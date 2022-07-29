Goals and Highlights Inter Milan 2-2 Lyon: in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
It's over
Inter and Lyon drew 2-2 in this friendly, the match began with great intensity, but as time progressed, the pace was slowing down, the changes were the ones that most affected the pace.
90'
4 minutes of compensation are added.
87'
Both teams are now just playing the ball, they are content with the result.
82'
Inter substitution, André Onana comes off and Alex Cordaz enters.
Lyon substitution, Karl Toko Ekambi and Alexandre Lacazette come off for Bradley Barcola and Tino Kadewere.
77'
Lyon substitution, Lucas Paquetá comes off for Moussa Dembélé.
75'
Inter substitute Nicolò Barella, Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco for Kristjan Asllani, Robin Gosens and Roberto Gagliardini.
72'
Lyon substitute Henrique Silva Milagres for Nicolas Tagliafico.
65'
Inter substitution, Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku come off for Joaquin Correa and Edin Dzeko.
65'
GOOOOOAL! from Inter, Nicolò Barella scored in front of the goalkeeper with a little hat trick, after a great pass from Lautaro Martinez that left him alone in front of the goal.
60'
Triple substitution for Inter, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Milan Skriniar and Milan Skriniar, for Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessandro Bastoni and Danilo D`Ambrosio.
56'
Inter are motivated after the goal, they are looking for the equalizer in every way.
51'
GOOOOL! for Inter, Romelu Lukaku headed the ball into the box, beating the goalkeeper and cutting the lead.
50'
GOAL! Lyon's Rayan Cherki popped up after a series of rebounds in the Italian box, where the post saved them, but the ball fell to Cherki, making it 2-0.
46'
Lyon substitute Tetê for Rayan Cherki.
45'
Inter 0-1 Lyon second half kicks off.
45+2'
The first half of Lyon's win over Inter is over, in a match full of yellow cards and infringements.
45'
Lucas Paquetá is shown the yellow card.
Two minutes of stoppage time are added.
40'
Alessandro Bastoni is cautioned, becoming the Italians' third cautionable player.
36'
Another yellow for Marcelo Brozović, where he clashes with the referee and tempers flare.
33'
Despite going behind, the Italians play the ball in their area, waiting for a mistake.
Another yellow card for Karl Toko Ekambi.
31'
GOOOOL! Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette makes it 1-0 after a header from a great cross from Lucas Paqueta, where he was all alone in the box.
30'
Dimarco misses a clear opportunity, the striker found himself in front of the goal on the left flank, trying to cross the ball, but ended up wide.
27'
The pace of the game starts to slow down, both teams not showing the intensity they did at the start.
22'
First yellow of the match, for Denzel Dumfries after cutting off an opponent's pass.
17'
Inter Milan have been dominant in the match, looking for the first goal to give them confidence, but they have not been able to score at the last touch.
12'
Inter's free kick that Di Ambrosio tried to take after a great cross, but the defense sent for a corner kick.
7'
Lyon try to get into the Italian box, but the home side are well positioned in their defense, making it difficult for them to get into the box.
3'
Lukaku came close to opening the scoring, the Belgian appeared in the center of the box to head the ball, but his shot went into the center of the goal and into the hands of Anthony Lopes.
The match kicks off
The match between Inter Milan and Lyon is ready, at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium, where you can see a regular entry by the public.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this friendly match at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium.
They are looking for Pjanic
FC Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic did not have a good season, in Turkey he was not lucky to show his best version, so he will look for a new destination and his team wants him to leave to get rid of the salary mass, so the rumors put him in France with Olympique Lyon, where he already had a step.
The Lyon XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in a friendly match.
The XI of Inter
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in a friendly match.
Increasing revenues
Olympique Lyon continues to recover from the arrival of Covid-19, but still does not reach pre-pandemic figures. Concluding the 2021-2022 (until June 30) with a turnover of 252.5 million euros, up 42% to the previous campaign, as in 2018-2019 last if pandemic effect recorded a turnover of 309 million euros.
They get rid of him
Houssem Aouar has not renewed with Olympique Lyon and the truth is that he is not going to do it, because he wants to find new airs to elevate his career, so the French team got tired of the comings and goings, so they asked him to try to find a team as soon as possible, which will offer the money they want to get for him.
Premier League wants him
Lucas Paqueta continues to add suitors in England. Arsenal and Tottenham have already declared their interest in the Olympique Lyon player, now another candidate joins, Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's team has Paqueta in its list of preferences because there is a possibility that Bernardo Silva could leave in this market, as mentioned by 'L'Équipe'. The Portuguese does not deny leaving for the Spanish League.
Possible departures from Inter
Inter Milan is not living one of its best economic stages and it is possible that it will get rid of some players that at the beginning I mark as non-transferable, now they could be out of the club, so reports Calciomercato, which ensures that several players who have been in the sights of several teams could now be potential sales. The names being bandied about are Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez.
He wants to stay
Edin Dzeko, 36, wants to stay at Inter until the end of his contract in 2023, according to journalist Nicolò Schira, the striker has no intention of moving. As he has knocked down three proposals in recent weeks, being linked with Juventus, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, Dzeko has also peeked into the orbit of Borussia Dortmund.
Back to Inter
Romelu Lukaku had a fleeting spell at Chelsea, arriving for more than 100 million years, being the most expensive signing, after a spell at Inter, having a good start, but now he is back. Through a loan of close to 9 million euros, the Italians extended his loan for another year, according to The Sun.
He swears loyalty
After being linked with Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United, Alessandro Bastoni has sworn loyalty to Inter, being clear about his future.
"I've never had any doubts, I've always wanted to stay at Inter. I have a great relationship with teammates, with the club, I love Milan... there is no reason to leave," he acknowledged.
Tune in here Inter Milan vs Lyon in the Friendly match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milan vs Lyon match in the Friendly match.
What time is Inter Milan vs Lyon match for Friendly match?
This is the start time of the game Inter Milan vs Lyon of 30th in July in several countries:
México: 13:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:30 horas
Chile: 14:30 horas
Colombia: 13:30 horas
Perú: 13:30 horas
EE.UU.: 14:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:30 horas
Uruguay: 15:30 horas
Paraguay: 14:30 horas
España: 20:30 horas
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Lyon and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Lyon in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Lyon in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
Background
The two teams have met on 8 occasions, leaving 2 wins for the French, 2 draws and 4 wins for the Italians, so this friendly will be the opportunity for the French to close the gap.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the Italians and the French, the balance has been in Inter's favor with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, their last meetings being in friendly matches.
How are Inter coming?
The Italians are coming from a narrow defeat against Lens, being their third friendly, in the two previous ones they beat Lugano 4-1 and drew 2 goals against Monaco.
How are Lyon coming along?
The French have played 7 friendlies, in their last 3 they lost twice to Anderlecht by 3-0 and a 5-0 drubbing against Willem II, their last win being by two 2 goals against Feyenoord.
No Alexis
Inter will not have Alexis Sanchez, as the board wants to get rid of the Chilean. Sanchez's future is a mystery for his fans, who are keeping an eye on his possible departure. The club will not consider him for next season, but Sanchez rejected the proposals he has received and could continue his career in another team.
Close to Marseille
The French media "La Provence" reported that Olympique de Marseille insisted again for Alexis Sanchez, since their first offer was rejected. This time, the "Niño Maravilla" seems to have more interest, as the French club would have offered a better contract that would be closer to his demands.
According to information from France, Marseille would accept Sanchez's conditions if he agrees to leave Inter as a free agent. He still has a contract with the Italians until June 2023, so they will have to buy his contract, something they do not want.
According to information from France, Marseille would accept Sanchez's conditions if he agrees to leave Inter as a free agent. He still has a contract with the Italians until June 2023, so they will have to buy his contract, something they do not want.
Watch out for this Inter player
Lautaro Martinez, is the main striker of the team, playing 35 games last season with 21 goals and 3 assists, being at nothing with his team to win the Serie A title, but they ended up losing by two points difference.
Watch out for this Lyon player
Alexandre Lacazette returned to Lyon after five years, he signed for three seasons with the club where he was formed, five years after being in English soccer. After finishing his contract with the 'Gunners', he signed with Lyon until June 30, 2025, according to a statement from the Ligue 1 club, looking to redeem himself because in his last season with Arsenal he played 30 games and scored 4 goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Inter Milan vs Lyon friendly match. The match will take place at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium, at 13:30.