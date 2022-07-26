Goals and Highlights: Real Madrid 2-2 America in Friendly Match 2022
Goals and Highlights

90'

It's over! Real Madrid and América tied at two goals.
88'

Rodrygo's shot, but the ball goes wide.
84'

Camavinga's right-footed shot, but the Mexican goalkeeper keeps the ball.
81'

Goal, goal, goal for America! Fidalgo shoots from the penalty spot to tie the match.
80'

He missed it! Fidalgo sent a shot, Lunin saves the ball; but he goes ahead, the referee will retake the penalty.
79'

Penalty for America! Fidalgo enters the Spanish area, Tobias ends up knocking down the striker and the penalty is awarded.
76'

Tobias sends in a cross for Rodrygo, but the striker fails to hit the ball.
71'

Close! Tchouaméni sent a lethal shot on goal, but Jiménez was on hand to keep out the third.
64'

Ceballos' shot, but Jiménez ends up rejecting the ball.
65'

Reyes was trying to pass to the defense, but the defense is well stopped and prevents the danger from continuing.
54'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Hazard's cannonball from the penalty spot to give the Spaniards the lead.
50'

Layún's cross and Lunin keeps the ball.
45'

The action resumes for the second half.
45+2'

The first part is over! Real Madrid and América tie at one goal.
45'

A dangerous header from Rüdiger, but the shot goes wide.
42'

The ball is fought most of the time in midfield, with both teams looking to generate danger.
36'

Vinicius arrived with danger, but Lara prevented him from shooting at goal.
32'

Layún sends a lobbed ball into the goal, but Lunin keeps the ball.
30'

Change of America. Guillermo Ochoa is replaced by Óscar Jiménez.
22'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Benzema's shot from outside the box and Ochoa can't keep out the equalizer.
20'

Vinicius' pass, but he ends up making a mistake and the ball ends up in the legs of the American team.
12'

Vázquez's dangerous attempt, but he ends up crashing the ball into the defense.
4'

Goal, goal, goal for America! Martin's shot opens the scoring in favor of the visitors.
0'

The action kicks off at Oracle Park.
America: LineUp

G. Ochoa; S. Reyes, S. Cáceres, E. Lara, J. Sánchez; A. Zendejas, P. Aquino, J. dos Santos, M. Layún; F. Viñas, H. Martín.
Real Madrid: LineUp

A. Lunin; L. Vázquez, Nacho, A. Rüdiger, F. Mendy; Casemiro, L. Modric, T. Kroos; M. Asensio, K. Benzema, V. Júnior.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
Arrived

Both América and Real Madrid are already at the stadium, ready to play one more friendly match.
There is support!

América's fans are already at the stadium, supporting their team in search of a victory.

America to lift

América has not had a good start in Liga MX, so they will be looking for a good game today.
Seeking revenge

Real Madrid's last match was in the Clasico Espanol, so they will be looking for revenge in this duel and a victory.
Watch out for this

Many historic players have played for both teams, such as Iván Zamorano, Ruggeri, Hugo Sánchez, Santiago Solari, although the latter as a coach in América.
Third time!

América will go all out for the victory in this duel, the past times they have faced each other they have not managed to win.
No casualties!

América has no casualties, with respect to its call-up list, to play the matches on American soil.
We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of Real Madrid vs América. We'll be sharing the latest information and lineups for both teams shortly.
Watch out for the declaration

Santiago Solari, former coach of America, spoke before the match: "It will be entertaining because, belonging to different continents, it is not usual for them to face each other. The biggest team in the history of soccer meets the most popular team in all of Central and North America. The field will be full, for sure, because of the Latino support for America in the United States. Personally, it will be a lot of fun because I know most of them.
Come back!

For this match, Ancelotti confirmed that Karim Benzema will be present and will also see some minutes of action in this friendly.
Meeting history

These teams have faced each other on two recent occasions, the first in 2010 and the second in the 2016 Club World Cup, on both occasions América lost to Real Madrid, the first time two goals to three and the second time two to zero.
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs América live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs America live, as well as the latest information from Oracle Park Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
How to watch Real Madrid vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Real Madrid vs America live on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is the Real Madrid vs America friendly match 2022?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs America match on July 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Mexico: 21:30 hours

Colombia: 21:30 hours

Ecuador: 21:30 hours

Panama: 21:30 hours

Peru: 9:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.

Chile: 10:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:30 p.m.

Argentina: 11:30 p.m.

Brazil: 11:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m.

United States: 7:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Spain: 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday, July 27)

America's Statements

Fernando Ortíz spoke prior to this important match: "It is normal for this to happen in a team of such magnitude as América, it is normal, certain things are read that we are internally calm, we knew about this schedule, when we left the Xolos match I said it, I do not know any other way than to work, we have an opportunity against León on Sunday, it is part of, I do not make excuses, sometimes you play well and the player is responsible, now, you played badly and I am responsible".

"Well, they are a team of international hierarchy, in the same way that we faced City and Chelsea we will do the same, those who are fortunate enough to face Madrid should enjoy it. Those who play tomorrow and those who had the chance in previous matches are fortunate, we want to show why we are the best team in Mexico".

"Luis Fuentes had the knock and we were recommended to keep him under observation, we are thinking of seeing him until the weekend, we are not going to risk if we can play someone else. It could be, tomorrow the 11 that will start I will have a different vision, Jona could be, we are going to rotate, that's for sure, nothing to do with the League."

"It's a little bit of everything, finding the balance for the minutes we want is the main thing, experience, fortune to fight against these teams, looking to be a starter for the young players, we try to make sure everyone has that happiness. As I have said, I believe that Mexican soccer needs more of this, the Libertadores, to give the teams more exposure, to go out and compete".

Statements Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti spoke before the duel against América: "The squad is now complete and is better than last year's. Two new players have come in who will contribute to the team. Two new players have come in who are going to contribute a lot. There are 27 players, a lot of players and coaching them is not easy, but the ones I have are intelligent and understand the difficulty I have".

"Against America he will play 45 minutes and he will also play on the 30th, where I will test the team that will play the European Super Cup. There is no one in the world who can replace Karim."

"América is a very good team, very intense, I think we are going to have a good game, everyone will go out to do their own thing. There is not much strategy, everyone has to do their job and the most important thing is that the whole squad continues to get into rhythm".

How will América arrive?

In its tour in the United States, América has not managed to win any of its matches, the first one was a two goals to one defeat against Chelsea, the same score with which it lost against Manchester City, and tonight it will be looking for its first victory.

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives after losing to Barcelona by the minimum, this in their preparation for the new LaLiga 2022 competition, it is important to emphasize that in this match Karim Benzema was absent, a situation that worries the Merengue offense.

The match will be played at Oracle Park Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs América match will be played at Oracle Park Stadium located in San Francisco, California. The stadium has a capacity for 41,915 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Preseason Friendly match: Real Madrid vs America Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
