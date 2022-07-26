Goals and Highlights: Betis 1-1 Marseille in Friendly Match 2022
Image: VAVEL

5:24 PM4 days ago

Goals and Highlights

4:29 PM4 days ago

94'

It's over! Amidst a small brawl after the goal, the referee ends the match.
4:28 PM4 days ago

90'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Rodri shoots inside the area and ties the match.
4:22 PM4 days ago

87'

Goal, goal, goal for Marseille! Akradiusz pops up inside the box and smashes the ball home for the first.
4:20 PM4 days ago

85'

Fekir's cross, but the ball goes over the goal.
4:16 PM4 days ago

81'

Close! Lethal header from Marseille, but the ball goes slightly wide.
4:08 PM4 days ago

72'

Betis tries to generate, but the French defense is well stopped at the back.
4:00 PM4 days ago

64'

Under's service to the area, but the ball ends up going over the end line.
3:53 PM4 days ago

58'

Juanmi's cross, but no one appears in the area.
3:51 PM4 days ago

45'

Excellent save by the Marseille goalkeeper, preventing Betis from creating danger.
3:45 PM4 days ago

51'

Betis tries to generate danger, but the ball goes over the goal.
3:43 PM4 days ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
3:27 PM4 days ago
3:23 PM4 days ago
3:21 PM4 days ago

45+1'

At the end of the first half, Marseille and Betis are tied at 0-0 for the moment.
3:13 PM4 days ago

37'

Willian José's cross, but before it reaches Juanmi, the defense pushes the ball away.
3:05 PM4 days ago

29'

Juarez's header from Payet's service, but the ball goes wide.
3:04 PM4 days ago

25'

The game is very tight in the midfield with many fouls.
2:59 PM4 days ago

16'

Few emotions in the beginning of the match, after the first minutes, the scoreboard does not move.
2:56 PM4 days ago
2:45 PM4 days ago

9'

Canales' shot, but the defense prevents the ball from reaching the goal.
2:36 PM4 days ago

0'

The meeting begins at Chesterfield.
2:35 PM4 days ago

Marseille: LineUp

Blanco; Gigot, Toure, Mbemba, Clauss, Rongier, Gueye, Guendouzi, Under, Payet, Suárez.
2:34 PM4 days ago

Betis: LineUp

R. Silva; Montoya, L. Felipe, Edgar, Miranda, Paul, William, Canales, L. Henrique, Juanmi, W. José.
2:24 PM4 days ago

To the court!

Both teams are already at the stadium, ready to play this important preseason match.
2:19 PM4 days ago

At home

Betis is already at the stadium, looking for an important victory.

2:14 PM4 days ago

Present

Marseille has already arrived at the stadium, this afternoon they will be looking for more victories.
2:09 PM4 days ago

What a beauty!

This is the away kit that Marseille will wear for this campaign.

 

2:04 PM4 days ago

Summoned

These are the players that Pellegrini took into account for this second stage of the preseason.

 

1:59 PM4 days ago

They're coming!

The fans are already present at the stadium, ready to support the teams in this match.
1:54 PM4 days ago

It will not continue!

Diego Lainez is not considered in the Spanish squad for the next season, so the Mexican was not called up for this tour.
1:49 PM4 days ago

To close well

Both teams will be looking to give a good performance in this match, and will go all out for one more victory.
1:44 PM4 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Betis and Marseille. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams as well as the confirmed lineups.
1:39 PM4 days ago

1:29 PM4 days ago

What time is the Real Betis vs Marseille friendly match 2022?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Betis vs Marseille match on July 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Mexico: 13:30

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 3:30 p.m.

Brazil: 3:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET

Spain: 8:00 p.m.

1:24 PM4 days ago

Betis Statements

Antonio Cardón, sporting director of Betis, spoke at a press conference: "We have many players on the roster and at the moment there is no point in trying to get players to come. We can't cover our eyes and commit suicide, so to speak".

"They have a Betis soul, they are very good players and from there, we will see when we have the economic balance, what the coach demands of us and what economic possibilities we have."

"I can't say what moves I make. I travel a lot and I can't say where I am or if any meeting took place. We can't say what we do, because that would make the market very difficult for us. All good players interest us, but now we are not so focused on arrivals."

All the clubs in Spain are looking at the needs and we are all open to the market situations that arise. Ninety percent of the teams have needs and we all have to move together. Certainly there is a problem, because the English league has spent 1.1 billion and in Spain 50 without counting the big ones. This will change over the weeks and in August.

1:19 PM4 days ago

How are Marseille coming along?

Marseille lost away to Middlebrough in another preseason match in the run-up to the next official competition, the French team will be looking to emerge victorious in this match.

1:14 PM4 days ago

How does Real Betis arrive?

Betis arrives to this match after losing against PSV two goals to one, in this match the team coached by Pellegrini will try to get the victory and start their preseason closing in a great way.

1:09 PM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Proact Stadium.

The Real Betis vs Marseille match will be played at the Proact Stadium located in Chesterfield, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 10,600 people. 
1:04 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly match: Betis vs Marseille Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
