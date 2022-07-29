Goal and Highlights: Cruz Azul 1-0 Necaxa in Apertura 2022
Photo: VAVEL

8:13 PM13 hours ago

Goal and summary

8:08 PM13 hours ago

It's over!

Three very valuable points, with a Cruz Azul team that held out until the final minutes, with Iván Morales scoring his first goal for the Celestes.

7:55 PM13 hours ago

90'

It was a close call!
Milton Giménez misses in front of Jurado, the ball goes wide, and 7 very long minutes are added at the Azteca.
7:51 PM13 hours ago

85'

It was a close call!

Rivero misses, Cruz Azul comes close to a second, but the Rayos' defense stays very sharp at the back, holding on and looking for the equalizer in the final minutes.

7:48 PM13 hours ago

83'

It was a close call!
Romero had a chance, but missed a good cross from Martínez. Necaxa is still alive with 6 minutes to go.
7:40 PM14 hours ago

75'

It was a close call!
Batista missed the equalizer with that shot over Jurado's goal.  
7:36 PM14 hours ago

71'

He wanted to make his debut!
Alexis Peña in a duel in the air with Gonzalo Carneiro, they collided for that shot, but that collision caused the medical assistance to come in. The shot of the Uruguayan was going very well, but Malagon catches it.  
7:28 PM14 hours ago

64'

Offside!
It could have been Cruz Azul's second, but Romero's goal is disallowed.  
7:26 PM14 hours ago

62'

It was a close call!
Edgar Méndez gets in a one-on-one, but Jurado can't deflect it, the shot is way off target, and the Mexican goalkeeper gets the worst of it for that tackle.
7:23 PM14 hours ago

57'

He returns home!
Edgar Méndez comes on as a substitute, received in a not so pleasant way, due to his former past with Cruz Azul.
7:22 PM14 hours ago

56'

Nice cut!
Alexis Peña cuts off Cruz Azul's play, which was led by Charly Rodríguez, looking for Morales, but without danger for the Rays' defense.   
7:17 PM14 hours ago

50'

It was a close call!
The Rays had a shot on goal, but Abraham tried to get a shot off, but Facundo Batista tried to score, looking for the equalizer, but was awarded a corner kick. But in that play, he couldn't finish, because the ball went over his feet.   
6:53 PM14 hours ago

45'

It was a close call!
Again Cruz Azul, Antuna was on his own, in front of Malgón, but he shot, but the referee flagged offside. 
6:49 PM14 hours ago

45'

It was a close call!
Cruz Azul with Nacho Rivero from a free kick is encouraged, shooting, but the ball goes into the hands of goalkeeper Malagón. Four minutes are added.
6:42 PM15 hours ago

37'

Goal!
Ivan Morales scores the first goal of the afternoon from outside the box, after Cruz Azul's failure to score, the nets move.
6:41 PM15 hours ago

35'

It was a close call!
Necaxa continues to press, looking for the first Angelo Aaros heads in, but Jurado is sure of the Celeste goal.  
6:31 PM15 hours ago

28'

Alarm bells are ringing!
Villalpando leaves injured, due to a muscle injury, the change is prepared, training Madrigal.  
6:26 PM15 hours ago

22'

Facundo Batista headed a shot on goal, but the ball was saved again by Jurado.
6:19 PM15 hours ago

13'

Villalpando shoots at goal, but Jurado makes a save, Necaxa approaches the Celeste goal.
6:09 PM15 hours ago

5'

Cruz Azul's first shot on goal, no danger for goalkeeper Malagón.
6:04 PM15 hours ago

0'

The ball is rolling at the Azteca Stadium.
5:58 PM15 hours ago

Last minute changes

Fabricio Formiliano was replaced by Juan Pablo Segovia due to injury. Alexis Peña will be the captain's armband. 
5:43 PM16 hours ago

Referees

Erick Yair Miranda Galindo, Jesus Rafael Lopez Valle, Enríque Isaac Bustos Díaz and Eduardo Acosta Orea.
5:42 PM16 hours ago

Necaxa's lineup

This is the eleven presented by Jaime Lozano, who will be looking to take these three points home.

Malagón, Oliveros, Peña, Formiliano, Esquivel, Villalpando, Aaros, García, Garnica, Giménez and Batista.

5:39 PM16 hours ago

Cruz Azul's lineup

This is the lineup of Diego Aguirre, who will try to get the victory at home, as they need it to climb up the table.
5:34 PM16 hours ago

Already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, before the referee blows the whistle. The match can get underway.
5:29 PM16 hours ago

They were looking for a big hit

Jaime Lozano was grateful for the result against Pachuca and thankful for his team's effort.

"We were looking to give a big blow of authority, against an opponent of authority, I think we can do, I leave happy, grateful for the team's effort and the great match of the players."

"The great teams must be a great group, which continues to fight for the goal, going game by game. The group is very good, anyone who comes in is going to break their soul".

"We stayed focused, the group must continue with that determination, the performance has been very stable, it will always be important to depend on you, it's a great victory and in a few days we have a great opponent in front of us. It will be like a revenge, we made our debut against them there and in the playoffs. We are going for a victory.

5:24 PM16 hours ago

These are complicated duels

Diego Aguirre spoke about the pace of the Cementeros in the table, assuring the complexity of the matches:

"All matches are very difficult. We were able to keep a clean sheet, which was a situation that we hadn't been able to do in recent matches".

"We have to work, we have to improve many aspects, we try to be a team and we have to improve as a team, yes individually, but as a team we must be more solid".

"We have to try to sustain longer, we are being a bit irregular because we have ups and downs. We have to have more protagonism during the match, it's something we have to achieve."

Photo: Cruz Azul
Photo: Cruz Azul
5:19 PM16 hours ago

They have already arrived

Both teams are already at the Estadio Azteca, and it has been a few minutes since they left the stadium to do the field reconnaissance, so they can start warming up. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of both sides.
5:14 PM16 hours ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are just minutes away from the start of this match between Cruz Azul vs Necaxa, from the Azteca Stadium, corresponding to the 6th date of the Liga MX season. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides.
5:09 PM16 hours ago

We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Cruz Azul vs Necaxa. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
5:04 PM16 hours ago

4:49 PM16 hours ago

Background

This sporting rivalry has been going on since the winter of 1996, with 45 duels between the two teams. Cruz Azul dominates these games, with 18 wins, 11 at home and 7 away.

The Rayos del Necaxa have won 15 games, 7 at home and 8 away. Only 12 draws have been recorded in matches between these teams. A duel that brings back memories of that playoff where the Celeste won from eleven penalty kicks, with Sebastián Jurado being the star player, and Necaxa, with that feat of winning on the road, wants to pull off the upset, knowing that its fans will make themselves felt at the Azteca.

4:44 PM17 hours ago

Watch out for this Necaxa player

Milton Giménez, the 25-year-old Argentinean player, in his two seasons with the Rayos has played a good role, last season he scored 5 goals in 11 games. Now in this season with 402 possible minutes, in 5 games he has scored two goals against Querétaro and the other against Pachuca, being the most current. Three yellow cards.

In the last game against the Tuzos, he did not complete the full 90 minutes, coming off at 73, although he was able to find the goal again, pushing the ball, in a series of rebounds, falling at the 48th minute.

Photo: Liga MX
Photo: Liga MX
4:39 PM17 hours ago

Watch out for this Cruz Azul player

Carlos Alberto Rodríguez, the 25-year-old Mexican midfielder, has returned to activity, after a series of injuries, which prevented him from continuing in the last tournament, but little by little 'Charly' has returned. In 5 games with 310 minutes and 2 cards he has. But in his time as a Celeste he has scored 3 goals in the 12 games he has played.
Photo: Cruz Azul
Photo: Cruz Azul
4:34 PM17 hours ago

Necaxa's last lineup

Luis Malagón, Agustín Olivero, Alexis Peña, José Esquivel, Dieter Villalpando, Angelo Araos, Brian García, Brayan Garnica, Miltón Giménez, Facundo Batista and Fabricio Formiliano.
4:29 PM17 hours ago

Cruz Azul's final lineup

Sebastián Jurado, Alejandro Mayorga, Julio Domínguez, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar, José Rivero, Carlos González, Rafael Baca, Carlos Rotondi, Carlos Antuna and Santiago Giménez.
4:24 PM17 hours ago

Rayo's strength

The Rayos del Necaxa have returned to their winning ways, giving good performances against Juarez and Pachuca, surprising with that result against the Tuzos. Taking away that positive streak. They are fourth in the table, with 3 wins, no draws and two defeats. With 6 goals scored, 5 against and 9 points, they are 3 points behind Tigres in third place.

The team coached by Jaime Lozano has positive memories at the Azteca Stadium, as that match was the day he and his coaching staff made their debut with the Rayos. Winning the away game. In the Clausura 2022, on matchday 5, they won by two goals to one. In the playoffs, it was a different story, being eliminated in penalties, tying in the 90 minutes and with Jurado as the star, stopping the penalties.

Facundo Batista said the following at a press conference a few days ago:

"We can give much more, when the team was firm they realized what Necaxa will be in the tournament".

Necaxa's fans are excited about this tournament because of this good start.

Photo: Necaxa
Photo: Necaxa
4:19 PM17 hours ago

A new era begins

The era without Santiago Giménez begins for the Celestes, after the Mexican striker's departure to Dutch soccer, where Feyenord will be his new club. With 5 goals in 5 games as a starter, in 408 minutes, the 'chaquito' is leaving for Europe.

But with the loss of the 'bebote' it is unknown who can replace the Mexican striker, only Iván Morales can be that replacement, but the Chilean has not had many minutes in 3 games, he has played 18 minutes. Little has been seen of him.

Diego Aguirre commented that he is awaiting the arrival of another striker, due to this apparent loss: "We are awaiting the arrival of a defender. Let's see if it materializes in the next few days and he will have to fight for a position. We will see as the days go by if it is confirmed or not".

Cruz Azul is 11th in the table, with 5 points, 1 win against Tigres, 2 defeats and 2 consecutive draws against Puebla and San Luis. They lost by one goal to Atlas and Pachuca. A performance that is not so pleasant for La máquina's fans, who hope that their team will return to winning ways and can get three points in this match against Necaxa, which has been doing things well.

A double matchday that has not favored them at all, earning only one point, in matchday seven they play against Santos Laguna on the road, a game that brings back many memories for the fans, for that title they sought so much.

Photo: Cruz Azul
Photo: Cruz Azul
4:14 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo