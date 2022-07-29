Summary and highlights of the Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich 1-1 in the Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED
We will go to 95
The referee has added five minutes of additional time to this second part.
90+1'
Daryl Dike has another clear chance, but misses the clear opportunity sending the ball wide;
88'
Joshua Coburn gets to the area, but his shot hits the body of a defender.
83'
Riley McGree shoots from the edge of the area, but the ball goes high.
81'
Corner for Middlesbrough after Ryan Giles' cross is headed away by a defender
77'
West Bromwich's second could have come with Jed Wallace's shot, but the goalkeeper saved the ball with a great save;
Changes in both teams
For Middlesbrough, Coburn and Forss come on, while Diangana comes on for West Bromwich;
60'
Double yellow cards, the first for West Bromwich manager Bruce and Bola, player of the home team;
GOOOOAAALLL
Jed Wallace assists John Swift who makes no mistake to tie the game.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The protagonists return for the second 45 minutes
END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES
40' 🟨
Howson receives the first card of the match after knocking down an opponent
37'
Duncan Watmore had the 2-0 in his boots, but did not finish well and the ball went wide.
31' Another warning from the home team
Duncan Watmore shoots from close range, but the ball goes over the goalkeeper a a
28'
Marc Bola's shot goes wide of the goal;
26'
Matt Phillips crosses into the area, but the defense clears the ball would be a corner for West Bromwich;
20' GOAL DISALLOWED
Duncan Watmore scored, but the goal was ruled offside;
10' GOOOOAAALLL
Akpom assists Isaiah Jones to score Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2022/23 season.
5'
Karlan Grant receives a cross inside the area, but goalkeeper Zackary Steffen is more attentive and gets the ball;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match will go to West Bromwich;
All set
The match will start in a few minutes and will be directed by Tomy Harrington.
Low
One casualty for each team in the ranks of the home side is unavailable Fisher, while on the part of West Bromwich is not Bryan.
West Bromwich preseason
Six games have been played by West Bromwich with a total of four wins against Leyton Orient, Northampton, Oxford United and Hertha BSC, while they drew against Crewe and were defeated against Stevenage;
Middlesbrough preseason
Middelsbrough have played five matches this preseason where they have won against Marseille, Morecambe, York and Bishop Auckland, while losing to SC Braga.
XI West Bromwich
The first eleven of the set managed by Bruce in the season 2022/23 for the Championship
XI Middelsbrough
This is Middlesbrough's first eleven
1 hour
In less than 1 hour the match between Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the Championship match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Middelsbrough vs West Bromwich ?
The game can be followed on television on ESPN 2.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL
What time is the match Middelsbrough vs West Bromwich ?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs .
Colombia: 11:30 hrs .
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .
Spain: 18:30 hrs .
México: 11:30 hrs
Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .
Peru: 11:30 hrs .
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .
England: 17: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs .
Australia: 02:30 hrs .
India: 20:15 hrs .
Summary of the last meeting between Middelsbrogh vs West Bromwich
Marcus Forss, new Middlesbrough player
The striker was an almost ever-present in Brentford's promotion-winning 2021 side when he scored 10 goals in 50 appearances. The 23-year-old made his Premier League debut at the start of last season before finishing the campaign on loan at Hull City. The striker has 14 caps for Finland and has scored two goals.
How does West Bromwich arrive ?
West Bromwich finished last season in top position, eight points away from the Playoffs. During this preseason they have played six games, winning four, losing one and drawing one. Wins against Leyton Orient, Northampton, Oxford United and Hertha BSC, while a draw against Crewe and a defeat against Stevenage.
How does Middelsbrough arrive ?
Middelsbrough missed out on the playoff for promotion to the Premier League last season after finishing in seventh place with 70 points, five points away from the playoffs. In the FA Cup they reached the quarterfinals where they met Chelsea, but before that they left behind Tottenham and Manchester United. In this preseason they have played five matches with four victories and only one defeat against Braga, with a win over Marseille, a Ligue 1 team.
Background
Middlesbrough and West Bromwich have met on numerous occasions with a favorable balance for Middlesbrough with 40 wins, 24 draws and 33 wins for West Bromwich. The last time they met was in February 2022 and Middelsbrough won 2-1. In the last three meetings, two wins for Middelsbrough and one draw;
Venue: The match will be played at Riverside Stadium, a stadium built in 1955 with a capacity of 34988 spectators.
Preview of the match
Middlesbrough and West Bromwich meet in the Championship match corresponding to the first matchday;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Middelsbrough vs Huddersfield in Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.