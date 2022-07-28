Highlights and goals: Argentina 3-1 Paraguay in Copa America Femenina 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90+4' END OF THE MATCH!
90+4' Yellow card
90+1' GOOOOOAL for Argentina
90' Additional time
89' GOOOOOAL for Argentina
87' Yellow card
86' Argentina substitution
78' GOOOOAL for Argentina
74' Yellow card
70' Argentina still unable to score
64' Argentina substitution
63' Double change for Paraguay
60' Yellow card
59' BALL TO THE POST! Paraguay had it!
55' Paraguay continues to win
51' Paraguay substitution
48' Argentina had it!
Second half begins
45+1' End of the first half
45' Additional time
39' GOOOOAL for Paraguay!
38' Paraguay had it!
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
23' Yellow card
20' The tie continues
14' Argentina had it!
10' Yellow card
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match officials
Substitutes - Paraguay
01. Cristina Recalde (GK), 22. Gloria Saleb (GK), 03. Lorena Alonso, 04. Daysy Bareiro, 08. Rosa Miño, 09. Lice Chamorro, 11. Fany Gauto, 13. Graciela Martínez, 17. Gloria Villamayor, 20. Lourdes González, 23. Fátima Acosta
Starting XI - Paraguay
Coach: Marcello Frigério
Substitutes - Argentina
12. Solana Pereyra (GK), 23. Laurina Oliveros (GK), 05. Vanessa Santana, 16. Marina Delgado, 17. Maricel Pereyra, 19. Mariana Larroquete, 20. Ruth Bravo, 21. Érica Lonigro.
Starting XI - Argentina
Coach: Germán Portanova
Paraguay results at the Copa América Femenina
July 20 - Matchday 5: 1-2 vs Ecuador (Won)
Matchday 4: Rest
July 14 - Matchday 3: 2-0 vs Bolivia (Won)
July 11 - Matchday 2: 3-2 vs Chile (Won)
July 8 - Matchday 1: 4-2 vs Colombia (Lost)
Argentina's results at the Copa América Femenina
July 25 - Semifinals: 1-0 vs Colombia (Lost)
July 21 - Matchday 5: 1-0 vs Venezuela (Won)
Matchday 4: Rest
July 15 - Matchday 3: 5-0 vs Uruguay (Won)
July 12 - Matchday 2: 4-0 vs Peru (Won)
July 9 - Matchday 1: 4-0 vs Brazil (Lost)
The arrival of Argentina and Paraguay's players at the Centenario Stadium
Key player - Paraguay
Key player - Argentina
Argentina vs Paraguay history
In the Copa América Femenina...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa América Femenina, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Argentina with three victories, while, the other match was a draw.
Paraguay
Paraguay had no luck in the semifinals against Brazil and despite their best efforts they ended up losing 2-0. The albirrojas are confident of their chances of taking third place in the competition, appealing to show the same character as they did against the Brazilians.
Argentina
Argentina comes from losing by the minimum difference against Colombia in a hard-fought match, where a single goal defined the passage of the hosts to the final. However, the Albicelestes want to finish the tournament achieving the third place that would also give them the qualification to the World Cup, so they still have a lot to play for.
