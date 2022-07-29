Goals and Highlights: Bournemouth 1-2 Real Sociedad in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|Game end
The match ends at the Vitality Stadium. Great match of Real Sociedad that manages to win 1-2 against Bournemouth.
88'|They want the tie
The home team has taken a step forward but still can't find the equalizer. Real relaxes the game through the possession of the ball.
81'|Stanislas' goal
Bounemouth's goal that closes the gap. One on one between the striker and the goalkeeper that he defines to put the 1-2 on the scoreboard.
78'|What a play by Real
Ortiz shot but it was blocked by a defender who sent it for a corner. It was a good opportunity to score the third goal
71'|Great save by Travers
Once again he saves his team. Great action by Rico, who plays the ball to Barrenetxea, he cuts back, shoots and the goalkeeper saves.
63'|Carousel of changes
Real Sociedad is controlling the match by controlling possession.
56'|Zubeldia's goal
Goal for Real Sociedad. In the first chance of this second half he puts it into Travers' net. Bournemouth look tired
46'| The ball starts rolling again
The ball is back in play at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth need a goal to tie the match.
45'|Halftime
End of the first half. Real Sociedad goes to the break ahead thanks to Merino's goal in the 9th minute. Bournemouth went from strength to strength and had several chances to score.
36'|What a save by Remiro
Bournemouth came alive and just had a great chance to score. Solanke shot in the box, but Remiro pulled out a providential hand to deny the home side a goal.
32'|Case for Solanke
A through ball for the Bournemouth striker to shoot but Remiro saves and sends for a corner.
27'|Travers stop
Zubimendi tried as best he could and the ball almost slipped into the goal of Travers, who reacted well and saved the ball. Still 0-1 on the scoreboard
17'|Bournemouth touches the ball
Parker's team moves the ball and tries to reach Remiro's goal. Now Anthony shoots but Real Sociedad's goalkeeper has no problems.
9'|Real Sociedad goal
Gooool by Merino. His shot bounced off a defender and into the net. The Basque team takes the lead
6'|Brais tries
Brais tried but the goalkeeper made a good save. First approach of the match
0'|Meeting begins
The match kicks off in England. Real Sociedad starts to move the ball
Bournemouth Lineup
For his part, Parker has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Travers, Mepham, Hill, Zemura, Smith, Kelly, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Anthony and Solanke.
Real Sociedad Lineup
Imanol has already selected his starting eleven. Remiro, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Aihen, Gorosabel, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Illaramendi, Brais, Ali Cho and Fernandez.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First, let's take a look at Real Sociedad's lineup
Next Match
Real next face Eibar and Bournemouth face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Stadium
The match between Bournemouth and Real Sociedad will be played in England at the Vitality Stadium which has a capacity of over 12,000 spectators.
Lobete to Celta
The Real Sociedad player, Lobete, has signed for Celta de Vigo for one million euros. The striker will play this season under the orders of Coudet.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad match starts, who will win the Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad match?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are herw
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Bournemouth vs Real Sociedad. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Real Sociedad preseason
Possible Bournemouth line-up
For his part, Parker may line up with the following eleven to face Real Sociedad. Travers, Hill, Mepham, Smith, Zemura, Billing, Christie, Cook, Lerma, Rothwell and Solanke.
Real Sociedad's possible lineup
Imanol may field the following eleven to face Bournemouth. Remiro, Elustondo, Aritz, Pacheco, Rico, Illaramendi, Merino, Kubo, Brais, Ali Cho and Brais.

History between them
These teams have not met on any occasion. In this match both teams will meet for the first time and will fight to win.
Bournemouth preseason
As for the home side, this will be their fourth match of the preseason. The English side lost their previous match 0-1 against Bristol. Before that match they played against Braga which they lost and against Sheffield Wednesday which they won 2-1. After this match they will play against Aston Villa on the first day of the Premier League.
Real Sociedad's preseason
As for Real Sociedad, this will be their fourth game of the preseason, in which they have played four matches. They have one win, one draw and one defeat. The win was against Osasuna by 1-0. The 1-1 draw was against Monchengladbach. And the defeat was against Toulouse by 0-1.
Bournemouth's last match
Parker's side lost by the minimum, 0-1. The first half ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard, the approaches of both teams were not enough for them to score. The second half started with a goal in the 50th minute by Martin that gave his team the victory.
Real Sociedad's last match
Real Sociedad won "in extremis" in their last match against Osasuna. Both teams arrived few times with danger and in the 58th minute Imanol's team had a scare after Brasanac's goal was disallowed. In the 88th minute Jorge Aguirre gave his team the victory in the last minutes of the match.
