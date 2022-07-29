Highlights and goals: Porto 3-0 Tondela in Portuguese Supercup
Photo: Publicity/Porto

06/08 - Porto x Marítimo

06/08 - Nacional x Tondela.

IT'S CHAMPION!

Porto is champion of the Supercopa de Portugal for the 23rd time in its history.
END OF THE GAME

Porto 3-0 Tondela.
91' Change at Tondela

Entered: Rodrigo Coelho

Out: Archangel.

+3

Let's go to 93 minutes.
87' Changes in Porto

Enter: Gabriel Veron and Bruno Costa

Out: Taremi and Pepê.

86' Change at Tondela

Enter: Rúben Fonseca

Out: Undabarrena.

83' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PORTO

Taremi received a pass, dominated and scored Porto's third goal of the game.
80' Change at Tondela

Entered: Lacava

Out: Jota Gonçalves.

70' Changes in Porto

Entered: Eustaqui and Galen

Out: Loader and Grujic.

64' Yellow

Grujic received a card for a hard foul.
63' Yellow

Rafael Barbosa got a card for a complaint.
59' Yellow

Uribe received a yellow card.
5:07 PM16 hours ago

58'

Tondela starts to leave a little more for the offensive field.
51'

Zaidu advanced with speed to the left, won the mark and found Namaso inside the area, but the Porto player was disarmed.
49' ALMOST

Namaso received, took off the marking and tried to cover, but the ball went through the right. Almost the third.
Change in Tondela

Entered: Rafael Barbosa

Out: Khacef.

Moving in Porto

In: Toni Martínez

Out: Evanilson.

STARTED AGAIN

Porto won 2-0.
END OF FIRST TIME

Porto 2-0 Tondela.
+3

Let's go to 48 minutes.
43' WHAT A DEFENSE

Namaso received a pass inside the area and hit, Niasse made a great save. Almost the third.
38' Yellow

After review, the referee kept the yellow card for Khacef.
36' VAR

Khacef received a yellow card for a hard foul on João Mário, but VAR called the field referee to analyze a possible expulsion for the Tondela player.
32' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PORTO

Taremi lined up, passed between two markers inside the area and finished. Goalkeeper Niasse slipped and the ball hit the left post. Evanílson took advantage of the rebound and sent it to the back of the goal.
30' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PORTO

After a corner kick, Evanílson climbed higher than the defense at the first post and deflected it. The ball was left for Taremi, who freed from the second post, only pushed it to the back of the goal.
28' AMAZING

Zaidu took a corner in the area, on the rebound, Namaso finished with a volley. Niasse made a miraculous save.
26' WHAT A DANGER

João Mário received on the right and crossed low into the area. Evanílson arrived with a first strike and goalkeeper Niasse made a good save in the middle of the goal.
25'

Porto exchange passes in midfield.
18'

The game is fiercely contested in midfield.
12'

Taremi got a rebound at the edge of the area and released the bomb, but the ball went too high.
9' SPECTACULAR

After lifting in the area, Grujic headed towards Taremi, who freed from marking and inside the small area, finished with the first shot. Goalkeeper Niasse made a spectacular save and avoided the goal.

 

8' Yellow

Sérgio Conceição received a card for a complaint.
6' ALMOST

Zaidu took a corner in the area, Namaso went up alone and headed in the right corner. Niasse made a great save.
2'

Arcanjo took a free-kick in the area, the ball passed with danger throughout the area and went out.

 

GAME STARTED

Porto 0-0 Tondela.
ALL READY!

The Portuguese Supercup will begin.
Tondela!

3:18 PM18 hours ago

BIGGEST CHAMPIONS

22 - Porto

9 - Sporting

8 - Benfica

3 - Boavista

1 - Vitória de Guimarães.

Porto!

3:07 PM18 hours ago

THE STAGE!

3:06 PM18 hours ago

Tondela!

Tune in here Porto vs Tondela live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Porto vs Tondela live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
Open quotes!

“In relation to à pre-season and à preparation for this game has been normal within the spirit of commitment and dedication, of great ambition that I demand so that the group can give a positive response in all games and win ; them. In relation to à possibility of equaling the record of titles of a manager in the club, I am worried about the one of tomorrow, that é the most important thing", said the coach from Porto.

“A difficult team, practically the same team that faced us in the Cup final, although with a different coach. My focus isá in tomorrow's opponent, we were attentive to the games that Tondela played. The options have been reduced by the problems that the Tondela goes through, but there are many kids that have emerged from quality training. Weakness or not depends on what we do, we are the team that has the obligation to win the game for the weight that the club has in Portuguese football and in this competition. Increasingly, teams are well equipped with capable people. I don't expect an easy game tomorrow. My energy went to everything I can control, I'm not a manager to evaluate business, I train the players I have. I'm sure there is; very capable people in this club that in the last 40 years have already got used to managing the club well, namely the President”.

 “Whether it will take time or not, depends on what he demonstrates. Veron was hired à image of other young people with great potential. According to what are the characteristics of the players, they need their adaptation time, but he has everything to succeed in the Portuguese championship and in Europe. For him to be hired, I knew the qualities and now é a matter of time and adaptation, it depends on what he demonstrates daily”.

Defender Pepe also participated in the Porto press conference.

“Play tomorrow's gameã with the utmost seriousness”: “É a title that we want to win, we want to make the fans happy, the team is ready to go. well and confident, we know it will be an extremely difficult game, all the finals are and the team will do their best to get the title. About his physical condition at age 39, he briefly explained: “I feel good, happy, privileged because I really like what I do, I'm fine”.

“Every day is a challenge for me. É a challenge to represent this great club, I agree with the responsibility and conscience of representing FC Porto and I feel privileged to be able to make my contribution to the club”.

''Not only; for our club, but for our football, having a coach like our é Amazing. Lucky for the players who can work with him because they know that the requirement is é maximum, but we also know that we will reap the rewards. Lucky for the club to be able to have a coach like our mister and the important é he will be here; and be able to continue his spectacular work”.

“We are all leaders. I'm a player, I obey my coach and it's up to me to respond and give my best on the field. New players are players that we try to make as comfortable as possible so that, when called upon, they can contribute à team”, he finished.

Probable Porto!

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Iván Marcano, Pepe, Zaiudu Sanusi; Bruno Costa, Uribe, Eustáquio; Pepê, Taremi, Evanilson.
How does Porto arrive?

Porto was champion of the Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup. Won all three pre-season friendlies against Portimonense, Arouca and Mônaco. The team hasn't lost a match for a while; seven games, being seven victories. The úlast defeat was on April 25th of this year, against Braga.

 

Speak, Tozé Marreco!

“If we are not going to have this confidence, to have this desire to make history, to have this ambition, it will be; difficult. É that's what I demand of players, é That's what I want, that you demonstrate that ambition, that will, that belief and organization. It's not enough to run, it's not; athletics, é it takes a lot of organization to do it. I have no doubts that we are ready for the game", assumed Tozé hunchback.

“Knowing that we are talking about an FC Porto that é very strong in all the chapters, what I sometimes hear about ‘só of race’ or ‘só of scream’ é extremely reductive for what é FC Porto and Sérgio [Conceição] in the last few years and which perhaps had its greatest exponent last year”, he praised.

“And then, obviously, contrary to appearances, FC Porto will not play ‘eleven’ against zero and therefore we also know what we have to do with the ball", added Tozé Mallard.

Photo: Publicity/Tondela
Photo: Publicity/Tondela

“What can harm us, what can we exploit. The problem of playing against a team like FC Porto é that there is a lot that can do us harm and there are few things to explore and, therefore, we have to be extremely thorough in these processes and that's what we did", he said.

“What I want, effectively, é that the team is what we prepare, that assumes what we prepare, that will be my focus, what was trained during the week, what was trained during this pre-season , let us be that. É that's my focus. Now tell me: do you want to win the Supercup? Of course I want to", he concluded.

Open quotes!

“It's a final, we have an obligation to have the ambition to win. We know that FC Porto is a team with a lot of quality, we need to be firm and fight a lot during the 90 minutes. In this game any detail or minute of deconcentration can cost us a lot, so we have to be connected throughout the game”, said Marcelo Alves.

''The feeling of playing in the final of Jamor against FC Porto, served to draw some conclusions and I believe that if we are at a good level of concentration, we have everything to play a good game”, he concluded.

“For us, the emotional level to enter the club's history is not enough. We have to have confidence, will, ambition and a lot of organization. That's what I ask of my players", commented Tozé Marreco

“The objective was to prepare as much as possible for each situation, so that we can project what can happen during the game and the team knows what to do with the ball. What I want is for the team to assume what we have prepared throughout this week and throughout the pre-season and, of course, I want to win the Super Cup”, he concluded.

“My expectation, of course, é that, in addition to this small contribution to mitigate the flagrant injustices, this game can also be an excellent sporting spectacle and end with another victory for the club that holds the hegemony of the competition” , he stressed.

“Very important for the economy and society” nationally, Pinto da Costa praises the sector that “contributes the most to taking the name of the country to the whole world”, also allowing “politicians to appear publicly and to associate themselves with successes to which they do not contribute” ram, but trying to capitalize on popularity'', commented.

"It's a final. The ambition to win is very big. We know the difficulties, the quality of FC Porto, but we are forced to have the ambition to go to the final to win."

"We had opportunities to play in a final with FC Porto, it serves to learn lessons. With the arrival of the mister for help I'm sure we have everything to play a good game."

"We know it's a high quality team, we did a good pre-season to get to this moment well. We need to be firm, put high intensity, compete a lot in the 90 minutes and if there is more. Any detail, any minute of inattention can cost a lot. We have to be connected the whole game."

"We've been working a lot. We've worked a lot on Porto's moves, the variations. We know what we have to do on the pitch, what we should do, what we can't stop doing. We have to be very attentive, play the game a lot."

"We had some youngsters from the juniors. We've been here longer and we have to help them. I think we're here to make them feel comfortable and to make them feel free to develop their work. We're looking to help them develop."

How does Tondela arrive?

Tondela had a very uneven campaign last season. It was runner-up in the Portuguese Cup, losing to Porto in the decision, but was relegated in the Primeira Liga. Finished the competition with 28 points in 34 games, dropping straight to the second division, already; which ended on the 17º placement.
THE DECISION!

Porto won the Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup, with that, Tondela won the right to play in the Supercopa de Portugal.
Photo: Publicity/Porto
Photo: Publicity/Porto
The match will be played at Estádio de Aveiro

The Porto vs Tondela match will be played at the Estádio de Aveiro with a capacity of 30.100 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Portuguese Supercup: Porto vs Tondela match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
