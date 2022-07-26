Goals and Highlights Necaxa 2-0 Pachuca: in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
Thank you for following the telecast on VAVEL.COM.
It's over
90'
85'
81'
76'
71'
66'
The match got heated for a moment, where the young players started pushing and shoving.
63'
60'
55'
53'
48'
45'
45'
45+1'
45'
44'
Yellow card for Romario Andrés Ibarra of Pachuca.
39'
34'
31'
28'
26'
24'
19'
15'
10'
5'
The match kicks off
They take the field
Necaxa's starting XI
#NECvsPAC | ¡Con todo por los tres puntos! Así arrancan los Rayos este miércoles:#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/rKQjcH79Pk— ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) July 27, 2022
Pachuca's starting XI
🌪 | Este es el #XITuzo con el que enfrentaremos hoy a Necaxa en la J5 del Apertura 2022— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) July 27, 2022
¡VAMOS LOS TUZOS POR LOS 3 PUNTOS! 👊🏻#PachucaSomosTodos🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/orLSG16ebp
Replacing Luis Chávez
Next transfer to Europe
Refereeing quartet
U14 Jewel
Leonardo has 4 games behind him, starting in the starting lineup and accumulating 327 minutes played, in addition to 3 goals.
Salary limit
Negotiations to retain Borja Sánchez have led to overspending on the squad for the team that has just been bought by Jesús Martínez, president of the Mexican group Pachuca.
Achilles Heel
"We were able to build, attack, generate danger, but we didn't achieve the most important thing, which is the goal to win; we have to keep working, evolving and trying to be more precise in our finishing. We wanted to win, but the team's performance in management, I can't forget the team and that we showed great superiority, but it couldn't be translated into the scoreboard", he stated.
The strategy will continue
She was presented
Tune in here Necaxa vs Pachuca in the Liga MX
What time is Necaxa vs Pachuca match for Liga MX?
México: 19:00 horas CDMX, TUDN
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 03:00 horas
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Pachuca and live stream
If you want to watch Necaxa vs Pachuca in streaming you can watch it on Vix.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Last 5 matches
Necaxa 1-3 Pachuca, 05.Feb.22, Cla22
Pachuca 1-0 Necaxa, 23.Sep.21, Ape21
Necaxab2-2 Pachuca, 04.Mar.21, Cla21
Pachuca 0-1 Necaxa, 07.Nov.20, Ape20
Necaxa 1-2 Pachuca, 02.Nov.19, Ape19
How is Necaxa coming?
What's next for Pachuca?
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Watch out for this Necaxa player
Youngest roster
They have players such as Jurado, Alan Montes (21 years old), Agustín Oliveros (23 years old), Daniel Parra (23 years old) and Jorge Lumbreras (19 years old).