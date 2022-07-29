Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Antalyaspor in Friendly Game 2022
Summary!

Final Score

Game is Over

The match ends, thank you for joining us in the transmission of the Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Antalyaspor match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
80'

Greater possession of Antalyaspor, Dortmund waits patiently to do damage on the counterattack.
65'

The roles are reversed and now it is Antalyaspor that is pushing to take the lead.
59'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! Alassane Ndao's header to tie the match.
55'

Greater pressure from Antalyaspor in this second half, the Turks are looking for a tie at home.
45'

Start the second half.
Halftime

The first 45 minutes of the game are over, with Dortmund better off despite not being their main team. We go into the break with an advantage by the minimum for the Germans.
35'

The fight continues in midfield and both teams seek to impose conditions.
25'

Greater insistence from Dortmund that seeks to get hold of the ball and increase the score. The Antalyaspor arc begins to have constant arrivals.
15'

The game keeps fighting in midfield, from Dortmund looking for the second in the game.
7'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Julian Brandt takes advantage of a rebound inside the area and scores the first of the game.
0'

The match kicks off at the Fußballpark BVB Hohenbuschei.
From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Borussia Dortmund: Lotka, Bueno, Suver, Eberwein, Kamara, Semic, Fink and Pohlmann.
Antalyaspor: Alperen, Ataberk, Floranus, Soner, Mehmedi, Ufuk, Mustafa, Ghacha, Cemali, Sinan and Hakan.
About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the game and the previous protocols.
Borussia lineup!

With this team comes Dortmund for today's game:
Antalyaspor starting XI!

This is the eleven with which Antalyaspor jumps into this friendly duel:
Breaking news

Unfortunately, the German club reported the loss of Sébastien Haller for the next few months, indefinitely, this derived from the testicular tumor and he will undergo chemotherapy treatments. Haller was one of Borussia Dortmund's new signings to cover Erling Haaland's departure up front, we wish the player a speedy recovery.
Near the start of the leagues

This is the last preparation match for both teams ahead of the start of their respective championships, on date 1 Dortmund will host Bayern Leverkusen at the start of the Bundesliga, while Antalyaspor will do the same with Galatasaray in the start of the Super Lig. So today we can see lineups closer to what would be the starting eleven for the regular season.
Looking for the game?

The match can be followed by the YouTube signal on the Borussia Dortmund channel, the broadcast will start at 9:55.
The end of the preseason!

All set in the Fußballpark BVB Hohenbuschei for Dortmund's final pre-season game:
Last duel!

This is the first time both teams have met. Unfortunately, we will not see the starters of the German team. This is because yesterday they played the first round of the DFB-Pokal 2022-2023.
Here we go!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the game between Dortmund and Antalyaspor at the Fußballpark BVB Hohenbuschei. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game?

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Borussia Dortmund vs Antalyaspor, as well as the latest information from the Fußballpark BVB Hohenbuschei. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will not be broadcast on television, but you can follow it on YouTube on the Borussia Dortmund channel.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!

The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development, Bellingham is one of the new jewels of Dortmund and, after the departure of Haaland, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all team competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, in addition to being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him one of the most important references in England ahead of the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure a place in the final squad for his team heading to Qatar.
Photo: BVB
How does the Dortmund get here?

Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting you against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, BVB has presented 7 additions, including Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against Bavaria. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarter Finals.
Luiz Adriano, a must see player!

The Antalyaspor striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his sports career with the team and now he will seek to show his quality and help the team fight at the top of the Süper Lig. During last season, he arrived in the winter market and played 16 games, where he scored 4 goals and gave 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
Photo: Antalyaspor
How does the Antalyaspor arrive?

Antalyaspor is presented to this preparation duel with the aim that the team fight for a ticket to one of the European championships within the Süper Lig of Turkey, last season they finished in seventh position with 59 points after 16 victories, 11 draws and 11 losses. The team has made great changes for a new season, so far, they have made 7 additions, with Haji Wright, Sam Larson and Ömer Toprak being the most prominent. The Antalyaspor team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the Süper Lig in search of qualifying for a UEFA championship.
Where's the game?

The Fußballpark BVB Hohenbuschei located in the city of Dortmund will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their preseason ahead of the start of the European Leagues. This stadium has a capacity for 2,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Photo: BVB
Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Antalyaspor friendly match, corresponding to the preparation duel of both teams for the 2022-2023 European Leagues. The match will take place at the Fußballpark BVB Hohenbuschei, at 11 o'clock.
