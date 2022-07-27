Numancia 0-4 Atlético Madrid in Friendly Match
Atlético training // Source: Atlético de Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT

2:53 PM4 days ago

90'|End of the match

The match ends in Numancia. Good match of Cholo Simeone's team that sweeps Numancia. The result of the match is 0-4
2:39 PM4 days ago

80'|Ten minutes

Ten minutes left to the end of the match. Numancia now have possession of the ball and are encouraged to shoot but it goes too high.
2:31 PM4 days ago

71'|Colchonero dominance

Numancia does not leave its field. Atlético de Madrid is in absolute control and wants to score the fifth goal.
2:27 PM4 days ago

66' |Hydration break

There is a hydration break for both teams to refresh themselves. Play resumes shortly.
2:14 PM4 days ago

49'|Cunha's goal

Atletico's goal. Another set piece goal. Cunha headed in the cross from the corner kick to score Atlético's fourth goal.
2:10 PM4 days ago

46'|Second half begins

The second half begins in Numancia. Atlético has a three-goal lead. Let's see if Numancia is able to score a goal to get into the match. 
1:49 PM4 days ago

48'|Halftime

End of the first half. Atlético went from less to more and went to the break with 0-3 on the scoreboard.
1:47 PM4 days ago

46'|De Paul's goal

Goooool by De Paul. The Argentinian scores after shooting from outside the area. The shot hit a defender and goes into the net. 0-3
1:34 PM4 days ago

32'|Correa's goal

Correa's goal increases the lead to two goals. He took advantage of the corner kick to get unmarked and ran back and volleyed home. 0-2
1:30 PM4 days ago

29'|Hydration break

Hydration break. Both teams refresh themselves and shortly return to the field to play the remaining fifteen minutes.
1:19 PM4 days ago

17'|Moha to the ground

Moha has taken a blow to his back and is on the ground. It looks like he is going to recover. The match restarts again
1:13 PM4 days ago

7'|Lemar's goal

Lemar's goal, Atlético's goal. What a shot from the Frenchman and he puts it into the corner. Atletico takes the lead
1:07 PM4 days ago

4' Oblak stops

Oblak saves the penalty. Carrillo shot and Oblak saved it. The score is still 0-0
1:04 PM4 days ago

2'|Penalty for Numancia

Savic commits a penalty after handling the ball. Numancia can take the lead. Moha is going to shoot it...
1:00 PM4 days ago

0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off in Spain. Atlético and Numancia will fight for the victory. Let's see what happens in the 90 minutes
12:44 PM4 days ago

Numancia Lineup

For his part, Diego Martinez has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Gil, San Emeterio, Simic, Axel, Dani, Tur, Toni, Carrillo, Moha, Óscar and Mario. 
12:43 PM4 days ago

Atlético Lineup

Simeone has already selected his starting eleven. Oblak, Wass, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo, Lemar, De Paul, Kondogbia, Carrasco, Correa and Morata.
12:43 PM4 days ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Atlético de Madrid's lineup 
12:20 PM4 days ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid kicks off. Who will win the match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid?
12:20 PM4 days ago

Already at the stadium

Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
12:20 PM4 days ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL. 
10:18 PM4 days ago

Atletico training

Atlético training // Source: Atlético de Madrid
Atlético training // Source: Atlético de Madrid
10:13 PM4 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid live, as well as the latest information coming out of Italy. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:08 PM4 days ago

Atletico's possible line-up

For his part, Simeone can form with the following eleven to face Numancia. Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Hermoso, Lodi, Koke, Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco, Morata and Cunha. 
10:03 PM4 days ago

Numancia's possible lineup

Diego Martínez may field the following eleven to face the colchoneros. Toni, De frutos, Fer, Crespo, Alcázar, Cotán, Pablo Muñoz, Carrillo, Juampa, Lupu and Agüero. 
9:58 PM4 days ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid of 27th July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.

9:53 PM4 days ago

Where to watch

The match between Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid can be watched on the Gol channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL. 
9:48 PM4 days ago

Last match between them

The last match between them was a 1-1 draw in a friendly match played in 2021. The match after being tied at one in the 90 minutes went to penalties to choose the winner. In the 4th minute Mario Soriano scored the goal that would give the colchoneros the lead, but it would not last long with the score in favor, as Diego Suárez scored the equalizer, also in the first half. After going to the break with the score 1-1, the score in the second half did not move and it had to be decided in penalties. 
9:43 PM4 days ago

Atletico de Madrid's preseason

As for the visitors, this, too, will be their first match of the preseason. After Numancia, Atletico Madrid has two more friendlies scheduled, against Manchester United and Cadiz in the Ramon de Carranza trophy. 
9:38 PM4 days ago

Numancia's preseason

As for Numancia, this will be their first game of the preseason to prepare for that first matchday game in the Primera RFEF against Intercity on August 28. After this match they will face Racing Santander to prepare for the upcoming campaign. 
9:33 PM4 days ago

Atlético's last match

The last match of Cholo's team was on the last day of LaLiga when they faced Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. The first half ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard. The goals came in the second half when De Paul scored in the 50th minute. Correa sentenced in the last stretch and Guridi cut the gap but they had no time for more. 
9:28 PM4 days ago

Numancia's last match

Numancia in the previous match was defeated 2-0 against Lleida. That match was corresponding to the 34th round of the Second RFEF and at that time Numancia was already first in the group, which meant direct promotion to the First RFEF. Lleida complicated the game in eight minutes. At half time they would go to the break with a goal by David Lopez in the 40th minute. And on the return from the break in the 48th minute Gomcharuk would score to give the victory to his team. 
9:23 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Numancia vs Atlético de Madrid this Wednesday, July 27 at 19.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL. 
VAVEL Logo