Highlights and goals: Livingston 1-2 Rangers in Scottish Premiership
Photo: Disclosure / Rangers

9:03 AMa day ago

9:01 AMa day ago

UPCOMING GAMES

02/08 - Union x Rangers

07/08 - Dundee United vs Livingston.

8:54 AMa day ago

END OF THE GAME

Livingston 1-2 Rangers.
8:51 AMa day ago

+3

Let's go to 93 minutes.
8:48 AMa day ago

84' Rangers change

Entered: Ryan Jack

Out: Lawrence.

8:41 AMa day ago

80' Yellow

Colak received a card.
8:38 AMa day ago

75' Livingston change

Entered: Anderson

Out: Shinnie.

8:35 AMa day ago

73' WHAT A GOOOOOOOOAL

Tavernier took a very classy free-kick in the left corner of goalkeeper George. Rangers turn.
8:33 AMa day ago

72' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

After a cross in the area, Arfield appeared between the defenders and headed in the left corner of goalkeeper George. Game tied.

 

8:29 AMa day ago

68' WHAT A DEFENSE

After a cross, Tavernier climbed higher than the defense and goalkeeper George saved Livingston.

 

8:27 AMa day ago

66' Rangers changes

Joined: Sands and Arfield

Left: Souttar and Kamara.

8:25 AMa day ago

64'

Rangers play on the offensive field.

 

8:17 AMa day ago

54' MIRACLE

After Barisic's cross, the ball was heading towards the goal, but Livingston's goalkeeper saved it. On the rebound inside the small area, Tillman finished with force and George did a miracle to avoid Rangers' equalizer. What a bid.

 

8:15 AMa day ago

53' NOT WORTH IT

After a cross, Colak went up alone and sent it to the goal, but the flag marked offside.
8:13 AMa day ago

52'

In counterattack, Nouble won the mark, entered the area, tried to dribble, but failed. The ball rolled, but the kick went too high.

 

8:09 AMa day ago

48'

Tavernier received on the right, took it to the middle and tried the placed shot, but it came out too weak.
8:06 AMa day ago

Change in Rangers

Entered: Tillman

Out: Wright.

8:05 AMa day ago

STARTED AGAIN

Livingston beat Rangers 1-0.
7:49 AMa day ago

END OF FIRST TIME

Livingston 1-0 Rangers.
7:47 AMa day ago

45' Yellow

Kelly was sorely missed and received a card.
7:46 AMa day ago

+3

Let's go to 48 minutes.
7:44 AMa day ago

43' Yellow

Souttar missed and received a card.
7:40 AMa day ago

38'

Another cross in the Rangers area. The ball went live and Nouble tried the shot, but the ball exploded on the mark.
7:36 AMa day ago

33' Livingston change

Entered: Cristian Montañ

Out: Cancar.

7:30 AMa day ago

28' ALMOST

After a free kick in the area, defender Obileye went up alone and headed in the hands of goalkeeper McLaughlin. What a chance Livingston missed.
7:27 AMa day ago

26' Yellow

Goldson fouled Nouble hard, ended the counterattack and received a card.
7:26 AMa day ago

25'

Ball possession: 18 vs 82.
7:26 AMa day ago

25'

Tavernier rolled to Lawrecene, who risked the bomb from far away, but the ball went too high and went out without danger.
7:23 AMa day ago

23' Yellow

Philip Cancar received a card after a hard foul.
7:23 AMa day ago

22'

Rangers exchange passes on offense.
7:20 AMa day ago

18' Yellow

Glen Kamara missed and received the first card of the game.
7:11 AMa day ago

10'

After conceding the goal, Rangers play on the offensive field in search of a tie.
7:07 AMa day ago

4' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR LIVINGSTON

After a kick from the goalkeeper to the attack, Nicky Devlin deflected it with his head and the ball was left to Joel Nouble, who inside the area, finished through coverage and scored a beautiful goal for Livingston.
7:01 AMa day ago

GAME STARTED

Livingston 0-0 Rangers
6:43 AMa day ago

1st round games!

6:42 AMa day ago

Livingston!

6:41 AMa day ago

Rangers!

3:35 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Livingston vs Rangers live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Livingston vs Rangers live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
3:30 PM2 days ago

Official announcement

The SPFL has issued a statement urging fans to showcase all that is good about Scottish football.

“The SPFL has warmly welcomed the impending kick off of the new football season and restriction-free attendances in Scotland at the start of a League season for the first time since 2019.''

With Covid shutdowns and fan numbers being severely curtailed since 2019/20, this season, which starts on Saturday, will be the first time in three years a League season will kick-off with no pandemic restrictions on attendances.''

Covid restrictions previously led to empty stadiums for the majority of season 2020/21, and reduced attendances at the start of 2021/22.''

And SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has warmly welcomed a return to normality for clubs in the cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2.''

He said: “At the end of every close season, there is always a huge feeling of anticipation amongst fans, players and managers, but this year there is a sense that this is the return of something very special, with clubs able to operate under normal conditions again.''

“The restrictions caused by Covid were hugely difficult for clubs and fans, and the entire Scottish game should be incredibly proud of how it dealt with those enormous challenges.''

“Scottish football is more reliant on gate receipts than the vast majority of other leagues, so getting fans back into the grounds is not only hugely important for the atmosphere and performance in the pitch, it is also crucial for our clubs’ business models.''

“The vast and overwhelming majority of Scottish football fans bring a passion and energy to games that is not found anywhere else. They are the lifeblood of our game. Indeed, SPFL attendances, in normal years, are invariably the highest per head of population in Europe.''

Photo: Publicity/Livingston
“It would be fantastic if all we are talking about is the quality of the football rather than the unacceptable behaviour of a few fans who cause trouble, and having spoken to clubs across all four divisions, I know they are all hoping for a trouble-free season.''

“While pitch invasions like those which were depressingly frequent down south at the end of last season are not something we commonly see in Scottish football, we are not complacent and in the coming season, we will be working hard with our colleagues at Police Scotland, club safety officers and other authorities to ensure that anyone misbehaving is going to be found and punished severely.''

“Clubs have invested heavily in CCTV systems, stewarding and policing but the vast majority of decent fans also have a crucial role to play in pointing out unacceptable behaviour, so that we can all focus on the things that make Scottish football so uniquely exciting.”

3:25 PM2 days ago

Likely Livingston!

Konovalov; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Montano; Pitman, Kelly, Shinnie; Bahamboula, Nouble, Anderson.
3:20 PM2 days ago

How does Livingston arrive?

The 2022-23  Livingston season has already started, unlike Rangers, who were playing friendlies. The team played two pre-season friendlies, lost 3-0 to Greenock Morton and thrashed Linlithgow Rose 6-0. In addition, they played in some League Cup games. The team fell into Group G and already played in four matches, where he won three and lost one. Livingston occupies the second position behind Inverness CT, which has two points more.
3:15 PM2 days ago

Open quotes!

"É always strange, or different, when youê he arrives mid-season because he knows the players, but he also doesn't know them because he's never worked with them,” said Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"It took a while to (get to know) the players. The players I had last season, I know them very well now and we also had the five week period where I can get to know more about the players who joined.

"For me é a better start than when I started in November. We've had good weeks of training together and everyone is excited and focused to start the new season.

"We've brought in good players and, with the qualities they have, we can play in different ways, depending on the opponent and how defensively they're going to play", commented the Rangers coach.

"I think we have enough quality to run and also ensure that we have the best scale against the adversary we face."

“Youê always wants to keep their best players and players that make an impact and Alfredo obviously made a big impact in the years he was here. É It's in the club's interest to keep the best players. Obviously we lost Joe and Calvin, but I'm sure the club will do. everything he can to keep our best players, James Tavernier said.

“When I got here, it was a case of trying to get Rangers where we want to be, and over the years, we've gotten better and better. I think everything is fine. showing it. Youê looks at the players we're joining and sees; teams like Southampton and Ajax joining our players and é what youê has – great teams coming in, commented the captain.

3:10 PM2 days ago

Likely Rangers!

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lawrence, Kamara, Lundstram; Matondo, Kent, Colak.
3:05 PM2 days ago

How does the Rangers arrive?

Rangers had an uneven pre-season. In four games, they won two against Blackpool and West Ham, but lost to Sunderland and Tottenham. Last season, the team came close to winning a triple crown, already; who were Scottish Cup champions, but came second in the Premiership with just four points behind champions Celtic, as well as being runner-up in the Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt after tying in time. normal and lose on penalties.
3:00 PM2 days ago

WILL START!

The Celtics é the current champion of the competition. They won last season, four points ahead of Rangers, and won the 52º Premiership title.
Photo: Publicity/Scottish Premiership
2:55 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at Almondvale Stadium

The Livingston vs Rangers match will be played at the Almondvale Stadium with a capacity of 9.500 people.
2:50 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Scottish Premiership: Livingston vs Rangers match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
