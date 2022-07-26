Goals and Highlights: Queretaro 2-2 Chivas in Liga MX 2022

10:37 PM3 days ago

SUMMARY

10:11 PM3 days ago

9:51 PM3 days ago

90´

Mario Osuna (Querétaro) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
9:47 PM3 days ago

81´

Goal! Querétaro 1, Guadalajara 2. Alexis Vega (Guadalajara) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the right side of the goal.
9:35 PM3 days ago

73´

Corner kick, Guadalajara. Conceded by Ariel Nahuelpán.
9:28 PM3 days ago

65´

High shot saved in the center of the goal. David Barbona (Querétaro) header from the center of the box is saved in the top center of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo López with a cross.
9:19 PM3 days ago

56´

Sebastián Pérez Bouquet (Guadalajara) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén González.
9:18 PM3 days ago

54´

Attempt blocked low to the ground. Kevin Escamilla (Querétaro) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Barrera.
9:13 PM4 days ago

51´

Alexis Vega (Guadalajara) is shown the yellow card.
8:51 PM4 days ago

45´1

Goal! Querétaro 1, Guadalajara 1. Ariel Nahuelpán (Querétaro) header from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Rojas with a cross.
8:47 PM4 days ago

42´

Kevin Escamilla (Querétaro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorge Hernández.
8:46 PM4 days ago

38´

Attempt saved high and wide to the center of the goal. Cristian Calderón (Guadalajara) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8:35 PM4 days ago

31´

Pablo Barrera (Querétaro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Barbona.
8:33 PM4 days ago

26´

Sebastian Perez Bouquet (Guadalajara) left footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Vega following a counterattack.
8:26 PM4 days ago

21

Foul by Jorge Hernández (Querétaro).
8:24 PM4 days ago

15´

Fernando Beltrán (Guadalajara) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
8:18 PM4 days ago

12´

Attempt saved low to the ground. David Barbona (Querétaro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorge Hernández.
8:13 PM4 days ago

Corner kick, Querétaro. Conceded by Rubén González.
8:10 PM4 days ago

José González (Guadalajara) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Calderón with a cross.
8:09 PM4 days ago

Foul by Ángel Sepúlveda (Querétaro).
8:09 PM4 days ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The game kicks off at the Estadio Corregidora, Querétaro and Chivas face each other in the midweek match.
7:45 PM4 days ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Querétaro vs Chivas, matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 from the Estadio Corregidora. 
7:45 PM4 days ago

READY THE LINE-UPS

These are the lineups that Querétaro and Chivas are sending to face their matchday 5 duel at El Estadio Corregidora, both teams are giving their all in this midweek match.
7:41 PM4 days ago

TO IMPROVE THAT DEFENSE

Currently, Querétaro's white roosters have conceded 8 goals so far this season, averaging 2 goals allowed per game and being the worst-scoring team in the league. If the roosters want to improve, they will have to start by working hard in the defensive zone.
7:36 PM4 days ago

THE ISSUE OF GOALS

Since the beginning of the tournament, Chivas has had a problem that has been plaguing them lately, goals simply do not come for the Guadalajara team and the few that have come have been annulled for various reasons, which is why it is urgent for the rebaño sagrado to score in this match and give themselves a good shake-up.
7:31 PM4 days ago

THE LEADERS IN ASSISTS AT THE MOMENT

At the moment Pochito González (Monterrey) is the leader in assists with 4, then in second place, Uruguayan Gustavo Ferrareis has 3 assists, followed by Áviles Hurtado (Pachuca), Edinson Flores (Atlas), Leo Fernández (Toluca), Leo López (Pumas) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) with 2 assists so far in the tournament.
7:26 PM4 days ago

THE SCORERS AT THE MOMENT IN THE LIGA MX

At the moment, Santiago Giménez is the top scorer of the tournament with five goals scored, followed by Lucas Di Yorio (Club León) and Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) in second place with four goals, in third place are Gabriel Matíaz Fernandés and Leo Fernández (Toluca) with 3 goals, and in last place are Milton Giménez (Necaxa) and Nico Ibañez (Pachuca) with 2 goals. 
7:21 PM4 days ago

HOW DID CHIVAS FARE IN THE LAST MATCH?

For their part, Chivas faced León in the start of Matchday 4 at the Omnilife Stadium. The match was marked by controversy at all times, as a goal disallowed to Alexis Vega denied Guadalajara the possibility of earning three points and returning to a scoreless match. 
7:16 PM4 days ago

HOW DID QUERÉTARO FARE IN THEIR LAST MATCH?

In their last match, Querétaro's Gallos Blancos hosted Rayados de Monterrey in what was the continuation of Matchday 4 last Thursday. Querétaro were outplayed by the Monterrey side, who took advantage of defensive errors and were lethal in attack to take the three points and give the home side yet another defeat. 
7:11 PM4 days ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in Liga MX, Querétaro welcomes Chivas from the Corregidora Stadium in Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro. Queretaro's white roosters will be back at home after losing to Rayados, knowing that this will be another opportunity to get three points. On the other hand, Chivas return to Mexico after playing a friendly against Juventus and drawing in their last Liga MX matchday. 
7:06 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Queretaro vs Chivas Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Chivas match.
7:01 PM4 days ago

What time is Queretaro vs Chivas match for Liga MX game?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Chivas of 27th July in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 PM

Bolivia: 19:00 PM

Brazil: 21:00 PM

Chile: 20:00 PM

Colombia: 19:00 PM

Ecuador: 19:00 PM

USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 1:00 AM

Mexico: 19:00 PM

Paraguay: 19:00 PM

Peru: 20:00 PM

Uruguay: 21:00 PM

Venezuela: 19:00 PM

6:56 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Chivas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Fernando Beltrán, the youthful midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Fernando Beltrán has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, and was one of the key players this year for Chivas to reach the playoffs. 

6:51 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Querétaro player:

For this match, as always, Ángel Sepúlveda will be the player to watch for the Roosters. The Mexican striker is the offensive force for Los Gallos Blancos; he is in charge of generating, looking for the ball and opening up space to find a shot that will allow Querétaro to put Querétaro up on the scoreboard. In addition, his great experience and command of the penalty area make him a demon for rival defenses.

6:46 PM4 days ago

Last Chivas lineup:

M. Jiménez; G. Sepúlveda, L. Olivas, J. Orozco; F. González; A. Mozo, C. Calderón, F. Beltrán, R. Alvarado; J. González, A. Vega.  
6:41 PM4 days ago

Querétaro's last lineup:

W. Aguerre; P. Barrera, J. Silva, M. Osuna, E. Martínez, G. Rojas; K. Escamilla, J. Hernández, D. Barbosa; A. Sepúlveda, L. Sequeira.
6:36 PM4 days ago

Background:

Querétaro and Chivas have met on a total of 43 occasions (16 wins for the roosters, 12 wins for Chivas and 14 draws) where the advantage is in favor of the Querétaro team, likewise, in goals, it is the Querétaro team who has the advantage with 59 goals scored over 46 red and white. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 3 of the Clausura 2021, when both teams drew 1-1 at the Estadio Corregidora.
6:31 PM4 days ago

About the Stadium

The Estadio La Corregidora de Querétaro is located in the City of Querétaro, State of Querétaro, Mexico. It is the current home of Querétaro Fútbol Club, a team that currently plays in Mexico's Liga MX or First Division. This historic stadium was home to the Cobras, the Potros de Hierro of Atlante and at one time to the Pumas of the UNAM between 1999 and 2000 when the student strike took place. It was named in honor of one of the heroines of Mexico's Independence, Doña Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, who was a fundamental part of the country's history.

It was inaugurated on February 5, 1985 by the president of that time, Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado with the match between the national teams of Mexico and Poland, with a noisy result of 5-0 in favor of Mexico that gave a day of total joy to the fans of Querétaro that afternoon. The inaugural goal was scored by Mexico's captain, Tomás Boy Espinoza from a free kick.

The stadium's original design capacity was 32,130 spectators; however, its capacity was increased to 35,575 due to various renovations. The stadium has had several changes over time, such as for the 2011 U-17 World Cup, among which the placement of a 38 square meter screen, improvements in lighting, and capacity expansion stand out.

6:26 PM4 days ago

Querétaro wants to end the bad scoring streak

Like their similar team, Chivas del Guadalajara are in the lower zone of the table but with aspirations of playoff places, currently the sacred flock is fifteenth in the league with 3 points in four games played, and have 1 goal and 2 against, the first statistic being a headache for Cadena's team as they have suffered too much to find the goal in the games and the few they have scored have been annulled. In their previous match, Chivas received Leon at home at the Omnilife, the locals took the lead with a great goal by Alexis Vega, however, the VAR came into action and annulled the play, leaving Chivas again with 0 on the scoreboard and earning a point in the beginning of the day after the match ended 0-0.
6:21 PM4 days ago

Chivas will also have to win the match and, above all, score.

The Querétaro team is totally sunk at the bottom of the general table with only 1 unit in the four games played and occupies the last position of the tournament. Likewise, goals are not in their favor as they have 2 goals for and 8 goals against, so the goal difference is negative. In their most recent match of matchday 4, Querétaro was unable to defeat Rayados de Monterrey, who did whatever they wanted on the Corregidora pitch, scoring goals and taking advantage of the defensive errors made by the locals to end the match in a 0-3 defeat. Now that they face an opponent of the same hierarchy but with problems to score a goal, Querétaro must take advantage of the opportunity to score as they did against Juárez, where they took advantage of their opponent's weaknesses to earn a point.
6:16 PM4 days ago

The road to the title begins

Liga MX is back with all the action and excitement of every tournament, in this tournament kick-off the teams only had a month to prepare themselves to start a new adventure called Apertura 2022, a championship that will have a high intensity without rest from now until November, so this time the teams will have to give 100% at all times to be champions at the end of the road. For this matchday 5, the Querétaro white roosters will receive Guadalajara in a venue that will not be crowded and will take place behind closed doors, on the one hand, the roosters need to win since last matchday they lost 0-3 against Monterrey and lost the opportunity to score in the competition, on the other hand, Guadalajara continues with problems in the attack to score a goal, so the Chivas will also be obliged to win the match and above all to score.
6:11 PM4 days ago

Kick-off time

The Queretaro vs Chivas match will be played at the Estadio Corregidora, in Queretar, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
6:06 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Queretaro vs Chivas!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
