Goals and Highlights: Bournemouth 1-2 Real Sociedad in Friendly Match
Real Sociedad preseason // Source: Real Sociedad

11:53 AM21 hours ago

90'|Game end

The match ends at the Vitality Stadium. Great match of Real Sociedad that manages to win 1-2 against Bournemouth.
11:49 AM21 hours ago

88'|They want the tie

The home team has taken a step forward but still can't find the equalizer. Real relaxes the game through the possession of the ball.
11:42 AMa day ago

81'|Stanislas' goal

Bounemouth's goal that closes the gap. One on one between the striker and the goalkeeper that he defines to put the 1-2 on the scoreboard.
11:39 AMa day ago

78'|What a play by Real

Ortiz shot but it was blocked by a defender who sent it for a corner. It was a good opportunity to score the third goal
11:32 AMa day ago

71'|Great save by Travers

Once again he saves his team. Great action by Rico, who plays the ball to Barrenetxea, he cuts back, shoots and the goalkeeper saves.
11:25 AMa day ago

63'|Carousel of changes

Real Sociedad is controlling the match by controlling possession.
11:18 AMa day ago

56'|Zubeldia's goal

Goal for Real Sociedad. In the first chance of this second half he puts it into Travers' net. Bournemouth look tired
11:05 AMa day ago

46'| The ball starts rolling again

The ball is back in play at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth need a goal to tie the match.
10:47 AMa day ago

45'|Halftime

End of the first half. Real Sociedad goes to the break ahead thanks to Merino's goal in the 9th minute. Bournemouth went from strength to strength and had several chances to score.
10:38 AMa day ago

36'|What a save by Remiro

Bournemouth came alive and just had a great chance to score. Solanke shot in the box, but Remiro pulled out a providential hand to deny the home side a goal.
10:34 AMa day ago

32'|Case for Solanke

A through ball for the Bournemouth striker to shoot but Remiro saves and sends for a corner.
10:29 AMa day ago

27'|Travers stop

Zubimendi tried as best he could and the ball almost slipped into the goal of Travers, who reacted well and saved the ball. Still 0-1 on the scoreboard
10:21 AMa day ago

17'|Bournemouth touches the ball

Parker's team moves the ball and tries to reach Remiro's goal. Now Anthony shoots but Real Sociedad's goalkeeper has no problems.
10:11 AMa day ago

9'|Real Sociedad goal

Gooool by Merino. His shot bounced off a defender and into the net. The Basque team takes the lead
10:07 AMa day ago

6'|Brais tries

Brais tried but the goalkeeper made a good save. First approach of the match
10:02 AMa day ago

0'|Meeting begins

The match kicks off in England. Real Sociedad starts to move the ball
9:42 AMa day ago

Bournemouth Lineup

For his part, Parker has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Travers, Mepham, Hill, Zemura, Smith, Kelly, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Anthony and Solanke. 
9:42 AMa day ago

Real Sociedad Lineup

Imanol has already selected his starting eleven. Remiro, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Aihen, Gorosabel, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Illaramendi, Brais, Ali Cho and Fernandez. 

 

9:42 AMa day ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First, let's take a look at Real Sociedad's lineup 
9:08 AMa day ago

Next Match

Real next face Eibar and Bournemouth face Aston Villa in the Premier League. 
9:08 AMa day ago

Stadium

The match between Bournemouth and Real Sociedad will be played in England at the Vitality Stadium which has a capacity of over 12,000 spectators. 
9:08 AMa day ago

Lobete to Celta

The Real Sociedad player, Lobete, has signed for Celta de Vigo for one million euros. The striker will play this season under the orders of Coudet. 
9:08 AMa day ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad match starts, who will win the Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad match?
9:07 AMa day ago

Already at the stadium

Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
9:07 AMa day ago

We are herw

We are back to report on the match between Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad. 
10:49 PMa day ago

Real Sociedad preseason

10:44 PMa day ago

10:39 PMa day ago

Possible Bournemouth line-up

For his part, Parker may line up with the following eleven to face Real Sociedad. Travers, Hill, Mepham, Smith, Zemura, Billing, Christie, Cook, Lerma, Rothwell and Solanke. 
10:34 PMa day ago

Real Sociedad's possible lineup

Imanol may field the following eleven to face Bournemouth. Remiro, Elustondo, Aritz, Pacheco, Rico, Illaramendi, Merino, Kubo, Brais, Ali Cho and Brais. 
10:29 PMa day ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad of 30th July 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 16:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.

10:24 PMa day ago

Where to watch

The match between Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad can be watched on the Real Sociedad channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
10:19 PMa day ago

History between them

These teams have not met on any occasion. In this match both teams will meet for the first time and will fight to win. 
10:14 PMa day ago

Bournemouth preseason

As for the home side, this will be their fourth match of the preseason. The English side lost their previous match 0-1 against Bristol. Before that match they played against Braga which they lost and against Sheffield Wednesday which they won 2-1. After this match they will play against Aston Villa on the first day of the Premier League. 
10:09 PMa day ago

Real Sociedad's preseason

As for Real Sociedad, this will be their fourth game of the preseason, in which they have played four matches. They have one win, one draw and one defeat. The win was against Osasuna by 1-0. The 1-1 draw was against Monchengladbach. And the defeat was against Toulouse by 0-1.
10:04 PMa day ago

Bournemouth's last match

Parker's side lost by the minimum, 0-1. The first half ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard, the approaches of both teams were not enough for them to score. The second half started with a goal in the 50th minute by Martin that gave his team the victory. 
9:59 PMa day ago

Real Sociedad's last match

Real Sociedad won "in extremis" in their last match against Osasuna. Both teams arrived few times with danger and in the 58th minute Imanol's team had a scare after Brasanac's goal was disallowed. In the 88th minute Jorge Aguirre gave his team the victory in the last minutes of the match. 
9:54 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad this Saturday, July 30 at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to a new round of friendly matches.
VAVEL Logo