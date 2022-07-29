Summary and highlights of the Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich 1-1 in the Championship
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:28 PM19 hours ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
2:27 PM19 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED

 

2:22 PM19 hours ago

We will go to 95

The referee has added five minutes of additional time to this second part.
2:17 PM19 hours ago

90+1'

Daryl Dike has another clear chance, but misses the clear opportunity sending the ball wide;
2:12 PM19 hours ago

88'

Joshua Coburn gets to the area, but his shot hits the body of a defender.
2:07 PM19 hours ago

83'

Riley McGree shoots from the edge of the area, but the ball goes high. 
2:02 PM19 hours ago

81'

Corner for Middlesbrough after Ryan Giles' cross is headed away by a defender
 
1:57 PM19 hours ago

77'

West Bromwich's second could have come with Jed Wallace's shot, but the goalkeeper saved the ball with a great save;
1:52 PM19 hours ago

Changes in both teams

For Middlesbrough, Coburn and Forss come on, while Diangana comes on for West Bromwich;
1:47 PM20 hours ago

60'

Double yellow cards, the first for West Bromwich manager Bruce and Bola, player of the home team;
1:42 PM20 hours ago

GOOOOAAALLL

Jed Wallace assists John Swift who makes no mistake to tie the game.
1:37 PM20 hours ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The protagonists return for the second 45 minutes 
1:32 PM20 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES

 

1:27 PM20 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES

 

1:22 PM20 hours ago

40' 🟨

Howson  receives the first card of the match after knocking down an opponent 
1:17 PM20 hours ago

37'

Duncan Watmore had the 2-0 in his boots, but did not finish well and the ball went wide.
1:12 PM20 hours ago

31' Another warning from the home team

Duncan Watmore  shoots from close range, but the ball goes over the goalkeeper a a 
1:07 PM20 hours ago

28'

Marc Bola's shot goes wide of the goal;
 
1:02 PM20 hours ago

26'

Matt Phillips crosses into the area, but the defense clears the ball would be a corner for West Bromwich;
12:57 PM20 hours ago

20' GOAL DISALLOWED

Duncan Watmore scored, but the goal was ruled offside;
12:52 PM20 hours ago

10' GOOOOAAALLL

Akpom assists Isaiah Jones to score Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2022/23 season.
12:47 PM21 hours ago

5'

Karlan Grant receives a cross inside the area, but goalkeeper Zackary Steffen is more attentive and gets the ball;
12:42 PM21 hours ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The first possession of the match will go to West Bromwich;
12:37 PM21 hours ago

All set

The match will start in a few minutes and will be directed by Tomy Harrington.
 
12:32 PM21 hours ago

Low

One casualty for each team in the ranks of the home side is unavailable Fisher, while on the part of West Bromwich is not Bryan.
12:27 PM21 hours ago

West Bromwich preseason

Six games have been played by West Bromwich with a total of four wins against Leyton Orient, Northampton, Oxford United and Hertha BSC, while they drew against Crewe and were defeated against Stevenage;
12:22 PM21 hours ago

Middlesbrough preseason

Middelsbrough have played five matches this preseason where they have won against Marseille, Morecambe, York and Bishop Auckland, while losing to SC Braga.
12:17 PM21 hours ago

XI West Bromwich

The first eleven of the set managed by Bruce in the season 2022/23 for the Championship&nbsp;
Source: West Bromwich
Source: West Bromwich
12:12 PM21 hours ago

XI Middelsbrough

This is Middlesbrough's first eleven
Source: Middlesbrough
Source: Middlesbrough

 

12:07 PM21 hours ago

1 hour

In less than 1 hour the match between Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the Championship match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
12:02 PM21 hours ago

Where and how to watch Middelsbrough vs West Bromwich ?

The game can be followed on television on ESPN 2.

However,  a good option is to follow it through  VAVEL

11:57 AM21 hours ago

What time is the match Middelsbrough vs West Bromwich ?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 11:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.

Brazil: 12:30 hrs.

Chile: 11:30 hrs .

Colombia: 11:30 hrs .

Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .

Spain: 18:30 hrs .

México: 11:30 hrs

Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .

Peru: 11:30 hrs .

Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .

England: 17: 30 hrs

EEUU:12:30 hrs .

Australia: 02:30 hrs .

India: 20:15 hrs .

11:52 AM21 hours ago

Summary of the last meeting between Middelsbrogh vs West Bromwich

11:47 AMa day ago

Marcus Forss, new Middlesbrough player

The striker was an almost ever-present in Brentford's promotion-winning 2021 side when he scored 10 goals in 50 appearances. The 23-year-old made his Premier League debut at the start of last season before finishing the campaign on loan at Hull City. The striker has 14 caps for Finland and has scored two goals.
Source: Middelsbrough
Source: Middelsbrough
11:42 AMa day ago

How does West Bromwich arrive ?

West Bromwich finished last season in top position, eight points away from the Playoffs. During this preseason they have played six games, winning four, losing one and drawing one. Wins against Leyton Orient, Northampton, Oxford United and Hertha BSC, while a draw against Crewe and a defeat against Stevenage.
11:37 AMa day ago

How does Middelsbrough arrive ?

Middelsbrough missed out on the playoff for promotion to the Premier League last season after finishing in seventh place with 70 points, five points away from the playoffs. In the FA Cup they reached the quarterfinals where they met Chelsea, but before that they left behind Tottenham and Manchester United. In this preseason they have played five matches with four victories and only one defeat against Braga, with a win over Marseille, a Ligue 1 team.
11:32 AMa day ago

Background

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich have met on numerous occasions with a favorable balance for Middlesbrough with 40 wins, 24 draws and 33 wins for West Bromwich. The last time they met was in February 2022 and Middelsbrough won 2-1. In the last three meetings, two wins for Middelsbrough and one draw;
11:27 AMa day ago

Venue: The match will be played at Riverside Stadium, a stadium built in 1955 with a capacity of 34988 spectators.

Source: Cero a Cero
Source: Cero a Cero
11:22 AMa day ago

Preview of the match

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich meet in the Championship match corresponding to the first matchday;
 
11:17 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Middelsbrough vs Huddersfield in Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo