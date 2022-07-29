Goals and Highlights: Udinese 1-3 Chelsea in Friendly Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
94'
89'
80'
74'
67'
54'
51'
45'
45'
41'
37'
33'
24'
20'
13'
6'
0'
Chelsea: LineUp
Udinese: LineUp
To the court
At home
They arrived
New player
He is leaving!
Just in time
New jersey!
Udinese Statements
We're back!
Stay tuned for the Udinese vs Chelsea live stream.
How to watch Udinese vs Chelsea Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is the match Udinese vs Chelsea friendly match for the new 2022 season?
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Panama: 14:00 hours
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 01:00 a.m. ET
Spain: 21:00 hours
Chelsea Statement
'I think it was not a structural problem, as we also conceded two goals [in the second half] with a quintet and two number 6s that we are very used to playing. The behavior was much more important. It's more important how we play in a structure and not so important what we play."
'We have to be more alive, we have to be more aggressive. The level of commitment and the level of physical input was simply not enough against Arsenal.
"The adaptation of the position, the joy of helping each other, the joy of working together, that's what was absolutely missing."
"But this is not a time to destroy my group, because my group of players is a very, very, very nice, very hard-working group and that's not going to change. But this is the honest analysis of this game and it's not worth talking about.'
How are Chelsea coming into the game?
How does Udinese arrive?