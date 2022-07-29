Goals and Highlights: Udinese 1-3 Chelsea in Friendly Match 2022

5:08 PM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

4:55 PM2 days ago

94'

It's over, Chelsea beat Udinese at home in their final pre-season fixture.
4:49 PM2 days ago

89'

Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea! Mount's powerful shot ends up scoring the third for the English.
4:40 PM2 days ago

80'

Pereyra's cross, but the Chelsea defense blocks the ball.
4:34 PM2 days ago

74'

Mount's cross was intended for Mount, but it went quite high and the opportunity was lost.
4:26 PM2 days ago

67'

Once again, Chelsea is there, but Silvestri at the back prevents the ball from going in.
4:14 PM2 days ago

54'

Sterling attempts a back-heel, but the defense appears at the back to prevent the ball from going in
4:11 PM2 days ago

51'

Close! Kanté's powerful shot, but Silvestri appears to prevent the third.
4:06 PM2 days ago

45'

The action resumes in Friuli for the second half.
3:49 PM2 days ago

45'

It's over! The first forty-five minutes are over in a rather dynamic duel with Chelsea winning.
3:47 PM2 days ago

41'

Goal, goal, goal for Udinese! After Mendy's deflection, Deulofeu popped up to counter-attack and close the gap.
3:39 PM2 days ago

37'

Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea! Sterling appears to send in a shot, Silvestri saves, but the ball bounces off him to increase the lead.
3:37 PM2 days ago

33'

Deulofeu's shot goes wide of the goal.
3:36 PM2 days ago

24'

Goalkeeper! Silvestri is there to deflect the ball that Havertz shoots for the second.
3:28 PM2 days ago

20'

Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea! N'Golito's shot opens the scoring for the visitors. 
3:16 PM2 days ago

13'

Close! Silvestri again appears to prevent Mount from scoring the first. 
3:11 PM2 days ago

6'

Sterling's shot, but Silvestri saves the ball. 
3:02 PM2 days ago

0'

The match between Udinese and Chelsea gets underway. 
2:59 PM2 days ago

Chelsea: LineUp

Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Sterling
2:58 PM2 days ago

Udinese: LineUp

Silvestri, Benkovic, Bijol, Masina, Soppy, Pereyra, Wallace, Makengo, Udogie, Success, Deulofeu
2:52 PM2 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up before the start of the match. 

 

2:47 PM2 days ago

At home

Udinese is already in Friuli, tonight they will be looking for one more victory. 
2:42 PM2 days ago

They arrived

Chelsea is already in the Italian stadium, after the defeat against Arsenal, they will be looking for a victory against this team.  
2:37 PM2 days ago

New player

Enzo Ebosse is a new Udinese player for the 2022-2023 season.

 

2:32 PM2 days ago

He is leaving!

Nahuel Molina will leave Udinese after two years with the institution. 
2:27 PM2 days ago

Just in time

Chelsea is already in the city of Udine, here they will look for a new victory.
2:22 PM2 days ago

New jersey!

Udinese presented its away kit for the new 2022 season.

 

2:17 PM2 days ago

Udinese Statements

Makengo spoke before the match: "I always want to improve. This year I want to play well, score more goals and give more assists. I don't set limits for myself. Scoring in every game is impossible, but I want to help as much as I can". 
2:12 PM2 days ago

We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute match between Udinese and Chelsea. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed line-ups. 
2:07 PM2 days ago

1:57 PM2 days ago

1:52 PM2 days ago

Chelsea Statement

Tomas Tuchel spoke ahead of the match: 'Toni [Rudiger] played on the left side and he was not a left-footed guy, so maybe Kalidou can play there because he plays in a back four on the left side, but let's see what is possible. It's not just about bringing in players for numbers; we need numbers, we also need quality, so we will make some decisions late, not only about players but also about systems. Ideally we would like to have a left back."

'I think it was not a structural problem, as we also conceded two goals [in the second half] with a quintet and two number 6s that we are very used to playing. The behavior was much more important. It's more important how we play in a structure and not so important what we play."

'We have to be more alive, we have to be more aggressive. The level of commitment and the level of physical input was simply not enough against Arsenal.

"The adaptation of the position, the joy of helping each other, the joy of working together, that's what was absolutely missing."

"But this is not a time to destroy my group, because my group of players is a very, very, very nice, very hard-working group and that's not going to change. But this is the honest analysis of this game and it's not worth talking about.'

1:47 PM2 days ago

How are Chelsea coming into the game?

Chelsea come into this game after losing to Arsenal four goals to nil, so in this game they will be looking to beat the Italian side.

1:42 PM2 days ago

How does Udinese arrive?

Udinese arrives to this match after beating Pafos FC, they will look to continue adding victories to get in great shape for the next season.

1:37 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Stadio Friuli.

The match Udinese vs Chelsea will be played at the MK Stadium located in Udine, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 25,132 people. 
1:32 PM2 days ago

