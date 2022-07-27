Genoa 4-1 Lazio in Friendly Match
Lazio training // Source: Lazio

90'|Game end

The match ends in Italy. Genoa wins convincingly against Lazio by 4-1, although it could have been for more. Coda scored the hat-trick
87'|Genoa pushes forward

Another chance for Genoa. The Lazio goalkeeper put his foot out providentially to deny the fifth goal of the home team.
77'|What a chance

The number 24 took a shot but it went wide. Genoa wants to get the upper hand and Lazio does not react
66'|Absolute dominance

Genoa controls without danger. Lazio can do nothing in the face of the home side's dominance.
54'|Goal Gudmundsson

Genoa goal. Another one. Lazio does not react and Genoa takes advantage of Sarri's team's slump. 4-1.
51'|Coda's goal

Goal by Coda. Hat-trick for the striker. Increases his lead to two goals.
46'|Start again

The ball is rolling again in Italy. Genoa sets it in motion.
45'|Halftime

End of the first half. Genoa goes into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.
43'|Almost scored

What a ball from Coda to Portanova, who headed the ball over the top. Genoa could have increased their lead
35'|Genoa's double chance

He had it on two consecutive occasions. The locals had a shot inside the area that Maximiano cleared and the other was a header by the local defender.
31'|We have reached the half-hour mark.

Thirty minutes into the match and it's still 2-1 on the scoreboard. Now Genoa has the possession of the ball since the last goal and no dangerous approach has been seen.
17'|Goal by Coda

Coda's goal put his team ahead again. Ekuban gave him the gift of the goal as he fed him with a pass from the right flank and Coda finished it off with pleasure. 2-1.
14'|Imobile's goal

Goal by the Italian striker, Immobile's goal to tie the match. He fought for the ball until the end and on the ground he finished as best he could to equalize the match.
4'|Coda's goal

Genoa goal. Coda's gooool to put his team ahead after a good goal. The striker waited calmly and looked for a hole to put the ball into the net. The home team takes the lead
0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off in Italy. Lazio starts the game. Genoa is pressing high up. Let's see what the match has in store
The players step on the turf

The players are on their way out in Italy. They do the pre-match salute and are already on the field. It's about to start
Lazio Lineup

For his part, Sarri has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Maximiano, Lazzari, Cassale, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Milinkovic, Cataldi, Basic, Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni.
Genoa Lineup

Blessin has already selected his starting eleven. Semper, Hefti, Dragusin, Bani, Pajac, Frendrup, Badelj, Portanova, Gundmundsson, Ekuban and Coda. 

 

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. Let's start with Genoa's lineup 

 

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the start of the match between Genoa vs Lazio, who will win the match between Genoa vs Lazio?
Already at the stadium

Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.

 

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Genoa vs Lazio. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL. 
Lazio vs Primorje

Lazio vs Primorje // Source: Lazio
Stay tuned to follow Genoa vs Lazio live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Genoa vs Lazio live, as well as the latest information coming out of Italy. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Lazio's possible line-up

For his part, Sarri may line up with the following eleven to face Genoa. Luis Maximiano, Lazzari, Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Luis Alberto, Marcos Antonio, Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Pedro. 
Possible Genoa lineup

Blessin may field the following eleven to face Lazio. Josep, Hefti, Vorgliacco, Bani, Pajac, Gudmundsson, Frendrup, Badelj, Portanova, Ekuban and Coda. 
Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Genoa vs Lazio of 27th July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:00 PM,
Bolivia: 13:00 PM.
Brasil: 13:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 11:00 AM.
Spain: 17:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 13:00 PM.
Peru: 13:00 PM.
Uruguay: 13:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 AM.

Where to watch

The match between Genoa vs Lazio can be watched on the Genoa channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
Last match between them

In the last match between them Lazio took the victory by a 1-4. The match was corresponding to the 32nd matchday of Serie A at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. The home side scored two goals in the first half. The goals were scored by Marusic and Immobile. In the second half Immobile scored the third. Genoa minutes later cut the deficit with Patric's own goal. Immobile would score Lazio's fourth goal and his third goal in his personal sence. 
Lazio's preseason

As for the visitors, this will be their third match of the preseason. Sarri's side won their previous match 4-0 against Primorje. The Italians reap their second consecutive victory in the preseason and now against another Italian team will be looking for the hair of victories. After Genoa they will face Real Valladolid. 
Genoa's preseason

As for Genoa, this will be their second match of the preseason, in which they have played only once. The. Only match they played was the defeat against Mallorca. After Lazio they will face Benevento in the Coppa d'Italia.
Lazio's last match

Sarri's team won very convincingly against Primorje. The Italians went for the win from the start and the goal was not long in coming. In the 17th minute Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring for Lazio. A few minutes later, Pedro Luso put the second goal on the scoreboard. The half-time score was 2-0. In the second half Cataldi and Cancellieri scored the final goals in the last 45 minutes. Finally the match ended with the 4-0 in favor of Lazio. 
Genoa's last match

Genoa in the previous match was defeated by the minimum 0-1 against Mallorca. The Italians looked for the goal from the beginning but Mallorca gave them no chance. The first half ended in a goalless draw, neither team scored in the first 45 minutes. The goal had to wait until the 73rd minute. Lago Junior scored the final goal of the match to give Mallorca the victory. 
Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Genoa vs Lazio this Wednesday, July 27 at 17.00 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
