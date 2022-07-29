Highlights: Puebla 0-0 San Luis in Liga MX 2022
Photo: VAVEL

12:14 AM9 hours ago

Summary

12:00 AM9 hours ago

12:00 AM9 hours ago

THE MATCH IS OVER

The match ends at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Puebla and Atlético San Luis split points at the end of Saturday's matchday 6.
11:46 PM9 hours ago

80´

Gustavo Ferrareis crosses the ball but it misses the post.
11:38 PM10 hours ago

71´

Rodrigo Dourado leaves the field and Andres Iniestra enters the field.
11:31 PM10 hours ago

64

Barovero sends Barovero's save to the corner to prevent Puebla's first goal.
10:56 PM10 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF

At the end of the first half, Puebla and San Luis tied goalless at the moment. 
10:47 PM10 hours ago

39´

Jordy Cortizo leaves the match due to injury. Pablo Parra will take his place.
10:40 PM11 hours ago

33´

Jordy Cortizo takes a shot from outside the box, however, the mistimed shot crashes into the spectacular
10:29 PM11 hours ago

22´

Mancuello's shot goes over Barovero's goal.
10:23 PM11 hours ago

16´

Zanabria's left-footed shot hits the crossbar and Puebla is saved
10:20 PM11 hours ago

12´

Güemez's shot from long distance goes over Anthony Silva's goal.
10:11 PM11 hours ago

PUEBLA COMES CLOSE! Omar Fernández comes close to scoring the first goal but misses his shot and misses the first one
10:01 PM11 hours ago

THE GAME STARTS

Game starts at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Puebla takes on San Luis
9:47 PM11 hours ago

WE WILL BEGIN IN A FEW MOMENTS

In a couple of minutes we will start the broadcast of Puebla vs Atlético de San Luis, matchday 6 of the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022. 
9:45 PM12 hours ago

THE PLAYER TO FOLLOW

Liga MX mentions that Diego de Buen will be the player to follow for La Franja. This player could tip the scales in favor of Puebla.

9:42 PM12 hours ago

LINE-UP LISTS

These are the lineups that Puebla and Atlético de San Luis are sending out for today's match at the Cuahtémoc. 
9:30 PM12 hours ago

POBLANOS ON A ROLL

The team coached by Lacarmón has managed to score at least one goal against San Luis in the last 6 matches they have played, where they have achieved a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, so they will be looking for the streak to continue this Saturday. 
9:25 PM12 hours ago

HIS NEXT DUELS

Puebla will face Toluca at Estadio Nemesio Diez in midweek and then return home to host Dani Alves and his Pumas, who are looking to dominate Liga MX. On the other side, San Luis faces Juárez in midweek at the border and from there they will travel to Aguascalientes to face the Rayos del Necaxa at the Estadio Victoria. 
9:23 PM12 hours ago

THE ISSUE OF LACARMÓN

In the middle of the week, Nicolás Larcamón was involved in the middle of the controversy, as several reports pointed out that the Puebla coach did not have his papers in order to work in Mexico, so he should be suspended from his activities with the Pueblota. However, Liga MX confirmed that all these were mere rumors and that the Argentinean was carrying out his duties in a legal manner. 
9:06 PM12 hours ago

HOW DID SAN LUIS FARE?

Atlético de San Luis received Cruz Azul at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, and the locals tried to get the ball into the goal defended by Sebastián Jurado, but the tie could not be broken and both teams ended up splitting points. 
9:03 PM12 hours ago

HOW DID LA FRANJA FARE?

Puebla traveled to Monterrey to face Rayados at the Steel Giant, the Lacarboys had the obligation to continue adding in the tournament and get the victory to continue in the top positions of the general table, however, a shot by Stefan Medina ended up sowing Puebla's hopes and snatching the three points. 
9:02 PM12 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in Liga MX, Puebla welcomes Atlético de San Luis to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for Matchday 6 of the Mexican championship. Both teams didn't have the opportunity to get three points in their last match, so they will be looking for something different now and to continue climbing positions in the general table. 
3:35 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Puebla vs San Luis Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs San Luis match.
3:30 PM2 days ago

What time is Puebla vs San Luis match for Liga MX game?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs LuIS of 30th July in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 PM

Bolivia: 21:00 PM

Brazil: 23:00 PM

Chile: 22:00 PM

Colombia: 21:00 PM

Ecuador: 21:00 PM

USA (ET): 22:00 PM in TUDN USA

Spain: 3:00 AM

Mexico: 21:00 PM

Paraguay: 21:00 PM

Peru: 22:00 PM

Uruguay: 23:00 PM

Venezuela: 21:00 PM

3:25 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this player from San Luis:

For this match, the player to watch will be Javier Güemez, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Javier Güemez has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, and was also one of the key players this year for San Luis to reach the playoffs.

 

3:20 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Puebla player:

For this match, as always, Martin Barragan will be the player to watch for the Roosters. The Mexican forward is the lacarboys' offense, he is in charge of generating, looking for the ball and opening the space to look for a shot that allows him to put Puebla up on the scoreboard. In addition, his great experience and command of the small area make him a demon for rival defenses.

3:15 PM2 days ago

Last San Luis lineup:

M. Barovero; R. Chávez, F. León, R. Juárez, A. Cruz; F. Waller, A. Iniestra, J. Güemez, J. Sanabria; A. Hernández, J. Murillo.
3:10 PM2 days ago

Puebla's last lineup:

A. Silva; L. Jaques, D. de Buen, E. González; M. Araújo, F. Mancuello, I. Moreno, I. Reyes, G. Ferrareis; M. Barragán, O. Fernández.
3:05 PM2 days ago

Background:

Puebla and San Luis have met on a total of 15 occasions (4 wins for Puebla, 7 wins for Atletico San Luis and 4 draws) where the advantage is in favor of San Luis, also, in goals, it is the San Luis team who has the advantage with 21 goals scored over Puebla's 20. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 10 of the Clausura 2021 where Atlético San Luis won 2-1 against Puebla.
3:00 PM2 days ago

About the Stadium

The Cuauhtémoc Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Puebla and is the current home of Puebla Futbol Club, a team that plays in the Liga MX or First Division of Mexico. It has hosted the World Cup twice: 1970 and 1986.

The Coloso de las Maravillas is the fifth stadium with the largest capacity in Mexico, with an approximate capacity of 51,726 spectators and is also the tallest stadium in Mexico with a height of 45.9 meters from street level to the roof.

Since its reinauguration on November 18, 2015, the Cuauhtémoc stadium became the first stadium in Mexico to be completely covered with an ETFE façade just as some Stadiums in Europe how the Allianz Arena or the Nuevo San Mamés are made with this same material.

2:55 PM2 days ago

They want to win on the road

For their part, San Luis received Cruz Azul in midweek on the Alfonso Lastras pitch. Although the locals tried and tried to score the winning goal, the goal simply did not want to be present in the match and San Luis tied 0-0 with Cruz Azul in the middle of the week. However, little by little, San Luis has shown on the field that they want to achieve what they did in the previous tournament and get into the playoffs or even think about the playoffs, so they will try to give a blow on the table and get a victory at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, but to do so, they will have to play a great game against one of the most regular teams in the league.
2:50 PM2 days ago

Puebla must face up to the challenge and win at home

The Puebla team fell in their midweek match against Rayados de Monterrey in the Sultana del Norte, the team coached by Nicolás Lacarmón went to the Steel Giant with the hope of getting three points and getting back to the top of the overall standings, however, a solitary goal by Stefan Medina ended up dashing the hopes of La Franja and once and for all giving the three points to the team from Monterrey. Now, Lacarmón and company will have to make their home ground count to get back to winning ways and take three points.
2:45 PM2 days ago

The road to the title begins

Liga MX is back with all the action and excitement of every tournament, in this tournament the teams only had a month to prepare themselves to start a new adventure called Apertura 2022, a championship that will have a high intensity without rest from now until November, so this time the teams will have to give 100% at all times to win the championship at the end of the road. For this matchday 6, the Puebla lacarboys will receive San Luis at the Cuahtémoc Stadium. On the one hand, the Pueblanos need to get three points and be at the top of the table, while on the other hand, San Luis is looking to continue its ascent and be in playoff positions.
2:40 PM2 days ago

Kick-off time

The Puebla vs San Luis match will be played at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
2:35 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Puebla vs San Luis!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
