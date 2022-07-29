Highlights and goals: Livingston 1-2 Rangers in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION!
UPCOMING GAMES
07/08 - Dundee United vs Livingston.
END OF THE GAME
+3
84' Rangers change
Out: Lawrence.
80' Yellow
75' Livingston change
Out: Shinnie.
73' WHAT A GOOOOOOOOAL
72' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS
68' WHAT A DEFENSE
66' Rangers changes
Left: Souttar and Kamara.
64'
54' MIRACLE
53' NOT WORTH IT
52'
48'
Change in Rangers
Out: Wright.
STARTED AGAIN
END OF FIRST TIME
45' Yellow
+3
43' Yellow
38'
33' Livingston change
Out: Cancar.
28' ALMOST
26' Yellow
25'
25'
23' Yellow
22'
18' Yellow
10'
4' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR LIVINGSTON
GAME STARTED
1st round games!
🍕 The @PapaJohnsUK Score Predictor is back!
Take on your mates in private leagues, win great weekly and monthly prizes and compete for our grand prize of a cool £1000 cash prize!
Sign up and make your picks by 2:00pm on Saturday! https://t.co/IIkbixijRs pic.twitter.com/sZshURx6In — SPFL (@spfl) July 30, 2022
Livingston!
Here's how the Lions line-up for the @cinchuk Premiership opener live on @ScotlandSky against @RangersFC this afternoon.
Brought to you by @thetalentogroup 👍
LIV vs RAN | #LFCLive | #cinchPremiership pic.twitter.com/VYMwBST8RO — Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) July 30, 2022
Rangers!
🆕 Today's #RangersFC to face @LiviFCOfficial.
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/wwurN2Tvax pic.twitter.com/Bmfsd7xsvw — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 30, 2022
Tune in here Livingston vs Rangers live score
Official announcement
“The SPFL has warmly welcomed the impending kick off of the new football season and restriction-free attendances in Scotland at the start of a League season for the first time since 2019.''
With Covid shutdowns and fan numbers being severely curtailed since 2019/20, this season, which starts on Saturday, will be the first time in three years a League season will kick-off with no pandemic restrictions on attendances.''
Covid restrictions previously led to empty stadiums for the majority of season 2020/21, and reduced attendances at the start of 2021/22.''
And SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has warmly welcomed a return to normality for clubs in the cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2.''
He said: “At the end of every close season, there is always a huge feeling of anticipation amongst fans, players and managers, but this year there is a sense that this is the return of something very special, with clubs able to operate under normal conditions again.''
“The restrictions caused by Covid were hugely difficult for clubs and fans, and the entire Scottish game should be incredibly proud of how it dealt with those enormous challenges.''
“Scottish football is more reliant on gate receipts than the vast majority of other leagues, so getting fans back into the grounds is not only hugely important for the atmosphere and performance in the pitch, it is also crucial for our clubs’ business models.''
“The vast and overwhelming majority of Scottish football fans bring a passion and energy to games that is not found anywhere else. They are the lifeblood of our game. Indeed, SPFL attendances, in normal years, are invariably the highest per head of population in Europe.''
“It would be fantastic if all we are talking about is the quality of the football rather than the unacceptable behaviour of a few fans who cause trouble, and having spoken to clubs across all four divisions, I know they are all hoping for a trouble-free season.''
“While pitch invasions like those which were depressingly frequent down south at the end of last season are not something we commonly see in Scottish football, we are not complacent and in the coming season, we will be working hard with our colleagues at Police Scotland, club safety officers and other authorities to ensure that anyone misbehaving is going to be found and punished severely.''
“Clubs have invested heavily in CCTV systems, stewarding and policing but the vast majority of decent fans also have a crucial role to play in pointing out unacceptable behaviour, so that we can all focus on the things that make Scottish football so uniquely exciting.”
Likely Livingston!
How does Livingston arrive?
Open quotes!
"It took a while to (get to know) the players. The players I had last season, I know them very well now and we also had the five week period where I can get to know more about the players who joined.
"For me é a better start than when I started in November. We've had good weeks of training together and everyone is excited and focused to start the new season.
"We've brought in good players and, with the qualities they have, we can play in different ways, depending on the opponent and how defensively they're going to play", commented the Rangers coach.
"I think we have enough quality to run and also ensure that we have the best scale against the adversary we face."
“Youê always wants to keep their best players and players that make an impact and Alfredo obviously made a big impact in the years he was here. É It's in the club's interest to keep the best players. Obviously we lost Joe and Calvin, but I'm sure the club will do. everything he can to keep our best players, James Tavernier said.
“When I got here, it was a case of trying to get Rangers where we want to be, and over the years, we've gotten better and better. I think everything is fine. showing it. Youê looks at the players we're joining and sees; teams like Southampton and Ajax joining our players and é what youê has – great teams coming in, commented the captain.