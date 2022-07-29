Goal and Highlights: Cruz Azul 1-0 Necaxa in Apertura 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and summary
It's over!
90'
Milton Giménez misses in front of Jurado, the ball goes wide, and 7 very long minutes are added at the Azteca.
85'
Rivero misses, Cruz Azul comes close to a second, but the Rayos' defense stays very sharp at the back, holding on and looking for the equalizer in the final minutes.
83'
Romero had a chance, but missed a good cross from Martínez. Necaxa is still alive with 6 minutes to go.
75'
Batista missed the equalizer with that shot over Jurado's goal.
71'
Alexis Peña in a duel in the air with Gonzalo Carneiro, they collided for that shot, but that collision caused the medical assistance to come in. The shot of the Uruguayan was going very well, but Malagon catches it.
64'
It could have been Cruz Azul's second, but Romero's goal is disallowed.
62'
Edgar Méndez gets in a one-on-one, but Jurado can't deflect it, the shot is way off target, and the Mexican goalkeeper gets the worst of it for that tackle.
57'
Edgar Méndez comes on as a substitute, received in a not so pleasant way, due to his former past with Cruz Azul.
56'
Alexis Peña cuts off Cruz Azul's play, which was led by Charly Rodríguez, looking for Morales, but without danger for the Rays' defense.
50'
The Rays had a shot on goal, but Abraham tried to get a shot off, but Facundo Batista tried to score, looking for the equalizer, but was awarded a corner kick. But in that play, he couldn't finish, because the ball went over his feet.
45'
Again Cruz Azul, Antuna was on his own, in front of Malgón, but he shot, but the referee flagged offside.
45'
Cruz Azul with Nacho Rivero from a free kick is encouraged, shooting, but the ball goes into the hands of goalkeeper Malagón. Four minutes are added.
37'
Ivan Morales scores the first goal of the afternoon from outside the box, after Cruz Azul's failure to score, the nets move.
35'
Necaxa continues to press, looking for the first Angelo Aaros heads in, but Jurado is sure of the Celeste goal.
28'
Villalpando leaves injured, due to a muscle injury, the change is prepared, training Madrigal.
22'
13'
5'
0'
Last minute changes
Referees
Necaxa's lineup
Malagón, Oliveros, Peña, Formiliano, Esquivel, Villalpando, Aaros, García, Garnica, Giménez and Batista.
Cruz Azul's lineup
Already warming up
They were looking for a big hit
"We were looking to give a big blow of authority, against an opponent of authority, I think we can do, I leave happy, grateful for the team's effort and the great match of the players."
"The great teams must be a great group, which continues to fight for the goal, going game by game. The group is very good, anyone who comes in is going to break their soul".
"We stayed focused, the group must continue with that determination, the performance has been very stable, it will always be important to depend on you, it's a great victory and in a few days we have a great opponent in front of us. It will be like a revenge, we made our debut against them there and in the playoffs. We are going for a victory.
These are complicated duels
"All matches are very difficult. We were able to keep a clean sheet, which was a situation that we hadn't been able to do in recent matches".
"We have to work, we have to improve many aspects, we try to be a team and we have to improve as a team, yes individually, but as a team we must be more solid".
"We have to try to sustain longer, we are being a bit irregular because we have ups and downs. We have to have more protagonism during the match, it's something we have to achieve."
They have already arrived
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
Background
The Rayos del Necaxa have won 15 games, 7 at home and 8 away. Only 12 draws have been recorded in matches between these teams. A duel that brings back memories of that playoff where the Celeste won from eleven penalty kicks, with Sebastián Jurado being the star player, and Necaxa, with that feat of winning on the road, wants to pull off the upset, knowing that its fans will make themselves felt at the Azteca.
Watch out for this Necaxa player
In the last game against the Tuzos, he did not complete the full 90 minutes, coming off at 73, although he was able to find the goal again, pushing the ball, in a series of rebounds, falling at the 48th minute.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Necaxa's last lineup
Cruz Azul's final lineup
Rayo's strength
The team coached by Jaime Lozano has positive memories at the Azteca Stadium, as that match was the day he and his coaching staff made their debut with the Rayos. Winning the away game. In the Clausura 2022, on matchday 5, they won by two goals to one. In the playoffs, it was a different story, being eliminated in penalties, tying in the 90 minutes and with Jurado as the star, stopping the penalties.
Facundo Batista said the following at a press conference a few days ago:
"We can give much more, when the team was firm they realized what Necaxa will be in the tournament".
Necaxa's fans are excited about this tournament because of this good start.
A new era begins
But with the loss of the 'bebote' it is unknown who can replace the Mexican striker, only Iván Morales can be that replacement, but the Chilean has not had many minutes in 3 games, he has played 18 minutes. Little has been seen of him.
Diego Aguirre commented that he is awaiting the arrival of another striker, due to this apparent loss: "We are awaiting the arrival of a defender. Let's see if it materializes in the next few days and he will have to fight for a position. We will see as the days go by if it is confirmed or not".
Cruz Azul is 11th in the table, with 5 points, 1 win against Tigres, 2 defeats and 2 consecutive draws against Puebla and San Luis. They lost by one goal to Atlas and Pachuca. A performance that is not so pleasant for La máquina's fans, who hope that their team will return to winning ways and can get three points in this match against Necaxa, which has been doing things well.
A double matchday that has not favored them at all, earning only one point, in matchday seven they play against Santos Laguna on the road, a game that brings back many memories for the fans, for that title they sought so much.