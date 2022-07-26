Goal and Highlights: Leon 0-1 Toluca in Liga MX 2022

12:04 AM4 days ago

goal and Highlights

12:00 AM4 days ago

95'

It's over! Toluca beats Leon by the minimum.
11:54 PM4 days ago

89'

Goal, goal, goal for Toluca! Daniel Álvarez finds the ball inside the box and sends in a lethal shot to open the scoring.
11:50 PM4 days ago

85'

Close! González's shot, but Cota ends up keeping the ball.
11:48 PM4 days ago

83'

Toluca's shot ends up in Cota's hands.
11:43 PM4 days ago

79'

Campbell's half-turn and cannon shot goes over the goal.
11:39 PM4 days ago

74'

Dávila's shot, but Mosquera interferes with the shot.
11:36 PM4 days ago

71'

Ruíz's powerful shot ends up going wide.
11:27 PM4 days ago

62'

Excellent defensive sweep by Rodriguez, avoiding the danger.
11:21 PM4 days ago

55'

Change of Leon. Ángel Mena comes off for Rodríguez.
11:17 PM4 days ago

52'

He's leaving! Ambríz is sent off after a double yellow card for a strong tackle on Meneses.
11:10 PM4 days ago

45'

The second half kicked off at the Nou Camp.
10:53 PM4 days ago

45+2'

At the end of the first half, Toluca and León are not hurting each other at the moment.
10:52 PM4 days ago

45'

Leon's shot, but once again Volpi was at the back to avoid any problems.
10:46 PM4 days ago

39'

Excellent start by Volpi, avoiding the emerald finish.
10:38 PM4 days ago

31'

Navarro's shot at goal, but the ball goes wide.
10:35 PM4 days ago

28'

León's long service, but the ball ends up going wide.
10:28 PM4 days ago

21'

Mena's shot goes wide of the goal.
10:26 PM4 days ago

13'

Attempted assist by Fernandez for Sanvezzo, but the home defense intervenes.
10:15 PM4 days ago

9'

The match started back and forth, with both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
10:07 PM4 days ago

0'

Actions get underway in León
9:53 PM4 days ago

Toluca: LineUp

T. Volpi; R. López, V. Huerta, B. Angulo, A. Mosquera, L. Fernández, M. Ruíz, J. Sierra, J. Meneses, F. Navarro, C. Sanvezzo.
9:52 PM4 days ago

Leon: LineUp

R. Cota; S. Barreiro, B. Castillo, O. Rodríguez, P. Bellón, L. Montes, A. Mena, F. Ambríz; V. Dávila, J. Campbell, L. Di Yorio.
9:50 PM4 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up on the field prior to the start of this match.
9:45 PM4 days ago

At home

León is already at the Nou Camp and will be looking to make it three out of three tonight.
9:40 PM4 days ago

Arrived

Toluca, with Ambríz at the helm, is already in Emerald territory, and tonight they will be looking to go all out for another victory.

9:35 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this player

Toluca has to pay special attention to Lucas Di Yorio, the striker has become one of the best players in Paiva's team, he will be looking to generate danger.
9:30 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this player

Jordán Silva is the player that León has to watch out for, he will be looking to generate and score goals to give his team another victory.
9:25 PM4 days ago

What a thing!

Toluca has eight goals to their name, a number that they will be looking to increase in this match.
9:20 PM4 days ago

What a fact!

León has maintained its hegemony over Toluca, having gone nine games without losing to the Diablos Rojos, with five wins and four draws.
9:15 PM4 days ago

Duel history

There are 34 matches in which these teams have faced each other, 14 of which have ended in León's favor, while Toluca have won 12 and drawn eight.
9:10 PM5 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between León and Toluca. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about each team as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:05 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Leon vs Toluca

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for England vs Sweden live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
9:00 PM5 days ago

How to watch Leon vs Toluca Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Leon vs Toluca live on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:55 PM5 days ago

What time is Leon vs Toluca matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs Toluca match on July 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Panama: 21:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 22:00 hours

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Spain: 4:00 a.m. (Wednesday, July 27)

8:50 PM5 days ago

Leon Statements

Renato Paiva, Leon's coach, spoke after the draw against Chivas: "I'm left with average sensations, not high, something that we improved today was the clean sheet. It could be that during the week they say that León defends a little better, especially with the adaptation of Fidel in the center back position. But in the end we didn't score goals and that's the saddest part, especially with numerical superiority".

"There's the feeling that you could have done something more, but we lost the last two games with one less, so we have to be balanced. We continue to grow, we are correcting to see if we have a more complete team for the next match, but we need a little more verticality."

"We finished complete to be able to think about the next match. We were balanced, it wasn't the result we wanted. We were not able to take advantage of the opportunities we generated. Toluca is a great opponent, they are the team that has invested the most in signings, so it's a difficult match, but it's at home. I ask again, I want my stadium to be full of León fans, I ask again for a full stadium, for the benches to be green and for them to support the players".

8:45 PM5 days ago

How is Toluca coming along?

Toluca defeated Santos in their last match, placing them in second position in the general table, Ambríz's team has started the league in a great way.

8:40 PM5 days ago

How is Leon coming in?

León arrives after a scoreless draw against Chivas in an extremely tight match, where, despite having an extra man, they were unable to dominate during the 90 minutes and ended up splitting points.

8:35 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium.

The León vs Toluca match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 31,297 people.
8:30 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Leon vs Toluca Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
