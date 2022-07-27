Numancia 0-4 Atlético Madrid in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|End of the match
The match ends in Numancia. Good match of Cholo Simeone's team that sweeps Numancia. The result of the match is 0-4
80'|Ten minutes
Ten minutes left to the end of the match. Numancia now have possession of the ball and are encouraged to shoot but it goes too high.
71'|Colchonero dominance
Numancia does not leave its field. Atlético de Madrid is in absolute control and wants to score the fifth goal.
66' |Hydration break
There is a hydration break for both teams to refresh themselves. Play resumes shortly.
49'|Cunha's goal
Atletico's goal. Another set piece goal. Cunha headed in the cross from the corner kick to score Atlético's fourth goal.
46'|Second half begins
The second half begins in Numancia. Atlético has a three-goal lead. Let's see if Numancia is able to score a goal to get into the match.
48'|Halftime
End of the first half. Atlético went from less to more and went to the break with 0-3 on the scoreboard.
46'|De Paul's goal
Goooool by De Paul. The Argentinian scores after shooting from outside the area. The shot hit a defender and goes into the net. 0-3
32'|Correa's goal
Correa's goal increases the lead to two goals. He took advantage of the corner kick to get unmarked and ran back and volleyed home. 0-2
29'|Hydration break
Hydration break. Both teams refresh themselves and shortly return to the field to play the remaining fifteen minutes.
17'|Moha to the ground
Moha has taken a blow to his back and is on the ground. It looks like he is going to recover. The match restarts again
7'|Lemar's goal
Lemar's goal, Atlético's goal. What a shot from the Frenchman and he puts it into the corner. Atletico takes the lead
4' Oblak stops
Oblak saves the penalty. Carrillo shot and Oblak saved it. The score is still 0-0
2'|Penalty for Numancia
Savic commits a penalty after handling the ball. Numancia can take the lead. Moha is going to shoot it...
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off in Spain. Atlético and Numancia will fight for the victory. Let's see what happens in the 90 minutes
Numancia Lineup
For his part, Diego Martinez has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Gil, San Emeterio, Simic, Axel, Dani, Tur, Toni, Carrillo, Moha, Óscar and Mario.
Atlético Lineup
Simeone has already selected his starting eleven. Oblak, Wass, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo, Lemar, De Paul, Kondogbia, Carrasco, Correa and Morata.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Atlético de Madrid's lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid kicks off. Who will win the match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Atletico training
Stay tuned for live coverage of Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid live, as well as the latest information coming out of Italy. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Atletico's possible line-up
For his part, Simeone can form with the following eleven to face Numancia. Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Hermoso, Lodi, Koke, Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco, Morata and Cunha.
Numancia's possible lineup
Diego Martínez may field the following eleven to face the colchoneros. Toni, De frutos, Fer, Crespo, Alcázar, Cotán, Pablo Muñoz, Carrillo, Juampa, Lupu and Agüero.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid of 27th July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid can be watched on the Gol channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
The last match between them was a 1-1 draw in a friendly match played in 2021. The match after being tied at one in the 90 minutes went to penalties to choose the winner. In the 4th minute Mario Soriano scored the goal that would give the colchoneros the lead, but it would not last long with the score in favor, as Diego Suárez scored the equalizer, also in the first half. After going to the break with the score 1-1, the score in the second half did not move and it had to be decided in penalties.
Atletico de Madrid's preseason
As for the visitors, this, too, will be their first match of the preseason. After Numancia, Atletico Madrid has two more friendlies scheduled, against Manchester United and Cadiz in the Ramon de Carranza trophy.
Numancia's preseason
As for Numancia, this will be their first game of the preseason to prepare for that first matchday game in the Primera RFEF against Intercity on August 28. After this match they will face Racing Santander to prepare for the upcoming campaign.
Atlético's last match
The last match of Cholo's team was on the last day of LaLiga when they faced Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. The first half ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard. The goals came in the second half when De Paul scored in the 50th minute. Correa sentenced in the last stretch and Guridi cut the gap but they had no time for more.
Numancia's last match
Numancia in the previous match was defeated 2-0 against Lleida. That match was corresponding to the 34th round of the Second RFEF and at that time Numancia was already first in the group, which meant direct promotion to the First RFEF. Lleida complicated the game in eight minutes. At half time they would go to the break with a goal by David Lopez in the 40th minute. And on the return from the break in the 48th minute Gomcharuk would score to give the victory to his team.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid this Wednesday, July 27 at 19.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.