Goals and Highlights: Barcelona 2-0 New York RB in Friendly Game
Image: VAVEL

9:15 PM12 hours ago

Highlights

9:00 PM12 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the New York RB-Barcelona game from the United States.
8:55 PM12 hours ago

End game

New York RB 0-2 Barcelona.
8:50 PM12 hours ago

87'

BARCELONA GOAL

Memphis gets past the goalkeeper and sends the ball into the net to increase the lead 2-0.

8:45 PM13 hours ago

82'

Edelman commits a hard foul and is ejected.
8:40 PM13 hours ago

75'

Fati hit it with the inside looking for the far post and the ball went wide.
8:35 PM13 hours ago

74'

Barcelona quickly takes the free kick and Aubameyang's shot goes wide.
8:30 PM13 hours ago

72'

Lewandowski leaves and Depay enters, Barcelona change.
8:25 PM13 hours ago

72'

Sergi Roberto's shot goes over the goal.
8:20 PM13 hours ago

68'

Ansu Fati's shot goes over the crossbar after Lewandowski failed to make good contact at the near post.
8:15 PM13 hours ago

66'

Aubameyang is penalized for offside.
8:10 PM13 hours ago

60'

The match is stopped for Barcelona's multiple changes.
8:05 PM13 hours ago

58'

Lewandowski's shot at the far post is again blocked by the goalkeeper.
8:00 PM13 hours ago

54'

Ansu Fati is flagged offside. Barcelona look to increase the lead.
7:55 PM13 hours ago

53'

Lewandowski's bouncing shot is deflected by the keeper's fingernails.
7:50 PM13 hours ago

46'

Both teams made multiple changes for the second half. Five for Barcelona.
7:45 PM14 hours ago

46'

The second half begins between New York and Barcelona.
7:40 PM14 hours ago

Half time

Barcelona 1-0 New York RB
7:35 PM14 hours ago

45'

Two more minutes were added.
7:30 PM14 hours ago

40'

GOAL BARCELONA

Dembélé with the shot with power that beats the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 in New York.

7:25 PM14 hours ago

38'

Cristian Cásseres Jr. commits the foul and is cautioned, NY Red Bulls player.
7:20 PM14 hours ago

28'

Ronald Araujo has been cautioned.

Lewandowski with the flash straight at the goalkeeper.

7:15 PM14 hours ago

26'

Coronel makes a good run through his goal and avoids the first.
7:10 PM14 hours ago

24'

Lewandowski is denied the first by defensive and goalkeeper intervention after Dembélé's pass.
7:05 PM14 hours ago

20'

Lewandowski's shot goes over the top of the goal.
7:00 PM14 hours ago

18'

Gavi's cross easily reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
6:55 PM14 hours ago

17'

Lewandowski's shot went just wide and he came close to scoring his first goal as a Catalan.
6:50 PM14 hours ago

15'

Now Dembelé's shot goes over the top of the goal.
6:45 PM15 hours ago

13'

Dru Yearwood takes advantage of the rebound and shoots a shot that goes just over the top.
6:40 PM15 hours ago

9'

The Culé were persistent, but still lacked clarity in the opponent's area.
6:35 PM15 hours ago

4'

Cameron Harper's shot from half distance goes over the top of the goal.
6:30 PM15 hours ago

0'

The game between New York and Barcelona begins.
6:25 PM15 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of action between New York RB and Barcelona.
6:20 PM15 hours ago

Barcelona substitutes

 16 Miralem Pjanic

 9 Memphis Depay

 23 Alex Collado

 17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

 13 Iñaki Peña

 3 Gerard Piqué

 28 Álex Balde

 27 Abde Ezzalzouli

 8 Pedri

 25 Arnau Tenas

 2 Sergiño Dest

 14 Nicolas Gonzalez

 26 Pablo Torre

 10 Ansu Fati

 19 Franck Kessié

 20 Sergi Roberto

 29 Marc Casadó

6:15 PM15 hours ago

New York Red Bulls substitutes

 37 Caden Clark

 74 Tom Barlow

 18 Ryan Meara

 12 Dylan Nealis

 8 Frankie Amaya

 28 Zachary Ryan

 40 Anthony Marcucci

 99 Daniel Edelman

 65 Steven Sserwadda

 21 Omir Fernandez

6:10 PM15 hours ago

XI New York RB

1 Carlos Coronel, 15 Sean Nealis, 33 Aaron Long, 4 Andrés Reyes, 23 Cristian Cásseres Jr., 16 Dru Yearwood, 47 John Tolkin, 10 Lewis Morgan, 9 Patryk Klimala, 17 Cameron Harper, 82 Luquinhas.
6:05 PM15 hours ago

XI Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 15 Andreas Christensen, 18 Jordi Alba, 4 Ronald Araújo, 5 Sergio Busquets, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 30 Gavi, 12 Robert Lewandowski, 22 Raphinha, 7 Ousmane Dembélé.
6:00 PM15 hours ago

The dressing room

This is what the Barcelona dressing room looks like before the start of the game.
5:55 PM15 hours ago

The Rock is present

The Rock is present in New York to support Barcelona in their farewell to the United States.
5:50 PM15 hours ago

Two non-European rivals

Before the start of LaLiga in the second week of August, Barcelona will have two more games against non-European opponents, as they will face New York RB this Saturday and the following Sunday against Pumas UNAM at Camp Nou.
5:45 PM16 hours ago

New defender

A couple of days ago, Barcelona made official the arrival of Frenchman Jules Koundé from Sevilla, who will help them maintain solidity in that line after a season in which they conceded a lot of goals.
5:40 PM16 hours ago

Start

Barcelona bids farewell to the United States and seeks to do so with a victory against the New York Red Bulls of the MLS. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the friendly game.
5:35 PM16 hours ago

Tune in here Barcelona vs New York RB Live Score in Preseason Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs New York RB match for the Preseason Friendly Game 2022.
5:30 PM16 hours ago

What time is Barcelona vs New York RB match for Preseason Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs New York RB of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX

Spain: 1:00 AM

Mexico: 6:00 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

5:25 PM16 hours ago

Key player New York RB

The 25-year-old Brazilian Luquinhas will be the player to watch because he has the skill and talent to make a difference and try to hurt a Barcelona defense that is coming off two touchdowns.
5:20 PM16 hours ago

Key player Barcelona

Everything he does in preseason will be watched in detail until his debut, remembering that he still has not been able to score a goal with the blaugrana shirt, so the player to watch for this game is the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.
Foto: Barcelona
5:15 PM16 hours ago

Last lineup New York RB

1 Carlos Coronel, 15 Sean Nealis, 33 Aaron Long, 12 Dylan Nealis, 23 Cristian Cásseres Jr, 8 Frankie Amaya, 47 John Tolkin, 10 Lewis Morgan, 9 Patryk Klimala, 21 Omir Fernandez, 82 Luquinhas.
5:10 PM16 hours ago

Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 15 Andreas Christensen, 18 Jordi Alba, 20 Sergi Roberto, 5 Sergio Busquets, 19 Franck Kessié, 14 Nicolas Gonzalez, 12 Robert Lewandowski, 17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 7 Ousmane Dembélé.
5:05 PM16 hours ago

Good communication and season

With regard to youth work, Xavi Hernández commented that he was fascinated by the arrival of Mexican Rafa Márquez at Barcelona B, to whom he predicted success and stressed that they will be in constant communication to see the development of the new players:

"Rafa is a friend, he was a good teammate, a great footballer, a legend of world soccer and especially of Mexican soccer; it is an honor that we have him again at Barcelona, in the subsidiary. I think he will work very well, we are in permanent communication and we will be during the year, and I predict an extraordinary future for him as a player. This will be his first season in Barca B, he is a good friend and we will understand each other very well, as we understood each other on the field".

5:00 PM16 hours ago

New York Red Bulls: to show their face in MLS

It is worth remembering that Inter Miami already faced the Culé team and did not even score a goal after the 6-0 win, reason why the New York Red Bulls will try to change the image of the league and at least compete against the Spanish team; in the Cup tournament they have just been beaten 5-1 in the U.S. Open Cup by Orlando City, although in the league they are third in the MLS Eastern Conference.
4:55 PM16 hours ago

Barcelona: close their tour

After a long tour in the United States, Xavi Hernandez's team says goodbye to its North American tour and will try to do it in the best way with a victory, after beating Inter Miami, beating Real Madrid in the Spanish Clasico and drawing against Juventus; in addition, on Thursday they announced an agreement in principle with Jules Koundé from Sevilla, so the defense is also being strengthened for the next championship.
4:50 PM16 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Barcelona vs New York RB match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
4:45 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Preseason Friendly Game 2022: Barcelona vs New York RB!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
