Goal and Highlights: Newcastle 1-0 Atalanta in Preseason Match 2022

THE VICTORY WAS NEWCASTLE'S
IT'S OVER
Newcastle beat Atalanta by the minimum in a pre-season friendly match
84´
CLOSE! Chris Wood and Matt Targett link-up well with the former playing in the full-back with a nice flick but Targett's shot is saved.
72´
Murphy almost adds a second immediately but his strike from the edge of the box is just wide
59´
Almirón comes very close as he glides past a defender before trying to slot past Sportiello but the Atalanta 'keeper denies him with an outstretched foot.
47´
CLOSE! Elliot Anderson almost adds our second as he cuts past a defender and onto his left foot and curls low towards the bottom corner but the shot is pushed behind.
THE FIRST HALF IS OVER
At the end of the first half, Newcastle United is up on the scoreboard thanks to a penalty kick goal.
38´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR NEWCASTLE
32´
Chance as Longstaff's cross is headed back across goal by Targett towards Wood but it's cleared by Okoli Memeh from right underneath the bar.
30´
Zapata's great shot barely grazes the crossbar.
17´
Great stop from Nick Pope to tip Zapata's ferocious near-post effort over the bar for a corner.
6´
Chance for the visitors as Muriel goes for goal from the edge of the box but his shot is just wide.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The duel between Newcastle and Atalanta kicks off from St James Park, both teams will be looking to win this preseason duel.
IN MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of minutes we will start with the broadcast of the Newcastle vs Atalanta, duel corresponding to the preseason of both teams.
LIST THE LINEUP
This is Atalanta's line-up for today's match. They are going for the win.
LIST THE LINEUP
This is Newcastle's line-up for today's match. They are going for the win.
THIS IS HOW THEY WILL DEBUT IN SERIES A
The Atalanta team will start their Serie A participation facing Sampdoria on matchday 1 of the 22-23 season as visitors, after which they will travel to their home in Bergamo to face the current league champions, Milan.
THE LAST STOP IS VALENCIA
Their last match of the current preseason will be in Valencia, to face the Spanish team and start the Serie A with the highest possible level achieved. Valencia is one of the strongest rivals, so they will be looking for this match to be the springboard that will lift them to the top physically and emotionally towards the start of a new season.
IN THEIR LAST DUEL
In Atalanta's last match, they faced Como, a team that plays in the lower divisions of the Italian Calcio. The team from Bergamo won by a wide score of 4-0 in a pre-season friendly match and will now look to repeat the occasion against the English side.
THEY GO AGAINST THE NEWLY PROMOTED
Newcastle United will open or start their participation against Nottingham Forest, a team that recently won a place in the Premier League after overcoming the Championship Play-Offs. They will undoubtedly be a tough opponent that will want to prove and regain the great level they once had in Europe.
THEIR LAST MATCH
In their last match, Newcastle faced Benfica in a pre-season friendly match where the Lusitanians won a very close match with a final score of 3-2. However, the Premier League team had an outstanding performance.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, Newcastle returns to action to face Atalanta in a pre-season friendly match before the start of their leagues.
Tune in here Newcastle vs Atalanta Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs Atalanta match.
What time is Newcastle vs Atalanta match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield vs Mansfield of 29th July in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 PM
Bolivia: 15:45 PM
Brazil: 16:45 PM
Chile: 15:45 PM
Colombia: 14:45 PM
Ecuador: 14:45 PM
USA (ET): 15:45 PM
Spain: 20:45 PM
Mexico: 14:45 PM
Paraguay: 15:45 PM
Peru: 14:45 PM
Uruguay: 16:45 PM
Venezuela: 15:45 PM
Watch out for this Atalanta player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Switzerland national team and great defensive center midfielder, Remo Freuler. Remo Freuler was one of the best players they had in Atalanta last season as he was in charge of offensive and defensive duties, as well as distributing the ball so that the Italian side could look for passes between the lines that would end in goals.
Atalanta's last lineup:
J. Musso; M. de Roon, M. Demiral, J. Palomino; H. Hateboer, T. Koopmeiners, F. Freuler, D. Zappaosta; R. Malinovsky, J. Boga; D. Zapata.
Watch out for this Newcastle player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Miguel Angel Almiron, the current Attacking Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Newcastle United and he proved it by scoring last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Newcastle's last line-up:
M. Dubravka; M. Targett, D. Burn, J. Lascelles, K. Trippier; Joelinton, B. Guimaraes, S. Longstaff; A. Maximin, C. Wilson, M. Almiron.
Background:
Newcastle and Atalanta have never met in all history, neither friendly nor official duels, so this will be their first clash and both clubs will want to take the victory. On Newcastle United's side, they have faced Italian teams on 10 occasions and have achieved 4 victories, on the other hand, Atalanta has faced English opponents on 11 occasions and only 4 times they have come out with the victory.
About the Stadium
St James' Park is a soccer stadium located in the city of Newcastle in England within the United Kingdom. It is the current home of Newcastle United Football Club, a team that plays in the Premier League or First Division of England.
Until before 2007, the venue held 52 143 spectators, at a total cost of 42 million pounds, however, come 2007 and the 2007-08 season just around the corner, the club made a proposal to expand the stadium to 60 000 spectators, as well as build a convention center, hotels and luxury apartments in the surrounding area, all with a budget of 300 million pounds.
To iron out mistakes
Atalanta is a team that belongs to the first division of Italy, despite having a very short squad, they have managed to stay and will look to surprise in the Calcio in the coming season. Now, they will have the opportunity to face Newcastle, a team with which they will be able to iron out the mistakes they have made in this preseason and thus arrive in their best version at the start of the season. A few weeks ago they faced teams from Italy's second division, so they already have a base rhythm and they will want to continue increasing it in this match.
Aiming to conquer the Premier League in 2023
Newcastle is starting to prepare for the next Premier League season, last season they were not able to win it, but they will try to make everything different now and win the championship in the coming soccer year. Likewise, they will try to give joy back to the fans after the failures in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively, also, this will be a duel that will help them to correct mistakes and arrive much more prepared to the beginning of the championship.
To prepare engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few weeks away and that is why the players together with their teams must start their preseason again to start the first part of the next competition, which will be extremely intense. This will also be an opportunity for the young players and the new reinforcements so far to get into rhythm with the challenge of the team to unite more as a group and look for their best version as a whole.
Kick-off time
The Newcastle vs Atalanta match will be played at St James Park, in Newcastle, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: Newcastle vs Atalanta!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.