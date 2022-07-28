Summary and highlights of Cadiz 0-1 Lille in Friendly Match
2:54 PM2 days ago

2:53 PM2 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: LILLE WIN BY THE NARROWEST OF MARGINS

 

2:52 PM2 days ago

90'

The referee has added three minutes of stoppage time before the end of this friendly match, we will see if in these three minutes Cádiz manages to equalize.
2:47 PM2 days ago

88'

Dangerous chance for Cá diz after José Fonte's foul on Lozano, the Lille center-back also received a yellow card.
2:42 PM2 days ago

83'

Choco has a chance, but the defense clears the ball, there will be a corner in favor of Cá diz 
2:37 PM2 days ago

80'

Card for Tomas Alarcon, player of Cá diz 
2:32 PM2 days ago

71'

Pombo almost gave Pombo a surprise with a shot from midfield when he saw the Lille goalkeeper ahead of him, but the ball went narrowly over the goal;
2:27 PM2 days ago

65' Yellow card

Yellow for Benjamin André for a tackle on Lucas.
2:22 PM2 days ago

62' Several changes for Cádiz

Fali, Momo, Parra, Espino, Alarcón, José Mari, Lozano and Lucas, for Zaldua, Diarra, Álvaro G, Álex, Luis Hernández, Eyong, Chust and Arzamendia.
2:17 PM2 days ago

57'

Pombo tried his luck from a distance, but his shot went wide;
2:12 PM2 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGINS

Double change for Cádiz: Osmajic and Alberto Perea leave the field, while Jorge Pombo and Awer Mabil  enter the field;
 
2:07 PM2 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

2:02 PM2 days ago

45'

Osmajic's header goes wide;
1:57 PM2 days ago

44'

Shot by Álex Fernández that crashes against an opponent 
 
1:52 PM2 days ago

35'

Perea's shot goes over the goal;
1:47 PM2 days ago

31'

Baleba's long-range shot is cleared, but the Lille goalkeeper saves the equalizer with a great save;
1:42 PM2 days ago

23' Hydration break and change for Cádiz

Iza leaves the field and Diarra enters in his place;
1:37 PM2 days ago

21' GOOOOOAALL

Fonte passes the ball to Mohamed who deceives the goalkeeper to put the French team ahead;
1:32 PM2 days ago

18'

Carlos Baleba's shot from outside the area is caught by the Argentine goalkeeper of Cádiz, Ledesma.
1:27 PM2 days ago

These were the starting eleven for Cádiz

1:22 PM2 days ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is rolling in Marbella 
1:17 PM2 days ago

All set

The players are already ready in the locker room in a few minutes the friendly match will start;
1:12 PM2 days ago

When do both teams start official competitions?

Cá diz will debut in official competitions next August 14 at home against Real Sociedad, while Lille will do so at home on August 7 against Auxerre 
1:07 PM2 days ago

Lille preseason

The French side won their first friendly 5-0 against Dunkerque, while they drew 2-2 against Las Palmas and in their most recent match they were beaten by Espanyol;
1:02 PM2 days ago

XI Lille

Jardim, Djalo, Alexsandro, Zedadka, Fonte, André, Bamba, David, Gomes, Bayo, Baleba.
12:57 PM2 days ago

Cadiz transfer market

Transfers: Zaldua, Victor Chust, Mabil, Rubén Alcaraz.

Deportations: Salvi, David Mayoral, Panadero, Haroyan, Nano Mesa and Álvaro Jímenez.

12:52 PM2 days ago

XI Cádiz

Several changes in the Spanish team's eleven, although the Argentine goalkeeper Ledesma remains in goal.
12:47 PM2 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour we will be able to follow the Cá diz vs Lille, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
12:42 PM2 days ago

How to watch Cadiz vs Lille live in Friendly Match ?

If you want to watch Cádiz vs Lille live on TV, your choice is Playz

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

12:37 PM2 days ago

What time is the Cádiz vs Lille friendly match ?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.

12:32 PM2 days ago

Usman Simbakoli leaves French outfit and has a new team

The center forward leaves for Etoile Carouge FC to play in the Swiss Third Division .
12:27 PM2 days ago

Cádiz's last training session before facing Lille

 

12:22 PM2 days ago

How will Lille arrive ?

After having been champions in the French League, they did not have a good record last season, finishing in the top position and will not be in European competitions, they were 11 points behind. In the Champions League they were eliminated by Chelsea in the round of 16. They have played three pre-season matches where they beat Dunkerke, then drew 2-2 against Las Palmas and lost 2-0 against Espanyol. Lille will return to official competitions in a few days where they will make their debut with the support of their fans when they host Auxerre.
12:17 PM2 days ago

How does Cadiz arrive ?

The Cadiz team achieved last season's permanence in the First Division on the last matchday thanks to their victory against Alavé s, finishing in 17th place in the standings with 39 points. In the preseason they have been undefeated with two wins against Málaga and Barbate, while they drew against Las Palmas.
12:12 PM2 days ago

Background

Cádiz and Lille have never met in their history and will do so for the first time in a preseason match. Cádiz have never faced a French team, while Lille have faced Spanish teams 18 times, winning a total of three times, losing eight times and drawing seven times.
12:07 PM2 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Marbella Football Center, a stadium founded in 2005 with a capacity of 8024 spectators.

12:02 PM2 days ago

Preview of the match

Cá diz and Lille will face each other in a preseason friendly match, this will be the fourth for the Spanish team and also the fourth for the French team.
 
11:57 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the Cádiz vs Lille friendly match.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo