: Szczesny for Italy and Ter Stegen for Barca.
The assistants in charge
In the old lady of Italian Calcio, the return of Paul Pogba has a lot to do in this offensive section, while at Barcelona they found in Raphinha a good assistant to play alongside Robert.
The best scorers of each squad
At Barcelona the focus is undoubtedly on new signing Robert Lewandowski, while at Juventus the striker is Vlahovic.
Tune in here Barcelona vs Juventus Live Score in 2022 Friendly Game
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs Juventus match in 2022 Friendly Game.
What time is Barcelona vs Juventus match for 2022 Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Juventus of 26th July in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 PM
Bolivia: 20:30 PM
Brazil: 21:30 PM
Chile: 20:30 PM
Colombia: 20:30 PM
Ecuador: 20:30 PM
USA (ET): 20:30 PM
Spain: 02:30 AM
Mexico: 19:30 PM
Paraguay: 21:30 PM
Peru: 20:30 PM
Uruguay: 21:30 PM
The United States has become the venue for preseason training camps for European giants.
The constant conquest of the U.S. market is attracting more and more European teams that are looking for dollars thanks to these friendly games.
The impact that these games are generating, with the growth of soccer in the region and the next World Cup to be held in North America, is causing the United States to become a region that consumes soccer and competes with other sports such as American Football, Basketball and Baseball.
Watch out for this Juventus player
Angel Di Maria left PSG and it seemed that he would leave Europe, but he wanted to have one last great opportunity in a league like the Italian league to be well prepared for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Argentinean wants to win the league, continue to win titles and dream of the highest this season and also with his national team.
Watch out for this Barcelona player
Robert Lewandowski became the bomb of the summer with his arrival at Futbol Club Barcelona, as the Pole left Bayern with some inconveniences but achieved his goal.
Robert wants to have the opportunity to succeed in a historic team like Barcelona and in a league he always wanted to play in like the Spanish one, although at some point he was linked with Real Madrid.
Last XI of Juventus
1 Szczesny, 11 Cuadrado, 15 Gatti, 6 Danilo, 12 Sandro, 44 Fagiolli, 27 Locatelli, 10 Pogba, 22 Di María, 40 Da Graca, 18 Kean.
Last XI of Barcelona
1 Ter Stegen, 18 Alba, 24 García, 15 Christensen, 4 Araujo, 8 González, 5 Busquets, 30 Gavi, 10 Ansu Fati, 12 Lewandowski, 22 Raphinha.
European preseasons continue
The preseason of the most important European teams continues in the United States and Asia, with teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid in the Americas.
In Asia, teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool or PSG are preparing for a different and complicated campaign due to the break in December for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Juventus with new additions
Juventus is transforming itself to conquer its local league first, because after losing the Scudeto against Inter and Milan, it wants to return to that historical hegemony and later the continental one that it almost won on two occasions.
The Old Lady of Calcio has found pieces in its own market so that Massimiliano Allegri can start a team that must find a new style of play with tactical variants to compete at the highest levels of European and world soccer.
Barcelona will try to continue with its good rhythm
Futbol Club Barcelona is in a stage of total transformation, not only from the players, but also in the offices and managers who are in charge of the future of this team.
The players who arrived as Kessie, Lewandowsi, Raphinha among others, have completely changed the face of Xavi's team, however it will be a real problem if they want to register all their signings to the league due to economic issues
Friendly match between European teams
Two European giants are in the United States to face each other in a friendly match that will be very useful for the competitions they will have to face this season.
Barcelona, which has been revived thanks to its new signings, will face a renewed Juventus, which has brought in young and experienced players such as the Frenchman Paul Pogba.
