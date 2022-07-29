Goals and Highlights: Barcelona 2-0 New York RB in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Memphis gets past the goalkeeper and sends the ball into the net to increase the lead 2-0.
Half time
Dembélé with the shot with power that beats the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 in New York.
Lewandowski with the flash straight at the goalkeeper.
Barcelona substitutes
9 Memphis Depay
23 Alex Collado
17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
13 Iñaki Peña
3 Gerard Piqué
28 Álex Balde
27 Abde Ezzalzouli
8 Pedri
25 Arnau Tenas
2 Sergiño Dest
14 Nicolas Gonzalez
26 Pablo Torre
10 Ansu Fati
19 Franck Kessié
20 Sergi Roberto
29 Marc Casadó
New York Red Bulls substitutes
74 Tom Barlow
18 Ryan Meara
12 Dylan Nealis
8 Frankie Amaya
28 Zachary Ryan
40 Anthony Marcucci
99 Daniel Edelman
65 Steven Sserwadda
21 Omir Fernandez
XI New York RB
XI Barcelona
Gold Kits for the last game of the tour! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LIbLsKg3RB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 30, 2022
The Rock is present
We can smell what @TheRock is cooking 💪 pic.twitter.com/1pSoIc8z8e— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 30, 2022
What time is Barcelona vs New York RB match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:00 AM
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player New York RB
Key player Barcelona
Last lineup New York RB
Last lineup Barcelona
Good communication and season
"Rafa is a friend, he was a good teammate, a great footballer, a legend of world soccer and especially of Mexican soccer; it is an honor that we have him again at Barcelona, in the subsidiary. I think he will work very well, we are in permanent communication and we will be during the year, and I predict an extraordinary future for him as a player. This will be his first season in Barca B, he is a good friend and we will understand each other very well, as we understood each other on the field".