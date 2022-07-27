Goals and Highlights: Pumas 1-1 Mazatlan in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:21 AM3 days ago

Highlights

12:05 AM3 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the game between Pumas and Mazatlan in Dani Alves' debut. See you next time.
12:00 AM3 days ago

End game

Pumas 1-1 Mazatlan.
11:55 PM3 days ago

97'

Alves' cross and Dinenno's header goes wide.
11:50 PM3 days ago

90'

Add 6 more minutes.
11:45 PM3 days ago

90'

GOAL PUMAS

Nicolás Freire headed the ball into the net to tie the score 1-1 from a corner kick.

11:40 PM3 days ago

89'

Dinenno with a high shot, although there will be a corner kick.
11:35 PM3 days ago

83'

Montaño and Sánchez enter; Meraz and Benedetti leave, Mazatán changes.

 

García enters and López leaves, Pumas substitution.

11:30 PM3 days ago

80'

Velarde's powerful shot was saved by Vikonis, but was offside.
11:25 PM3 days ago

79'

Meraz's mid-range shot goes over the top of the goal.
11:20 PM3 days ago

76'

Salvio is left with the rebound and puts the ball into the net from the outside.
11:15 PM3 days ago

75'

MAZATLAN GOAL

Bello gets forward inside the six-yard box and heads in to make it 1-0.

11:10 PM3 days ago

71'

Diogo's shot goes wide of the opponent's goal.
11:05 PM3 days ago

68'

Nicolás Benedetti's goal was disallowed for a previous handball by the Colombian.
11:00 PM3 days ago

65'

Velarde and Diogo

Rodriguez and Meritao come out

Pumas changes.

10:55 PM3 days ago

65'

Dani Alves' free kick hits the wall.
10:50 PM3 days ago

63'

Intriago of Mazatlán is cautioned for a foul called by the referee.
10:45 PM3 days ago

62'

Rodriguez takes it down to his chest and takes the shot that goes very high.
10:40 PM3 days ago

60'

Dani Alves' cross is blocked by the Mazatlan defense.
10:35 PM3 days ago

54'

Bello's header fails to hit the university defender.
10:30 PM3 days ago

51'

Long pass to Dinenno and the ball goes wide.
10:25 PM3 days ago

46'

No changes. The second half begins between Pumas and Mazatlan.
10:20 PM3 days ago

Half time

Pumas 0-0 Mazatlan
10:15 PM3 days ago

45'

Two more minutes are added.
10:10 PM3 days ago

44'

Salvio with the angled shot that passes very close to the base of the post.
10:05 PM3 days ago

44'

Alanís' shot went over the bar, although a previous handball was penalized.
10:00 PM3 days ago

39'

Jerónimo Rodríguez of Pumas has been cautioned.
9:55 PM3 days ago

35'

Salvio's cross shot goes over the goal.
9:50 PM3 days ago

29'

Dani Alves' cross is not met by del Prete and the ball goes wide.
9:45 PM3 days ago

28'

Benedetti's free kick hits the defensive wall.
9:40 PM3 days ago

26'

Rubio is brought down and Freire is cautioned, bordering on a red card.
9:35 PM3 days ago

21'

A direct free kick cross is ruled offside for Mazatlán.
9:30 PM3 days ago

18'

Del Prete's left-footed shot into the goalkeeper's hands and then Dinenno's header goes high.
9:25 PM3 days ago

17'

Dani Alves' long-range free kick is saved by Vikonis with some trouble.
9:20 PM3 days ago

15'

Dinenno's header from a corner to the hands of Vikonis.
9:15 PM3 days ago

13'

Leo Lopez's shot that reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
9:10 PM4 days ago

9'

Salvio with a volley shot inside the area that goes wide after a bad impact.
9:05 PM4 days ago

6'

Benedetti with a shot from half distance that goes over the top of the goal.
9:00 PM4 days ago

4'

Dani Alves' mid-range shot hits teammate Meritao.
8:55 PM4 days ago

3'

Dinenno with the cross after getting away from the goalkeeper and the ball is rejected by the Mazatleca defense.
8:50 PM4 days ago

1'

Not even a minute into the action and Juan Dinenno hit a cross and slightly deflected shot after a pass from Salvio.
8:45 PM4 days ago

0'

The game between Pumas and Mazatlan begins.
8:40 PM4 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario between Pumas and Mazatlan.
8:35 PM4 days ago

Finish warming up

The Pumas of the UNAM are already on the field and at this moment they are finishing their warm-up phase to enter the field for the starting whistle.
8:30 PM4 days ago

Mazatlan substitutes

25 Miguel Sansores

33 Ricardo Gutiérrez

16 Emilio Sánchez

29 Fernando Illescas

11 Marco Fabián

22 Andres Montaño

9 Gonzalo Sosa

8 David Colman

5 Carlos Vargas

18 Enrique Cedillo

8:25 PM4 days ago

Pumas substitutes

7 Diogo

27 Emanuel Montejano

6 Marco García

12 César Huerta

194 Santiago Trigos

201 Alek Álvarez

11 Carlos Gutiérrez

195 José Caicedo

18 Efraín Velarde

13 Gil Alcalá

8:20 PM4 days ago

XI Mazatlan

27 Nicolás Vikonis, 14 Oswaldo Alanís, 3 Néstor Vidrio, 28 Jorge Padilla, 15 Bryan Colula, 21 Eduard Bello, 6 Roberto Meraz, 35 Jefferson Intriago, 23 Brian Rubio, 7 Édgar Bárcenas, 10 Nicolas Benedetti.
8:15 PM4 days ago

XI Pumas UNAM

1 Julio González, 23 Nicolás Freire, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 64 Pablo Bennevendo, 33 Dani Alves, 21 Gustavo Del Prete, 8 Higor Matheus Meritão, 5 Jerónimo Rodríguez, 17 Leonel López, 10 Eduardo Salvio, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
8:10 PM4 days ago

Player to follow

The player with the most titles in the world, Dani Alves, will be the highlight tonight at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
8:05 PM4 days ago

Bitter the party

Mazatlan looks like the clear victim, they have not won in the championship and in their history they have not been able to beat Pumas, however, these factors instead of working against them could be in their favor for them to pull off the upset in C.U.
8:00 PM4 days ago

You already have your T-shirt

Dani Alves already has his space and shirt in the dressing room, where today will be a special night for him and for all of Mexican soccer.
7:55 PM4 days ago

Goes as a starter

Due to injuries to Ricardo Galindo and Jorge Ruvalcaba, Pumas UNAM will be giving their debut to Dani Alves and the Brazilian will start in the starting lineup to the great joy of the Auriazules fans.
7:50 PM4 days ago

Start

The long-awaited date for Dani Alves' debut for Pumas UNAM has arrived and it will take place this Wednesday in the Mexican capital against Mazatlán. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
7:45 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Pumas vs Mazatlan Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
7:40 PM4 days ago

What time is Pumas vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Mazatlan of July 27th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 10:05 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 11:05 PM

Chile: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

Colombia: 9:05 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador: 9:05 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:05 AM

Mexico: 9:05 PM on Channel 5 and TUDN

Paraguay: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 9:05 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 11:05 PM on DirecTV

7:35 PM4 days ago

Pumas vs Mazatlan Background

In the four games they have played in Liga MX, the Cañoneros have never been able to beat the universitarios and have a record of three draws and one loss, so they will try to break the streak with Marco Fabián de la Mora at the helm.

Pumas UNAM 2-2 Mazatlán. Clausura 2022

Mazatlán 2-2 Pumas UNAM. Apertura 2021

Pumas UNAM 3-0 Mazatlan. Clausura 2021

Mazatlan 0-0 Pumas UNAM. Apertura 2020

Image: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
7:30 PM4 days ago

Key Player Mazatlan

He is slowly becoming an important player in Gabriel Caballero's starting eleven, especially on the flanks, so the Panamanian Édgar Bárcenas is the player to watch for this Wednesday's match in the Mexican capital.
7:25 PM4 days ago

Key player Pumas

He has not been able to be fine in front of the opponent's goal, but with the teammates he has, Juan Ignacio Dinenno could reappear at any time, highlighting that he has been an important striker in recent years for the Auriazules.
7:20 PM4 days ago

Last lineup Mazatlan

27 Nicolás Vikonis, 4 Efraín Orona, 3 Néstor Vidrio, 19 Raúl Sandoval, 15 Bryan Colula, 11 Marco Fabián, 6 Roberto Meraz 75', 35 Jefferson Intriago, 9 Gonzalo Sosa, 7 Édgar Bárcenas, 10 Nicolas Benedetti.
7:15 PM4 days ago

Last lineup Pumas

1 Julio González, 23 Nicolás Freire, 3 José Galindo, 16 Adrián Aldrete, 64 Pablo Bennevendo, 21 Gustavo Del Prete, 8 Higor Matheus Meritão, 17 Leonel López, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 7 Diogo, 10 Eduardo Salvio.
7:10 PM4 days ago

Dani Alves' debut

The brand new Liga MX and Pumas reinforcement, Brazilian Dani Alves, will be able to make his debut this Wednesday after missing the game against Pachuca because he needed to arrange some papers to make his debut. His presentation was given last Saturday at Cantera and he stated the following:

"Thank you very much to the president [of Pumas, Leopoldo Silva] for bringing me to this place. I am a person who goes beyond soccer, I am a person who likes to leave a legacy to younger people."

And why did you make this decision? "I come from a small town [Juazeiro, in the state of Bahia] where a lot of people come out with the desire to win. Soccer has transformed my life. I accepted the challenge of the university, as I told you privately, because it is the union of society, where we can dream."

7:05 PM4 days ago

Mazatlan: their first victory

Mazatlán has not been able to win in this Apertura 2022, however, in the last two games they have managed to rescue a 1-1 draw, remembering that against Pachuca they came within a whisker of winning.
7:00 PM4 days ago

Pumas: undefeated

Despite having only 6 points in the championship, the Pumas of the UNAM are still undefeated and hope to continue with the same momentum, in which they will have two consecutive home games that they will have to take advantage of under the command of Andrés Lillini. It should be noted that Adrián Aldrete was sent off and will not see action in this game.
6:55 PM4 days ago

The Kick-off

The Pumas vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Olimpico Univesitario Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
6:50 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Pumas vs Mazatlan!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo