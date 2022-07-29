Goals ans Highlights: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Manchester United in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
93'|Match ends
The match ends in Oslo. Atlético de Madrid beat United by the minimum, 0-1, thanks to a late goal by Joao Félix.
90'|Fred sent off
Second yellow card for Fred. He kicks Morata in midfield and then steps on his hip. United are down to 10
86'|Goal by Joao Félix
Goal for Atlético de Madrid. The Portuguese gets it to his right leg and puts it into United's net. Three minutes left in the match...
83'|What a great opportunity
Atletico were saved. First Rashford who wanted to dribble and the defense got on top of him, he still shot and the rebound fell to Pellistri who was alone but fails to score.
75'|Maguire's miss
Oh, my God, the one Maguire had. He headed the ball all alone but turned his neck too far and sent it wide.
71'|United is getting closer
Great chance for United. Eriksen crossed a great ball but neither Rashford nor Elanga got there. Still 0-0
68'| Saúl had it
Saúl had a chance. The Spaniard received a pass from Joao and only in front of the goalkeeper shot over the top.
59'|Carousel of changes
A carousel of changes in Atletico, only Reinildo and Oblak remain from the starters. Morata, Griezmann, Witsel, De Paul, Koke, Joao, Wass, Saúl and Sergio come in.
51'|Blocking Maguire
How well the English defender waited for the ball. Cunha stole the ball but ran out of ideas after Maguire's defense and shot. The shot hit the defender
46'|Second half begins
The ball is rolling again in Oslo. Atletico Madrid put it into play, looking for a ball to Cunha. Let's see what happens in the last 45 minutes
48'|Halftime
End of the first half. 0-0 draw in these first 45 minutes very intense but with few dangerous arrivals.
47'|Kondogbia out
Atletico had the last chance of the first half. Kondogbia headed a ball but the shot went over.
44'|Elanga had it
What a pass from Rashford that left Elanga alone. The shot was saved without problems by Oblak. It was a good chance
40'|Face-off
Mctominay has hit Oblak in the dispute of an aerial ball and the Englishman reproached something to the Atlético's goalkeeper. The referee shows him the yellow card
35'|Yellow card for Reinildo
The colchonero central defender lost the ball and had to foul Elanga. Yellow card for Reinildo
33'|Problems for Maguire
The match is stopped for Maguire, who has blood on his lip, to be attended to. It seems that he will return without problems
27'|Yellow card for Fred
Yellow card for Fred. Great maneuver by Correa who took a kick from the Brazilian midfielder.
22'|Yellow card for Lemar
Yellow card for Lemar. He cut off a counter produced by Elanga who was going at speed. Tactical foul on the Frenchman
14'|Cunha had it
Atlético had a chance. Cunha had a volley inside the box but the ball was too high and didn't even leave the field.
10'|Medical assistance
Reinildo and Elanga both hit their heads and medical assistance came in to attend to both players. They seem to have recovered and are back on the pitch.
0'|Meeting begins
The ball is rolling in Oslo. Atletico and Manchester United face each other in this friendly match. Let's see what the match has in store
United Lineup
For his part, Ten Hag has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Elanga, Mctominay, Fred, Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford.
Atlético Lineup
Simeone has already selected his starting eleven. Oblak, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo, Llorente, Kondogbia, Molina, Correa, Carrasco, Lemar and Cunha.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First, let's take a look at Atlético's lineup
Atlético's losses
Felipe, Lodi and Hermoso have not traveled to Oslo for this match. The players did not train this Friday and have not been called up due to muscular problems.
Stadium
The match will be played in Oslo at the Ullevaal Stadion which has a capacity of more than 25,500 spectators. A good atmosphere is expected in the stadium.
Cristiano Theme
This meeting between Manchester United and Atletico takes on greater importance after the possibility of Cristiano rejoining the red and white ranks. For the moment, this has been a smoke and the player still belongs to Ten Hag's team.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid match starts, who will win the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid match?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Atletico's possible line-up
For his part, Simeone may line up with the following eleven to face United. Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Hermoso, Lodi, Koke, Kondogbia, De Paul, Carrasco, Morata and Cunha.
Possible United lineup
Ten Hag may field the following eleven to face Atletico. De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Martial, Fred, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Van de Beek and Sancho.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United of 30th July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:45 AM,
Bolivia: 9:45 AM.
Brasil: 9:45 AM.
Chile: 8:45 AM.
Colombia: 7:45 AM.
Ecuador: 7:45 AM.
USA (ET): 7:45 AM.
Spain: 13:45 PM,
Mexico: 6:45 AM.
Paraguay: 9:45 AM.
Peru: 9:45 AM.
Uruguay: 9:45 AM.
Venezuela: 8:45 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United can be seen on the Manchester United channel and on GOL. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last meeting between them
The last time the two sides met was in the round of 16 of the Champions League, where the colchonero side managed to advance to the next round. In the first leg, at the Wanda Metropolitano they drew 1-1. And at Old Trafford, Cholo's side won 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Manchester United preseason
As for the visitors, this will be their fifth match of the preseason. In their debut they beat Liverpool 4-0. For the moment, United have not lost a game, beating Crystal Palace and Melborune, and drawing against Aston Villa.
Atletico Madrid's preseason
As for the colchoneros, this, too, will be their second match of the preseason. After beating Numancia, Atlético de Madrid has scheduled one more friendly against Cádiz in the Ramón de Carranza trophy.
Manchester United's last match
In the last match against Aston Villa they drew 2-2. The first half was very good for the home side, who went 2-0 up. Sancho and Cash were the scorers for their team. In the second half Aston Villa came back against the Reds Devils. In the 49th minute Bailey pulled one back for Chambers in the last minute of the game to give him the equalizer for his team.
Last match of Atlético de Madrid
Cholo Simeone's team faced Numancia in their first match of the preseason where they won with great dominance. The result of the match was 0-4. In the first 45 minutes they practically sentenced the match, as they left with the result of 0-3 in the scoreboard. The scorers were Correa, De Paul and Lemar. At the start of the second half, Cunha scored the fourth and final goal to give the colchoneros their first victory of the season.
