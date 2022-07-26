Goals and Highlights: Barcelona 2-2 Juventus in Friendly Game 2022
Photo: VAVEL

11:20 PM4 days ago

Highlights

10:27 PM4 days ago

End of game

The match in Dallas ends with a 2-2 score between Barcelona and Juventus.
10:26 PM4 days ago

90’

2 minutes will be added 
10:17 PM4 days ago

80’

El partido entra en sus últimos minutos y ya no han existido más jugadas claras de peligro 
9:56 PM4 days ago

60´

Barcelona tries to regain the ball when the changes are initiated
9:51 PM4 days ago

55´

The Turin team raises its lines and starts shooting at the opponent's goal.
9:47 PM4 days ago

51´

Gooooooooooal for Juventus

Kean's brace to finish off a move down the right flank 

9:45 PM4 days ago

50´

Juventus tries to keep control of the ball to avoid Barcelona's attacks
9:43 PM4 days ago

45´

Dallas action resumes
9:24 PM4 days ago

End of first half

The first 45 minutes ended with a partial victory for Barcelona in a very lively last few minutes.
9:23 PM4 days ago

45´

Add 2 minutes
9:17 PM4 days ago

45´

Goooooooooal for Barcelona

Dembelé's second goal after a great individual move down the right

9:15 PM4 days ago

40´

Goooooooooal for Juventus

Kean equalizes after a counter-attack from the righ

9:14 PM4 days ago

35´

Gooooooooooal for Barcelona

Dembelé scores and Barcelona wins it already

9:13 PM4 days ago

30´

Game still even in Dallas, Barcelona is more for the moment
8:58 PM5 days ago

20´

Juventus is starting to show its level and is now partnering in midfield
8:54 PM5 days ago

15´

Juventus try to respond but still can't get there with much clarity
8:48 PM5 days ago

10´

The Spanish team continues to have possession and comes very close to opening the scoring thanks to a shot from Aubameyang.
8:42 PM5 days ago

First minutes totally controlled by Barcelona who constantly attack Juventus.
8:37 PM5 days ago

The match begins

Barcelona takes on Juventus in Dallas

8:16 PM5 days ago

Juventus starts with these players

The lineup of the Italian team.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
8:11 PM5 days ago

Barcelona presents its XI for the match

This will be the Spanish team's lineup.
 
8:09 PM5 days ago

Projects with similar objectives

Both teams need to return to the top and compete in their respective local leagues, although they also need good results in continental competitions such as the Champions League.
8:04 PM5 days ago

Preseason matches in the United States

Barcelona vs Juventus, Real Madrid vs Club América.
7:59 PM5 days ago

This afternoon's stadium

The Cotton Bowl will be the venue for the match, being one of the most important American soccer stadiums in the United States.
It is located in Dallas, has a capacity of 92,100 spectators and was founded in 1937.
7:54 PM5 days ago

The fight in goal

Two European soccer greats are guarding the goalposts of these teams: Szczesny for Italy and Ter Stegen for Barca.
7:49 PM5 days ago

The assistants in charge

In the old lady of Italian Calcio, the return of Paul Pogba has a lot to do in this offensive section, while at Barcelona they found in Raphinha a good assistant to play alongside Robert.
7:44 PM5 days ago

The best scorers of each squad

At Barcelona the focus is undoubtedly on new signing Robert Lewandowski, while at Juventus the striker is Vlahovic.
 
7:39 PM5 days ago

Tune in here Barcelona vs Juventus Live Score in 2022 Friendly Game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs Juventus match in 2022 Friendly Game.

7:34 PM5 days ago

What time is Barcelona vs Juventus match for 2022 Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Juventus of 26th July in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:30 PM

Bolivia: 20:30 PM

Brazil: 21:30 PM

Chile: 20:30 PM

Colombia: 20:30 PM

Ecuador: 20:30 PM

USA (ET): 20:30 PM

Spain: 02:30 AM

Mexico: 19:30 PM

Paraguay: 21:30 PM

Peru: 20:30 PM

Uruguay: 21:30 PM 

7:29 PM5 days ago

The United States has become the venue for preseason training camps for European giants.

The constant conquest of the U.S. market is attracting more and more European teams that are looking for dollars thanks to these friendly games.
The impact that these games are generating, with the growth of soccer in the region and the next World Cup to be held in North America, is causing the United States to become a region that consumes soccer and competes with other sports such as American Football, Basketball and Baseball.
7:24 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Juventus player

Angel Di Maria left PSG and it seemed that he would leave Europe, but he wanted to have one last great opportunity in a league like the Italian league to be well prepared for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Argentinean wants to win the league, continue to win titles and dream of the highest this season and also with his national team. 
7:19 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Barcelona player

Robert Lewandowski became the bomb of the summer with his arrival at Futbol Club Barcelona, as the Pole left Bayern with some inconveniences but achieved his goal.
Robert wants to have the opportunity to succeed in a historic team like Barcelona and in a league he always wanted to play in like the Spanish one, although at some point he was linked with Real Madrid. 
7:14 PM5 days ago

Last XI of Juventus

1 Szczesny, 11 Cuadrado, 15 Gatti, 6 Danilo, 12 Sandro, 44 Fagiolli, 27 Locatelli, 10 Pogba, 22 Di María, 40 Da Graca, 18 Kean.
7:09 PM5 days ago

Last XI of Barcelona

1 Ter Stegen, 18 Alba, 24 García, 15 Christensen, 4 Araujo, 8 González, 5 Busquets, 30 Gavi, 10 Ansu Fati, 12 Lewandowski, 22 Raphinha.
7:04 PM5 days ago

European preseasons continue

The preseason of the most important European teams continues in the United States and Asia, with teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid in the Americas.
In Asia, teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool or PSG are preparing for a different and complicated campaign due to the break in December for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
6:59 PM5 days ago

Juventus with new additions

Juventus is transforming itself to conquer its local league first, because after losing the Scudeto against Inter and Milan, it wants to return to that historical hegemony and later the continental one that it almost won on two occasions.
The Old Lady of Calcio has found pieces in its own market so that Massimiliano Allegri can start a team that must find a new style of play with tactical variants to compete at the highest levels of European and world soccer.
6:54 PM5 days ago

Barcelona will try to continue with its good rhythm

Futbol Club Barcelona is in a stage of total transformation, not only from the players, but also in the offices and managers who are in charge of the future of this team.
The players who arrived as Kessie, Lewandowsi, Raphinha among others, have completely changed the face of Xavi's team, however it will be a real problem if they want to register all their signings to the league due to economic issues
6:49 PM5 days ago

Friendly match between European teams

Two European giants are in the United States to face each other in a friendly match that will be very useful for the competitions they will have to face this season.
Barcelona, which has been revived thanks to its new signings, will face a renewed Juventus, which has brought in young and experienced players such as the Frenchman Paul Pogba.
6:44 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Friendly Game: Barcelona vs Juventus

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

