Highlights and goals: Argentina 3-1 Paraguay in Copa America Femenina 2022
Image: VAVEL

10:01 PMa day ago

9:54 PMa day ago

90+4' END OF THE MATCH!

THE MATCH IS OVER! ARGENTINA WINS THIRD PLACE IN THE AMERICAS CUP AND IS IN THE WORLD CUP! 3-1 victory of the Argentines over the Paraguayans to end in a positive way their participation in this competition and get the direct quota to the World Cup 2023 in New Zealand.
9:52 PMa day ago

90+4' Yellow card

Vanina Correa was cautioned in Argentina.
9:51 PMa day ago

90+1' GOOOOOAL for Argentina

YAMILA RODRIGUEZ AGAIN! Once again, the striker makes her presence felt on the scoreboard, escaping from her rivals and leaving Alicia Bobadilla in the clear to score an empty net.
9:49 PMa day ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
9:48 PMa day ago

89' GOOOOOAL for Argentina

FLORENCIA BONSEGUNDO! The midfielder fired the free kick towards Alicia Bobadilla's post, who couldn't reach the ball to clear it.
9:46 PMa day ago

87' Yellow card

Ramona Martínez was cautioned for Paraguay. Dangerous free kick for Argentina.
9:45 PMa day ago

86' Argentina substitution

Enter Erica Lonigro in place of Soledad Jaimes.
9:37 PMa day ago

78' GOOOOAL for Argentina

YAMILA RODRIGUEZ! The Argentine striker won the race in front of the Paraguayan central defenders, entered the area and scored in front of Alicia Bobadilla, who, although she managed to touch the ball, could not prevent the goal.
9:33 PMa day ago

74' Yellow card

Fue amonestada Yamila Rodríguez en Argentina.
9:33 PMa day ago

70' Argentina still unable to score

The score is still 1-0. Argentina can't find the solution to its problem in the definition.
9:24 PMa day ago

64' Argentina substitution

Dalila Ippolito replaces Eliana Stabile.
9:23 PMa day ago

63' Double change for Paraguay

Daysy Bareiro and Lice Chamorro replaced Rebeca Fernández and Camila Arrieta, who was stretchered off.
9:18 PMa day ago

60' Yellow card

Eliana Stabile in Argentina was cautioned.
9:17 PMa day ago

59' BALL TO THE POST! Paraguay had it!

Good shot from outside the box by Jessica Martinez, but the ball hit the crossbar.
9:15 PMa day ago

55' Paraguay continues to win

Argentina holds the ball for now and tries to pass Paraguay's double line of 4, but still can't be effective.
9:07 PM2 days ago

51' Paraguay substitution

Fany Gauto replaces Fanny Godoy, who will not be able to continue due to a physical discomfort.
9:06 PM2 days ago

48' Argentina had it!

A good shot by Romina Núñez was well saved by Alicia Bobadilla.
9:05 PM2 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts. There were no changes in the teams.
9:00 PM2 days ago

45+1' End of the first half

The first half of the match ends. Paraguay partially wins 1-0 against Argentina.
8:55 PM2 days ago

45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
8:50 PM2 days ago

39' GOOOOAL for Paraguay!

Own goal by Romina Núñez! The midfielder put the ball in her own goal after a shot by Limpia Fretes accidentally hit her and ended up going in.
8:45 PM2 days ago

38' Paraguay had it!

A great save by Vanina Correa after a shot by Jessica Martínez, which went wide after her intervention and crashed into the horizontal.
8:40 PM2 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

The end of the first half is near. The match is still 0-0.
8:35 PM2 days ago

30' Half hour of match

The score remains 0-0. Not much to note so far.
8:30 PM2 days ago

23' Yellow card

Florencia Bonsegundo was cautioned in Argentina.
8:25 PM2 days ago

20' The tie continues

It is still a goalless draw. The teams are not hurting each other and the game is very slow.
8:20 PM2 days ago

14' Argentina had it!

Sophia Braun headed the ball from the right and Paraguayan goalkeeper Alicia Bobadilla saved with her right hand; on the rebound, Yamila Rodríguez shot and the ball went wide.
8:15 PM2 days ago

10' Yellow card

Paraguay's Fanny Godoy was cautioned for a foul on Florencia Bonsegundo.
8:10 PM2 days ago

5' First minutes

Not much happens in the beginning of the match. Argentina generally has control of the ball, but is not doing much damage yet.
8:05 PM2 days ago

Match starts

The game between Argentina and Paraguay is underway.
8:00 PM2 days ago

Teams on the field

The players of Argentina and Paraguay take the field at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia.
7:55 PM2 days ago

Match officials

7:50 PM2 days ago

Substitutes - Paraguay

01. Cristina Recalde (GK), 22. Gloria Saleb (GK), 03. Lorena Alonso, 04. Daysy Bareiro, 08. Rosa Miño, 09. Lice Chamorro, 11. Fany Gauto, 13. Graciela Martínez, 17. Gloria Villamayor, 20. Lourdes González, 23. Fátima Acosta

7:45 PM2 days ago

Starting XI - Paraguay

1-4-4-2
| 12. Alicia Bobadilla |
| 02. Limpia Fretes | 05. Verónica Riveros | 21. María Martínez | 18. Camila Arrieta |
| 16. Ramona Martínez | 06. Dulce Quintana | 15. Fanny Godoy | 07. Fabiola Sandoval |
| 19. Fernández | 10. Jessica Martínez |

Coach: Marcello Frigério

7:40 PM2 days ago

Substitutes - Argentina

12. Solana Pereyra (GK), 23. Laurina Oliveros (GK), 05. Vanessa Santana, 16. Marina Delgado, 17. Maricel Pereyra, 19. Mariana Larroquete, 20. Ruth Bravo, 21. Érica Lonigro.

7:35 PM2 days ago

Starting XI - Argentina

1-4-3-3
| 01. Vanina Correa |
| 04. Julieta Cruz | 13. Sophia Braun | 14. Miriam Mayorga | 03. Eliana Stabile |
| 07. Romina Núñez | 08. Daiana Falfán | 15. Florencia Bonsegundo |
| 11. Yamila Rodríguez | 09. Soledad Jaimes | 22. Estefanía Banini |

Coach: Germán Portanova

7:30 PM2 days ago

Paraguay results at the Copa América Femenina

July 26 - Semifinals: 2-0 vs Brazil (Lost)

July 20 - Matchday 5: 1-2 vs Ecuador (Won)

Matchday 4: Rest

July 14 - Matchday 3: 2-0 vs Bolivia (Won)

July 11 - Matchday 2: 3-2 vs Chile (Won)

July 8 - Matchday 1: 4-2 vs Colombia (Lost)

7:25 PM2 days ago

Argentina's results at the Copa América Femenina

July 25 - Semifinals: 1-0 vs Colombia (Lost)

July 21 - Matchday 5: 1-0 vs Venezuela (Won)

Matchday 4: Rest

July 15 - Matchday 3: 5-0 vs Uruguay (Won)

July 12 - Matchday 2: 4-0 vs Peru (Won)

July 9 - Matchday 1: 4-0 vs Brazil (Lost)

7:20 PM2 days ago

The arrival of Argentina and Paraguay's players at the Centenario Stadium

7:15 PM2 days ago

7:10 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Argentina vs Paraguay Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Paraguay live, as well as the latest information from the Alfonso López Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:05 PM2 days ago

How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Argentina vs Paraguay live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 2.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App and foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:00 PM2 days ago

What time is Argentina vs Paraguay match for 2022 Copa America Femenina?

This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Paraguay of July 29th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on SBT and Sportv
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV and Canal 13
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV and Win Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Univisión and Fox Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (July 30)
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV and América TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV

6:55 PM2 days ago

Key player - Paraguay

In Paraguay, the presence of Jessica Martinez stands out. The 23-year-old forward has been one of the most important players for her national team in this tournament, being the team's top scorer so far with three goals.
6:50 PM2 days ago

Key player - Argentina

In Argentina, the presence of Yamila Rodriguez stands out. The 24-year-old striker has had a very outstanding performance with her national team, being the team's top scorer with four goals and is the albicelestes' main card in attack.
6:45 PM2 days ago

Argentina vs Paraguay history

These two teams have met seven times. The statistics are in favor of Argentina, which has emerged victorious on six occasions, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

In the Copa América Femenina...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Copa América Femenina, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Argentina with three victories, while, the other match was a draw.

6:40 PM2 days ago

Paraguay

Paraguay had no luck in the semifinals against Brazil and despite their best efforts they ended up losing 2-0. The albirrojas are confident of their chances of taking third place in the competition, appealing to show the same character as they did against the Brazilians.

6:35 PM2 days ago

Argentina

Argentina comes from losing by the minimum difference against Colombia in a hard-fought match, where a single goal defined the passage of the hosts to the final. However, the Albicelestes want to finish the tournament achieving the third place that would also give them the qualification to the World Cup, so they still have a lot to play for.

6:30 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Centenario Stadium

The Argentina vs. Paraguay will be played at the Centenario Stadium, located in the city of Armenia, in the department of Quindío, Colombia. This venue, inaugurated in 1988, has a capacity for 20,716 spectators.

6:25 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Copa America Femenina match: Argentina vs Paraguay Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
