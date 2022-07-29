Goals and Summary of Southampton 1-2 Villarreal in friendly match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:55 AM21 hours ago

Summary

11:53 AM21 hours ago

Thank you for tuning in

Follow all the content that VAVEL Mexico has for you.
11:49 AM21 hours ago

90'

Match ends Southampton 1-2 Villarreal.
11:43 AMa day ago

85'

Last minutes of the match, Villarreal is taking the victory with 5 minutes left.
11:37 AMa day ago

80'

The intensity of the match has dropped, both teams have stopped attacking.
11:32 AMa day ago

75'

Gooool for Villarreal and once again the yellows take the lead.
11:26 AMa day ago

70'

Southampton keeps pressing and is looking for a goal to turn the game around.
11:22 AMa day ago

65'

Goooool for Southampton to tie the match.
11:20 AMa day ago

This is how Villarreal scored

11:16 AMa day ago

60'

The game does not change pace and Villarreal continues with the minimal advantage in the match.
11:13 AMa day ago

55'

Modifications are made to the two teams.
11:08 AMa day ago

50'

Southampton starts with more danger, looking for the goal that gives them the tie.
11:04 AMa day ago

45'

The second half begins.
10:47 AMa day ago

45'

First half ends Southampton 0-1 Villarreal.
10:40 AMa day ago

40'

Last minutes of the first half, the yellow submarine is taking the lead to the break.
10:34 AMa day ago

35'

Villarreal looks to add to the score in a great game for the Yellows.
10:29 AMa day ago

30'

Very little danger is generated by Southampton who fail to create dangerous plays.
10:24 AMa day ago

25'

Villarreal dominates the match after the first score.
10:18 AMa day ago

17'

Goooool of Villarreal opens the scoreboard.
10:15 AMa day ago

15'

Both teams started cold and have yet to attack dangerously in a sluggish start.
10:09 AMa day ago

10'

Southampton is also gradually trying to generate dangerous plays.
10:07 AMa day ago

5'

The match kicks off and Villarreal takes possession of the ball.
10:02 AMa day ago

Kickoff

The match between Southampton and Villarreal kicks off.
9:50 AMa day ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the kick-off of the match and the teams are about to take the field for the opening whistle in this friendly match.
9:49 AMa day ago

End of warm-up

The two teams have finished warming up and are getting ready in the locker room for the kickoff.
9:44 AMa day ago

Lineup Villarreal

9:39 AMa day ago

Grand entrance

A great entry is seen at St Mary's, the stadium will be almost full for the fans to enjoy this match ahead of the start of the European leagues.
9:34 AMa day ago

Already warming up

The two teams warm up and prepare on the field for the start of the match.
9:29 AMa day ago

Lineup Southampton

This is the lineup of the English team.

9:24 AMa day ago

Last Game

In their last friendly match, Villarreal defeated Reims by the minimum difference, while Southampton defeated Monaco 3-1, this way both teams arrive.
9:19 AMa day ago

Already in the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium and are getting ready to warm up on the field.
9:14 AMa day ago

Fans

Little by little, the fans of both teams arrive at St Mary's for the start of a match that promises plenty of excitement and goals.
9:09 AMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Southampton vs Villarreal LIVE.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Villarreal, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:04 AMa day ago

Where to watch the game Southampton vs Villarreal?

The Southampton vs Villarreal match will be broadcasted on television on ESPN and in streaming on Star+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
8:59 AMa day ago

Absences

In this match both teams will be able to count on a full roster for what will be the last friendly match, with no injured or suspended players, everything is in place for a great match.
8:54 AMa day ago

Last Lineup Villarreal

This is Villarreal's latest lineup.
8:49 AMa day ago

Last Lineup Southampton

This is Southampton Last Lineup.

8:44 AMa day ago

Background

These two clubs have never met in friendly matches, and this will be the first time, but the odds are in favor of the Yellow Submarine, who will be the favorites to win the last match of preparation for the start of the Spanish league.
8:39 AMa day ago

Key Player Villarreal

Gerard Moreno:

Spanish forward of 30 years old and with great experience in Spanish soccer is one of the legends of the yellow submarine, in the last tournament in La Liga, he had 17 games played and 9 goals scored, he is also a national team member with Spain with whom he has 17 games as a starter and 5 goals scored, he will look to have a great campaign with Villarreal and thus earn a place with Spain for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

8:34 AMa day ago

Key Player Southampton

James Ward-Prowse:

British-born footballer, he is 27 years old in the last Premier League tournament he had 36 games played and 10 goals scored, he is one of the best players of Southampton, he is a national team player with England with whom he has 11 games played and 2 goals, he will look to reach very high with his teams in August when the Premier League starts again.

8:29 AMa day ago

St Mary's stadium

It is the stadium of the Southampton club, located in the South of England, was inaugurated on August 1, 2001 and has a capacity for 32,689 spectators, was named elite stadium by UEFA, is one of the most beautiful stadiums in England and will be the scene where tomorrow Southampton and Villarreal will face each other in a friendly match ahead of the start of their respective tournaments that will start the first week of August.

8:24 AMa day ago

Good morning VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the Southampton vs Villarreal live stream, corresponding to the Friendly Match. The match will take place at St Mary's Stadium.
VAVEL Logo