Summary and highlights of Cadiz 0-1 Lille in Friendly Match

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: LILLE WIN BY THE NARROWEST OF MARGINS
90'
The referee has added three minutes of stoppage time before the end of this friendly match, we will see if in these three minutes Cádiz manages to equalize.
88'
Dangerous chance for Cá diz after José Fonte's foul on Lozano, the Lille center-back also received a yellow card.
83'
Choco has a chance, but the defense clears the ball, there will be a corner in favor of Cá diz
80'
Card for Tomas Alarcon, player of Cá diz
71'
Pombo almost gave Pombo a surprise with a shot from midfield when he saw the Lille goalkeeper ahead of him, but the ball went narrowly over the goal;
65' Yellow card
Yellow for Benjamin André for a tackle on Lucas.
62' Several changes for Cádiz
Fali, Momo, Parra, Espino, Alarcón, José Mari, Lozano and Lucas, for Zaldua, Diarra, Álvaro G, Álex, Luis Hernández, Eyong, Chust and Arzamendia.
57'
Pombo tried his luck from a distance, but his shot went wide;
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
Double change for Cádiz: Osmajic and Alberto Perea leave the field, while Jorge Pombo and Awer Mabil enter the field;
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
Osmajic's header goes wide;
44'
Shot by Álex Fernández that crashes against an opponent
35'
Perea's shot goes over the goal;
31'
Baleba's long-range shot is cleared, but the Lille goalkeeper saves the equalizer with a great save;
23' Hydration break and change for Cádiz
Iza leaves the field and Diarra enters in his place;
21' GOOOOOAALL
Fonte passes the ball to Mohamed who deceives the goalkeeper to put the French team ahead;
18'
Carlos Baleba's shot from outside the area is caught by the Argentine goalkeeper of Cádiz, Ledesma.
These were the starting eleven for Cádiz
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling in Marbella
All set
The players are already ready in the locker room in a few minutes the friendly match will start;
When do both teams start official competitions?
Cá diz will debut in official competitions next August 14 at home against Real Sociedad, while Lille will do so at home on August 7 against Auxerre
Lille preseason
The French side won their first friendly 5-0 against Dunkerque, while they drew 2-2 against Las Palmas and in their most recent match they were beaten by Espanyol;
XI Lille
Jardim, Djalo, Alexsandro, Zedadka, Fonte, André, Bamba, David, Gomes, Bayo, Baleba.
Cadiz transfer market
Transfers: Zaldua, Victor Chust, Mabil, Rubén Alcaraz.
Deportations: Salvi, David Mayoral, Panadero, Haroyan, Nano Mesa and Álvaro Jímenez.
XI Cádiz
Several changes in the Spanish team's eleven, although the Argentine goalkeeper Ledesma remains in goal.
1 hour
In 1 hour we will be able to follow the Cá diz vs Lille, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Cadiz vs Lille live in Friendly Match ?
If you want to watch Cádiz vs Lille live on TV, your choice is Playz
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Cádiz vs Lille friendly match ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Usman Simbakoli leaves French outfit and has a new team
The center forward leaves for Etoile Carouge FC to play in the Swiss Third Division .
Cádiz's last training session before facing Lille
How will Lille arrive ?
After having been champions in the French League, they did not have a good record last season, finishing in the top position and will not be in European competitions, they were 11 points behind. In the Champions League they were eliminated by Chelsea in the round of 16. They have played three pre-season matches where they beat Dunkerke, then drew 2-2 against Las Palmas and lost 2-0 against Espanyol. Lille will return to official competitions in a few days where they will make their debut with the support of their fans when they host Auxerre.
How does Cadiz arrive ?
The Cadiz team achieved last season's permanence in the First Division on the last matchday thanks to their victory against Alavé s, finishing in 17th place in the standings with 39 points. In the preseason they have been undefeated with two wins against Málaga and Barbate, while they drew against Las Palmas.
Background
Cádiz and Lille have never met in their history and will do so for the first time in a preseason match. Cádiz have never faced a French team, while Lille have faced Spanish teams 18 times, winning a total of three times, losing eight times and drawing seven times.
Venue: The match will be played at the Marbella Football Center, a stadium founded in 2005 with a capacity of 8024 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cá diz and Lille will face each other in a preseason friendly match, this will be the fourth for the Spanish team and also the fourth for the French team.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the Cádiz vs Lille friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.