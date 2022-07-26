Goals and Highlights Necaxa 2-0 Pachuca: in Liga MX
Source: VAVEL

Summary:

It's over

Necaxa pulls off a surprise victory against Pachuca, where the Tuzos started with everything, but as the minutes passed the Rays held firm in defense and took advantage of the few opportunities they generated.  
90'

4 minutes of compensation are added. 
85'

Necaxa substitution, Brayan Eduardo Garnica comes out and Daniel Alexis Parra comes in.
81'

Necaxa looked for the third, after a counterattack on the left flank, the Rays created a dangerous chance that the defense blocked. 
76'

Necaxa is happy with the result, while Pachuca looks more desperate to get the goal that will give them confidence. 
71'

Pachuca substitution, Paulino De La Fuente and Roberto Carlos de la Rosa come out, Marino Hinestroza and Illian Gerardo Hernández come in.
66'

Double yellow card, Agustín Oliveros of Necaxa is cautioned and Gustavo Daniel Cabral of Pachuca.
The match got heated for a moment, where the young players started pushing and shoving. 
63'

Necaxa substitution, Angelo Giovani Araos and Facundo Agustín Batista come out, Heriberto De Jesús Jurado comes in. and Fernando Madrigal
60'

Pachuca tried to do some damage on a corner kick, but the shot went wide and wasn't even on goal. 
55'

Pachuca substitution, José Castillo comes off and Víctor Alfonso Guzmán enters.
53'

Pachuca doesn't know what to do in the match, they're having trouble getting forward, they're just defending. 
48'

GOOOOL! for Necaxa, Milton Giménez shot from a corner kick and took advantage of the rebound to make it 2-0. 
45'

Pachuca substitution, Jahaziel Marchand and Romario Andrés Ibarra come out, Pedro Pedraza comes in. and Avilés Hurtado
45'

The second half of the Rays' victory over the Tuzos begins. 
45+1'

Yellow card for Necaxa's Brian Alberto García who is cautioned, ending the first half.
45'

1 minute of compensation is added. 
44'

The roles are reversed, after the goal the Rays start to play more in midfield.
Yellow card for Romario Andrés Ibarra of Pachuca.
39'

New yellow for Necaxa, Milton Giménez is cautioned.
34'

GOOOOL!!! by Necaxa, Brayan Garnica pops up again with a header from the center of the box that went inside the left post. 
31'

Brayan Garnica's shot from the center of the box is wide of the right post.
28'

They start to see a lot of fouls in midfield, tempers are slowly heating up.
26'

Second yellow of the match, Necaxa's Brayan Eduardo Garnica is cautioned after a foul in midfield. 
24'

Pachuca doesn't give up, they are looking for the goal that will give them confidence.
19'

First yellow card of the match for Pachuca's Jahaziel Marchand. 
15'

Paulino De La Fuente of Pachuca is fouled on the right wing.
10'

Pachuca has the better control, but Necaxa already had the first chance, but it came to nothing. 
5'

Both teams start with the ball, looking for opportunities, fighting in midfield. 
The match kicks off

The match between Necaxa and Pachuca is ready to kick off at the Estadio Victoria, where there is a good attendance.
They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this Liga MX match at the Victoria Stadium.
Necaxa's starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the local team will take the field at Estadio Victoria, a Liga MX duel.
Pachuca's starting XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Estadio Victoria, a Liga MX duel.
Replacing Luis Chávez

After midfielder Luis Chávez was cautioned in the last match, he received a suspension, so he will not be available to play against the Rays. One of the options would be youth player Jahaziel Marchand, another option would be Paulino de la Fuente, but an ace up his sleeve is Javier "Chofis" López, who made the trip. 
Next transfer to Europe

Alán Montes is the brother of César Montes of Rayados de Monterrey, who is looking to be Necaxa's next transfer to European soccer. According to information from Récord, the board of directors of the Rayos de Necaxa has two clear options for Alán Montes to emigrate to the Old Continent, without knowing the names of the clubs at the moment.
Refereeing quartet

Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán is in charge of the refereeing, José de Jesús Baños Caballero and Edgar Magdaleno Castrejón will be the referees and Karen Hernández Andrade is the fourth referee.
U14 Jewel

Chihuahua native Leonardo Arvizo Vargas is part of the Necaxa U14 youth team, who won the second matchday 5 by defeating Tuzos del Pachuca by 2 goals to 1.
Leonardo has 4 games behind him, starting in the starting lineup and accumulating 327 minutes played, in addition to 3 goals.
Salary limit

Grupo Pachuca, Oviedo's shareholder, will have to increase its capital to reinforce a club that, in the absence of a midfielder, has already exceeded its investment limit for the squad, as confirmed by its sporting director Tito Blanco: "We are in excess, but it can be fixed".
Negotiations to retain Borja Sánchez have led to overspending on the squad for the team that has just been bought by Jesús Martínez, president of the Mexican group Pachuca.
Achilles Heel

Guillermo Almada acknowledged his team's lack of offensive precision and their inability to take advantage of every opportunity, as against Mazatlán alone they had 25 shots on goal and only one goal. However, the Uruguayan tactician said he was satisfied with the team's performance, as they were constantly attacking and had more than 60 percent of ball possession.

"We were able to build, attack, generate danger, but we didn't achieve the most important thing, which is the goal to win; we have to keep working, evolving and trying to be more precise in our finishing. We wanted to win, but the team's performance in management, I can't forget the team and that we showed great superiority, but it couldn't be translated into the scoreboard", he stated.

The strategy will continue

With a view to the visit to the Rayos de Necaxa at the Victoria stadium, Guillermo Almada assured the continuity of the strategy, "it is the same regardless of whether we are local or visitors", although they must improve their precision to take advantage and take the advantage on the scoreboard, since victories are obtained by being ahead on the scoreboard.
She was presented

Pachuca made official the arrival of Jennifer Hermoso from FC Barcelona. Hermoso was introduced at halftime of the match between Pachuca and Pumas Varonil. Jennifer entered the field at the Hidalgo Stadium. The 32-year-old player was greeted by Pachuca players Monica Ocampo and Charlyn Corral, as well as Mikel Arriola, Armando Martinez and Mariana Gutierrez, where she was presented with her Tuzas jersey with the number 10.
Antecedents

Rayos and Tuzos have met on 43 occasions, with 12 wins for the Aguascalientes team, 16 draws and 15 wins for the Tuzos, with the Hidalgo team dominating, so the home team will be looking for a win to close the gap.
 
Last 5 matches

In the last 5 meetings, Los Tuzos have won on three occasions, drawing on only one occasion and Los Rayos have only won on one occasion.
Necaxa 1-3 Pachuca, 05.Feb.22, Cla22
Pachuca 1-0 Necaxa, 23.Sep.21, Ape21
Necaxab2-2 Pachuca, 04.Mar.21, Cla21
Pachuca 0-1 Necaxa, 07.Nov.20, Ape20
Necaxa 1-2 Pachuca, 02.Nov.19, Ape19
How is Necaxa coming?

The hidricalidos won on date 4 of the Apertura 2022 at home against Bravos de Juárez by the minimum difference, so they will be looking for three points at home and move up in the table, remaining in eighth place with 6 points.
What's next for Pachuca?

The Tuzos drew goalless with Pumas in Round 4 of the Apertura 2022 at the Hidalgo Stadium and thus reached fifth place in the overall standings with 8 points, and will be looking for a victory to continue being a protagonist.
Watch out for this Pachuca player

Nico Ibáñez is the main attraction of the team, he has scored twice in 3 games, he is the team's striker, last season he fought for the goal-scoring lead against Gignac, but was runner-up. In the last match he could not do much against Pumas despite being superior.
Watch out for this Necaxa player

Milton Giménez, in the two seasons with the Rayos has played a good role. Now in this season with 4 games he has scored two goals against Querétaro. He has been a starter in the last 4 games, having played a total of 360 minutes.
Youngest roster

Necaxa has among its ranks Heriberto Jurado, who is only 17 years old, among other young players, making it the team with the lowest average age in the Apertura 2022. All this according to Transfermarkt, the list with the best average age is headed by Eduardo Fentanes' Santos, who inherited many young players from Guillermo Almada's administration; however, this indicator will increase with the arrival of Cecilio Domínguez, 27 years old.
They have players such as Jurado, Alan Montes (21 years old), Agustín Oliveros (23 years old), Daniel Parra (23 years old) and Jorge Lumbreras (19 years old).
Excels in Aguascalientes

José Joaquín Esquivel Martínez had a great start with Club Necaxa, playing 92.7 percent of available minutes in the Apertura 2022. He became a key player in Jaime Lozano's starting 11, starting every game.
 
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Necaxa vs Pachuca match, corresponding to Day 5 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Victoria, at 8:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo